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120 Young Ethiopians from Canada Depart for Addis in Diaspora Engagement Drive
Aug 14, 2026 2703
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Canada, Theodros Girma, underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the younger Ethiopian diaspora and their ancestral homeland as nearly 120 second-generation Ethiopians and their family members departed Canada for Addis Ababa today. The youth delegation, coordinated by former national footballer Ashenafi Girma, departed Toronto for Addis Ababa as Ambassador Theodros hailed the initiative as a major step in strengthening diaspora ties with Ethiopia’s heritage and national identity. The group is expected to spend one month in Ethiopia, participating in cultural exchange programs, heritage visits, volunteer work, and community service activities designed to strengthen their understanding of the country and their connection to it. Ambassador Theodros said initiatives that engage second-generation Ethiopians are vital for preserving cultural identity and building enduring links between Ethiopia and its global diaspora. He recalled Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s repeated calls for members of the Ethiopian diaspora, particularly younger generations, to strengthen their ties with their country of origin. He noted that such programs can promote people-to-people diplomacy, encourage greater diaspora participation in national development and community initiatives, and create stronger bridges between Ethiopia and Ethiopian communities abroad. On their part, Ashenafi Girma and members of the delegation expressed their commitment to sustaining and expanding the program, with the aim of creating long-term opportunities for young Ethiopians in the diaspora to reconnect with their roots. In its press release sent to ENA, the Ethiopian Embassy in Canada said the young Ethiopian diaspora participants are expected to engage with local communities and contribute to Ethiopia’s future development.
Ethiopia’s National Dialogue Moves Into Final Harmonization Stage
Aug 14, 2026 1791
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia’s National Dialogue has entered a new phase, with recommendations developed by thematic working groups now undergoing harmonization before being presented to the main national assembly of 4,000 participants. The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) announced the development on Friday, describing it as a significant step in the country’s ongoing dialogue process aimed at building consensus on key national issues. According to the Commission, the recommendations agreed upon by the working groups are now being reviewed by a 120-member harmonization team established to align, organize, and consolidate the proposals before their submission to the plenary assembly. The team consists of 15 representatives selected from each of the eight working groups, each of which comprises about 500 participants. ENDC said the harmonization team is responsible for examining the recommendations, ensuring consistency across the proposals, and identifying any overlaps, contradictions, or gaps that may emerge from the deliberations of the different groups. The Commission said the team is currently reviewing presentations from each working group as part of the broader effort to consolidate the recommendations into a coherent national framework. Once the harmonization process is completed, the consolidated recommendations will be organized and submitted to the main assembly for consideration by the full body of dialogue participants. The latest development marks a crucial transition from thematic deliberations to the integration of proposals into a unified set of recommendations that can be debated and considered at the national level. The dialogue reached a major milestone on Thursday when the Commission announced that participants had achieved consensus across all eight thematic agenda pillars, completing the consensus-building process on the full national dialogue agenda. The harmonization phase is expected to play a pivotal role in translating the outcomes of the working groups into a coordinated set of proposals for the next stage of Ethiopia’s National Dialogue.
Ethiopia Advances Maternal Healthcare with New Fetal Diagnostic and Intervention Center at St. Paul’s Hospital
Aug 14, 2026 1834
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — A groundbreaking Fetal Diagnostic and Intervention Center at St. Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College (SPHMMC) was inaugurated today, marking a major step forward in Ethiopia’s efforts to improve maternal and child health outcomes across the nation. The new Fetal Diagnostic and Intervention Center will strengthen prenatal monitoring and care, with the Health Ministry saying the facility is designed to help create healthier future generations. During the inauguration, State Minister of Health Frehiwot Abebe said: “The new fetal center will provide advanced diagnostic and interventional services for unborn children, offering close monitoring and timely care while fetuses are still in the womb,” she said. “This specialized facility represents a groundbreaking advancement in maternal-fetal medicine, enabling early detection of congenital anomalies and complex conditions that previously went undiagnosed until birth,” she added. Frehiwot said, “By intervening during pregnancy, healthcare providers can significantly improve outcomes for both mothers and infants, reducing mortality rates and long-term complications.” Frehiwot stated that the government is implementing key interventions to improve maternal and child health. Upgrading health institutions and reorganizing the sector remain central to expanding access to medical services, while policy shifts focusing on prevention and treatment are already yielding significant results. “These strategic changes include deploying additional medical personnel, modernizing equipment, and establishing rapid-response protocols for emergency situations,” Frehiwot said. College Provost Dr. Muluken Tesfaye, for his part, highlighted the center’s modern equipment and specialist staff, stressing that early detection of conditions such as stunting, deformities, and Down syndrome—supported by AI and modern medical technology—will enable earlier, more effective treatment. He said the center is the first of its kind in Ethiopia and will expand prenatal and perinatal services across hospitals. “The center’s establishment marks a milestone in Ethiopia’s efforts to strengthen maternal and newborn health systems,” Dr. Muluken said. “By introducing advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities, it aims to reduce complications during pregnancy and childbirth, ultimately lowering maternal and infant mortality rates.” The provost added that, beyond direct clinical services, the facility is serving as a center of excellence, training about 204 specialized fellowship students and more than 2,500 residents. It is also providing community outreach healthcare services to the surrounding community and acts as a hub for research and innovation in obstetrics and neonatology, fostering partnerships with regional and international institutions to enable knowledge exchange and the adoption of global best practices, he said. Dr. Muluken also highlighted the center’s role in standardizing care protocols and creating a referral network that connects smaller hospitals and health centers, an integrated approach expected to ensure equitable access to high-quality maternal care nationwide. He said the facility could support health tourism and provide specialized services to neighboring countries, while the college will continue research and community-oriented programs to address pressing public health challenges.
Ethiopia and Malawi Sign MOU to Combat Human Trafficking
Aug 14, 2026 2031
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia and Malawi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation in migration governance and to combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling, particularly along the Southern Route to South Africa. The agreement, signed in Addis Ababa on Friday, provides a framework for joint action in prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnership, with a focus on protecting vulnerable migrants and dismantling criminal networks. Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Minister of Women and Social Affairs, Ergoge Tesfaye, said the MOU would strengthen joint efforts by Ethiopia and Malawi to address irregular migration along the Southern Route and protect Ethiopian migrants from trafficking and exploitation. Ethiopia is a source, transit, and destination country for migrants, while Malawi serves as an important transit point along the route to South Africa, making close cooperation between the two countries essential, she said. “Migration is a natural phenomenon, but if we fail to manage it properly, we know it poses a significant danger,” Ergoge noted. She said the agreement also provides for the protection of migrants’ human rights, humanitarian assistance, and dignified return. Ergoge commended Malawi for its cooperation with Ethiopian law enforcement authorities in apprehending human trafficking suspects. She said joint efforts by the Malawian Police and the Ethiopian Federal Police had helped bring to justice individuals linked to a trafficking network that victimized more than 300 citizens. Malawi’s Minister of Homeland Security, Peter Mukhito, said the agreement would strengthen information sharing, operational cooperation, and the capacity of both countries to combat transnational organized crime. “Today, Malawi and Ethiopia are doing more than signing a Memorandum of Understanding. We are strengthening trust, closing the spaces criminals exploit,” Mukhito said. He stressed that the real test of the agreement would be its implementation, calling for faster communication, efficient information exchange, and stronger cooperation between law enforcement institutions. Mukhito also highlighted the human cost of trafficking and migrant smuggling, saying the two countries must protect vulnerable people, support victims, and ensure that traffickers do not escape justice by crossing borders. He said the agreement carries wider significance for Africa, as human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and transnational organized crime are shared challenges that require stronger cooperation among African countries. State Minister of Justice Belayihun Yirga, for his part, said the MOU provides a legal foundation for future cooperation between Ethiopia and Malawi in combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling. “We will use this as a foundation to move directly into implementation,” he said. The agreement builds on the longstanding friendship between Ethiopia and Malawi and is expected to provide a stronger framework for practical bilateral cooperation on migration management and the fight against transnational crime.
Ethiopian Delegation Participates in Eastern Africa Standby Force Policy Organs Meeting
Aug 14, 2026 2351
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — An Ethiopian delegation is participating in the Ministerial Session of the 36th Ordinary Meeting of the Policy Organs of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), underway in Kampala, Uganda, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ethiopian delegation, led by Major General Teshome Gemechu, Director General of Foreign Relations and Military Cooperation at the Ministry of Defense, and Etsegenet Yimenu, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Uganda and accredited to Burundi, Seychelles and the Union of Comoros, are participating in the meeting. The meeting, being held under the theme “Building a More Secure Eastern Africa through Partnership and Innovation,” is scheduled to conclude on August 15, 2026. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministerial Session is considering and finalizing the deliberations and recommendations of the Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting of EASF member states, held on August 13, 2026. The 36th EASF Policy Organs Meeting has brought together senior military leaders and other representatives from Uganda, Burundi, Comoros, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Sudan to deliberate on regional security priorities, strategic and operational matters, and the future readiness of the Force. The meeting is also addressing issues related to governance, resource mobilization, service regulations, operational preparedness, and the regional security situation, according to the EASF.
Featured
120 Young Ethiopians from Canada Depart for Addis in Diaspora Engagement Drive
Aug 14, 2026 2703
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Canada, Theodros Girma, underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the younger Ethiopian diaspora and their ancestral homeland as nearly 120 second-generation Ethiopians and their family members departed Canada for Addis Ababa today. The youth delegation, coordinated by former national footballer Ashenafi Girma, departed Toronto for Addis Ababa as Ambassador Theodros hailed the initiative as a major step in strengthening diaspora ties with Ethiopia’s heritage and national identity. The group is expected to spend one month in Ethiopia, participating in cultural exchange programs, heritage visits, volunteer work, and community service activities designed to strengthen their understanding of the country and their connection to it. Ambassador Theodros said initiatives that engage second-generation Ethiopians are vital for preserving cultural identity and building enduring links between Ethiopia and its global diaspora. He recalled Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s repeated calls for members of the Ethiopian diaspora, particularly younger generations, to strengthen their ties with their country of origin. He noted that such programs can promote people-to-people diplomacy, encourage greater diaspora participation in national development and community initiatives, and create stronger bridges between Ethiopia and Ethiopian communities abroad. On their part, Ashenafi Girma and members of the delegation expressed their commitment to sustaining and expanding the program, with the aim of creating long-term opportunities for young Ethiopians in the diaspora to reconnect with their roots. In its press release sent to ENA, the Ethiopian Embassy in Canada said the young Ethiopian diaspora participants are expected to engage with local communities and contribute to Ethiopia’s future development.
Ethiopia’s National Dialogue Moves Into Final Harmonization Stage
Aug 14, 2026 1791
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia’s National Dialogue has entered a new phase, with recommendations developed by thematic working groups now undergoing harmonization before being presented to the main national assembly of 4,000 participants. The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) announced the development on Friday, describing it as a significant step in the country’s ongoing dialogue process aimed at building consensus on key national issues. According to the Commission, the recommendations agreed upon by the working groups are now being reviewed by a 120-member harmonization team established to align, organize, and consolidate the proposals before their submission to the plenary assembly. The team consists of 15 representatives selected from each of the eight working groups, each of which comprises about 500 participants. ENDC said the harmonization team is responsible for examining the recommendations, ensuring consistency across the proposals, and identifying any overlaps, contradictions, or gaps that may emerge from the deliberations of the different groups. The Commission said the team is currently reviewing presentations from each working group as part of the broader effort to consolidate the recommendations into a coherent national framework. Once the harmonization process is completed, the consolidated recommendations will be organized and submitted to the main assembly for consideration by the full body of dialogue participants. The latest development marks a crucial transition from thematic deliberations to the integration of proposals into a unified set of recommendations that can be debated and considered at the national level. The dialogue reached a major milestone on Thursday when the Commission announced that participants had achieved consensus across all eight thematic agenda pillars, completing the consensus-building process on the full national dialogue agenda. The harmonization phase is expected to play a pivotal role in translating the outcomes of the working groups into a coordinated set of proposals for the next stage of Ethiopia’s National Dialogue.
Ethiopia Advances Maternal Healthcare with New Fetal Diagnostic and Intervention Center at St. Paul’s Hospital
Aug 14, 2026 1834
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — A groundbreaking Fetal Diagnostic and Intervention Center at St. Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College (SPHMMC) was inaugurated today, marking a major step forward in Ethiopia’s efforts to improve maternal and child health outcomes across the nation. The new Fetal Diagnostic and Intervention Center will strengthen prenatal monitoring and care, with the Health Ministry saying the facility is designed to help create healthier future generations. During the inauguration, State Minister of Health Frehiwot Abebe said: “The new fetal center will provide advanced diagnostic and interventional services for unborn children, offering close monitoring and timely care while fetuses are still in the womb,” she said. “This specialized facility represents a groundbreaking advancement in maternal-fetal medicine, enabling early detection of congenital anomalies and complex conditions that previously went undiagnosed until birth,” she added. Frehiwot said, “By intervening during pregnancy, healthcare providers can significantly improve outcomes for both mothers and infants, reducing mortality rates and long-term complications.” Frehiwot stated that the government is implementing key interventions to improve maternal and child health. Upgrading health institutions and reorganizing the sector remain central to expanding access to medical services, while policy shifts focusing on prevention and treatment are already yielding significant results. “These strategic changes include deploying additional medical personnel, modernizing equipment, and establishing rapid-response protocols for emergency situations,” Frehiwot said. College Provost Dr. Muluken Tesfaye, for his part, highlighted the center’s modern equipment and specialist staff, stressing that early detection of conditions such as stunting, deformities, and Down syndrome—supported by AI and modern medical technology—will enable earlier, more effective treatment. He said the center is the first of its kind in Ethiopia and will expand prenatal and perinatal services across hospitals. “The center’s establishment marks a milestone in Ethiopia’s efforts to strengthen maternal and newborn health systems,” Dr. Muluken said. “By introducing advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities, it aims to reduce complications during pregnancy and childbirth, ultimately lowering maternal and infant mortality rates.” The provost added that, beyond direct clinical services, the facility is serving as a center of excellence, training about 204 specialized fellowship students and more than 2,500 residents. It is also providing community outreach healthcare services to the surrounding community and acts as a hub for research and innovation in obstetrics and neonatology, fostering partnerships with regional and international institutions to enable knowledge exchange and the adoption of global best practices, he said. Dr. Muluken also highlighted the center’s role in standardizing care protocols and creating a referral network that connects smaller hospitals and health centers, an integrated approach expected to ensure equitable access to high-quality maternal care nationwide. He said the facility could support health tourism and provide specialized services to neighboring countries, while the college will continue research and community-oriented programs to address pressing public health challenges.
Ethiopia and Malawi Sign MOU to Combat Human Trafficking
Aug 14, 2026 2031
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia and Malawi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation in migration governance and to combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling, particularly along the Southern Route to South Africa. The agreement, signed in Addis Ababa on Friday, provides a framework for joint action in prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnership, with a focus on protecting vulnerable migrants and dismantling criminal networks. Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Minister of Women and Social Affairs, Ergoge Tesfaye, said the MOU would strengthen joint efforts by Ethiopia and Malawi to address irregular migration along the Southern Route and protect Ethiopian migrants from trafficking and exploitation. Ethiopia is a source, transit, and destination country for migrants, while Malawi serves as an important transit point along the route to South Africa, making close cooperation between the two countries essential, she said. “Migration is a natural phenomenon, but if we fail to manage it properly, we know it poses a significant danger,” Ergoge noted. She said the agreement also provides for the protection of migrants’ human rights, humanitarian assistance, and dignified return. Ergoge commended Malawi for its cooperation with Ethiopian law enforcement authorities in apprehending human trafficking suspects. She said joint efforts by the Malawian Police and the Ethiopian Federal Police had helped bring to justice individuals linked to a trafficking network that victimized more than 300 citizens. Malawi’s Minister of Homeland Security, Peter Mukhito, said the agreement would strengthen information sharing, operational cooperation, and the capacity of both countries to combat transnational organized crime. “Today, Malawi and Ethiopia are doing more than signing a Memorandum of Understanding. We are strengthening trust, closing the spaces criminals exploit,” Mukhito said. He stressed that the real test of the agreement would be its implementation, calling for faster communication, efficient information exchange, and stronger cooperation between law enforcement institutions. Mukhito also highlighted the human cost of trafficking and migrant smuggling, saying the two countries must protect vulnerable people, support victims, and ensure that traffickers do not escape justice by crossing borders. He said the agreement carries wider significance for Africa, as human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and transnational organized crime are shared challenges that require stronger cooperation among African countries. State Minister of Justice Belayihun Yirga, for his part, said the MOU provides a legal foundation for future cooperation between Ethiopia and Malawi in combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling. “We will use this as a foundation to move directly into implementation,” he said. The agreement builds on the longstanding friendship between Ethiopia and Malawi and is expected to provide a stronger framework for practical bilateral cooperation on migration management and the fight against transnational crime.
Ethiopian Delegation Participates in Eastern Africa Standby Force Policy Organs Meeting
Aug 14, 2026 2351
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — An Ethiopian delegation is participating in the Ministerial Session of the 36th Ordinary Meeting of the Policy Organs of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), underway in Kampala, Uganda, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ethiopian delegation, led by Major General Teshome Gemechu, Director General of Foreign Relations and Military Cooperation at the Ministry of Defense, and Etsegenet Yimenu, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Uganda and accredited to Burundi, Seychelles and the Union of Comoros, are participating in the meeting. The meeting, being held under the theme “Building a More Secure Eastern Africa through Partnership and Innovation,” is scheduled to conclude on August 15, 2026. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministerial Session is considering and finalizing the deliberations and recommendations of the Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting of EASF member states, held on August 13, 2026. The 36th EASF Policy Organs Meeting has brought together senior military leaders and other representatives from Uganda, Burundi, Comoros, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Sudan to deliberate on regional security priorities, strategic and operational matters, and the future readiness of the Force. The meeting is also addressing issues related to governance, resource mobilization, service regulations, operational preparedness, and the regional security situation, according to the EASF.
Politics
120 Young Ethiopians from Canada Depart for Addis in Diaspora Engagement Drive
Aug 14, 2026 2703
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Canada, Theodros Girma, underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the younger Ethiopian diaspora and their ancestral homeland as nearly 120 second-generation Ethiopians and their family members departed Canada for Addis Ababa today. The youth delegation, coordinated by former national footballer Ashenafi Girma, departed Toronto for Addis Ababa as Ambassador Theodros hailed the initiative as a major step in strengthening diaspora ties with Ethiopia’s heritage and national identity. The group is expected to spend one month in Ethiopia, participating in cultural exchange programs, heritage visits, volunteer work, and community service activities designed to strengthen their understanding of the country and their connection to it. Ambassador Theodros said initiatives that engage second-generation Ethiopians are vital for preserving cultural identity and building enduring links between Ethiopia and its global diaspora. He recalled Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s repeated calls for members of the Ethiopian diaspora, particularly younger generations, to strengthen their ties with their country of origin. He noted that such programs can promote people-to-people diplomacy, encourage greater diaspora participation in national development and community initiatives, and create stronger bridges between Ethiopia and Ethiopian communities abroad. On their part, Ashenafi Girma and members of the delegation expressed their commitment to sustaining and expanding the program, with the aim of creating long-term opportunities for young Ethiopians in the diaspora to reconnect with their roots. In its press release sent to ENA, the Ethiopian Embassy in Canada said the young Ethiopian diaspora participants are expected to engage with local communities and contribute to Ethiopia’s future development.
Ethiopia’s National Dialogue Moves Into Final Harmonization Stage
Aug 14, 2026 1791
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia’s National Dialogue has entered a new phase, with recommendations developed by thematic working groups now undergoing harmonization before being presented to the main national assembly of 4,000 participants. The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) announced the development on Friday, describing it as a significant step in the country’s ongoing dialogue process aimed at building consensus on key national issues. According to the Commission, the recommendations agreed upon by the working groups are now being reviewed by a 120-member harmonization team established to align, organize, and consolidate the proposals before their submission to the plenary assembly. The team consists of 15 representatives selected from each of the eight working groups, each of which comprises about 500 participants. ENDC said the harmonization team is responsible for examining the recommendations, ensuring consistency across the proposals, and identifying any overlaps, contradictions, or gaps that may emerge from the deliberations of the different groups. The Commission said the team is currently reviewing presentations from each working group as part of the broader effort to consolidate the recommendations into a coherent national framework. Once the harmonization process is completed, the consolidated recommendations will be organized and submitted to the main assembly for consideration by the full body of dialogue participants. The latest development marks a crucial transition from thematic deliberations to the integration of proposals into a unified set of recommendations that can be debated and considered at the national level. The dialogue reached a major milestone on Thursday when the Commission announced that participants had achieved consensus across all eight thematic agenda pillars, completing the consensus-building process on the full national dialogue agenda. The harmonization phase is expected to play a pivotal role in translating the outcomes of the working groups into a coordinated set of proposals for the next stage of Ethiopia’s National Dialogue.
Ethiopia and Malawi Sign MOU to Combat Human Trafficking
Aug 14, 2026 2031
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia and Malawi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation in migration governance and to combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling, particularly along the Southern Route to South Africa. The agreement, signed in Addis Ababa on Friday, provides a framework for joint action in prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnership, with a focus on protecting vulnerable migrants and dismantling criminal networks. Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Minister of Women and Social Affairs, Ergoge Tesfaye, said the MOU would strengthen joint efforts by Ethiopia and Malawi to address irregular migration along the Southern Route and protect Ethiopian migrants from trafficking and exploitation. Ethiopia is a source, transit, and destination country for migrants, while Malawi serves as an important transit point along the route to South Africa, making close cooperation between the two countries essential, she said. “Migration is a natural phenomenon, but if we fail to manage it properly, we know it poses a significant danger,” Ergoge noted. She said the agreement also provides for the protection of migrants’ human rights, humanitarian assistance, and dignified return. Ergoge commended Malawi for its cooperation with Ethiopian law enforcement authorities in apprehending human trafficking suspects. She said joint efforts by the Malawian Police and the Ethiopian Federal Police had helped bring to justice individuals linked to a trafficking network that victimized more than 300 citizens. Malawi’s Minister of Homeland Security, Peter Mukhito, said the agreement would strengthen information sharing, operational cooperation, and the capacity of both countries to combat transnational organized crime. “Today, Malawi and Ethiopia are doing more than signing a Memorandum of Understanding. We are strengthening trust, closing the spaces criminals exploit,” Mukhito said. He stressed that the real test of the agreement would be its implementation, calling for faster communication, efficient information exchange, and stronger cooperation between law enforcement institutions. Mukhito also highlighted the human cost of trafficking and migrant smuggling, saying the two countries must protect vulnerable people, support victims, and ensure that traffickers do not escape justice by crossing borders. He said the agreement carries wider significance for Africa, as human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and transnational organized crime are shared challenges that require stronger cooperation among African countries. State Minister of Justice Belayihun Yirga, for his part, said the MOU provides a legal foundation for future cooperation between Ethiopia and Malawi in combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling. “We will use this as a foundation to move directly into implementation,” he said. The agreement builds on the longstanding friendship between Ethiopia and Malawi and is expected to provide a stronger framework for practical bilateral cooperation on migration management and the fight against transnational crime.
Ethiopian Delegation Participates in Eastern Africa Standby Force Policy Organs Meeting
Aug 14, 2026 2351
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — An Ethiopian delegation is participating in the Ministerial Session of the 36th Ordinary Meeting of the Policy Organs of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), underway in Kampala, Uganda, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ethiopian delegation, led by Major General Teshome Gemechu, Director General of Foreign Relations and Military Cooperation at the Ministry of Defense, and Etsegenet Yimenu, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Uganda and accredited to Burundi, Seychelles and the Union of Comoros, are participating in the meeting. The meeting, being held under the theme “Building a More Secure Eastern Africa through Partnership and Innovation,” is scheduled to conclude on August 15, 2026. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministerial Session is considering and finalizing the deliberations and recommendations of the Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting of EASF member states, held on August 13, 2026. The 36th EASF Policy Organs Meeting has brought together senior military leaders and other representatives from Uganda, Burundi, Comoros, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Sudan to deliberate on regional security priorities, strategic and operational matters, and the future readiness of the Force. The meeting is also addressing issues related to governance, resource mobilization, service regulations, operational preparedness, and the regional security situation, according to the EASF.
Ethiopia Registers Commendable Political, Economic Progress Following Reforms, Says Sahrawi Ambassador
Aug 14, 2026 2033
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia has been making commendable progress in both political and economic spheres following the reforms undertaken in the country, Sahrawi Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union Lamine Baali said. Speaking to ENA, Ambassador Baali congratulated Ethiopia’s Prosperity Party (PP) on securing an overwhelming majority in the 7th general election, saying the election results, together with the party’s vision and strategy, demonstrate encouraging developments in recent years. The ambassador highlighted the broad public participation in the election, noting that 42 political parties took part in the process and that more than 54 million voters participated. He described the level of participation as a positive indication of citizens’ commitment to exercising their political responsibilities. Baali also said the election represented a positive development in Ethiopia’s democratic process, citing increased political participation, the involvement of a larger number of political parties and the presence of election observers as signs of progress. The reform agenda led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with contributing to greater political, economic and social cohesion in the country, he added. Reflecting on the broader reform process over the past eight years, the ambassador said the election demonstrated Ethiopia’s efforts to advance political reform alongside economic transformation and initiatives aimed at improving citizens’ livelihoods. Baali further stressed the importance of national dialogue, particularly following elections, saying political competition should be followed by dialogue to promote inclusive development and strengthen national unity. Ethiopia’s experience could provide valuable lessons for other African countries and encouraged greater exchange of experiences and best practices among African nations, he noted. On Ethiopia’s investment and tourism sectors, the ambassador said the continued implementation of reforms and policies was producing tangible results, including visible improvements in major cities and increased tourism activity. He also pointed to regional development projects aimed at promoting inclusiveness as encouraging signs, while noting that major transformation initiatives generally require time to produce their full impact. Regarding bilateral relations, Baali said ties between Ethiopia and the Sahrawi Republic remain strong, recalling cooperation between the two countries dating back to the 1970s. He expressed interest in further expanding bilateral cooperation in areas including culture, sports, trade, investment, health and other fields of mutual interest.
Egyptian Media Contradicts Its Own Experts on GERD, Says Journalist
Aug 14, 2026 2721
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) —Egyptian media coverage of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has become increasingly inconsistent, often diverging from the assessments of several Egyptian scientists and water experts, journalist and writer Zahid Zidan, said. Speaking to ENA Arabic, Zahid noted that public debate surrounding the GERD has frequently been shaped by contradictory media narratives rather than by scientific and technical analysis. He cited a number of Egyptian experts who, according to him, have publicly stated that the dam does not pose a direct threat to Egypt. Among them is Egyptian geologist Dr. Abbas Sharaqi, whom Zahid identified as one of the experts who has repeatedly argued that the GERD does not inherently harm Egypt. He also referred to Egyptian scientist Dr. Sameh Armanious, who has described the project as a hydropower dam that returns water to the river system after electricity generation. Zahid further cited Egyptian space scientist Dr. Farouk El-Baz, saying that El-Baz has indicated the dam could contribute to protecting the interests of Sudan and Egypt, as well as Ethiopia, through more regulated water management. He argued that water availability and hydrological conditions should be assessed through scientific observation rather than political interpretation. “Discussions about water abundance or scarcity cannot be based on scientific criteria before the end of the water season,” Zahid said. According to him, some Egyptian media outlets have at different times linked the GERD to entirely opposite phenomena, first associating it with flooding and infrastructure damage, and later blaming it for declining water levels and drought. He said attributing contradictory hydrological events to the same project reveals significant inconsistencies in parts of the Egyptian media discourse. At the same time, Zahid argued that claims by some Egyptian officials and media outlets that the GERD poses a threat to downstream countries are politically driven and lack a consistent scientific basis. He said such narratives have, for decades, sought to obstruct Ethiopia’s sovereign right to pursue development through the utilization of its natural resources, particularly the Abay (Blue Nile), which contributes about 86 percent of the Nile waters that flow to downstream countries. In that regard, he contended that media narratives should be distinguished from scientific assessments. Zahid said the views of several Egyptian and Sudanese experts suggest that the GERD should be evaluated primarily through technical and hydrological evidence rather than through sensational or politically driven narratives. He also cited Sudanese specialists, including Professor Saif al-Din Hamad and former Sudanese Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Dr. Osman Al-Tom, saying their assessments have emphasized the importance of evidence-based analysis in discussions over the Nile. The journalist stressed that the GERD was principally designed as a hydroelectric project intended to generate electricity and utilize Ethiopia’s water resources for development. “The technical nature of the project differs from the portrayal presented by some Egyptian media outlets,” he said. Zahid stated that the shift from describing the dam as a project that could contribute to water management to occasionally portraying it as a “dam of destruction” illustrates a widening gap between scientific discourse and parts of the media narrative. He added that annual water volumes cannot be accurately assessed until several months after the rainy season has ended. “The annual volume of water cannot be accurately assessed until March or April of next year,” he said, stressing that early judgments about water abundance or scarcity do not provide a comprehensive hydrological picture. Zahid called for more balanced and scientifically grounded reporting on the GERD and the Abay urging media organizations to rely on technical studies and verified data rather than rhetoric that could further complicate regional discussions over Nile water management.
Nat'l Dialogue Golden Opportunity to Address Ethiopia’s Challenges: Participants
Aug 14, 2026 2206
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — Participants of Ethiopia’s National Dialogue Conference said the forum has created a huge opportunity for free expression of ideas and for addressing longstanding challenges. The National Dialogue Conference has been underway at the Addis International Convention Center since July 15, 2026. Around 4,000 participants representing Ethiopians from across the country and the diaspora have been engaged in in-depth and inclusive discussions aimed at building consensus on the eight major agenda pillars. Speaking to ENA, some participants said the ideas being raised during the dialogue contribute to sustainable nation-building. One of the delegates representing a civil society organization, Abdisa Abebe, said the dialogue has brought together representatives of different sections of society from across Ethiopia, providing an opportunity for everyone to freely present their views. The forum has created space for diverse ideas to be raised without restriction, enabling participants to discuss challenges and develop solutions that can serve not only the present but also future generations, he added. The ideas emerging from the dialogue, according to Abdisa, will help Ethiopia to advance toward sustainable peace, greater development and prosperity, while also making a significant contribution to building the country's democratic system. For his part, Simahegn Engiso, a representative of the Sidama Liberation Movement, said the National Dialogue represents a historic opportunity, describing it as the first time in Ethiopia's history that such a large number of people have come together for consultations. He said participants are discussing the various ideas being raised and gradually moving toward a common understanding. The dialogue has created a huge opportunity to develop lasting solutions to the country's challenges, Simahegn stated, adding that this could help hand over a better Ethiopia to the next generation. The representative further noted that the National Dialogue will contribute to strengthening Ethiopia's multinational character and enabling the country to play a more positive role beyond Africa at the global level.
Ethiopia’s National Dialogue Offers Africa Grassroots Model for Inclusive Nation-Building, says EIPD president
Aug 14, 2026 2289
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia’s National Dialogue is emerging as a distinctive African model for resolving complex political and social challenges through a grassroots-driven process, according to Yassin Ahmed, President of the Ethiopian Institute for Public Diplomacy (EIPD). Approached by ENA, Yassin said the Ethiopian experience marks a significant departure from dialogue processes that have traditionally been shaped by political agreements among elites, party leaders and state actors. Across much of Africa, he noted, national dialogue initiatives have often followed a top-down approach in which agreements are reached at the leadership level before being presented to the wider public. While such processes can produce political settlements, they may not fully reflect the concerns and aspirations of citizens across diverse communities. Ethiopia, he said, has taken a different path. “What distinguishes Ethiopia’s National Dialogue is that it was launched on the principle of dialogue from the grassroots to the top, rather than the other way around,” Yassin said. According to him, the process began with extensive consultations in communities across the country, bringing together clan elders, religious leaders, women, youth, farmers, academics and civil society representatives. These consultations were intended to identify citizens’ concerns and priorities before they were elevated to the national agenda. He described the approach as a significant institutional and political shift in Ethiopia’s modern history. “For decades, national political issues were largely approached through hierarchical and elite-driven systems,” he said. The president however, noted that: “The current process reverses that logic by placing local communities and ordinary citizens at the starting point of national deliberations.” Yassin argued that this citizen-centered approach offers an important lesson for African countries seeking durable solutions to deeply rooted political and social challenges. By grounding dialogue in local participation, he said, governments can strengthen public ownership of national processes and improve the legitimacy of outcomes. He also stressed that the significance of Ethiopia’s experience is closely tied to the country’s scale and diversity. “With a population of more than 130 million and a rich mosaic of ethnic groups, languages and cultures, managing national diversity through dialogue is an extraordinarily complex undertaking,” he said. “Bringing such diverse constituencies into a single national process is, in itself, a major institutional achievement,” he further stated. At the same time, Yassin emphasized that meaningful political participation cannot coexist with armed confrontation. He said participation in the National Dialogue requires a commitment to peaceful political engagement, arguing that violence and military activity undermine the conditions necessary for inclusive democratic deliberation. Yassin further noted that the National Dialogue was established through legislation approved by Parliament and is administered by an independent commission, providing the process with a formal legal foundation and an institutional mechanism for addressing national issues. He said the Ethiopian experience demonstrates that inclusive national dialogue can serve as a practical framework for managing diversity, building consensus and addressing complex political questions in pluralistic African societies. As African countries continue searching for sustainable approaches to peacebuilding and democratic governance, Yassin said Ethiopia’s grassroots-to-national dialogue model offers a potentially important contribution to the continent’s evolving dialogue architecture.
Politics
120 Young Ethiopians from Canada Depart for Addis in Diaspora Engagement Drive
Aug 14, 2026 2703
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Canada, Theodros Girma, underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the younger Ethiopian diaspora and their ancestral homeland as nearly 120 second-generation Ethiopians and their family members departed Canada for Addis Ababa today. The youth delegation, coordinated by former national footballer Ashenafi Girma, departed Toronto for Addis Ababa as Ambassador Theodros hailed the initiative as a major step in strengthening diaspora ties with Ethiopia’s heritage and national identity. The group is expected to spend one month in Ethiopia, participating in cultural exchange programs, heritage visits, volunteer work, and community service activities designed to strengthen their understanding of the country and their connection to it. Ambassador Theodros said initiatives that engage second-generation Ethiopians are vital for preserving cultural identity and building enduring links between Ethiopia and its global diaspora. He recalled Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s repeated calls for members of the Ethiopian diaspora, particularly younger generations, to strengthen their ties with their country of origin. He noted that such programs can promote people-to-people diplomacy, encourage greater diaspora participation in national development and community initiatives, and create stronger bridges between Ethiopia and Ethiopian communities abroad. On their part, Ashenafi Girma and members of the delegation expressed their commitment to sustaining and expanding the program, with the aim of creating long-term opportunities for young Ethiopians in the diaspora to reconnect with their roots. In its press release sent to ENA, the Ethiopian Embassy in Canada said the young Ethiopian diaspora participants are expected to engage with local communities and contribute to Ethiopia’s future development.
Ethiopia’s National Dialogue Moves Into Final Harmonization Stage
Aug 14, 2026 1791
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia’s National Dialogue has entered a new phase, with recommendations developed by thematic working groups now undergoing harmonization before being presented to the main national assembly of 4,000 participants. The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) announced the development on Friday, describing it as a significant step in the country’s ongoing dialogue process aimed at building consensus on key national issues. According to the Commission, the recommendations agreed upon by the working groups are now being reviewed by a 120-member harmonization team established to align, organize, and consolidate the proposals before their submission to the plenary assembly. The team consists of 15 representatives selected from each of the eight working groups, each of which comprises about 500 participants. ENDC said the harmonization team is responsible for examining the recommendations, ensuring consistency across the proposals, and identifying any overlaps, contradictions, or gaps that may emerge from the deliberations of the different groups. The Commission said the team is currently reviewing presentations from each working group as part of the broader effort to consolidate the recommendations into a coherent national framework. Once the harmonization process is completed, the consolidated recommendations will be organized and submitted to the main assembly for consideration by the full body of dialogue participants. The latest development marks a crucial transition from thematic deliberations to the integration of proposals into a unified set of recommendations that can be debated and considered at the national level. The dialogue reached a major milestone on Thursday when the Commission announced that participants had achieved consensus across all eight thematic agenda pillars, completing the consensus-building process on the full national dialogue agenda. The harmonization phase is expected to play a pivotal role in translating the outcomes of the working groups into a coordinated set of proposals for the next stage of Ethiopia’s National Dialogue.
Ethiopia and Malawi Sign MOU to Combat Human Trafficking
Aug 14, 2026 2031
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia and Malawi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation in migration governance and to combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling, particularly along the Southern Route to South Africa. The agreement, signed in Addis Ababa on Friday, provides a framework for joint action in prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnership, with a focus on protecting vulnerable migrants and dismantling criminal networks. Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Minister of Women and Social Affairs, Ergoge Tesfaye, said the MOU would strengthen joint efforts by Ethiopia and Malawi to address irregular migration along the Southern Route and protect Ethiopian migrants from trafficking and exploitation. Ethiopia is a source, transit, and destination country for migrants, while Malawi serves as an important transit point along the route to South Africa, making close cooperation between the two countries essential, she said. “Migration is a natural phenomenon, but if we fail to manage it properly, we know it poses a significant danger,” Ergoge noted. She said the agreement also provides for the protection of migrants’ human rights, humanitarian assistance, and dignified return. Ergoge commended Malawi for its cooperation with Ethiopian law enforcement authorities in apprehending human trafficking suspects. She said joint efforts by the Malawian Police and the Ethiopian Federal Police had helped bring to justice individuals linked to a trafficking network that victimized more than 300 citizens. Malawi’s Minister of Homeland Security, Peter Mukhito, said the agreement would strengthen information sharing, operational cooperation, and the capacity of both countries to combat transnational organized crime. “Today, Malawi and Ethiopia are doing more than signing a Memorandum of Understanding. We are strengthening trust, closing the spaces criminals exploit,” Mukhito said. He stressed that the real test of the agreement would be its implementation, calling for faster communication, efficient information exchange, and stronger cooperation between law enforcement institutions. Mukhito also highlighted the human cost of trafficking and migrant smuggling, saying the two countries must protect vulnerable people, support victims, and ensure that traffickers do not escape justice by crossing borders. He said the agreement carries wider significance for Africa, as human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and transnational organized crime are shared challenges that require stronger cooperation among African countries. State Minister of Justice Belayihun Yirga, for his part, said the MOU provides a legal foundation for future cooperation between Ethiopia and Malawi in combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling. “We will use this as a foundation to move directly into implementation,” he said. The agreement builds on the longstanding friendship between Ethiopia and Malawi and is expected to provide a stronger framework for practical bilateral cooperation on migration management and the fight against transnational crime.
Ethiopian Delegation Participates in Eastern Africa Standby Force Policy Organs Meeting
Aug 14, 2026 2351
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — An Ethiopian delegation is participating in the Ministerial Session of the 36th Ordinary Meeting of the Policy Organs of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), underway in Kampala, Uganda, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ethiopian delegation, led by Major General Teshome Gemechu, Director General of Foreign Relations and Military Cooperation at the Ministry of Defense, and Etsegenet Yimenu, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Uganda and accredited to Burundi, Seychelles and the Union of Comoros, are participating in the meeting. The meeting, being held under the theme “Building a More Secure Eastern Africa through Partnership and Innovation,” is scheduled to conclude on August 15, 2026. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministerial Session is considering and finalizing the deliberations and recommendations of the Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting of EASF member states, held on August 13, 2026. The 36th EASF Policy Organs Meeting has brought together senior military leaders and other representatives from Uganda, Burundi, Comoros, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Sudan to deliberate on regional security priorities, strategic and operational matters, and the future readiness of the Force. The meeting is also addressing issues related to governance, resource mobilization, service regulations, operational preparedness, and the regional security situation, according to the EASF.
Ethiopia Registers Commendable Political, Economic Progress Following Reforms, Says Sahrawi Ambassador
Aug 14, 2026 2033
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia has been making commendable progress in both political and economic spheres following the reforms undertaken in the country, Sahrawi Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union Lamine Baali said. Speaking to ENA, Ambassador Baali congratulated Ethiopia’s Prosperity Party (PP) on securing an overwhelming majority in the 7th general election, saying the election results, together with the party’s vision and strategy, demonstrate encouraging developments in recent years. The ambassador highlighted the broad public participation in the election, noting that 42 political parties took part in the process and that more than 54 million voters participated. He described the level of participation as a positive indication of citizens’ commitment to exercising their political responsibilities. Baali also said the election represented a positive development in Ethiopia’s democratic process, citing increased political participation, the involvement of a larger number of political parties and the presence of election observers as signs of progress. The reform agenda led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with contributing to greater political, economic and social cohesion in the country, he added. Reflecting on the broader reform process over the past eight years, the ambassador said the election demonstrated Ethiopia’s efforts to advance political reform alongside economic transformation and initiatives aimed at improving citizens’ livelihoods. Baali further stressed the importance of national dialogue, particularly following elections, saying political competition should be followed by dialogue to promote inclusive development and strengthen national unity. Ethiopia’s experience could provide valuable lessons for other African countries and encouraged greater exchange of experiences and best practices among African nations, he noted. On Ethiopia’s investment and tourism sectors, the ambassador said the continued implementation of reforms and policies was producing tangible results, including visible improvements in major cities and increased tourism activity. He also pointed to regional development projects aimed at promoting inclusiveness as encouraging signs, while noting that major transformation initiatives generally require time to produce their full impact. Regarding bilateral relations, Baali said ties between Ethiopia and the Sahrawi Republic remain strong, recalling cooperation between the two countries dating back to the 1970s. He expressed interest in further expanding bilateral cooperation in areas including culture, sports, trade, investment, health and other fields of mutual interest.
Egyptian Media Contradicts Its Own Experts on GERD, Says Journalist
Aug 14, 2026 2721
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) —Egyptian media coverage of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has become increasingly inconsistent, often diverging from the assessments of several Egyptian scientists and water experts, journalist and writer Zahid Zidan, said. Speaking to ENA Arabic, Zahid noted that public debate surrounding the GERD has frequently been shaped by contradictory media narratives rather than by scientific and technical analysis. He cited a number of Egyptian experts who, according to him, have publicly stated that the dam does not pose a direct threat to Egypt. Among them is Egyptian geologist Dr. Abbas Sharaqi, whom Zahid identified as one of the experts who has repeatedly argued that the GERD does not inherently harm Egypt. He also referred to Egyptian scientist Dr. Sameh Armanious, who has described the project as a hydropower dam that returns water to the river system after electricity generation. Zahid further cited Egyptian space scientist Dr. Farouk El-Baz, saying that El-Baz has indicated the dam could contribute to protecting the interests of Sudan and Egypt, as well as Ethiopia, through more regulated water management. He argued that water availability and hydrological conditions should be assessed through scientific observation rather than political interpretation. “Discussions about water abundance or scarcity cannot be based on scientific criteria before the end of the water season,” Zahid said. According to him, some Egyptian media outlets have at different times linked the GERD to entirely opposite phenomena, first associating it with flooding and infrastructure damage, and later blaming it for declining water levels and drought. He said attributing contradictory hydrological events to the same project reveals significant inconsistencies in parts of the Egyptian media discourse. At the same time, Zahid argued that claims by some Egyptian officials and media outlets that the GERD poses a threat to downstream countries are politically driven and lack a consistent scientific basis. He said such narratives have, for decades, sought to obstruct Ethiopia’s sovereign right to pursue development through the utilization of its natural resources, particularly the Abay (Blue Nile), which contributes about 86 percent of the Nile waters that flow to downstream countries. In that regard, he contended that media narratives should be distinguished from scientific assessments. Zahid said the views of several Egyptian and Sudanese experts suggest that the GERD should be evaluated primarily through technical and hydrological evidence rather than through sensational or politically driven narratives. He also cited Sudanese specialists, including Professor Saif al-Din Hamad and former Sudanese Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Dr. Osman Al-Tom, saying their assessments have emphasized the importance of evidence-based analysis in discussions over the Nile. The journalist stressed that the GERD was principally designed as a hydroelectric project intended to generate electricity and utilize Ethiopia’s water resources for development. “The technical nature of the project differs from the portrayal presented by some Egyptian media outlets,” he said. Zahid stated that the shift from describing the dam as a project that could contribute to water management to occasionally portraying it as a “dam of destruction” illustrates a widening gap between scientific discourse and parts of the media narrative. He added that annual water volumes cannot be accurately assessed until several months after the rainy season has ended. “The annual volume of water cannot be accurately assessed until March or April of next year,” he said, stressing that early judgments about water abundance or scarcity do not provide a comprehensive hydrological picture. Zahid called for more balanced and scientifically grounded reporting on the GERD and the Abay urging media organizations to rely on technical studies and verified data rather than rhetoric that could further complicate regional discussions over Nile water management.
Nat'l Dialogue Golden Opportunity to Address Ethiopia’s Challenges: Participants
Aug 14, 2026 2206
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — Participants of Ethiopia’s National Dialogue Conference said the forum has created a huge opportunity for free expression of ideas and for addressing longstanding challenges. The National Dialogue Conference has been underway at the Addis International Convention Center since July 15, 2026. Around 4,000 participants representing Ethiopians from across the country and the diaspora have been engaged in in-depth and inclusive discussions aimed at building consensus on the eight major agenda pillars. Speaking to ENA, some participants said the ideas being raised during the dialogue contribute to sustainable nation-building. One of the delegates representing a civil society organization, Abdisa Abebe, said the dialogue has brought together representatives of different sections of society from across Ethiopia, providing an opportunity for everyone to freely present their views. The forum has created space for diverse ideas to be raised without restriction, enabling participants to discuss challenges and develop solutions that can serve not only the present but also future generations, he added. The ideas emerging from the dialogue, according to Abdisa, will help Ethiopia to advance toward sustainable peace, greater development and prosperity, while also making a significant contribution to building the country's democratic system. For his part, Simahegn Engiso, a representative of the Sidama Liberation Movement, said the National Dialogue represents a historic opportunity, describing it as the first time in Ethiopia's history that such a large number of people have come together for consultations. He said participants are discussing the various ideas being raised and gradually moving toward a common understanding. The dialogue has created a huge opportunity to develop lasting solutions to the country's challenges, Simahegn stated, adding that this could help hand over a better Ethiopia to the next generation. The representative further noted that the National Dialogue will contribute to strengthening Ethiopia's multinational character and enabling the country to play a more positive role beyond Africa at the global level.
Ethiopia’s National Dialogue Offers Africa Grassroots Model for Inclusive Nation-Building, says EIPD president
Aug 14, 2026 2289
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia’s National Dialogue is emerging as a distinctive African model for resolving complex political and social challenges through a grassroots-driven process, according to Yassin Ahmed, President of the Ethiopian Institute for Public Diplomacy (EIPD). Approached by ENA, Yassin said the Ethiopian experience marks a significant departure from dialogue processes that have traditionally been shaped by political agreements among elites, party leaders and state actors. Across much of Africa, he noted, national dialogue initiatives have often followed a top-down approach in which agreements are reached at the leadership level before being presented to the wider public. While such processes can produce political settlements, they may not fully reflect the concerns and aspirations of citizens across diverse communities. Ethiopia, he said, has taken a different path. “What distinguishes Ethiopia’s National Dialogue is that it was launched on the principle of dialogue from the grassroots to the top, rather than the other way around,” Yassin said. According to him, the process began with extensive consultations in communities across the country, bringing together clan elders, religious leaders, women, youth, farmers, academics and civil society representatives. These consultations were intended to identify citizens’ concerns and priorities before they were elevated to the national agenda. He described the approach as a significant institutional and political shift in Ethiopia’s modern history. “For decades, national political issues were largely approached through hierarchical and elite-driven systems,” he said. The president however, noted that: “The current process reverses that logic by placing local communities and ordinary citizens at the starting point of national deliberations.” Yassin argued that this citizen-centered approach offers an important lesson for African countries seeking durable solutions to deeply rooted political and social challenges. By grounding dialogue in local participation, he said, governments can strengthen public ownership of national processes and improve the legitimacy of outcomes. He also stressed that the significance of Ethiopia’s experience is closely tied to the country’s scale and diversity. “With a population of more than 130 million and a rich mosaic of ethnic groups, languages and cultures, managing national diversity through dialogue is an extraordinarily complex undertaking,” he said. “Bringing such diverse constituencies into a single national process is, in itself, a major institutional achievement,” he further stated. At the same time, Yassin emphasized that meaningful political participation cannot coexist with armed confrontation. He said participation in the National Dialogue requires a commitment to peaceful political engagement, arguing that violence and military activity undermine the conditions necessary for inclusive democratic deliberation. Yassin further noted that the National Dialogue was established through legislation approved by Parliament and is administered by an independent commission, providing the process with a formal legal foundation and an institutional mechanism for addressing national issues. He said the Ethiopian experience demonstrates that inclusive national dialogue can serve as a practical framework for managing diversity, building consensus and addressing complex political questions in pluralistic African societies. As African countries continue searching for sustainable approaches to peacebuilding and democratic governance, Yassin said Ethiopia’s grassroots-to-national dialogue model offers a potentially important contribution to the continent’s evolving dialogue architecture.
Social
120 Young Ethiopians from Canada Depart for Addis in Diaspora Engagement Drive
Aug 14, 2026 2703
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Canada, Theodros Girma, underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the younger Ethiopian diaspora and their ancestral homeland as nearly 120 second-generation Ethiopians and their family members departed Canada for Addis Ababa today. The youth delegation, coordinated by former national footballer Ashenafi Girma, departed Toronto for Addis Ababa as Ambassador Theodros hailed the initiative as a major step in strengthening diaspora ties with Ethiopia’s heritage and national identity. The group is expected to spend one month in Ethiopia, participating in cultural exchange programs, heritage visits, volunteer work, and community service activities designed to strengthen their understanding of the country and their connection to it. Ambassador Theodros said initiatives that engage second-generation Ethiopians are vital for preserving cultural identity and building enduring links between Ethiopia and its global diaspora. He recalled Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s repeated calls for members of the Ethiopian diaspora, particularly younger generations, to strengthen their ties with their country of origin. He noted that such programs can promote people-to-people diplomacy, encourage greater diaspora participation in national development and community initiatives, and create stronger bridges between Ethiopia and Ethiopian communities abroad. On their part, Ashenafi Girma and members of the delegation expressed their commitment to sustaining and expanding the program, with the aim of creating long-term opportunities for young Ethiopians in the diaspora to reconnect with their roots. In its press release sent to ENA, the Ethiopian Embassy in Canada said the young Ethiopian diaspora participants are expected to engage with local communities and contribute to Ethiopia’s future development.
Ethiopia Advances Maternal Healthcare with New Fetal Diagnostic and Intervention Center at St. Paul’s Hospital
Aug 14, 2026 1834
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) — A groundbreaking Fetal Diagnostic and Intervention Center at St. Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College (SPHMMC) was inaugurated today, marking a major step forward in Ethiopia’s efforts to improve maternal and child health outcomes across the nation. The new Fetal Diagnostic and Intervention Center will strengthen prenatal monitoring and care, with the Health Ministry saying the facility is designed to help create healthier future generations. During the inauguration, State Minister of Health Frehiwot Abebe said: “The new fetal center will provide advanced diagnostic and interventional services for unborn children, offering close monitoring and timely care while fetuses are still in the womb,” she said. “This specialized facility represents a groundbreaking advancement in maternal-fetal medicine, enabling early detection of congenital anomalies and complex conditions that previously went undiagnosed until birth,” she added. Frehiwot said, “By intervening during pregnancy, healthcare providers can significantly improve outcomes for both mothers and infants, reducing mortality rates and long-term complications.” Frehiwot stated that the government is implementing key interventions to improve maternal and child health. Upgrading health institutions and reorganizing the sector remain central to expanding access to medical services, while policy shifts focusing on prevention and treatment are already yielding significant results. “These strategic changes include deploying additional medical personnel, modernizing equipment, and establishing rapid-response protocols for emergency situations,” Frehiwot said. College Provost Dr. Muluken Tesfaye, for his part, highlighted the center’s modern equipment and specialist staff, stressing that early detection of conditions such as stunting, deformities, and Down syndrome—supported by AI and modern medical technology—will enable earlier, more effective treatment. He said the center is the first of its kind in Ethiopia and will expand prenatal and perinatal services across hospitals. “The center’s establishment marks a milestone in Ethiopia’s efforts to strengthen maternal and newborn health systems,” Dr. Muluken said. “By introducing advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities, it aims to reduce complications during pregnancy and childbirth, ultimately lowering maternal and infant mortality rates.” The provost added that, beyond direct clinical services, the facility is serving as a center of excellence, training about 204 specialized fellowship students and more than 2,500 residents. It is also providing community outreach healthcare services to the surrounding community and acts as a hub for research and innovation in obstetrics and neonatology, fostering partnerships with regional and international institutions to enable knowledge exchange and the adoption of global best practices, he said. Dr. Muluken also highlighted the center’s role in standardizing care protocols and creating a referral network that connects smaller hospitals and health centers, an integrated approach expected to ensure equitable access to high-quality maternal care nationwide. He said the facility could support health tourism and provide specialized services to neighboring countries, while the college will continue research and community-oriented programs to address pressing public health challenges.
Addis Ababa to Host East Africa’s Major Healthcare Confrence
Aug 14, 2026 1663
Addis Ababa, August 14 2026 (ENA) — Addis Ababa will host the 13th East Africa Health Federations Conference and International Exhibition from August 21 to 23, bringing together health federations from 14 East African countries, the Ministry of Health announced. The conference will be held under the theme “Resilience: Building the East African Health Economy.” According to the Ministry, preparations for the conference are underway, with organizers and stakeholders holding discussions with Ministry of Health leadership on the preparations, expected outcomes, and participation of the event. The 13th conference will feature side discussions focusing on building the East African health economy, strengthening domestic production, and advancing technology and innovation in the health sector, the Ministry said. The conference’s official website indicates that the gathering will bring together more than 2,000 healthcare leaders and stakeholders, including policymakers, hospital executives, investors, innovators, development partners and private-sector representatives. The three-day event is expected to feature more than 100 speakers and over 30 sessions, alongside an international exhibition showcasing healthcare technologies, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare services and investment opportunities. The conference comes at a time when East Africa’s healthcare sector is experiencing growing demand amid population growth, urbanization, expanding private-sector participation and rapid digital transformation. According to information published by the conference organizers, the member federations of the East African Health Federation collectively represent more than 585 million people, making the region a major and rapidly expanding healthcare market. The conference will explore opportunities to strengthen healthcare investment and financing, local manufacturing and supply security, including the production and availability of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical devices. It will also examine ways of strengthening regional integration and trade while building more resilient healthcare systems across East Africa. A high-level ministerial dialogue is expected to address regional healthcare priorities, policy harmonization and coordinated action, while discussions will also explore the role of innovation and digital health in addressing persistent gaps in healthcare delivery. The organizers further indicate that the region has significant potential to retain healthcare expenditure currently flowing outside Africa by developing cross-border centers of excellence in specialized areas such as cardiac care, oncology and other advanced medical services. The conference and exhibition are therefore expected to provide a platform for forging partnerships, mobilizing investment and advancing solutions aimed at strengthening East Africa’s health systems and expanding the region’s emerging health economy.
PM Abiy Highlights Youth Demographic Advantage as a Pillar of Ethiopia’s Prosperity
Aug 12, 2026 5265
Addis Ababa, August 12, 2026 (ENA) —Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored that Ethiopia’s favorable demographic structure, driven by a vibrant youth majority, serves as a crucial pillar for accelerating and sustaining national prosperity. ''It is impossible to envision Ethiopia’s future without its youth.'', the Prime Minister affirmed. He noted that the country’s demographic composition, in which youth make up the largest share of the population, presents an immense opportunity to achieve and consolidate the country’s overarching development goals. Prime Minister Abiy highlighted that Ethiopian youth are purpose-driven, serving as the primary engine of national transformation and the bedrock of sovereign independence. ''Our young people are our greatest opportunity as drivers of change, defenders of sovereignty, and partners in building a prosperous nation. Today’s youth are turning the page on division, conflict, and poverty, and writing a new chapter of Ethiopia’s history with courage, unity, and purpose.'' He emphasized that today’s generation is writing a new chapter in the nation’s history by rejecting divisive rhetoric, unnecessary conflict, and backward practices, and instead focusing squarely on development and poverty reduction. He reiterated that: ''The Medemer Government remains committed to empowering young Ethiopians and strengthening their role as leaders.'' The Prime Minister called on all citizens to work diligently and peacefully toward realizing the shared national vision. Let us move forward together with love, unity, and a shared national vision.
Economy
Egyptian Media Contradicts Its Own Experts on GERD, Says Journalist
Aug 14, 2026 2721
Addis Ababa, August 14, 2026 (ENA) —Egyptian media coverage of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has become increasingly inconsistent, often diverging from the assessments of several Egyptian scientists and water experts, journalist and writer Zahid Zidan, said. Speaking to ENA Arabic, Zahid noted that public debate surrounding the GERD has frequently been shaped by contradictory media narratives rather than by scientific and technical analysis. He cited a number of Egyptian experts who, according to him, have publicly stated that the dam does not pose a direct threat to Egypt. Among them is Egyptian geologist Dr. Abbas Sharaqi, whom Zahid identified as one of the experts who has repeatedly argued that the GERD does not inherently harm Egypt. He also referred to Egyptian scientist Dr. Sameh Armanious, who has described the project as a hydropower dam that returns water to the river system after electricity generation. Zahid further cited Egyptian space scientist Dr. Farouk El-Baz, saying that El-Baz has indicated the dam could contribute to protecting the interests of Sudan and Egypt, as well as Ethiopia, through more regulated water management. He argued that water availability and hydrological conditions should be assessed through scientific observation rather than political interpretation. “Discussions about water abundance or scarcity cannot be based on scientific criteria before the end of the water season,” Zahid said. According to him, some Egyptian media outlets have at different times linked the GERD to entirely opposite phenomena, first associating it with flooding and infrastructure damage, and later blaming it for declining water levels and drought. He said attributing contradictory hydrological events to the same project reveals significant inconsistencies in parts of the Egyptian media discourse. At the same time, Zahid argued that claims by some Egyptian officials and media outlets that the GERD poses a threat to downstream countries are politically driven and lack a consistent scientific basis. He said such narratives have, for decades, sought to obstruct Ethiopia’s sovereign right to pursue development through the utilization of its natural resources, particularly the Abay (Blue Nile), which contributes about 86 percent of the Nile waters that flow to downstream countries. In that regard, he contended that media narratives should be distinguished from scientific assessments. Zahid said the views of several Egyptian and Sudanese experts suggest that the GERD should be evaluated primarily through technical and hydrological evidence rather than through sensational or politically driven narratives. He also cited Sudanese specialists, including Professor Saif al-Din Hamad and former Sudanese Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Dr. Osman Al-Tom, saying their assessments have emphasized the importance of evidence-based analysis in discussions over the Nile. The journalist stressed that the GERD was principally designed as a hydroelectric project intended to generate electricity and utilize Ethiopia’s water resources for development. “The technical nature of the project differs from the portrayal presented by some Egyptian media outlets,” he said. Zahid stated that the shift from describing the dam as a project that could contribute to water management to occasionally portraying it as a “dam of destruction” illustrates a widening gap between scientific discourse and parts of the media narrative. He added that annual water volumes cannot be accurately assessed until several months after the rainy season has ended. “The annual volume of water cannot be accurately assessed until March or April of next year,” he said, stressing that early judgments about water abundance or scarcity do not provide a comprehensive hydrological picture. Zahid called for more balanced and scientifically grounded reporting on the GERD and the Abay urging media organizations to rely on technical studies and verified data rather than rhetoric that could further complicate regional discussions over Nile water management.
Ministry Signs Over 933.6 Million Birr Water Project Contract
Aug 13, 2026 4510
Addis Ababa, August 13 2026 (ENA) — The Ministry of Water and Energy has signed a contract worth over 933.6 million Birr with Bigeta Business PLC for a major water well drilling and construction project. State Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Ambassador Asfaw Dingamo signed the agreement on behalf of the ministry, alongside representatives of the contracting company. The project will be implemented in Angacha Woreda of Kembata Zone, in the Central Ethiopia Regional State, with funding fully covered by the federal government. According to the agreement, the project is expected to be completed within 18 months. The scope of work includes civil works, as well as the procurement, supply and installation of water pipes, fittings and valves, and electro-mechanical equipment. The project will be carried out under the Climate-Resilient WASH (CR-WASH) program, which aims to expand and improve water supply infrastructure in the area. It is expected to play an important role in improving livelihoods by increasing access to safe drinking water for the community. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador Asfaw urged the contractor to strictly adhere to quality standards and complete the project within the agreed timeframe. He stressed the importance of carrying out the work with diligence and accountability to ensure lasting benefits for the public. The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitor the project to ensure full compliance with contractual requirements. For its part, Bigeta Business PLC said it has extensive experience in similar large-scale water infrastructure projects and pledged to complete the work on schedule while maintaining the required quality standards.
How Eritrea Trapped Itself in a Cycle of Decline?
Aug 12, 2026 10087
Eritrea’s Stagnation by Design: Proxy Legacies, Anti-Ethiopian Policies and the Cost of Isolation August 12, 2026 (ENA) By Jibril Lammo In an era defined by dynamic continental transformation, fast-tracked socio-economic shifts, and modern infrastructural revolutions across East Africa, the realities visible just across Ethiopia’s northern border present a stark and sober study in contrasts. Guided by the overarching vision of Medemer, Ethiopia continues to execute expansive development projects, redefine urban spaces, and build enduring national institutions. Yet, directly adjacent to this rising economic engine, Eritrea remains trapped in a self-inflicted cycle of economic decay, institutional isolation, and historical stagnation. Recent visual documentation produced by independent international content creators and global travel vloggers has brought this divide back into sharp clarity. Public dispatches published by creators such as Davud Akhundzada alongside British and Russian travel vloggers Matt and Julia present an unvarnished window into a society frozen in time. Observers continuously describe an environment that appears to have retrogressed by over half a century, completely disconnected from the digital finance networks, modern telecommunications, and industrial infrastructure that now define the region. In one notably striking sequence broadcast to a global audience, a young Eritrean citizen in Asmara is captured on live camera directly soliciting a visitor for a single loaf of bread. This moment provides an undeniable reality check that completely dismantles the state-sponsored propaganda of self-sustained food security and agrarian self-reliance long promoted by the ruling establishment in Asmara. The Egyptian Proxy Roots and a Legacy of Hostility To understand why Eritrea continues to deteriorate while neighboring economies like Ethiopia, record unprecedented expansion, one must analyze its foundational political origins. Historically conceived and nurtured with Cairo’s backing during the mid-twentieth century, the Shabia movement—an outgrowth of the original Jebeha structure established in Egypt, was specifically engineered as an anti-Ethiopian proxy project. The primary strategic objective of its external sponsors was simple: sever Ethiopia’s direct access to the Red Sea, tie down its national resources, and permanently impede its capacity to utilize its natural water assets along Abay (Nile) basin. In the three decades following its formal separation from Ethiopia, the ruling clique in Asmara has consistently refused to transition from a belligerent rebel outfit into a constructive state apparatus focused on internal nation-building. Rather than devoting its national budget to domestic infrastructure, education, and health systems, the regime transformed the nation into a primary base for regional destabilization. Nearly every major security threat, internal subversion effort, and armed insurgency faced by Ethiopia over the past thirty years has been planned, financed, or sheltered within Eritrean territory. This singular obsession with undermining Ethiopia has devastated Eritrea’s internal capacity. Today, the country operates in near-total isolation, marked by an absolute absence of modern banking systems, automated teller machines, commercial internet connectivity, democratic elections, and basic civil liberties. The artificial pegging of its national currency offers a paper-thin facade that fails to mask runaway domestic inflation, severe supply shortages, and profound structural poverty. The Unholy Alliance: The "Tsimdo" Conspiracy and Subversion Nothing reveals the regime's singular focus on destabilizing Ethiopia more clearly than Asmara’s recent backing of the coalition known as Tsimdo. In a remarkable turn of geopolitical opportunism, the Eritrean leadership has forged an unholy alliance with hardline TPLF factions and associated armed groups—the very entities with which it previously engaged in devastating armed conflict. This alignment demonstrates that Asmara operates entirely without ideological consistency, guided solely by a destructive agenda against Ethiopian national unity. Assembled through clandestine meetings across Asmara, Mekelle, and regional border hubs, this Tsimdo alliance offers zero benefit to the ordinary citizens of Eritrea. Instead of directing scarce foreign currency reserves toward domestic food security, health services, or economic relief, the regime in Asmara channels its limited resources into funding, arming, and sheltering these insurgent elements. The strategic calculation behind Tsimdo is to keep Ethiopia perpetually distracted, bogged down in internal friction, and unable to fully project its economic and diplomatic strength. For the ruling circle in Asmara, any setback for Ethiopia is misconstrued as a victory, reflecting a narrow and zero-sum mindset that prioritizes regional hostility over the basic survival needs of its own populace. The High Price of Rejecting Regional Economic Integration Under standard economic logic, proximity to a rapidly expanding market of over 130 million people represents an extraordinary trade advantage. Ethiopia’s booming industrial footprint, expanding urban centers, and soaring demand for goods and services offered Eritrea a natural pathway toward sustained economic prosperity. By integrating into regional transport corridors, supplying complementary port logistics, and catering to Ethiopian consumer demand, Eritrea could have secured long-term economic stability for its population. Instead, the leadership in Asmara chose to remain a regional pawn for external interests, prioritizing geopolitical sabotage over the material welfare of its people. The structural consequence of this choice is an economy drastically poorer today than it was when unified with Ethiopia. The human toll of this policy is reflected in a devastating demographic drain. Today, nearly half a million Eritreans reside in Ethiopia, with the vibrant population of young Eritreans living and working in Addis Ababa now outnumbering the youthful population remaining in Asmara. As entire generations flee the country, the domestic human resource capacity of the nation continues to erode. This massive exodus underscores a basic truth: the regime in Asmara views its own citizenry as entirely expendable. For the ruling circle, domestic suffering is secondary to the pursuit of its foundational mandate—acting as an external wedge to contain Ethiopia's sovereign potential and disrupt its regional standing. Post-Pretoria Realities and Shifts in Asmara When the reform government under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed office, Ethiopia extended an historic olive branch to Asmara, initiating a peaceful reconciliation process that earned international acclaim and a Nobel Peace Prize. This diplomatic effort was rooted in a genuine desire to build a peaceful, interconnected, and economically integrated Horn of Africa where neighboring populations could thrive together. However, the structural limits of Asmara’s political leadership became starkly apparent following the end of the conflict in Northern Ethiopia. The signing of the historic Pretoria Peace Agreement successfully ended active hostiles, preserved Ethiopia's constitutional order, and established a peaceful framework for dialogue and reconstruction—a comprehensive win-win outcome for national integrity and regional stability. Yet, this peaceful resolution was met with profound hostility by the Eritrean regime, which was intent on driving the conflict toward absolute regional destruction rather than a negotiated political settlement. Resentful of Ethiopia’s successful diplomatic resolution, Asmara promptly reversed its foreign policy alignments, forming tactical partnerships with the very political entities it previously fought. This blatant opportunism further proved that the regime's actions are governed solely by an unyielding desire to punish and fragment Ethiopia rather than any consistent geopolitical principle. An Unstoppable Trajectory and the Path Ahead The Ethiopia of the Medemer era is fundamentally different from the vulnerable state of past decades. Today, Ethiopia stands as one of the fastest-growing economies on the African continent, having successfully expanded its foreign exchange earnings, doubled its overall economic throughput, and consolidated its national defense capabilities. Guided by a clear long-term vision, Ethiopia is actively advancing its two-water strategy to correct historical injustices and secure its rightful economic and maritime standing. The state capacity built within Ethiopia—spanning large-scale civil engineering, digital economy integration, agricultural productivity, and poverty alleviation—remains a powerful resource that could benefit the broader region. Should the leadership in Asmara choose to abandon its obsolete proxy role and govern for the tangible well-being of its population, there is immense structural expertise available across the border to emulate and share. Ethiopia’s sovereign march toward national prosperity, regional integration, and economic leadership will not be delayed or deterred by external hostility. It is entirely up to the authorities in Asmara to correct their historical course and embrace constructive regional partnership, or remain trapped in self-imposed isolation while the rest of the Horn of Africa advances forward.
Ethiopia Targets 13.4 Billion USD in Exports for 2026/27 Fiscal Year
Aug 12, 2026 4801
Addis Ababa, August 12, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia has set an ambitious target of generating 13.4 billion USD in export revenue during the Ethiopian fiscal year 2026/27. The target signals Ethiopia’s determination to accelerate export-led growth by expanding value-added exports, broadening global market access, and increasing foreign exchange earnings. A high-level consultation with exporters, where government officials and business leaders reviewed the country’s export performance in the previous fiscal year and agreed on priorities to accelerate export growth. Ethiopia generated more than 11.2 billion USD in export earnings during the 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year (2025/26), a performance that Minister of Trade and Regional Integration Kassahun Gofe said provides a strong foundation for achieving the country’s new export target. He said the export sector had gained significant momentum over the past year and played an important role in supporting the country’s macroeconomic stability and foreign exchange generation. “Our exporters played a crucial role in registering this encouraging result, and we have reached a common understanding to focus heavily on promoting Ethiopian products more deeply in the global market moving forward,” Kassahun said. The minister emphasized that the government and exporters had agreed to work jointly to remove operational bottlenecks and improve export performance. The goal would help achieve the 13.4 billion USD target and expanding the country’s foreign currency earnings, the minister noted. According to Kassahun, Ethiopia’s export strategy for the new fiscal year will focus on value addition, product quality, and competitiveness, rather than relying primarily on higher export volumes. He said the government also plans to diversify export destinations, expand access to new international markets, strengthen existing trading partnerships, and modernize export systems through digital and data-driven trade platforms. The consultation forum provided exporters with an opportunity to raise concerns affecting production, logistics, market access, and trade facilitation. The minister said the ministry would work closely with the private sector to address those challenges and create a more conducive business environment for exporters. The export revenue target forms part of Ethiopia’s broader economic reform agenda, which seeks to expand manufacturing and agro-processing exports, improve external trade competitiveness, and strengthen the country’s position in regional and global markets. Kassahun reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting exporters through policy coordination, market promotion, and measures aimed at improving the quality and international competitiveness of Ethiopian products.
Technology
Field Marshal Birhanu Stresses Need for Adapting Technologies to Safeguard Sovereignty, Nat'l Interests
Aug 13, 2026 5681
Addis Ababa, August 13 2026 (ENA) — The Chief of General Staff of Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, said adapting technologies is crucial for effectively safeguarding Ethiopia’s sovereignty and national interests. The Field Marshal made the remark during a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ENDF and the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute. The MoU aims at building a modern defense force equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities. During the signing, the two sides discussed key areas where AI could strengthen military effectiveness, including in logistics, training, cybersecurity, military healthcare, air force, and electronic warfare. On the occasion, Field Marshal Birhanu emphasized that integrating artificial intelligence into the military’s modernization efforts is vital to better achieve the objectives. The agreement will support ongoing military development with AI technology, he added. Pointing out that artificial intelligence is widely used in the health sector, the Field Marshal stated that the MoU will play a major role in effectively implementing AI in defense health institutions. He also stressed the importance of technology-assisted training in developing a capable force and said the institutions would deepen cooperation in that area. For his part, Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute Director-General Worku Gachena said AI has huge potential for the defense force, particularly in enhancing air, ground, and cyber capabilities. He affirmed the institute’s commitment to working collaboratively with ENDF in the effort to build a modern army.
Some 30 African Countries Visited MESOB One-Stop Platform to Share Ethiopia's Experience
Aug 12, 2026 6755
Addis Ababa, August 12, 2026 (ENA) —Nearly 30 African countries have visited the MESOB, a digital and physical one-stop public service platform that integrates multiple federal and regional government agencies under a single roof experience, Zerihun Abebe, African Affairs Director-General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. According to the Director-General, MESOB is one of the experiences Ethiopia is sharing with African partners as part of its Pan-African approach. Ethiopia developed the platform while also drawing lessons from African countries, including Kenya and Rwanda, he added. “We are giving back to Africa what we have developed. We are simply sharing our experience and also telling them that this is something driven by Africans. This is from Africa and for Africans,” the Director-General said. African resident ambassadors who visited the MESOB platform yesterday have praised the one-stop government service center, describing it as an experience that could be emulated by other African countries. Visiting a center at the MESOB headquarters, they were able to see Ethiopia’s approach to providing government services through integrated physical, mobile and digital platforms. In an exclusive interview with ENA, Rwanda's Ambassador Charles Karamba said MESOB provides convenient and accessible services to citizens and demonstrates the importance of governments using technology to improve public service delivery. “What is special about MESOB Center is that it comes to provide very good and easy services to Ethiopian people,” the Ambassador said. He noted that the center’s service model could help reduce corruption by minimizing unnecessary contact between service providers and citizens. “Corruption is a cancer and corruption delays development,” the Ambassador said, adding that reducing direct contact between service providers and citizens seeking services can help reduce opportunities for corruption. Ambassador Karamba also stated that MESOB provides convenient and accessible services to citizens and demonstrates the importance of governments using technology to improve public service delivery. Further noting MESOB’s physical, mobile and digital service channels for making it possible to reach citizens who may not be able to visit the center in person, the Rwandan ambassador called for greater technology and knowledge sharing among African countries. For his part, Namibia’s Ambassador Mbapeua Muvangua described MESOB as an impressive model that Namibia could learn from. “I am very much impressed. It is something to emulate,” he said. He recalled that a Namibian delegation visited Ethiopia last year for benchmarking and said the country could invite Ethiopian experts to support the establishment of a service center tailored to Namibia’s population. Ambassador Muvangua said the speed of service delivery, particularly passport services, was among the aspects that impressed him most. “The technology that you use, we need to learn a lot from you and really be able to implement with your assistance,” he added. Ambassador Muvangua stressed the importance of sharing technical knowledge among African countries, saying countries could learn from others that have advanced in particular areas.
INSA Pledges Stronger Push to Strengthen Ethiopia’s Cybersecurity Workforce
Aug 11, 2026 6506
Addis Ababa, August 11, 2026 (ENA) —The Information Network Security Administration (INSA) Director General Tigist Hamid said efforts will be consolidated to develop a qualified workforce capable of building a reliable cybersecurity ecosystem in Ethiopia. The remark was made during the commencement of the 5th round of the National Cyber Talent Summer Camp training program at Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU). The training program, organized by INSA, aims to nurture young people and teenagers with an interest and talent in cybersecurity and technology fields. The program covers cybersecurity, software development, coding, aviation, aerospace technology and artificial intelligence, with hardware development and security design also among its key areas of focus, it was learned. Speaking at the occasion, Tigist said ensuring cybersecurity is vital to making Ethiopia’s digital transformation successful. She emphasized the importance of developing a skilled workforce to achieve this objective, noting that INSA, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders. Particularly, she said INSA is working to strengthen human resource development in the sector. According to the Director General, the summer camp is part of these efforts and plays a significant role in developing a successor generation that represents Ethiopia’s future. She further said the administration, in collaboration with various stakeholders, will strengthen its focused efforts to empower professionals. Tigist recalled that the training program was initially launched at Addis Ababa Science and Technology University and is currently being conducted at Bahir Dar, Jimma, Wolaita Sodo and Haramaya universities, as well as at INSA’s premises. AASTU President Asrat Atsedeweyn, for his part, said building a generation equipped with technological capabilities is essential to achieving Ethiopia’s overall prosperity. Commending INSA’s initiative to nurture the next generation, he assured that the university will play its part in ensuring the success of the program. The president also urged the trainees to recognize their responsibility to serve Ethiopia, advising them to make proper use of the training and acquire the necessary skills. At the event, youth who completed the Cyber Talent Summer Camp training program and achieved successful results shared their experiences with the 5th-round trainees. Eyob Tibebe, one of the former trainees, said the knowledge he gained through the training enabled him to embark on a life-changing path. He said he has since founded a company called Voltage Technology and is working to serve his country in every way possible. Another former trainee, Abdi Megersa, said he is currently serving as a cyber professional at Ethio Telecom. He emphasized that serving the country with a patriotic spirit is a responsibility expected of young people and called on them to always be ready to contribute.
Tech Entrepreneurs Urge Youth to Develop Practical Solutions within Ethiopia’s Digital Ecosystem
Aug 10, 2026 8211
Addis Ababa, August 10, 2026 (ENA) — Tech entrepreneurs have urged Ethiopian youth to continuously develop their digital skills, create practical solutions and contribute to growth and innovation within the country’s digital ecosystem. The call was made during an experience-sharing program on the 5 Million Ethiopian Coders Initiative hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister following Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s call for Ethiopian youth to join the initiative and expand its reach to 7 million participants by the end of this rainy season. The program brought together certified graduates, industry leaders, policymakers, and young professionals to share experiences and insights and contribute to the advancement of the Digital Ethiopia 2030 agenda through practical digital skills development. The panel featured Dr. Abiyot Bayou, Senior Advisor to the Minister of Innovation and Technology; Bethlehem Dessie, CEO of Gheero , Azimeraw Taddese initiative alumni and Mahlet Seyoum, a tech entrepreneur. According to the Office of the Prime Minister, the panelists encouraged participants to continuously improve their skills, develop practical solutions and contribute to growth and innovation within Ethiopia’s digital ecosystem. Bethlehem Dessie shared her personal experience, saying her career in technology began 17 years ago at the age of 10 despite having no access to digital technology at the time. Comparing her experience with the opportunities available to young people today, she said the growing accessibility of technology has created a much easier pathway for youth to pursue their ambitions. However, she stressed that access to technology alone is not enough and called for immediate action. Bethlehem urged university students to stop waiting for opportunities, start driving change and proactively upgrade their skills to keep pace with technological advancements. Azimeraw Taddese, an alumnus of the 5 Million Ethiopian Coders Initiative, said he joined the program during his final years at university. What began as an effort to learn coding eventually led him to develop a website connecting coders in Addis Ababa. He has since become a full stack developer. “Don't stop at certification. Apply what you learn, then keep practicing. That's where real growth happens,” Azimeraw said. He added that the initiative provided him with the foundation he needed to pursue his professional goals. Mahlet Seyoum, another alumna of the 5 Million Ethiopian Coders Initiative and a tech entrepreneur, said programming does not require a specialized academic background. She explained that individuals can develop solutions to meaningful problems by making use of available resources and examining challenges in their immediate surroundings. Mahlet noted that the growing accessibility of educational tools and digital resources means young people can now address major challenges through technology. She urged youth to continuously update their skills, enroll in targeted courses and equip themselves with modern technologies. Speaking at the event, Dr. Abiyot Bayou, Senior Advisor to the Minister of Innovation and Technology, on his part emphasized that developing advanced platforms and achieving digital transformation would have limited impact without people possessing the skills required to use them effectively. The objectives of Digital Ethiopia 2030, which include empowering citizens, building inclusive digital ecosystems, expanding digital accessibility and positioning Ethiopia as a digital hub, ultimately depend on the country’s human capacity, he added. He also called on young professionals to actively develop their skills and pursue excellence in their respective fields.
Sport
National Dialogue Conference to Address Root Causes of Differences through Consultation, Says ENDC Chief
Jul 12, 2026 41999
Addis Ababa, July 12, 2026 (ENA) —The upcoming National Dialogue Conference will serve as a platform to resolve the issues underlying Ethiopia's longstanding differences through peaceful consultation, Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) Professor Mesfin Araya, said. Speaking at a five-kilometer public race organized by the Commission at Meskel Square under the theme "Ethiopia is consulting" today, Professor Mesfin said the country has finalized all preparations for the landmark conference, which is scheduled to begin on July 15, 2026 in Addis Ababa. "The main national consultation conference will be a place where issues that are the source of our differences will be resolved through consultation," he said. According to the Chief Commissioner, delegates representing communities from every region, all woredas, Addis Ababa, Dire Dawa, and Ethiopians living abroad have already arrived in the capital to participate in the conference. He said participants are expected to engage in inclusive and constructive discussions and work toward consensus on recommendations that offer lasting solutions to issues that have fueled differences among Ethiopians. Professor Mesfin described the conference as a historic opportunity to address national challenges through dialogue rather than confrontation. He also expressed appreciation to security institutions, federal and regional government bodies, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders for their contributions in preparing for what he described as a significant stage in Ethiopia's national dialogue process. Participants in a five-kilometer race also expressed optimism that the conference would help strengthen national unity and foster lasting peace. "There is no problem that cannot be solved through consultation," participant Sherefa Ali said. "I believe the challenges that have persisted in Ethiopia for generations can be addressed through the main consultation conference." He added that such dialogue platforms help build trust between citizens and the government while creating opportunities to work together toward common national goals. Another participant, Gemechisa Waqgari, said the conference represents an important step toward reinforcing peace, unity, solidarity, and democratic values. Participant Tnisae Abebe also voiced hope that the conference would generate practical ideas to address the country's social and economic challenges. The National Dialogue Conference will deliberate on eight broad thematic areas identified during nationwide consultations. The agenda includes nation building, systems of government and governance, the political and electoral system, the status of the federal cities of Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa, religion and state relations, institution building, the rule of law and human rights, socio economic issues including the concerns of farmers and pastoralists, corruption and good governance, as well as peace building. The five kilometer race was attended by Deputy Chairperson of the House of Peoples' Representatives Standing Committee on Democratic Affairs Azmeraw Andemo, Professor Mesfin Araya, senior government officials, representatives of civil society organizations, and members of the public.
Diplomatic Football Participants Praise Ethiopia’s Heritage and Hospitality
Jun 14, 2026 42139
Addis Ababa, June 14, 2026 (ENA) —Participants in a diplomatic football event held in Addis Ababa have praised Ethiopia’s cultural heritage, historical legacy and warm hospitality. The tournament, organized in anticipation of the 2026 World Cup, brought together diplomatic football teams and invited guests who later toured key historical and cultural sites in the city. The delegation visited the Ethiopian National Museum, the Adwa Victory Memorial and Addis Sport Park, gaining what many described as a deeper appreciation of Ethiopia’s past and present development. Several participants said the experience reshaped their understanding of the country. Gordon Johnson, one of the participants, expressed admiration for what he witnessed during the visit. “The people are so welcoming and friendly. I love the culture,” he said. He further stated that: “We had a tour of the museum, and the guide showed us hominid fossils recovered in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’90s that date back millions of years.” Johnson said the experience reflected Ethiopia’s deeper historical significance beyond modern perceptions. Cameroonian guest Loic Kovamo also said the visit challenged her previous perceptions of the country. “I am speechless because I didn’t picture Ethiopia like this. It’s a very developed country, and the people are so proud of who they are,” she said, noting, “I’m going back with a lot of pride as an African because I discovered the incredible courage and bravery of the Ethiopian people.” Mark Hayes, one of the visitors, said his expectations were changed after arriving in Addis Ababa. “You have a perception before you come, but it’s the complete opposite. It’s an amazing country,” he said, adding, “What we do now is go home and tell stories about how good Ethiopia is. I feel like a proud advocate.” He further noted that he intends to share his experience in the United Kingdom, saying he would “educate others in England about what he had seen in Addis Ababa.” Joseph Kirule, who works with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Addis Ababa, highlighted the importance of the historical sites visited. “Today we saw different milestones in human civilization that originated here,” he said, adding, “Most importantly, we learned about the Adwa victory. That is a massive milestone that raises our prestige as Africans.”
Ethiopian Airlines Rises as Africa’s Leading Carrier After Decades of Expansion, Success, Says CEO
May 17, 2026 49073
Addis Ababa, May 17, 2026 —Ethiopian Airlines has solidified its position as Africa’s largest and leading airline after years of sustained growth and operational success, the airline’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tasew, said on Sunday. The remarks were made during an 8-kilometer street race organized as part of celebrations marking the airline’s 80th anniversary. Speaking at the event, CEO Mesfin reflected on the airline’s humble beginnings in 1946, when it launched operations with only a small fleet of aircraft. Since then, he said, the carrier has expanded significantly and now operates one of the continent’s most modern fleets, including advanced aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. According to Tasew, the airline currently serves more than 145 international destinations worldwide and has achieved strong growth across multiple sectors, including cargo transportation, aviation training through the Ethiopian Aviation Academy, and other aviation-related services. He further said the airline’s operational strength and long-term strategic investments have helped make it one of the most preferred carriers in Africa and a major player in the global aviation industry. As part of commemorating its eight decades of operations, Ethiopian Airlines is holding a series of celebratory events, including the street race, panel discussions, exhibitions, and community outreach programs. The anniversary run attracted senior officials, including Sileshi Sihine, President of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation, alongside airline executives and invited guests. The race began at Pushkin Square, commonly known as Sar Bet, and is set to conclude at Bole International Airport. Athletes, airline employees, members of the sporting community, and participants from various institutions are taking part in the event.
Ethiopia’s Tigst Defends London Marathon Crown in Record-Breaking Run
Apr 26, 2026 53682
Addis Ababa, April 26, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa delivered a dominant performance to win the women’s race at the 46th London Marathon, successfully defending her title in one of the world’s most prestigious road races. The Paris Olympic silver medalist crossed the finish line in 2:15:41, securing back-to-back victories in London. The result also marked a new women’s-only world record, further strengthening her position among the elite of long-distance running. Kenya’s Hellen Obiri finished second after mounting a strong challenge in the later stages of the race, while her compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei took third place, completing an all–East African podium. The result underlined the continued dominance of Ethiopian and Kenyan athletes in global marathon competitions, with Assefa’s performance standing out as one of the defining highlights of the international athletics season.
Environment
Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative Could Attract Global Climate Finance
Aug 13, 2026 4512
Addis Ababa, August 13 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) could position the country to attract substantial global climate finance over the next three to four years. Kindie Tesfaye, Head of Climate Adaptation and Resilience at the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), told ENA that Ethiopia is well positioned to attract substantial global climate finance. He further noted that climate adaptation financing for Africa remains severely inadequate despite the continent bearing significant impacts of emissions generated by industrialized countries. Kindie further emphasized the need for global climate finance mechanisms to urgently scale up funding for Africa to support its climate adaptation efforts. Ethiopia’s GLI demonstrates the country’s commitment to addressing climate change through large scale afforestation, he noted. According to him, Ethiopia has taken a leading role in combating climate change through its extensive tree planting program, which involves planting billions of seedlings annually. Kindie also highlighted the critical role of technological innovation in building a climate resilient green economy, noting that young Africans are developing various innovative solutions to address climate challenges. However, he said limited access to finance and inadequate professional networks have prevented many of these innovations from achieving wider impact across the continent. In this regard, the African Youth Innovation, Enterprise and Leadership in Climate Action Conference was held for two days to connect young African innovators working on climate solutions with potential investors. Kindie further noted that global climate finance has traditionally placed greater emphasis on mitigation than adaptation. He therefore urged international funders to give climate adaptation equal priority and allocate adequate resources to it. Scaling up youth led technological innovations, particularly those supporting climate resilient agriculture, is essential to generating tangible climate action across Africa, he said. He also stressed the need for African countries to expand access to finance for young entrepreneurs and strengthen collaborative networks among innovators to accelerate the development of a climate resilient green economy.
Ethiopia’s GLI Exemplary Response to Climate Crisis: Sahrawi Ambassador
Aug 10, 2026 9202
Addis Ababa, August 10, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia’s environmental conservation efforts under its Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) offer an exemplary response to the climate crisis facing Africa, Ambassador of the Sahrawi Republic to Ethiopia and the African Union Lamine Baali said. In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Baali commended Ethiopia’s efforts to restore degraded landscapes and expand green coverage across the country, describing the initiative as increasingly important as Africa faces worsening climate-related challenges. “Ethiopia has made a lot of achievements in the greening of landscapes,” Baali said, highlighting the country’s efforts to transform degraded and other areas into greener landscapes. He described the GLI as “a very good example for the rest of Africa,” particularly as African countries confront growing climate risks, including the potential impacts of El Niño. Baali called for stronger cooperation among African countries to address climate change collectively, emphasizing the importance of the African Union and its Agenda 2063 framework. He also emphasized that African countries should work together to ensure that the continent speaks with one voice at national, regional and international forums on climate related issues. “We have the African Union, and also we have Agenda 2063,” Baali said, stressing the need for member states to implement decisions and policies adopted under the continental framework, particularly those related to climate change and preparedness. The ambassador also urged international organizations and development partners to honor their commitments to support African countries in strengthening climate resilience and preparing for humanitarian crises associated with climate change. Stronger international cooperation is essential to help vulnerable African countries cope with the growing impacts of climate change, he said. Commenting on COP32, Baali said the conference would provide a critical platform for African countries to strengthen cooperation and develop common positions on climate change. COP32 could enable African countries to come together and identify collective priorities at the regional and international levels, he added. The ambassador further underscored the need to secure greater climate finance and resources for countries and communities affected by climate change, expressing hope that Ethiopia’s leadership would help advance African cooperation and integration. According to the ambassador, Ethiopia could play a leading role in helping Africa speak with one voice in international climate negotiations and secure increased resources to address the continent’s climate challenges. He further underscored that stronger continental cooperation is critical to building Africa’s resilience, improving preparedness for future climate related crises and advancing the implementation of Agenda 2063.
Ethiopia’s Green Revolution Emerges as Model for Africa: AGRA Country Director
Aug 10, 2026 7436
Addis Ababa, August 10, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia’s commitment to building a green and climate-resilient economy has emerged as a model for other African countries, according to the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA). Speaking exclusively to ENA, AGRA Country Director for Ethiopia Yihenew Zewdie said the country’s green development initiatives have made significant contributions to conserving natural resources, restoring degraded landscapes and mitigating the effects of climate change. As climate-related challenges, including droughts, floods and pest outbreaks, become increasingly widespread across Africa, building a climate-resilient agricultural economy is no longer an option but a necessity, Yihenew said. He emphasized the importance of establishing systems that enable farmers to receive timely information about climate-related risks and take appropriate measures to protect their crops and livelihoods. Ethiopia’s agricultural extension system is playing an important role in this regard by providing farmers with early information on climate-related hazards that could affect agricultural production, he said. Yihenew also highlighted the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) as one of the country’s major efforts to strengthen climate resilience and promote a green economy. On August 3, 2026 alone, Ethiopia planted 805.3 million tree seedlings during the current rainy season, surpassing the daily target of 800 million seedlings under the ongoing Green Legacy campaign. Over the past seven years, Ethiopia has planted more than 48 billion seedlings nationwide, marking a major milestone in the country’s environmental restoration efforts. Launched in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the GLI has become a flagship environmental program focused on restoring degraded landscapes, expanding forest coverage and strengthening Ethiopia’s response to climate change. The initiative has also contributed to natural resource conservation, reduced soil erosion, restored degraded environments and supported improvements in agricultural production and productivity, Yihenew said. He further noted that Ethiopia has emerged as a leading African example in renewable energy development. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), he said, is a major renewable energy project that has further strengthened Ethiopia’s position in the development of clean energy and attracted international attention beyond the continent. In addition to hydropower development and the expansion of the GLI, Ethiopia is pursuing the development of wind, geothermal and solar energy as part of its broader efforts to build a green and climate-resilient economy.
Ethiopia’s Historic Week of Green Revolution, Digital Sovereignty and National Consensus
Aug 9, 2026 17136
Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) Some weeks are measured by the events they produce. Others are remembered for the direction they reveal. For Ethiopia, the past week was marked by a series of developments that reached far beyond individual announcements. From millions of citizens gathering under heavy rains to plant the seeds of an ecological future, to the country crossing the 50-million mark in its national digital identity system, and from renewed efforts to forge political consensus to a broader campaign against economic crimes, the week offered a picture of a country steadily building the foundations of its next chapter. Across environment, technology, governance, security and infrastructure, a common thread emerged: the pursuit of greater national capacity, resilience and self-reliance. Planting Hope, One Seedling at a Time Perhaps nowhere was the scale of that national mobilization more visible than in Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative. In a remarkable 12-hour campaign conducted under the theme “Let Us Plant Hope,” Ethiopia planted more than 805.3 million tree seedlings, setting a new environmental record. The operation covered some 291,400 hectares and brought together an extraordinary 26.2 million citizens across the country. The scale was impressive. But the deeper significance lay in what stood behind the numbers. Millions of Ethiopians turned out despite torrential seasonal rains, transforming what could have been an ordinary environmental campaign into a nationwide demonstration of civic participation and collective responsibility. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed captured the spirit of the day, saying: “Despite the formidable challenge of planting seedlings throughout the day in torrential rains, over 26.2 million Ethiopians stepped forward to plant hope for tomorrow. This extraordinary spirit proves that when we unite around a shared vision, no hurdle is insurmountable.” The achievement also placed the week within the broader trajectory of the Green Legacy Initiative. More than 6.5 billion seedlings have already been planted during the current Ethiopian year, leaving another 1.5 billion to reach the seasonal target of 8 billion seedlings. Yet the initiative is increasingly becoming about more than planting trees. Across regions, government officials and local communities have linked the campaign to soil conservation, watershed rehabilitation, food security and the protection of critical water infrastructure. Cabinet members and regional leaders also used the mobilization to strengthen anti-siltation efforts around dams. What began as a tree-planting campaign is increasingly taking the shape of a national climate-resilience strategy—one that seeks to connect environmental restoration with the country's long-term economic and ecological security. Strengthening Ethiopia’s Digital Frontiers As Ethiopia accelerates its digital transformation, the government is moving to secure the infrastructure underpinning it. This week, the Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Proclamation No. 1426/2026 was highlighted as a major step toward protecting strategic digital systems from growing cyber threats. INSA Director General Tigist Hamid said the law establishes a comprehensive framework for monitoring cyber risks and coordinating responses across 12 critical sectors, including finance, telecommunications, health, energy, water, transport and government services. The proclamation requires critical infrastructure operators to strengthen risk assessments, cyber audits and security governance, while establishing a dedicated cybersecurity fund to support resilience, innovation and skills development. As digital identity, electronic payments and online public services expand, the new framework seeks to ensure that Ethiopia’s digital transformation is matched by stronger protection of its national data, critical systems and digital sovereignty. The Search for Consensus Beyond technology and environmental restoration, Ethiopia's most consequential project remains political: finding a durable framework for national consensus. That effort moved another step forward this week as consultations under the National Dialogue framework brought more than 4,000 delegates representing different sections of society to the Addis International Convention Center. The significance of the gathering lies not merely in the number of participants, but in the difficult questions being placed on the table. Ethiopia's political history has been shaped by competing interpretations of power, identity, representation and economic opportunity. The National Dialogue seeks to move those disagreements from confrontation toward structured discussion—and ultimately toward a political culture capable of managing differences without repeatedly turning them into crises. In an extended broadcast interview, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reflected on the historical roots of popular struggles and the failures that helped produce them. He argued that understanding the past is essential not for perpetuating old divisions, but for addressing the structural problems that produced them. “The historic popular struggles of our past were fundamentally directed at rectifying system-level governance failures and economic marginalization—not at dismantling national unity. True state-building requires us to acknowledge these historical realities while constructively channeling our efforts into building a shared, equitable democratic future.” That distinction is central to the country's search for consensus: recognizing grievances without allowing them to become permanent political fault lines. The challenge now is to translate dialogue into institutions, agreements and a political culture capable of sustaining the country's unity while accommodating its diversity. Protecting the Economic Front Ethiopia’s economic transformation is also facing a battle against the networks seeking to exploit weaknesses in the system. This week, the government launched decisive measures against individuals, businesses and officials accused of corruption and illegal economic activities undermining the ongoing macroeconomic reform. Government Communication Service Minister Enatalem Melese said such networks had contributed to foreign-currency shortages, inflationary pressures, contraband trade and artificial shortages of essential goods. The crackdown has already seen more than 7,000 businesses and warehouses sealed, while 169 people accused of illegal money transfers, hawala activities and black-market currency transactions were brought before the law. Authorities also targeted illicit gold trading, fuel and fertilizer-related corruption, tax fraud, illegal financial flows and unauthorized electricity sales, with hundreds of suspects facing investigation or legal action. The breadth of the operation underscores a central message of the reform agenda: economic transformation requires not only new policies and investment, but also institutions capable of protecting the system from corruption, illicit markets and the misuse of national resources. Energy, Water and the Regional Horizon Ethiopia's infrastructure ambitions continued to intersect with its wider regional role, particularly in energy and water. Following the latest milestones associated with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, water-resource engineers and energy analysts emphasized the importance of sustaining momentum through further hydropower development along the Abay River basin. The argument extends beyond domestic electricity generation. Additional generation capacity, combined with stronger transmission infrastructure, could reinforce Ethiopia's position as a major electricity supplier to neighboring countries and contribute to the gradual integration of East Africa's power markets. The strategic equation is increasingly clear: Ethiopia's water and energy resources are not only national development assets; they can also become instruments of regional economic integration. At the same time, progress in localized clean-water systems and disease-surveillance networks added another dimension to the country's resilience agenda. From public health to environmental protection, the common objective is increasingly one of preparedness—building systems capable of absorbing shocks before they become national crises. A Week That Revealed a Direction Taken separately, the week's developments might appear to belong to entirely different worlds. Tree planting belongs to the environment. Digital identity belongs to technology. National Dialogue belongs to politics. Economic enforcement belongs to security. Hydropower belongs to infrastructure. But viewed together, they tell a more coherent story. They point toward a country seeking to strengthen the foundations of its sovereignty—from the restoration of its land and protection of its water resources to the security of its digital systems, the integrity of its economy and the institutions through which political differences are managed. The most important achievement of such a week, therefore, may not be any single record, platform or consultation. It is the emerging recognition that national transformation requires capacity on every front at once. A greener landscape. A more connected citizenry. Stronger institutions. A more secure economy. Greater energy capacity. And, above all, a political culture capable of turning Ethiopia's diversity from a source of recurring confrontation into a foundation for common purpose. That is what made the week significant. It was not simply a week of milestones. It was a week that offered another glimpse of the Ethiopia being built for tomorrow.
Feature Article
How Eritrea Trapped Itself in a Cycle of Decline?
Aug 12, 2026 10087
Eritrea’s Stagnation by Design: Proxy Legacies, Anti-Ethiopian Policies and the Cost of Isolation August 12, 2026 (ENA) By Jibril Lammo In an era defined by dynamic continental transformation, fast-tracked socio-economic shifts, and modern infrastructural revolutions across East Africa, the realities visible just across Ethiopia’s northern border present a stark and sober study in contrasts. Guided by the overarching vision of Medemer, Ethiopia continues to execute expansive development projects, redefine urban spaces, and build enduring national institutions. Yet, directly adjacent to this rising economic engine, Eritrea remains trapped in a self-inflicted cycle of economic decay, institutional isolation, and historical stagnation. Recent visual documentation produced by independent international content creators and global travel vloggers has brought this divide back into sharp clarity. Public dispatches published by creators such as Davud Akhundzada alongside British and Russian travel vloggers Matt and Julia present an unvarnished window into a society frozen in time. Observers continuously describe an environment that appears to have retrogressed by over half a century, completely disconnected from the digital finance networks, modern telecommunications, and industrial infrastructure that now define the region. In one notably striking sequence broadcast to a global audience, a young Eritrean citizen in Asmara is captured on live camera directly soliciting a visitor for a single loaf of bread. This moment provides an undeniable reality check that completely dismantles the state-sponsored propaganda of self-sustained food security and agrarian self-reliance long promoted by the ruling establishment in Asmara. The Egyptian Proxy Roots and a Legacy of Hostility To understand why Eritrea continues to deteriorate while neighboring economies like Ethiopia, record unprecedented expansion, one must analyze its foundational political origins. Historically conceived and nurtured with Cairo’s backing during the mid-twentieth century, the Shabia movement—an outgrowth of the original Jebeha structure established in Egypt, was specifically engineered as an anti-Ethiopian proxy project. The primary strategic objective of its external sponsors was simple: sever Ethiopia’s direct access to the Red Sea, tie down its national resources, and permanently impede its capacity to utilize its natural water assets along Abay (Nile) basin. In the three decades following its formal separation from Ethiopia, the ruling clique in Asmara has consistently refused to transition from a belligerent rebel outfit into a constructive state apparatus focused on internal nation-building. Rather than devoting its national budget to domestic infrastructure, education, and health systems, the regime transformed the nation into a primary base for regional destabilization. Nearly every major security threat, internal subversion effort, and armed insurgency faced by Ethiopia over the past thirty years has been planned, financed, or sheltered within Eritrean territory. This singular obsession with undermining Ethiopia has devastated Eritrea’s internal capacity. Today, the country operates in near-total isolation, marked by an absolute absence of modern banking systems, automated teller machines, commercial internet connectivity, democratic elections, and basic civil liberties. The artificial pegging of its national currency offers a paper-thin facade that fails to mask runaway domestic inflation, severe supply shortages, and profound structural poverty. The Unholy Alliance: The "Tsimdo" Conspiracy and Subversion Nothing reveals the regime's singular focus on destabilizing Ethiopia more clearly than Asmara’s recent backing of the coalition known as Tsimdo. In a remarkable turn of geopolitical opportunism, the Eritrean leadership has forged an unholy alliance with hardline TPLF factions and associated armed groups—the very entities with which it previously engaged in devastating armed conflict. This alignment demonstrates that Asmara operates entirely without ideological consistency, guided solely by a destructive agenda against Ethiopian national unity. Assembled through clandestine meetings across Asmara, Mekelle, and regional border hubs, this Tsimdo alliance offers zero benefit to the ordinary citizens of Eritrea. Instead of directing scarce foreign currency reserves toward domestic food security, health services, or economic relief, the regime in Asmara channels its limited resources into funding, arming, and sheltering these insurgent elements. The strategic calculation behind Tsimdo is to keep Ethiopia perpetually distracted, bogged down in internal friction, and unable to fully project its economic and diplomatic strength. For the ruling circle in Asmara, any setback for Ethiopia is misconstrued as a victory, reflecting a narrow and zero-sum mindset that prioritizes regional hostility over the basic survival needs of its own populace. The High Price of Rejecting Regional Economic Integration Under standard economic logic, proximity to a rapidly expanding market of over 130 million people represents an extraordinary trade advantage. Ethiopia’s booming industrial footprint, expanding urban centers, and soaring demand for goods and services offered Eritrea a natural pathway toward sustained economic prosperity. By integrating into regional transport corridors, supplying complementary port logistics, and catering to Ethiopian consumer demand, Eritrea could have secured long-term economic stability for its population. Instead, the leadership in Asmara chose to remain a regional pawn for external interests, prioritizing geopolitical sabotage over the material welfare of its people. The structural consequence of this choice is an economy drastically poorer today than it was when unified with Ethiopia. The human toll of this policy is reflected in a devastating demographic drain. Today, nearly half a million Eritreans reside in Ethiopia, with the vibrant population of young Eritreans living and working in Addis Ababa now outnumbering the youthful population remaining in Asmara. As entire generations flee the country, the domestic human resource capacity of the nation continues to erode. This massive exodus underscores a basic truth: the regime in Asmara views its own citizenry as entirely expendable. For the ruling circle, domestic suffering is secondary to the pursuit of its foundational mandate—acting as an external wedge to contain Ethiopia's sovereign potential and disrupt its regional standing. Post-Pretoria Realities and Shifts in Asmara When the reform government under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed office, Ethiopia extended an historic olive branch to Asmara, initiating a peaceful reconciliation process that earned international acclaim and a Nobel Peace Prize. This diplomatic effort was rooted in a genuine desire to build a peaceful, interconnected, and economically integrated Horn of Africa where neighboring populations could thrive together. However, the structural limits of Asmara’s political leadership became starkly apparent following the end of the conflict in Northern Ethiopia. The signing of the historic Pretoria Peace Agreement successfully ended active hostiles, preserved Ethiopia's constitutional order, and established a peaceful framework for dialogue and reconstruction—a comprehensive win-win outcome for national integrity and regional stability. Yet, this peaceful resolution was met with profound hostility by the Eritrean regime, which was intent on driving the conflict toward absolute regional destruction rather than a negotiated political settlement. Resentful of Ethiopia’s successful diplomatic resolution, Asmara promptly reversed its foreign policy alignments, forming tactical partnerships with the very political entities it previously fought. This blatant opportunism further proved that the regime's actions are governed solely by an unyielding desire to punish and fragment Ethiopia rather than any consistent geopolitical principle. An Unstoppable Trajectory and the Path Ahead The Ethiopia of the Medemer era is fundamentally different from the vulnerable state of past decades. Today, Ethiopia stands as one of the fastest-growing economies on the African continent, having successfully expanded its foreign exchange earnings, doubled its overall economic throughput, and consolidated its national defense capabilities. Guided by a clear long-term vision, Ethiopia is actively advancing its two-water strategy to correct historical injustices and secure its rightful economic and maritime standing. The state capacity built within Ethiopia—spanning large-scale civil engineering, digital economy integration, agricultural productivity, and poverty alleviation—remains a powerful resource that could benefit the broader region. Should the leadership in Asmara choose to abandon its obsolete proxy role and govern for the tangible well-being of its population, there is immense structural expertise available across the border to emulate and share. Ethiopia’s sovereign march toward national prosperity, regional integration, and economic leadership will not be delayed or deterred by external hostility. It is entirely up to the authorities in Asmara to correct their historical course and embrace constructive regional partnership, or remain trapped in self-imposed isolation while the rest of the Horn of Africa advances forward.
Ethiopia’s National Dialogue: A Historic Path Toward Peace and National Consensus
Aug 12, 2026 8222
By Yordanos D. August 12, 2026 (ENA) Ethiopia is approaching one of the most defining moments in its modern political history. After decades marked by political polarization, recurring conflicts, constitutional disagreements and competing national narratives, the country is embarking on one of its most ambitious efforts to address fundamental political and social questions through dialogue rather than confrontation. The ongoing Ethiopian National Dialogue represents an attempt to create a nationally owned platform where citizens from diverse political, ethnic, religious and social backgrounds can openly discuss issues that have shaped the country’s political landscape and collectively seek solutions based on consensus, mutual understanding and peaceful engagement. Beyond being a political consultation process, the National Dialogue carries broader significance for Ethiopia’s future. It is expected to provide an opportunity to rebuild public trust, strengthen democratic institutions, promote reconciliation and establish a culture where disagreements are managed through dialogue, compromise and constitutional mechanisms rather than through conflict. The importance of the process lies not only in the issues it addresses but also in the approach it introduces. In a country where political disagreements have often resulted in instability and violence, the National Dialogue seeks to create a new framework for resolving differences through inclusive participation and shared responsibility. Inception The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) doesn’t emerge out of the blue. There was a long-lasting question among the entire public, many described it as “National Consensus”. However, attention was not given to it before the government change that took in the 2018. Being recognizant of such demands and other critical issues that have been leading Ethiopians to conflict, the government decided to let Ethiopians to come together round a table and discuss major national challenges and resolve them for good. As a result, the Ethiopian National Dialogue commission (ENDC) was established under Proclamation No. 1265/2021 as an independent and impartial federal institution accountable to the House of Peoples’ Representatives. The establishment of the Commission followed years of political uncertainty, armed conflicts, constitutional disputes and disagreements among political actors and communities over fundamental questions related to Ethiopia’s identity, governance system, federal arrangement, historical interpretation and state building process. For decades, these unresolved questions have influenced political competition and contributed to recurring tensions across the country. Different groups have developed competing perspectives on issues such as national identity, political representation, administrative structures and the relationship between the federal government and regional states. Recognizing that these complex issues could not be sustainably addressed through political competition, security measures or isolated reforms, the Ethiopian Parliament established the National Dialogue Commission to facilitate a comprehensive national conversation aimed at identifying common ground and building consensus. The Commission operates based on principles of inclusivity, transparency, impartiality, credibility, mutual respect, democracy, national interest, rule of law and recognition of Ethiopia’s indigenous traditions of conflict resolution. Its mandate includes identifying the root causes of national disagreements, collecting agenda items from citizens, organizing consultations at different administrative levels, facilitating discussions among stakeholders, documenting recommendations and supporting the implementation of agreed outcomes. Consultation Process and Progress One of the defining characteristics of Ethiopia’s National Dialogue is its emphasis on broad public participation. Unlike political initiatives that have historically been limited to government institutions or political elites, the process has been designed to involve communities across the country and provide space for diverse voices. The agenda collection process has reached communities from the woreda level to regional and federal platforms, allowing citizens to identify issues they consider central to Ethiopia’s future. Ethiopians living abroad have also been included through diaspora consultations aimed at ensuring that perspectives from outside the country contribute to the national conversation. The process has sought participation from a wide range of social groups, including political parties, civil society organizations, religious institutions, women and youth associations, professional groups, universities, business communities, media organizations, traditional leaders, elders, persons with disabilities and internally displaced people. To support this extensive consultation process, the Commission has trained thousands of facilitators and collaborators responsible for organizing discussions, gathering public concerns and supporting participant selection. The emphasis on inclusion reflects the understanding that the credibility of the National Dialogue depends on whether citizens across different regions and social backgrounds believe their concerns are represented. Special attention has been given to communities that have historically experienced limited participation in national decision making, including rural populations, pastoralist communities, women, youth and conflict affected groups. Following extensive consultations across the country, the National Dialogue process is entering a decisive phase through the planned National Dialogue Conference. The conference represents the central stage where representatives from different sectors of Ethiopian society will engage in structured discussions on issues identified through previous consultations. The conference has brought together thousands of participants representing regional states, federal institutions, political organizations, civil society groups, religious institutions, professional associations, youth, women, elders and members of the Ethiopian diaspora. The scale of participation reflects the ambition of the process. Rather than being a negotiation among political elites, the conference seeks to become a national platform where diverse groups can deliberate on issues affecting the country’s political future. Participants are now discussing major areas of national concern, including state building and national identity, constitutional and federal arrangements, rule of law and human rights, peacebuilding and reconciliation, socioeconomic development and good governance. The structure of the conference is designed to encourage meaningful discussion rather than simple political debate. Participants will engage through smaller discussion forums before moving into broader sessions where ideas and recommendations can be consolidated. This approach is intended to allow participants to examine complex issues carefully, identify areas of agreement and disagreement, and develop recommendations based on collective deliberation. The Commission has indicated that recommendations emerging from the conference will undergo further review before being incorporated into its final report. These recommendations could provide guidance for future policy reforms, legislative measures and possible constitutional adjustments. An important feature of the process is the principle that all participants will engage as equals. Government officials, political representatives, academics, military officers, religious leaders, business figures, traditional elders and ordinary citizens are expected to participate without institutional privilege. This approach is intended to encourage open discussion and create an environment where different perspectives can be expressed freely. Addressing Criticval National Questions At the heart of the National Dialogue are some of Ethiopia’s most complex and long-standing questions. The country’s history, identity, political structure and governance system have been interpreted differently by various groups. These competing perspectives have shaped political movements and contributed to tensions over issues such as federalism, national identity, resource distribution and representation. The National Dialogue provides an opportunity to address these issues through peaceful discussion rather than through political confrontation. Participants are expected to explore questions related to constitutional reform, democratic governance, electoral systems, institutional accountability, protection of rights and mechanisms for resolving disputes peacefully. The objective of the dialogue is not necessarily to eliminate all disagreements, as differences are natural in a diverse society. Instead, the goal is to establish a shared framework where disagreements can be managed through democratic institutions and peaceful processes. Peacebuilding Via National Reconciliation Peacebuilding remains one of the most important expectations surrounding the National Dialogue. Years of conflict have resulted in loss of life, displacement, economic disruption and deep social divisions in different parts of Ethiopia. These experiences have created a need for mechanisms that can address grievances, rebuild trust and promote reconciliation among communities. The National Dialogue could contribute to peace by creating opportunities for groups with different experiences and perspectives to engage directly and seek common understanding. The process is also expected to complement transitional justice efforts by supporting discussions around accountability, truth seeking, reconciliation, reparations, institutional reform and national healing. A successful dialogue could help reduce political polarization by encouraging competing groups to pursue solutions through negotiation and democratic engagement rather than violence. Strengthening Democracy Another major expectation of the National Dialogue is the strengthening of Ethiopia’s democratic institutions. Democracy depends not only on elections but also on the ability of institutions to manage disagreements, protect rights and ensure that citizens have confidence in the political system. If the dialogue produces widely accepted recommendations, it could contribute to stronger institutions, improved accountability and greater public trust in government structures. The process could also support efforts to strengthen institutions such as the judiciary, electoral bodies and law enforcement agencies, which play essential roles in ensuring political stability and protecting citizens’ rights. Through inclusive participation and consensus building, the National Dialogue has the potential to create conditions for more peaceful political competition and stronger democratic governance. Economic Opportunities through Political Stability Political stability remains one of the most important foundations for Ethiopia’s economic transformation. If the National Dialogue succeeds in reducing uncertainty and strengthening peace, it could improve investor confidence, encourage economic activity and create better conditions for reconstruction and development in conflict affected areas. Resources previously directed toward managing conflicts could increasingly support national priorities such as education, healthcare, infrastructure development, agricultural modernization, industrial growth and employment creation. A more stable political environment would strengthen Ethiopia’s ability to attract investment, expand trade and improve its position as one of Africa’s major emerging economies. The experience demonstrates that peace and development are deeply connected. Sustainable economic progress requires political stability, strong institutions and public confidence. Regional, Continental Significance The importance of Ethiopia’s National Dialogue extends beyond the country’s borders. As the diplomatic center of Africa and the host of major continental institutions, Ethiopia plays a significant role in regional peace, security and economic cooperation. A more peaceful and stable Ethiopia would contribute to broader stability in the Horn of Africa by supporting regional trade, infrastructure connectivity, migration management and diplomatic cooperation. The process could also provide valuable lessons for other African countries facing political divisions, constitutional disputes and post conflict challenges. If successful, Ethiopia’s experience could demonstrate the potential of nationally owned dialogue processes as tools for resolving complex political challenges and strengthening democratic transitions. A Defining Moment for Ethiopia In a nutshell, the Ethiopian National Dialogue represents one of the country’s most comprehensive efforts to address political, constitutional and social disagreements through peaceful consultation. Its success will depend not only on the discussions themselves but also on whether recommendations are translated into meaningful reforms and whether stakeholders remain committed to implementing agreed outcomes. If broad consensus is achieved and reforms are carried forward, the dialogue could become a historic turning point for Ethiopia, creating stronger institutions, deeper reconciliation and a more inclusive political environment. For Ethiopia, the process represents an opportunity to move beyond cycles of confrontation and establish a culture of dialogue, compromise and shared responsibility. For Africa, it could become an important example of how inclusive national consultation can contribute to peace, democratic renewal and sustainable development. Ultimately, the National Dialogue is not only about resolving today’s disagreements. It is about determining whether Ethiopia can transform its diversity and differences into a foundation for cooperation, stability and a shared national future.
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Ethiopian News Agency
2023