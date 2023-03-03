Home - English
Headlines
Kazakhstan, Serbia Express Interest to Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Ethiopia
Mar 3, 2023 30
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 3/2023 Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen held talks with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Ivica Dačić, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh on the margins of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and mutual interests, it was learned.During the discussion, Demeke gave a brief overview of the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement and noted the need to expand relationships in trade and investment between the countries. Serbia First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ivica Dačić on the occasion stressed the need to scale up the historical relationship between Ethiopia and Serbia with new engagements. Deputy FM of Kazakhstan, Kanat Tumysh, on his part appreciated the political and economic progress of the Ethiopia. He also expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in working on tourism, education and capacity building with Ethiopia, and called for strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries. Kazakhstan and Serbia are members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and cooperate with Ethiopia in international forums.
Tigray Farmers Undertaking Irrigation Agricultural Activities
Mar 3, 2023 37
Addis Ababa (ENA) March/2023 The peace agreement between the Government of Ethiopia and TPLF has created a conducive environment for farmers in Tigray region to engage in irrigation development activities, farmers in Tahtay Koraro Woreda of Tigray region told ENA. Following the peace agreement signed in Pretoria, South Africa, the people of the Tigray have returned to normalcy by engaging in the day-to-day economic and social development activities. According to farmers of Tahtay Koraro Woreda, they are undertaking irrigation development activities. Currently, the farmers said they are cultivating various crops, fruits and vegetables through irrigation. However, they stressed that there is a shortage of agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers, improved seeds, pesticides, and herbicides, among others. One of the farmers in the woreda, Gebremichael Haileselasse, told ENA that they had been unable to farm during the conflict. Following the peace agreement, however, the farmers are undertaking agriculture activities through irrigation by using ground water, he added. "Now I am cultivating corn, chickpeas, vegetables and fruits, among others. But we are facing challenges of agricultural inputs including fertilizer, water pump, improved seeds, and fuel." The other farmer, Tsegaye Berhe, said we are actively undertaking agriculture activities following the peace agreement. Development activity is impossible without peace, he noted, expressing his happiness to return back to agriculture. According to Eyob Gebremedhin, Tahtay Koraro Woreda Irrigation Development Coordinator, there is about 1,500 hectares of land that can be develop through irrigation in the woreda. Out of this, some 1,100 hectare is developed by irrigation, he added. Nevertheless, farmers are facing shortage of agricultural inputs, the coordinator said, pointing out that efforts have been exerted to solve the problem in collaboration with the federal government and non-governmental organizations. North-West Zone Development and Security Coordinator, Takele Tolesa said the people are turning their face to development activities since peace is the main thing the people sought. Noting that the farmers have been engaged in summer irrigation development, he stated that preparations are underway to support farmers with the necessary agricultural inputs, including fertilizers and improved seeds.
Africa’s Sustainable Growth Hinges on Science, Technology and Innovation: Experts
Mar 3, 2023 36
Addis Ababa March 3/2023/ENA/ Achieving the ambitious targets of the 2030 and 2063 Agendas of Africa requires leveraging the power of science, technology, and innovation (STI), according to experts. A press release issued by the ECA stated experts at the Ninth African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development have emphasized the crucial role of STI as a key driver and enabler for ensuring economic growth, improving well-being, mitigating the effects of climate change, and safeguarding the environment. They also underscored the need to strengthen national and regional STI ecosystems by fostering innovation, promoting entrepreneurship, and investing in research and development. By doing so, the experts said that Africa can harness the potential of STI to accelerate its socio-economic progress and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and the African Union's Agenda by 2063. The session, held on 2 March 2023, builds on the recommendations of the Fifth African Science, Technology, and Innovation Forum, which accentuates the central role of STI and digitalization during the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for the necessary infrastructures for the development of STI, plans, and policies that are action-oriented towards strengthening its full implantation. The experts highlighted that despite advances in STI, significant gaps remain in bridging the scientific and technological divide between developed countries and Africa. The highly uneven global distribution of scientific capacity and access to knowledge threatens to derail the goal of leaving no one behind, which is the central and transformative promise of Agenda 2030. “We need a clear political will from governments to ensure science, technology, and innovation is a reality. By doing so our education systems will be capacitated to deliver knowledge that is vital to solving Africa’s sustainability challenges,” Niger Higher Education and Research Minister Mamoudou Djibo said. The strategy includes the establishment of universities as centers for excellence and investments in education, technical competencies, and training in the fields of science, technology, research, and innovation. These initiatives are crucial in accelerating progress towards achieving global goals. However, in order to fully leverage the potential of STI, significant investments in research and development are required. National systems also need to be strengthened, Namibia Information and Communication Technologies Deputy Minister Emma Theophilus, stated adding that “strengthening our national systems for STI is a key game changer for rapid structural transformation in Africa. Leveraging the digital transformation can achieve a stronger, smarter, and more inclusive recovery.” Emerging evidence suggests that an STI and digital Africa can be a springboard to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs and fulfill the aspirations of Agenda 2063.
Pakistani Business Delegation to Explore Opportunities in Ethiopia
Mar 3, 2023 35
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 3/2023 A business delegation consisting of more than 80 Pakistani investors is to visit Ethiopia starting from next Sunday to explore business and investment opportunities, Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Jamal Beker said. Ambassador Jamal Beker, said today in his media briefing about the business delegation that the trade delegation will come to Ethiopia to explore the investment opportunities. According to him, the visiting delegation are engaged in agriculture, manufacturing, minerals, technology, health care and other sectors. The delegation will come to Ethiopia next Sunday and stay for one week. It is indicated that Pakistani investors have been showing a strong desire to invest in Ethiopia in various sectors. The visit of this business delegation is believed to further strengthen the bilateral trade relations of the two countries, it was learned. Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines is also planning start flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa from 26 March 2023. The commencement of the flight to Karachi will help to promote the trade and people to people interaction of Ethiopia and Pakistan, Pakistani Ambassador to Ethiopia, Shazab Abbas told ENA last week. Furthermore, the airline will serve as a link between Pakistan, Africa, and the rest of the world as it connects Ethiopia and Karachi, it was indicated.
Macroeconomic Committee Evaluates Overall Economic Situation of Ethiopia
Mar 3, 2023 35
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 3/2023 The National Macroeconomic Committee conducted a meeting to evaluate the overall economic situation and activities of the country, according to the Office of the Prime Minister. Recall the National Macroeconomic Committee Chaired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is the central organ that coordinates economic policy making within the government. It has close to 10 members including the Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, Ministers from Finance, Planning, Revenue and Senior Economic Advisers. In its deliberations, the committee draws upon the ideas and analysis of experts from governments, universities, research institutions, it was indicated.
Featured
Kazakhstan, Serbia Express Interest to Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Ethiopia
Mar 3, 2023 30
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 3/2023 Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen held talks with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Ivica Dačić, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh on the margins of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and mutual interests, it was learned.During the discussion, Demeke gave a brief overview of the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement and noted the need to expand relationships in trade and investment between the countries. Serbia First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ivica Dačić on the occasion stressed the need to scale up the historical relationship between Ethiopia and Serbia with new engagements. Deputy FM of Kazakhstan, Kanat Tumysh, on his part appreciated the political and economic progress of the Ethiopia. He also expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in working on tourism, education and capacity building with Ethiopia, and called for strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries. Kazakhstan and Serbia are members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and cooperate with Ethiopia in international forums.
Africa’s Sustainable Growth Hinges on Science, Technology and Innovation: Experts
Mar 3, 2023 36
Addis Ababa March 3/2023/ENA/ Achieving the ambitious targets of the 2030 and 2063 Agendas of Africa requires leveraging the power of science, technology, and innovation (STI), according to experts. A press release issued by the ECA stated experts at the Ninth African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development have emphasized the crucial role of STI as a key driver and enabler for ensuring economic growth, improving well-being, mitigating the effects of climate change, and safeguarding the environment. They also underscored the need to strengthen national and regional STI ecosystems by fostering innovation, promoting entrepreneurship, and investing in research and development. By doing so, the experts said that Africa can harness the potential of STI to accelerate its socio-economic progress and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and the African Union's Agenda by 2063. The session, held on 2 March 2023, builds on the recommendations of the Fifth African Science, Technology, and Innovation Forum, which accentuates the central role of STI and digitalization during the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for the necessary infrastructures for the development of STI, plans, and policies that are action-oriented towards strengthening its full implantation. The experts highlighted that despite advances in STI, significant gaps remain in bridging the scientific and technological divide between developed countries and Africa. The highly uneven global distribution of scientific capacity and access to knowledge threatens to derail the goal of leaving no one behind, which is the central and transformative promise of Agenda 2030. “We need a clear political will from governments to ensure science, technology, and innovation is a reality. By doing so our education systems will be capacitated to deliver knowledge that is vital to solving Africa’s sustainability challenges,” Niger Higher Education and Research Minister Mamoudou Djibo said. The strategy includes the establishment of universities as centers for excellence and investments in education, technical competencies, and training in the fields of science, technology, research, and innovation. These initiatives are crucial in accelerating progress towards achieving global goals. However, in order to fully leverage the potential of STI, significant investments in research and development are required. National systems also need to be strengthened, Namibia Information and Communication Technologies Deputy Minister Emma Theophilus, stated adding that “strengthening our national systems for STI is a key game changer for rapid structural transformation in Africa. Leveraging the digital transformation can achieve a stronger, smarter, and more inclusive recovery.” Emerging evidence suggests that an STI and digital Africa can be a springboard to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs and fulfill the aspirations of Agenda 2063.
Pakistani Business Delegation to Explore Opportunities in Ethiopia
Mar 3, 2023 35
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 3/2023 A business delegation consisting of more than 80 Pakistani investors is to visit Ethiopia starting from next Sunday to explore business and investment opportunities, Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Jamal Beker said. Ambassador Jamal Beker, said today in his media briefing about the business delegation that the trade delegation will come to Ethiopia to explore the investment opportunities. According to him, the visiting delegation are engaged in agriculture, manufacturing, minerals, technology, health care and other sectors. The delegation will come to Ethiopia next Sunday and stay for one week. It is indicated that Pakistani investors have been showing a strong desire to invest in Ethiopia in various sectors. The visit of this business delegation is believed to further strengthen the bilateral trade relations of the two countries, it was learned. Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines is also planning start flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa from 26 March 2023. The commencement of the flight to Karachi will help to promote the trade and people to people interaction of Ethiopia and Pakistan, Pakistani Ambassador to Ethiopia, Shazab Abbas told ENA last week. Furthermore, the airline will serve as a link between Pakistan, Africa, and the rest of the world as it connects Ethiopia and Karachi, it was indicated.
Macroeconomic Committee Evaluates Overall Economic Situation of Ethiopia
Mar 3, 2023 35
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 3/2023 The National Macroeconomic Committee conducted a meeting to evaluate the overall economic situation and activities of the country, according to the Office of the Prime Minister. Recall the National Macroeconomic Committee Chaired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is the central organ that coordinates economic policy making within the government. It has close to 10 members including the Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, Ministers from Finance, Planning, Revenue and Senior Economic Advisers. In its deliberations, the committee draws upon the ideas and analysis of experts from governments, universities, research institutions, it was indicated.
USAID Remains Committed to Provide Humanitarian Assistance in Conflict Affected Regions
Mar 3, 2023 34
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 3/2023 The United States through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) remains committed to providing humanitarian assistance in the conflict-affected regions of Ethiopia, USAID Ethiopia and Djibouti Mission Director Sean Jones said. Level of access getting into areas of Tigray has improved following the cessation of hostilities agreement, Jones told ENA, and added “we continue to invest in humanitarian assistance in Afar and Amhara and more and more communities of Tigray are also now receiving humanitarian assistance.” Large percentage of USAID humanitarian assistance is focused on the conflict affected communities in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray, he pointed out, and affirmed “that will continue.” The Mission Director said that USAID has been working in areas like water and sanitation, healthcare sector, agriculture and food security, and education since the beginning of the conflict. “We are also very heavily invested in humanitarian assistance in the conflict affected communities as well. So we continue to invest heavily just in the past year, we have had over 1.4 billion USD in humanitarian assistance across all of Ethiopia, and a large percentage of that almost half is focused on the conflict affected communities in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray; that will continue,” he stated. We are currently discussing with the federal government about where to invest, how to deliver and support the delivery of public services to Ethiopians in all of the conflict affected communities Afar, Amhara and Tigray, the Mission Director stated, adding “of course, what is next is our efforts to support the Ethiopian government’s plan for recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation.” Many communities have really suffered greatly under this conflict and is affecting their ability to stand on their own two feet as well as to resume their normal life, Jones said. He also emphasized “it is only, I think, through partnerships, international partnerships, and the support of Ethiopian people and Ethiopian government, that they are going to be able to stand on their two feet again.” Some funds of the existing programs in Ethiopia had been directed towards the conflict affected communities, he stated, and commended “the federal government is talking with all of its international partners about the opportunity to help and collaborate and contribute to the response effort.” It is absolutely fundamental that all Ethiopians come together and continue to show that they are part of one people, that they are part of one country that has a shared future towards prosperity, democracy, economic development, he underlined. "It is not about our generation, it is not about what we can do for ourselves, it is about making sure that our children and our children's children have opportunities. That moment starts now; it starts now by making sure that all Ethiopians are working towards peace,” Jones noted. United States Government and USAID have also been investing another 400 million USD in development programing in health, education, food security, and agriculture, he explained. According to him, the USAID is also investing in providing lifesaving food, access to water, and saving livestock in the drought affected areas of Ethiopia. Moreover, Mission Director Jones underscored “the United States is absolutely committed to a safe, prosperous, independent Ethiopia moving forward. And we very much want to be a partner in investing in that future.”
Politics
Kazakhstan, Serbia Express Interest to Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Ethiopia
Mar 3, 2023 30
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 3/2023 Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen held talks with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Ivica Dačić, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh on the margins of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and mutual interests, it was learned.During the discussion, Demeke gave a brief overview of the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement and noted the need to expand relationships in trade and investment between the countries. Serbia First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ivica Dačić on the occasion stressed the need to scale up the historical relationship between Ethiopia and Serbia with new engagements. Deputy FM of Kazakhstan, Kanat Tumysh, on his part appreciated the political and economic progress of the Ethiopia. He also expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in working on tourism, education and capacity building with Ethiopia, and called for strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries. Kazakhstan and Serbia are members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and cooperate with Ethiopia in international forums.
Africa’s Sustainable Growth Hinges on Science, Technology and Innovation: Experts
Mar 3, 2023 36
Addis Ababa March 3/2023/ENA/ Achieving the ambitious targets of the 2030 and 2063 Agendas of Africa requires leveraging the power of science, technology, and innovation (STI), according to experts. A press release issued by the ECA stated experts at the Ninth African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development have emphasized the crucial role of STI as a key driver and enabler for ensuring economic growth, improving well-being, mitigating the effects of climate change, and safeguarding the environment. They also underscored the need to strengthen national and regional STI ecosystems by fostering innovation, promoting entrepreneurship, and investing in research and development. By doing so, the experts said that Africa can harness the potential of STI to accelerate its socio-economic progress and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and the African Union's Agenda by 2063. The session, held on 2 March 2023, builds on the recommendations of the Fifth African Science, Technology, and Innovation Forum, which accentuates the central role of STI and digitalization during the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for the necessary infrastructures for the development of STI, plans, and policies that are action-oriented towards strengthening its full implantation. The experts highlighted that despite advances in STI, significant gaps remain in bridging the scientific and technological divide between developed countries and Africa. The highly uneven global distribution of scientific capacity and access to knowledge threatens to derail the goal of leaving no one behind, which is the central and transformative promise of Agenda 2030. “We need a clear political will from governments to ensure science, technology, and innovation is a reality. By doing so our education systems will be capacitated to deliver knowledge that is vital to solving Africa’s sustainability challenges,” Niger Higher Education and Research Minister Mamoudou Djibo said. The strategy includes the establishment of universities as centers for excellence and investments in education, technical competencies, and training in the fields of science, technology, research, and innovation. These initiatives are crucial in accelerating progress towards achieving global goals. However, in order to fully leverage the potential of STI, significant investments in research and development are required. National systems also need to be strengthened, Namibia Information and Communication Technologies Deputy Minister Emma Theophilus, stated adding that “strengthening our national systems for STI is a key game changer for rapid structural transformation in Africa. Leveraging the digital transformation can achieve a stronger, smarter, and more inclusive recovery.” Emerging evidence suggests that an STI and digital Africa can be a springboard to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs and fulfill the aspirations of Agenda 2063.
Bravery, Unity at Battle of Adwa Good Example for Whole Africa: Angola Military Attaché
Mar 2, 2023 31
Addis Ababa /ENA/ March 2 /2023 The victory of Adwa is a manifestation of bravery and unity that can be taken as a good example for the whole Africa, Angola's Military Attaché Colonel Jose Fonseca told ENA. Colonel Fonseca, Angola's Military Attaché at the Angola Embassy here in Addis Ababa, was a guest at the celebration of the 127th Anniversary of the Victory of Adwa celebrated at Meskel Square today. He said that Ethiopia was never colonized due to the bravery of its people. The Victory of Adwa has sown a seed of unity and the capability to fight for freedom and promote unity in the continent, the attaché said, adding that this unity is freedom and freedom is development. “If we come together as one under the spirit of pan-Africanism, the development of Africa will be a reality and this free trade agreement is a consequence of all the processes we started with our forefathers.” Colonel Fonseca pointed out that “we (Africans) aspire now for a more integrated Africa which is moving toward development, and we consider the base for the whole process leading to full integration of Africa in terms of economy and others.” According to him, Africans must celebrate this victory as it affects the desire of all Africans to live in freedom. The continent should celebrate the day, the attaché stated, adding that “for that to happen I think Ethiopia should advertise it more, make it more known because most of the African people don’t know much about this.” This year’s victory of Adwa was celebrated colorfully in a coordinated way that fits its history. During the occasion, a military parade was held as part of the celebration while the event has been celebrated across the country with various assortments. President Sahlework Zewdie, House of Federation Speaker Agegnahu Teshager, House of People’s Representatives Speaker Tagese Chafo, National Defense Force Chief of Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula and other senior government officials presided over the celebration at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa.
Adwa Not Only Source of Pride for Ethiopians, But Also Inspiration to Other Africans to Fight for Independence: Analyst
Mar 2, 2023 32
Addis Ababa March 2/2023/ENA/ The Victory of Adwa is not only a source of enduring pride and nationalism for Ethiopians, but also an inspiration to other Africans who took up the fight for independence, the American political-economic analyst Lawrence Freeman told ENA. “Following Adwa, if the British Empire had been defeated in the Boer War in South Africa from 1899 to 1902, colonialism in Africa would have been entirely different, if not eliminated,” he said. According to Freeman, the Victory of Adwa had helped Ethiopia to become the nation most celebrated on the African continent, and a rallying point not just among Africans, but also African Americans as well. “I discovered through my research and interaction with Ethiopians that this military triumph contributed to their bold-visionary thinking,” the analyst stressed. Freeman further noted that Ethiopia’s military success against the Italian invading forces had a profound effect in shaping a unique mind-set of the Ethiopian people. The battle brought together the various disparate sections of the country and created an Ethiopian identity. Ethiopians are today celebrating the 127th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa, the first black nation victory over Italy, one of the Western colonial powers. “The victory of Ethiopia against Italy, on the battlefield in Adwa, led by Menelik II, was extraordinary. A so-called backward African army was not supposed to be able to defeat a so-called modern European military.” Describing Adwa as the most renowned and historic battle in Ethiopian history, the analyst added that the victory by the Ethiopian army helped define the future of the nation as the only non-colonized country in Africa. Freeman underscored that the 127th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa, which is celebrated today, should serve the nation of Ethiopia as a higher cause for harmony. The American analyst emphasized that the new generation of Ethiopia should repeat the victory of Adwa like their forefathers in areas like the completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). He pointed out that the GERD, which will generate 5,150 megawatts of power is a great achievement for the Ethiopian people that will fuel development in the Horn of Africa. The analyst finally said, “I study the long waves of history, and how exceptional events shape the thinking of a nation’s culture. Thus, I can understand how the inspiration for building the GERD was in fact made possible by the military success at Adwa. With that conception in our minds, let us use Ethiopia’s building the GERD, a great engineering accomplishment, to revive the spirit of Adwa, to unify the Ethiopian people, once again.”
Victory of Adwa Heralds Freedom to Entire Black People of World: Gov't Communication Service
Mar 2, 2023 32
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 2/2023 The victory of Adwa has heralded freedom not only for Ethiopians, but for the entire black people of the world, Government Communication Service said. In a press release it issued today in connection with the celebration of the victory of Adwa, Government Communication Service said today's generation of Ethiopians must learn from Adwa's victory that by standing together we can achieve our country's journey of prosperity. "We must do everything that is expected of our country by following the winning spirit of our forefathers in all the fields we are engaged in." According to the statement, Adwa's victory also became an event that laid a great foundation for the conception of the idea of Pan-Africanism. The leadership skills, courage, bravery and unity of purpose of the Ethiopian heroes in the Adwa victory will always be remembered. Adwa's spirit of victory being a monument of victory engraved in the minds of the next generations, it is very important that Ethiopia can solve the current national challenges. Ethiopians across the nation today marked the 127th anniversary of the victory of Adwa with various events. Particularly, in Addis Ababa at Meskel Square, the day was observed in the presence of residents of the city and surrounding as well as several high ranking government officials including President Sahlework Zewdie, and diplomats of various countries.
Residents of Adwa Celebrate 127th Anniversary of Victory of Adwa Colorfully
Mar 2, 2023 31
March 2/2023 (ENA) The residents of the historic town of Adwa today celebrated the 127th anniversary of the victory of Adwa colorfully. On this date in 1896, Ethiopians from all walks of life marched to the town of Adwa and defeated the Italian colonial army in the Battle of Adwa. The victory of Adwa had not been celebrated in the town for the past two years due to the conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia. However, following the peace agreement signed in South Africa to end the conflict in the region, the inhabitants of the town are today able to mark this year’s celebration peacefully. City residents, religious fathers, federal police and security coordinators, federal officials, youth and other guests participated at the 127th victory of Adwa celebration held in Adwa town.
Victory of Adwa Holds Special Place in History of Not Only Ethiopian State but Whole of Africa: Russia Ambassador
Mar 2, 2023 32
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 2/2023 Battle of Adwa entered the annals of Ethiopian history, marking the tremendous victory of the African people over the European army, Russia Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeny Terekhin said. In his congratulatory message to Ethiopians on the 127th Anniversary of Adwa Victory, Ambassador Evgeny Terekhin said evidently, the events of the 2nd of March, 1896, hold a special place in the history of not only the Ethiopian state but whole Africa. According to the ambassador, the victory of the Ethiopian people at the Battle of Adwa is an event of utter importance in the memory of both Ethiopia and all of Africa. This victory is more than a military triumph. It is a demonstration of the great strength of mind, national freedom loving character, will and what a people can achieve, standing united, he pointed out. Evgeny further noted that the heroism and dedication of the Ethiopian people determined the outcome of the general battle. “The Battle of Adwa is an outstanding example of the bravery, courage, strength, and unity of the Ethiopian people, which cast doubt on the invincibility of European armies and served as a source of encouragement and a lodestar for all African peoples in the struggle for their independence from the yoke of colonialism,” Ambassador Evgeny said. He stressed that the victory was a launching pad and a springboard for the emergence of pan-Africanism, it also gave a powerful impetus to the strengthening of the Ethiopian statehood and the country's independent domestic and foreign policy and fostered its positions on the international arena. According to the ambassador, the Battle of Adwa may justly be called one of the milestones in the history of Russian-Ethiopian relations. He recalled that a Russian Red Cross mission also arrived in the country helping thousands of Ethiopian war heroes wounded in the battle. In 1898, two years later, diplomatic relations were established between Russia and Ethiopia. The ambassador finally congratulates the Government and the brotherly people of Ethiopia on the 127th Anniversary of the Victory at Adwa.
Adwa Victory Foundation of Pan-Africanism, Modern Africa : President Sahlework
Mar 2, 2023 32
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 2/2023 President Sahlework Zewde said the victory of Adwa has played a great role in reviving the Pan-African movement and it is the foundation of modern Africa. During the commemoration of the 127th Adwa victory in Addis Ababa today, the president said the Victory of Adwa has played great role for the revival of Pan-African movement and it is a foundation for the establishment of modern Africa. She noted that the pivotal victory against Italian troops has halted the then fast expansion of European colonialism in the continent and greatly contributed to the revival of Pan Africanism movement in Africa. “The victory of Adwa has greatly halted the then fast colonial expansion in Africa. The Victory of Adwa has played a great role for the foundation of the now modern Africa. The Victory of Adwa is the major foundation for the revival of Pan-Africanism movement,” Sahlework said. “The first Pan-African conference was held only four years after the victory of Adwa,” the president reminded, further stating that Ethiopia, Liberia and Haiti attended the conference as liberated countries. This first Pan-African conference was held in London in 1900 four years after the Ethiopian army’s victory on 1 March 1896 around Adwa town checked Italy’s attempt to build colonial empire in Africa, it was learned. The victory of Adwa had further significance for being the first crushing defeat of European power by African forces during the colonial era and that has contributed to Pan-Africanism and the independence of Africa. Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula for his part said that Ethiopia will work to make the celebration of the victory of Adwa a common festivity among all Africans. He stressed that Ethiopian Defense Force will continue to safeguarding the national sovereignty of Ethiopia steadfastly by upholding the spirit of unity, bravery and perseverance it had inherited from the victory of Adwa. The Ethiopian National Defense Force staged a military parade at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa as part of the celebration of the 127th Victory of Adwa. Residents of Addis Ababa and surroundings as well as senior government officials and diplomats have attended the ceremony.
Politics
Kazakhstan, Serbia Express Interest to Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Ethiopia
Mar 3, 2023 30
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 3/2023 Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen held talks with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Ivica Dačić, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh on the margins of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and mutual interests, it was learned.During the discussion, Demeke gave a brief overview of the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement and noted the need to expand relationships in trade and investment between the countries. Serbia First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ivica Dačić on the occasion stressed the need to scale up the historical relationship between Ethiopia and Serbia with new engagements. Deputy FM of Kazakhstan, Kanat Tumysh, on his part appreciated the political and economic progress of the Ethiopia. He also expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in working on tourism, education and capacity building with Ethiopia, and called for strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries. Kazakhstan and Serbia are members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and cooperate with Ethiopia in international forums.
Africa’s Sustainable Growth Hinges on Science, Technology and Innovation: Experts
Mar 3, 2023 36
Addis Ababa March 3/2023/ENA/ Achieving the ambitious targets of the 2030 and 2063 Agendas of Africa requires leveraging the power of science, technology, and innovation (STI), according to experts. A press release issued by the ECA stated experts at the Ninth African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development have emphasized the crucial role of STI as a key driver and enabler for ensuring economic growth, improving well-being, mitigating the effects of climate change, and safeguarding the environment. They also underscored the need to strengthen national and regional STI ecosystems by fostering innovation, promoting entrepreneurship, and investing in research and development. By doing so, the experts said that Africa can harness the potential of STI to accelerate its socio-economic progress and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and the African Union's Agenda by 2063. The session, held on 2 March 2023, builds on the recommendations of the Fifth African Science, Technology, and Innovation Forum, which accentuates the central role of STI and digitalization during the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for the necessary infrastructures for the development of STI, plans, and policies that are action-oriented towards strengthening its full implantation. The experts highlighted that despite advances in STI, significant gaps remain in bridging the scientific and technological divide between developed countries and Africa. The highly uneven global distribution of scientific capacity and access to knowledge threatens to derail the goal of leaving no one behind, which is the central and transformative promise of Agenda 2030. “We need a clear political will from governments to ensure science, technology, and innovation is a reality. By doing so our education systems will be capacitated to deliver knowledge that is vital to solving Africa’s sustainability challenges,” Niger Higher Education and Research Minister Mamoudou Djibo said. The strategy includes the establishment of universities as centers for excellence and investments in education, technical competencies, and training in the fields of science, technology, research, and innovation. These initiatives are crucial in accelerating progress towards achieving global goals. However, in order to fully leverage the potential of STI, significant investments in research and development are required. National systems also need to be strengthened, Namibia Information and Communication Technologies Deputy Minister Emma Theophilus, stated adding that “strengthening our national systems for STI is a key game changer for rapid structural transformation in Africa. Leveraging the digital transformation can achieve a stronger, smarter, and more inclusive recovery.” Emerging evidence suggests that an STI and digital Africa can be a springboard to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs and fulfill the aspirations of Agenda 2063.
Bravery, Unity at Battle of Adwa Good Example for Whole Africa: Angola Military Attaché
Mar 2, 2023 31
Addis Ababa /ENA/ March 2 /2023 The victory of Adwa is a manifestation of bravery and unity that can be taken as a good example for the whole Africa, Angola's Military Attaché Colonel Jose Fonseca told ENA. Colonel Fonseca, Angola's Military Attaché at the Angola Embassy here in Addis Ababa, was a guest at the celebration of the 127th Anniversary of the Victory of Adwa celebrated at Meskel Square today. He said that Ethiopia was never colonized due to the bravery of its people. The Victory of Adwa has sown a seed of unity and the capability to fight for freedom and promote unity in the continent, the attaché said, adding that this unity is freedom and freedom is development. “If we come together as one under the spirit of pan-Africanism, the development of Africa will be a reality and this free trade agreement is a consequence of all the processes we started with our forefathers.” Colonel Fonseca pointed out that “we (Africans) aspire now for a more integrated Africa which is moving toward development, and we consider the base for the whole process leading to full integration of Africa in terms of economy and others.” According to him, Africans must celebrate this victory as it affects the desire of all Africans to live in freedom. The continent should celebrate the day, the attaché stated, adding that “for that to happen I think Ethiopia should advertise it more, make it more known because most of the African people don’t know much about this.” This year’s victory of Adwa was celebrated colorfully in a coordinated way that fits its history. During the occasion, a military parade was held as part of the celebration while the event has been celebrated across the country with various assortments. President Sahlework Zewdie, House of Federation Speaker Agegnahu Teshager, House of People’s Representatives Speaker Tagese Chafo, National Defense Force Chief of Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula and other senior government officials presided over the celebration at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa.
Adwa Not Only Source of Pride for Ethiopians, But Also Inspiration to Other Africans to Fight for Independence: Analyst
Mar 2, 2023 32
Addis Ababa March 2/2023/ENA/ The Victory of Adwa is not only a source of enduring pride and nationalism for Ethiopians, but also an inspiration to other Africans who took up the fight for independence, the American political-economic analyst Lawrence Freeman told ENA. “Following Adwa, if the British Empire had been defeated in the Boer War in South Africa from 1899 to 1902, colonialism in Africa would have been entirely different, if not eliminated,” he said. According to Freeman, the Victory of Adwa had helped Ethiopia to become the nation most celebrated on the African continent, and a rallying point not just among Africans, but also African Americans as well. “I discovered through my research and interaction with Ethiopians that this military triumph contributed to their bold-visionary thinking,” the analyst stressed. Freeman further noted that Ethiopia’s military success against the Italian invading forces had a profound effect in shaping a unique mind-set of the Ethiopian people. The battle brought together the various disparate sections of the country and created an Ethiopian identity. Ethiopians are today celebrating the 127th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa, the first black nation victory over Italy, one of the Western colonial powers. “The victory of Ethiopia against Italy, on the battlefield in Adwa, led by Menelik II, was extraordinary. A so-called backward African army was not supposed to be able to defeat a so-called modern European military.” Describing Adwa as the most renowned and historic battle in Ethiopian history, the analyst added that the victory by the Ethiopian army helped define the future of the nation as the only non-colonized country in Africa. Freeman underscored that the 127th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa, which is celebrated today, should serve the nation of Ethiopia as a higher cause for harmony. The American analyst emphasized that the new generation of Ethiopia should repeat the victory of Adwa like their forefathers in areas like the completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). He pointed out that the GERD, which will generate 5,150 megawatts of power is a great achievement for the Ethiopian people that will fuel development in the Horn of Africa. The analyst finally said, “I study the long waves of history, and how exceptional events shape the thinking of a nation’s culture. Thus, I can understand how the inspiration for building the GERD was in fact made possible by the military success at Adwa. With that conception in our minds, let us use Ethiopia’s building the GERD, a great engineering accomplishment, to revive the spirit of Adwa, to unify the Ethiopian people, once again.”
Victory of Adwa Heralds Freedom to Entire Black People of World: Gov't Communication Service
Mar 2, 2023 32
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 2/2023 The victory of Adwa has heralded freedom not only for Ethiopians, but for the entire black people of the world, Government Communication Service said. In a press release it issued today in connection with the celebration of the victory of Adwa, Government Communication Service said today's generation of Ethiopians must learn from Adwa's victory that by standing together we can achieve our country's journey of prosperity. "We must do everything that is expected of our country by following the winning spirit of our forefathers in all the fields we are engaged in." According to the statement, Adwa's victory also became an event that laid a great foundation for the conception of the idea of Pan-Africanism. The leadership skills, courage, bravery and unity of purpose of the Ethiopian heroes in the Adwa victory will always be remembered. Adwa's spirit of victory being a monument of victory engraved in the minds of the next generations, it is very important that Ethiopia can solve the current national challenges. Ethiopians across the nation today marked the 127th anniversary of the victory of Adwa with various events. Particularly, in Addis Ababa at Meskel Square, the day was observed in the presence of residents of the city and surrounding as well as several high ranking government officials including President Sahlework Zewdie, and diplomats of various countries.
Residents of Adwa Celebrate 127th Anniversary of Victory of Adwa Colorfully
Mar 2, 2023 31
March 2/2023 (ENA) The residents of the historic town of Adwa today celebrated the 127th anniversary of the victory of Adwa colorfully. On this date in 1896, Ethiopians from all walks of life marched to the town of Adwa and defeated the Italian colonial army in the Battle of Adwa. The victory of Adwa had not been celebrated in the town for the past two years due to the conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia. However, following the peace agreement signed in South Africa to end the conflict in the region, the inhabitants of the town are today able to mark this year’s celebration peacefully. City residents, religious fathers, federal police and security coordinators, federal officials, youth and other guests participated at the 127th victory of Adwa celebration held in Adwa town.
Victory of Adwa Holds Special Place in History of Not Only Ethiopian State but Whole of Africa: Russia Ambassador
Mar 2, 2023 32
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 2/2023 Battle of Adwa entered the annals of Ethiopian history, marking the tremendous victory of the African people over the European army, Russia Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeny Terekhin said. In his congratulatory message to Ethiopians on the 127th Anniversary of Adwa Victory, Ambassador Evgeny Terekhin said evidently, the events of the 2nd of March, 1896, hold a special place in the history of not only the Ethiopian state but whole Africa. According to the ambassador, the victory of the Ethiopian people at the Battle of Adwa is an event of utter importance in the memory of both Ethiopia and all of Africa. This victory is more than a military triumph. It is a demonstration of the great strength of mind, national freedom loving character, will and what a people can achieve, standing united, he pointed out. Evgeny further noted that the heroism and dedication of the Ethiopian people determined the outcome of the general battle. “The Battle of Adwa is an outstanding example of the bravery, courage, strength, and unity of the Ethiopian people, which cast doubt on the invincibility of European armies and served as a source of encouragement and a lodestar for all African peoples in the struggle for their independence from the yoke of colonialism,” Ambassador Evgeny said. He stressed that the victory was a launching pad and a springboard for the emergence of pan-Africanism, it also gave a powerful impetus to the strengthening of the Ethiopian statehood and the country's independent domestic and foreign policy and fostered its positions on the international arena. According to the ambassador, the Battle of Adwa may justly be called one of the milestones in the history of Russian-Ethiopian relations. He recalled that a Russian Red Cross mission also arrived in the country helping thousands of Ethiopian war heroes wounded in the battle. In 1898, two years later, diplomatic relations were established between Russia and Ethiopia. The ambassador finally congratulates the Government and the brotherly people of Ethiopia on the 127th Anniversary of the Victory at Adwa.
Adwa Victory Foundation of Pan-Africanism, Modern Africa : President Sahlework
Mar 2, 2023 32
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 2/2023 President Sahlework Zewde said the victory of Adwa has played a great role in reviving the Pan-African movement and it is the foundation of modern Africa. During the commemoration of the 127th Adwa victory in Addis Ababa today, the president said the Victory of Adwa has played great role for the revival of Pan-African movement and it is a foundation for the establishment of modern Africa. She noted that the pivotal victory against Italian troops has halted the then fast expansion of European colonialism in the continent and greatly contributed to the revival of Pan Africanism movement in Africa. “The victory of Adwa has greatly halted the then fast colonial expansion in Africa. The Victory of Adwa has played a great role for the foundation of the now modern Africa. The Victory of Adwa is the major foundation for the revival of Pan-Africanism movement,” Sahlework said. “The first Pan-African conference was held only four years after the victory of Adwa,” the president reminded, further stating that Ethiopia, Liberia and Haiti attended the conference as liberated countries. This first Pan-African conference was held in London in 1900 four years after the Ethiopian army’s victory on 1 March 1896 around Adwa town checked Italy’s attempt to build colonial empire in Africa, it was learned. The victory of Adwa had further significance for being the first crushing defeat of European power by African forces during the colonial era and that has contributed to Pan-Africanism and the independence of Africa. Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula for his part said that Ethiopia will work to make the celebration of the victory of Adwa a common festivity among all Africans. He stressed that Ethiopian Defense Force will continue to safeguarding the national sovereignty of Ethiopia steadfastly by upholding the spirit of unity, bravery and perseverance it had inherited from the victory of Adwa. The Ethiopian National Defense Force staged a military parade at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa as part of the celebration of the 127th Victory of Adwa. Residents of Addis Ababa and surroundings as well as senior government officials and diplomats have attended the ceremony.
Social
USAID Remains Committed to Provide Humanitarian Assistance in Conflict Affected Regions
Mar 3, 2023 34
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 3/2023 The United States through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) remains committed to providing humanitarian assistance in the conflict-affected regions of Ethiopia, USAID Ethiopia and Djibouti Mission Director Sean Jones said. Level of access getting into areas of Tigray has improved following the cessation of hostilities agreement, Jones told ENA, and added “we continue to invest in humanitarian assistance in Afar and Amhara and more and more communities of Tigray are also now receiving humanitarian assistance.” Large percentage of USAID humanitarian assistance is focused on the conflict affected communities in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray, he pointed out, and affirmed “that will continue.” The Mission Director said that USAID has been working in areas like water and sanitation, healthcare sector, agriculture and food security, and education since the beginning of the conflict. “We are also very heavily invested in humanitarian assistance in the conflict affected communities as well. So we continue to invest heavily just in the past year, we have had over 1.4 billion USD in humanitarian assistance across all of Ethiopia, and a large percentage of that almost half is focused on the conflict affected communities in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray; that will continue,” he stated. We are currently discussing with the federal government about where to invest, how to deliver and support the delivery of public services to Ethiopians in all of the conflict affected communities Afar, Amhara and Tigray, the Mission Director stated, adding “of course, what is next is our efforts to support the Ethiopian government’s plan for recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation.” Many communities have really suffered greatly under this conflict and is affecting their ability to stand on their own two feet as well as to resume their normal life, Jones said. He also emphasized “it is only, I think, through partnerships, international partnerships, and the support of Ethiopian people and Ethiopian government, that they are going to be able to stand on their two feet again.” Some funds of the existing programs in Ethiopia had been directed towards the conflict affected communities, he stated, and commended “the federal government is talking with all of its international partners about the opportunity to help and collaborate and contribute to the response effort.” It is absolutely fundamental that all Ethiopians come together and continue to show that they are part of one people, that they are part of one country that has a shared future towards prosperity, democracy, economic development, he underlined. "It is not about our generation, it is not about what we can do for ourselves, it is about making sure that our children and our children's children have opportunities. That moment starts now; it starts now by making sure that all Ethiopians are working towards peace,” Jones noted. United States Government and USAID have also been investing another 400 million USD in development programing in health, education, food security, and agriculture, he explained. According to him, the USAID is also investing in providing lifesaving food, access to water, and saving livestock in the drought affected areas of Ethiopia. Moreover, Mission Director Jones underscored “the United States is absolutely committed to a safe, prosperous, independent Ethiopia moving forward. And we very much want to be a partner in investing in that future.”
Deputy PM & FM Stress Need for Concerted Global Post-Covid-19 Recovery Measures
Mar 2, 2023 37
Addis Ababa M arch 2/2023 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen lauded at the Summit-Level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group the commendable strides taken to respond to post-pandemic challenges that the movement has taken since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his keynote address at the summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, he appreciated the commendable strides taken to respond to post-pandemic challenges that the Non-Aligned Movement has taken since the outbreak of the pandemic In this regard, the deputy premier mentioned the UN Human Rights Council and UN General Assembly resolutions on "universal, equitable, and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines" initiated under the Azerbaijani chairmanship. He also spoke in detail about the successful conclusion of the Pretoria , South Africa, Peace Deal to end the northern Ethiopian conflict. The agreement demonstrated Ethiopia’s capacity to resolve its internal challenges without external interference, Demeke noted. He finally expressed Ethiopia’s support for newly emerging initiatives that aim to revitalize the NAM. "We must closely assess and adopt proposals that will allow us to work for our collective interest." Representatives of about 70 countries are attending the summit, it was learned.
Ethiopians Residing in Various Countries Celebrate Anniversary of Adwa Victory
Mar 2, 2023 33
Addis Ababa March2 /2023/ENA/ Ethiopians and Ethiopian descents residing in various parts of the world have celebrated the 127th anniversary of the victory of Adwa today. On this date in 1896, Ethiopians from all walks of life marched to Adwa and defeated the Italian colonial army in the Battle of Adwa. Ethiopians across the nation today marked the 127th anniversary of the victory with various events. Similarly, the Ethiopians and Ethiopian descents residing in various parts of the world have also celebrated the anniversary. The day was observed in England, Italy, France, Greece, Canada and South Africa, it was learned. Furthermore, the 127th anniversary of the victory of Adwa has also been celebrated in Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Beirut, and Uganda.
Ethiopians Marking 127th Anniversary of Victory of Adwa
Mar 2, 2023 40
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 2/2023 Ethiopians across the nation are celebrating the 127th anniversary of the victory of Adwa with various ceremonies. The anniversary is being particularly celebrated in the capital Addis Ababa colorfully at Meskel Square. President Sahle-Work Zewde, Speaker of House of Federation, Agegnehu Teshager ,Speaker House of Peoples‘ Representative, Tagesse Chafo, President of the Ethiopian Patriotic Association Lij Daniel Jote Mesfin and Chief of the General Staff of the Ethiopian National Army, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula and other senior government officials are attending the celebration at Meskel Square. Earlier in the morning, President Sahle-Work Zewde and other senior government officials have laid wrath of flower at Menelik II square in Addis Ababa in memory of the victory. The anniversary is also being marked in all the regions and Ethiopian missions abroad and among the Ethiopians and foreign citizens of Ethiopian origin across the world. In March 1896, 127 years ago Ethiopians from all corners of the country and defeated the colonial Italian army at the Battle of Adwa. The victory of Adwa is considered as an African victory for it has been inspiring all black people across the globe to fight against the colonial oppressors.
Economy
Tigray Farmers Undertaking Irrigation Agricultural Activities
Mar 3, 2023 37
Addis Ababa (ENA) March/2023 The peace agreement between the Government of Ethiopia and TPLF has created a conducive environment for farmers in Tigray region to engage in irrigation development activities, farmers in Tahtay Koraro Woreda of Tigray region told ENA. Following the peace agreement signed in Pretoria, South Africa, the people of the Tigray have returned to normalcy by engaging in the day-to-day economic and social development activities. According to farmers of Tahtay Koraro Woreda, they are undertaking irrigation development activities. Currently, the farmers said they are cultivating various crops, fruits and vegetables through irrigation. However, they stressed that there is a shortage of agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers, improved seeds, pesticides, and herbicides, among others. One of the farmers in the woreda, Gebremichael Haileselasse, told ENA that they had been unable to farm during the conflict. Following the peace agreement, however, the farmers are undertaking agriculture activities through irrigation by using ground water, he added. "Now I am cultivating corn, chickpeas, vegetables and fruits, among others. But we are facing challenges of agricultural inputs including fertilizer, water pump, improved seeds, and fuel." The other farmer, Tsegaye Berhe, said we are actively undertaking agriculture activities following the peace agreement. Development activity is impossible without peace, he noted, expressing his happiness to return back to agriculture. According to Eyob Gebremedhin, Tahtay Koraro Woreda Irrigation Development Coordinator, there is about 1,500 hectares of land that can be develop through irrigation in the woreda. Out of this, some 1,100 hectare is developed by irrigation, he added. Nevertheless, farmers are facing shortage of agricultural inputs, the coordinator said, pointing out that efforts have been exerted to solve the problem in collaboration with the federal government and non-governmental organizations. North-West Zone Development and Security Coordinator, Takele Tolesa said the people are turning their face to development activities since peace is the main thing the people sought. Noting that the farmers have been engaged in summer irrigation development, he stated that preparations are underway to support farmers with the necessary agricultural inputs, including fertilizers and improved seeds.
Pakistani Business Delegation to Explore Opportunities in Ethiopia
Mar 3, 2023 35
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 3/2023 A business delegation consisting of more than 80 Pakistani investors is to visit Ethiopia starting from next Sunday to explore business and investment opportunities, Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Jamal Beker said. Ambassador Jamal Beker, said today in his media briefing about the business delegation that the trade delegation will come to Ethiopia to explore the investment opportunities. According to him, the visiting delegation are engaged in agriculture, manufacturing, minerals, technology, health care and other sectors. The delegation will come to Ethiopia next Sunday and stay for one week. It is indicated that Pakistani investors have been showing a strong desire to invest in Ethiopia in various sectors. The visit of this business delegation is believed to further strengthen the bilateral trade relations of the two countries, it was learned. Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines is also planning start flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa from 26 March 2023. The commencement of the flight to Karachi will help to promote the trade and people to people interaction of Ethiopia and Pakistan, Pakistani Ambassador to Ethiopia, Shazab Abbas told ENA last week. Furthermore, the airline will serve as a link between Pakistan, Africa, and the rest of the world as it connects Ethiopia and Karachi, it was indicated.
Macroeconomic Committee Evaluates Overall Economic Situation of Ethiopia
Mar 3, 2023 35
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 3/2023 The National Macroeconomic Committee conducted a meeting to evaluate the overall economic situation and activities of the country, according to the Office of the Prime Minister. Recall the National Macroeconomic Committee Chaired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is the central organ that coordinates economic policy making within the government. It has close to 10 members including the Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, Ministers from Finance, Planning, Revenue and Senior Economic Advisers. In its deliberations, the committee draws upon the ideas and analysis of experts from governments, universities, research institutions, it was indicated.
ECA Official Stresses Need for Fresh Commitment, Investment to Achieve SDGs in Africa
Mar 3, 2023 36
Addis Ababa /ENA/ March 3/2023 Africa needs a paradigm shift to deliver sustainable development by making a fresh commitment and increasing investment to realize the SDGs, Deputy Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and Chief Economist, Hanan Morsy, urged African states. “A big part in our quest to deliver the SDGs, we need a new paradigm, we need to accelerate action and we need to deliver green and inclusive recovery from the impact of multi crises, which have beset the world,” Morsy said in closing remarks at the 2023 African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) which ended on 2 March in Niamey, Niger. She underlined that African countries have borne the brunt of the multi crises of food, fuel, the Ukraine war, the Covid pandemic and climate change to which they were ill-equipped to bounce back from. Analyses by the ECA show that Africa will need around 438 billion USD of adaptation funding by 2030. Apart from the threats of climate change, security threats were also undermining efforts to make lasting development progress. The Deputy Executive Secretary called for commitment to partnerships in achieving the SDG and emphasized the need for a renewed sense of solidarity and understanding that fast growth and recovery will be made by investing in regions where the most potential gains can be made. “A clear message from this forum is that we need to break the risk aversion associated with investing in Africa,” Morsy said, calling for region-wide crowding of the private sector, harnessing blended finance and mobilizing domestic resources through the “monetizing of natural capital.” It has been recognised that Africa can provide 50 percent of the world sequestration needs through its nature-based approaches. It is through this realization that the ECA has supported countries in the Congo Basin Commission to establish a carbon credit registry. The three-day Forum underscored the need for accelerated investment in realizing the SDGs on clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; industry, innovation, and infrastructure; sustainable cities and communities; and partnerships for the Goals. In December 2023, African Heads of state met in Niamey, Niger, for the African Union Summit on industrialization and highlighted the urgency of boosting investment in sustainable value chains to transform African economies The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is an effective lever for Africa to deliver on the SDGs, said Morsy.
Technology
Africa Urged to Bridge Technological Gap, Step up Dialogue around Innovation
Feb 28, 2023 30
Addis Ababa (ENA) February 28/2023 Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) urged Africa to bridge its technological gaps by initiating a conversation between countries in the priority areas of intervention and strengthening scientific and technological research. The remark was made on Monday at the fifth African Science, Technology, and Innovation Forum High-level policy dialogue on emerging energy technologies along with a panel of African and UN experts. The participants called for a deep overhaul of Africa’s approach to energy issues to break the vicious cycle of outdated technologies, respond more efficiently to electricity needs and speed up economic development. UNESCO Regional Director and Representative for Southern Africa, Lidia Brito said to increase Africa’s energy production capacity, policy makers will have to act at multiple levels. The director stressed the need for policy makers to ensure their countries have enough know-how for the use of renewables; set up special mechanisms to attract investments in renewable energies and create capacity for research. They will also need to take the social context into account as energy poverty means that some communities do not have the energy to start projects in the first place, Brito said. ECA Senior Environmental Affairs Officer, Linus Mofor urged Africa to bridge its technological gaps by initiating a conversation between countries in the priority areas of intervention and strengthening scientific and technological research. ECA Director for Technology, Climate Change and Natural Resources Management, Jean Paul Adam said “We also need to consider how we finance innovation: while we need to challenge African governments to invest themselves.” According to the director, energy access can increase incomes by up to 39 percent. Held in Niamey over the past two days ahead of the 9th African Forum on Sustainable Development, the Fifth African Science, Technology and Innovation Forum was jointly organized by ECA, UNESCO, the African Union Commission and the Department of Science and Innovation of South Africa. Discussions aimed to consider how science, technology and innovation can support African efforts to achieve an inclusive and green recovery from multiple crises and the integrated and full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063.
Research, Dev’t Key to Africa’s Industrialization & Economic Diversification: ECA
Feb 27, 2023 30
Addis Ababa February 27/2023 /ENA/ Investing in research and development by African countries will deliver sustainable industrialization and economic diversification on the continent, says Antonio Pedro, Acting Executive Secretary Economic Commission for Africa (ECA). This will enable the continent harness technology for a green, inclusive and resilient Africa, it was indicated. Pedro was speaking at the opening of the Fifth African Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Forum 2023, a side event ahead of upcoming 9th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) in Niemey, Niger, according to ECA. The theme of this year’s Forum is “Accelerating development and diffusion of emerging technologies”. “To build on the innovative spirit, we need to strengthen the enabling environment through informed policies, increase investment in the research and development, and harness the support of the private sector more effectively,” noted the ECA acting executive secretary. He added that Africa should be at the forefront of a green transformation to accelerate growth, diversify economies and deliver on the SDGs and Agenda 2063. “One key opportunity for us lies in the renewable energy market. The value in this market in 2020 was estimated at 881.7 billion USD and is projected to reach 1,977.6 billion USD by 2030.” He said that ECA and its partners have completed the STI Policy Design and Implementation Guide, which countries can use irrespective of the policy implementation cycle. Director of the UNESCO Regional Office for West Africa Dimitri Sanga said for his part that to have open science in Africa, there is need to promote open access to publications and to scientific data, have transparency of peer review, and the participatory science. “UNESCO has developed the recommendation on open science. This recommendation was adopted by Member States in 2021 and we are currently working with Member States for its implementation,” he said. “I am optimistic about the results of our work, which should contribute fully to enable Africa to be a resilient, green and prosperous continent.” Similarly, African Union Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Mohamed Belhocine, said that digital skills, science and technology are important to build digital transformation in Africa. Accordingly, the results of the two-day STI side event will feed into the work of the African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development that will begin on 28 February to 2 March in Niamey, Niger.
Ethio Telecom Providing Efficient Services To Participants of AU Summit
Feb 16, 2023 32
Addis Ababa (ENA) February 16/2023 The Ethio Telecom said that it is providing various telecom services for guests who have arrived in Addis Ababa for the 42nd Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council and the 36th African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government. for that efforts have been made to enable the AU participants get sufficient telecom Services access. Senior Communication Expert with Ethio Telecom, Mesay Wubshet told ENA that extensive preparations have been made to provide various telecom services to participants of the AU summit. Ethio telecom is providing Ethiopia’s SIM card that will last for a month, the senior communication expert said. The company also is providing selected services with discount, up to 90 percent, he added.
Ethio Telecom Launches Innovation Program to Benefit 250 Tech Startups
Feb 6, 2023 32
Addis Ababa February 6/2023 /ENA/ Ethio telecom launched Ethiotel Innovation Program that will benefit 250 technology startups. Launching the program, Ethio Telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamru said that the program will have paramount national significance in empowering and supporting solution oriented technologies. This is unique and golden opportunity for startups, she said, and added that it will also accelerate the country’s aspiration of realizing digital Ethiopia. According to the CEO, network coverage, digital literacy, device availability and affordability, relevant local contents, usage affordability and consumer readiness are among the key enablers. The program will have three phases; focusing on 100 startups that leverage cloud and financial service capability, expanding to 150 startups working on digital content and solutions, and establishing Ethio telecom TechHub research and development center. Mentioning that the innovation program will contribute a lot to national economy and job creation, Frehiwot stressed the need of collaboration among pertinent stakeholders for the program to bear the desired fruit. Huawei Deputy CEO, Michael Liu said on his part that Ethiopian users will enjoy digital infrastructure to accelerate digital economy. He added that the program will support the digital transformation of Ethiopia while boosting digital eco-environment. Liu noted that the innovation program will give all companies a chance to embrace digital era. Digital economy is a long journey which requires rich ecosystem environment, the Deputy CEO said, adding “with the innovation program we will give good chance for all ethiopian startups commit to participate in digital Ethiopia development.” Ethio telecom launched the innovation program in collaboration with Huawei.
Sport
22nd Edition of Great Ethiopian Run Colorfully Held in Addis Ababa
Nov 20, 2022 31
Addis Ababa November 20/2022/ENA/ The 22nd edition of Great Ethiopian Run was held today in Addis Ababa with participation of more than 40,000 people. President Sahle-Work Zewde, Addis Ababa Mayor, Adanech Abiebie, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Kejela Merdasa and other senior government officials as well guests including renowned Kenyan athletes and tourists attended the 10 killo Meter annual street race held at Meskel Square in the capital. The Great Ethiopian Run is the first biggest event in Africa and sixth in the world’s international street races. The Great Ethiopian Run is believed to be one of the most important events to promoting tourism in Ethiopia. It was indicated that the Great Ethiopian Run has successfully conducted more than 100 races in various cities in the country over the past years. Ethiopia's famous long-distance runner, Haile Gebrselassie founded the race in 2000.
PM Inaugurates Sport Center in Capital City
Oct 27, 2022 31
Addis Ababa October 27,2022 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inaugurated a newly rebuilt sport center in Arada sub-city of Addis Ababa today. The previous "15 Meda" sport center was not conducive for physical activities. Therefore, Prime Minister Abiy took the initiative to build a new the sport center with the participation of stakeholders, it was learned. The renovated center was inaugurated today and will provide its previous services. The reconstruction of the sport center is part of the winter volunteer project, it was learned.
City Administration Expresses Gratitude to Victorious Nat'l Athletics Team
Jul 29, 2022 26
Addis Ababa July 29/2022/ENA/ The Addis Ababa City Administration held a Thanksgiving ceremony for the Ethiopian athletics team that registered stunning victory at the Oregon World Athletics Championship 2022. The athletic team, which stood second after the US in the medal list, was earlier given warm reception by President Sahle-Work Zewde at the National Palace and the outstanding members awarded. The City Administration Council of Addis Ababa also awarded 10 million Birr prize in total to the athletes who participated in the competition. In addition, the athletes who won gold, silver and bronze medals were given 500 to 250 square meters of land based on their results. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Adanech Abebie said that the athletes have once again raised Ethiopia's honor in the world arena. "History testifies that we Ethiopians are people who do not surrender to defeat, and challenges make us stronger," she stressed. According to her, the athletes should be honored for their contribution in making the country's flag fly high in the world championships. Ethiopian Athletics Federation President, Commander Derartu Tulu said she was happy with the reception given to the athletes, stating that "the most precious gift is morale and respect we are given by the people." The Thanksgiving program was held under the theme: "We thank you for raising our flag in the world arena.” Culture and Sports Minister Kejela Merdasa, former famous athletes and various government officials attended the ceremony.
Victory at World Athletics Championship Enhances Ethiopia’s Journey to Dev’t: Team Leader
Jul 28, 2022 31
Addis Ababa July 28/2022/ENA/ The results registered at the World Athletics Championship have filled the hearts of Ethiopians with joy and help to sustain Ethiopia's march towards development, Ethiopian Athletics Team Leader at the 18th World Athletics Championships said. President Sahle-Work Zewde welcomed members of the Ethiopian Athletic Team at the National Palace today. During the occasion, the team leader Tefera Molla said he is proud and happy about the victory achieved by the Ethiopian athletes. He also lauded Ethiopians for standing with the athletics team. Tefera recalled the repeated victories achieved by former Ethiopian athletes such as Abebe Bikila, Mamo Wolde, Miruts Yifter, Haile Gebre Sellasie, and Derartu Tulu, among others. The team leader stated that the results obtained in the Oregon World Athletics Championship will enable the country to continue the journey to prosperity. According to him, the victory was achieved due to the rigorous preparations, including the performance and evaluation done on a daily basis, as well as the strict discipline in recruitment. Ethiopia ranked second in the world after United States of America and first in Africa, Tefera noted, adding that the result recorded in the athletics arena proved that there is no force that can stop Ethiopia's journey towards prosperity.
Environment
Ethiopia Doing Well in Planting Trees, Minimizing Desertification: AU Commissioner Sacko
Feb 17, 2023 29
Addis Ababa February 17/2013 /ENA/ Ethiopia is doing well in environmental protection and minimizing desertification through its Green Legacy of planting billions of trees, AU Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment Commissioner Ambassador Josefa Leonel Sacko said. In an exclusive interview with ENA, Commissioner Sacko commended Ethiopia’s Green Legacy initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. “I commend the government of Ethiopia that is doing so well in planting trees because it is very important. By planting trees we can minimize the desertification and we can also stimulate the rain and mitigate the effect of drought on the continent,” she applauded. Rooted in a vision of building a green and climate-resilient Ethiopia, the Green Legacy Initiative was launched in June 2019. A target of planting 20 billion seedlings within a period of four years was set. By the fourth year, Ethiopia has succeeded in planting 25 billion seedlings by mobilizing more than 20 million citizens throughout the nation. The Green Legacy Initiative is a demonstration of Ethiopia’s long-term commitment to a multifaceted response to the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation that encompasses agroforestry, forest sector development, greening and renewal of urban areas, and integrated water and soil resources management. AU Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment Commissioner urged African countries to follow suit and align their programs with African Union Commission as well. Speaking of Ethiopia’s wheat exporting with regard to food security, the Commissioner said that African countries should notice the essentiality of agriculture to secure food efficiency. “I commend Ethiopia for cultivating wheat and we know that there is a very good lesson for the countries and should follow the example of Ethiopia that have the ecological advantage to grow wheat in their countries,” Commissioner Sacko noted. Ethiopia is set to export 1.2 million quintals of wheat bumper harvest during this year, the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration announced last week.
Ethiopia Doing Well in Planting Trees, Minimizing Desertification: AU Commissioner Sacko
Feb 16, 2023 28
Addis Ababa (ENA) February 16/2023 Ethiopia is doing well in environmental protection and minimizing desertification through its Green Legacy of planting billions of trees, AU Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment Commissioner Ambassador Josefa Leonel Sacko said. In an exclusive interview with ENA, Commissioner Sacko commended Ethiopia’s Green Legacy initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. “I commend the government of Ethiopia that is doing so well in planting trees because it is very important. By planting trees we can minimize the desertification and we can also stimulate the rain and mitigate the effect of drought on the continent,” she applauded. Rooted in a vision of building a green and climate-resilient Ethiopia, the Green Legacy Initiative was launched in June 2019. A target of planting 20 billion seedlings within a period of four years was set. By the fourth year, Ethiopia has succeeded in planting 25 billion seedlings by mobilizing more than 20 million citizens throughout the nation. The Green Legacy Initiative is a demonstration of Ethiopia’s long-term commitment to a multifaceted response to the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation that encompasses agroforestry, forest sector development, greening and renewal of urban areas, and integrated water and soil resources management. AU Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment Commissioner urged African countries to follow suit and align their programs with African Union Commission as well. Speaking of Ethiopia’s wheat exporting with regard to food security, the Commissioner said that African countries should notice the essentiality of agriculture to secure food efficiency. “I commend Ethiopia for cultivating wheat and we know that there is a very good lesson for the countries and should follow the example of Ethiopia that have the ecological advantage to grow wheat in their countries,” Commissioner Sacko noted. Ethiopia is set to export 1.2 million quintals of wheat bumper harvest during this year, the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration announced last week.
World Meteorological Organization to Enhance Digital Transformation of Hydrometeorological Services in Africa
Feb 13, 2023 30
Addis Ababa /ENA/ February 13/2023 The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in collaboration with the Ethiopian Meteorological Institute (EMI) is holding its regional conference to enhance digital transformation of the hydrometeorological services in Africa. The use of modern digital technology has unexploited potential to offer through the value chain of climate services including in fields such as data collection, dissemination and personalization of services. Addressing the occasion, State Minister of Water and Energy Abraha Adugna said the information from meteorology and climate is basic parameters to achieve the nation’s ambitions in various fronts. Stating that lots of experiences will be shared among countries in the conference; he said “As Ethiopians, we will use those experiences for the next development plans.” “We are running a climate resilient green economy. That is one of the areas that we need information from climate and meteorology.” “For this and other purposes we need information from climate and meteorology. So the workshop will give the opportunity to get the good experiences from African countries as well as from other countries around the world.” WMO assistant Secretary General Wenjian Zhang said for his part African region permanent representatives meet together which they can address the challenges, and opportunities from their country’s perspective. For the assistant Secretary General, he expects the conference to promote further the partnership with regional key partners. The main objective of the conference is to strengthen observation network. Observation network is used to enhance and deliver meteorological and hydrological services, the Director General of Ethiopian Meteorological Institute Fetene Teshome said. He further stressed that the discussion mainly focuses on how can we strengthen the service delivery system in Africa. The 5 days conference will draw a strategic plan to enhance the capacities of hydrometeorological services in Africa and partnerships on infrastructural strength of national meteorological and hydrological services. Accordingly, the conference with the participation of global and regional experts and decision makers from Africa will discuss partnerships in enhancing communication in service delivery, capacity development, research and innovation and early warning in Africa. It is to be recalled that United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had unveiled its early warnings for all: Executive action plan 2023–2027 that calls for a targeted investment of 3.1 billion USD at a high-level COP27 meeting in Egypt last November. It will cost the equivalent of just 50 cents per person per year for the next five years to reach everyone on Earth with early warnings against increasingly extreme and dangerous weather, World Meteorological Organization stated.
Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Model for Other African Countries: Ethiopian Forest Development
Feb 9, 2023 31
Addis Ababa February 9/2023/ENA/ Ethiopia’s Green Legacy is exemplary for other African countries and a foundation for development, according to the Ethiopian Forest Development. Ethiopia has planted about 25 billion seedlings with the participation of 20 million citizens during the past four years. Bitew Shewabaw, Director at Ethiopian Forest Development, told ENA that the green legacy works of the past four years have been successful and are changing the face of Ethiopia for good. The Green Legacy Initiative has been playing huge role in preventing climate change and creating job opportunities, he added. The director recalled that Ethiopia has in the past years given seedlings to neighboring countries with mutual development thinking. This has its own contribution to regional cooperation, development, growing together, and creating a common platform According to Bitew, African counties can increase their forest coverage and accomplish huge change in preventing climate change if they emulate Ethiopia's experience. The planted seedlings have also played significant role in creating job opportunities to many. He further revealed that preparation have been underway to plant 2.5 billion seedlings in the upcoming 5th round Green Legacy program ahead of time. Some of the seedlings will have economic benefits, the director stated.
Feature Article
Victory of Adwa: Launching Pad for the Inception of Pan Africanism
Mar 1, 2023 31
BY SOLOMON DIBABA The Battle of Adwa on March 1, 1896 is a historic landmark in the history of the black population across the world, particularly in Africa. It ignited two important phenomenological incidents in Ethiopian and African history including the decolonization of African and the continental vision of Pan Africanism. The victory at the Battle of Adwa immediately resonated across the world in complete negation of the invincibility of the diplomatic, political and military prowess of colonialists. Ethiopia and Africa mark the victory at the Battle Adwa, in which Ethiopian peasants, artesian, women and many other volunteers from all walks of life and ethnicity marched in unison to repel Italian aggressors which received the blessings of the colonial powers in the Scramble for Africa in line with the resolutions of the Berlin Conference (1884-1885.). According to Professor Richard Pankhurst in his book “Reflections on the Battle of Adwa” the Ethiopian victory at the Battle of Adwa has remained a very important event in the shared recollection of the entire African people. It is the only secular episode in the whole history of Africa that has been celebrated for more than a century. . A phenomenon such as Adwa is a complex nexus of various historical processes with wide ranging but as yet not fully explored meanings. Adwa does not only reflect its time, but that it also transcends it, and that the aspirations and meanings that flow from it have been a powerful constitutive force in the rise and evolution of modern African Pan Africanism. Indeed, it is an event that awakened the hope for emancipation and the struggle against colonialism and racism among Africans in the colonies and in the Diaspora. Black people across the globe celebrate one historical asset that occurred 127 years ago in a small town in northern Ethiopia, Adwa. The Battle of Adwa was a rocket booster or a launching pad for the inception of Pan Africanism. This historic battle and the subsequent victory registered by irregular army of Ethiopia resonated across the world as the first victory against a colonial power ever to be won by an African country. History proves that the victory at the Battle of Adwa was not a victory only for Ethiopia. Although the Battle was fought in Ethiopia, the entire global community of people shares this outstanding victory against the colonial powers that was thought to be invincible. It must be noted that the founding fathers of the former OAU were certainly inspired by the loft goals of pan Africanism. Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who was undoubtedly one of Africa’s foremost freedom fighters, nationalists, writers, and thinkers, that influenced a generation of Pan-African nationalists and freedom fighters, and the founding member of the Organization of African. He foretold that “It is clear that we must find an African solution to our problems, and that this can only be found in African unity. Divided we are weak; united, Africa could become one of the greatest forces for good in the world.” Will Africa live up to these expectations? The current trend is in the right direction but certainly there are huge challenges ahead before the lofty goals of Pan Africanism are achieved. Today, the AU has creatively designed Agenda 2063, African Continental Free Trade Area and Pan African Parliament as well as peace and Security Council, African Court of Justice and Human Rights and a number of specialized committees who are tasked with fulfilling their duties in the context of the aspirations of Pan Africanism. Ethiopia was and is indeed a forerunner in promoting the loft goals of Pan Africanism and the decolonization of the African continent by supporting major African liberation fronts like ANC, SWAPO, SPLM, ZANU-PF who fought for their freedom from Apartheid, colonialism and neocolonialism. Moreover, in the sphere of integrating Africa from the perspectives of economic Pan Africanism, Ethiopia has already gone a long way in connecting Africa by aviation, railway line, road transport, telecommunication and supply of renewable hydro-electric power for the neighboring countries of Sudan, Kenya, Djibouti and possibly for Somalia and other East African countries. The aspirations of the victory at the Battle of Adwa needs to be implanted in the African youth who are expected to continue to light up the torch of Pan Africanism. The spirit of Adwa will certainly continue to reverberate in the current pan Africanist battle against abject poverty, climate change, unemployment, promotion of peace and security, food insecurity, inflation and the growing level of debt and debt servicing. In his latest message on his twitter account, Prime Minister Abiy wrote “Reinvigorating and re-calibrating Pan Africanism requires us to disrupt the status quo and leap into the future. Potentials need to change into products. Our mind needs to transform our lands. We need to create clean and green environment. PAN Africanism should flourish as an idea of cooperative integration, global competitiveness and peaceful coexistence ” Victory at the Battle of Adwa is indeed symbolic of how poor peasants defeated a colonial army equipped to the teeth only because they were united in purpose, goal to ensure their freedom and territorial integrity. The lesson from Adwa was loud and clear, united Africans can overcome any challenge as long as they are united.
Time for Africa to Feed Itself, Unlock Its Agriculture Potential to Feed World: PM Abiy
Feb 18, 2023 31
By Staff Writer One of the key agenda of the 36th Regular Session of AU Heads of State and Government undoubtedly focus on the challenges of food insecurity and drought that African countries are facing. The Assembly is expected to come up with pertinent recommendations and resolutions regarding this. On the report issued in October 2022, the World Bank summarized the food insecurity situation in Africa notes: “As the impacts of climate change continue to intensify and global shocks upend business as usual, Sub-Saharan Africa is feeling the brunt of what has been coined “the perfect storm” – a food, fuel, and fertilizer crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, scarring effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, soaring inflation, rising debt, and extreme weather.” The report added that while inflation levels urgently need to be tamed and the burden of debt made more sustainable, perhaps no priority is more pressing than addressing food insecurity to safeguard the calorie and nutrition needs of Africa’s one billion people and protect their human development. At least one in five Africans goes to bed hungry and an estimated 140 million people in Africa face acute food insecurity, according to the 2022 Global Report on Food Crises the 2022 Mid-Year Update. The Horn of Africa is suffering from persistent drought and countries that depend on Russia and Ukraine for wheat and sunflower oil imports have seen prices skyrocket out of reach of ordinary people. African leaders did not afford to be indifferent to the alarming food insecurity the continent is facing and have continued to step up medium and long range programs to meet the food needs of their people. In his opening remarks this morning at the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union, Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed said while the principle of African Solutions to African Problems is widely raised in the scope of conflict, it is imperative that we begin to extend this principle to a wide range of peace and security issues. Continental food security and food sovereignty is one such issue. Our continent is not only well able to feed itself, but can become a bread basket of the world. With 65 percent of the world’s remaining uncultivated arable land in our backyards, we need to critically assess why one third of the hungry people in the world are in our continent. Ethiopia has been working diligently to enhance agricultural productivity in the past four years. It has commenced an initiative that encourages small-holder farmers to farm in clusters that enable them to benefit from irrigation and mechanization. Abiy said Ethiopia’s ambition to begin exporting wheat this year has already materialized. It is a great achievement for Ethiopia. It is even greater achievement for the continent. Ethiopia is also undertaking a massive campaign to encourage both large- and small-scale poultry, dairy, livestock farming, as well as urban agriculture, through a national initiative called “Yelemat Tirfat ” - loosely translated as ‘bounty of the basket’. The main goal of the campaign was to increase export earnings, ensure food and nutritional insecurity and domestically substitute imported food by locally produced food products. Focus is also made on the production of poultry, honey, dairy and horticulture. Over the last four years, Ethiopia launched the National Green Legacy Initiative in which more than 20 billion trees were planted including fruit trees that could be used to add up to the national effort to ensure food security for citizens. The agriculture potential of Africa is immense. However it has not been exploited well. According to reports, the average African farm performs at only about 40% of its potential. And on present trends the continent will only produce 13% of its food needs by 2050. Yet African agriculture also has the greatest promise: a growing population, vibrant markets and half the world's uncultivated arable land. If the governments in the continent are committed enough to taping these natural resources, Africa is capable of ensuring food self-sufficiency and make use of the sector for economic development. Ethiopia’s Prime Minister affirmed leaders of the continent today that we are confident that we can strongly contribute to global food supplies through exports and otherwise. The 2023 Dakar Declaration on Food Sovereignty and Resilience rightly acknowledged the continental awakening that ‘it is time for Africa to feed itself and fully unlock its agriculture potential to feed the world. The premier called upon African Union and development partners to support in unleashing this potential.
©
Ethiopian News Agency
2023