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Ethiopia’s Historic Week of Green Revolution, Digital Sovereignty and National Consensus
Aug 9, 2026 2497
Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) Some weeks are measured by the events they produce. Others are remembered for the direction they reveal. For Ethiopia, the past week was marked by a series of developments that reached far beyond individual announcements. From millions of citizens gathering under heavy rains to plant the seeds of an ecological future, to the country crossing the 50-million mark in its national digital identity system, and from renewed efforts to forge political consensus to a broader campaign against economic crimes, the week offered a picture of a country steadily building the foundations of its next chapter. Across environment, technology, governance, security and infrastructure, a common thread emerged: the pursuit of greater national capacity, resilience and self-reliance. Planting Hope, One Seedling at a Time Perhaps nowhere was the scale of that national mobilization more visible than in Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative. In a remarkable 12-hour campaign conducted under the theme “Let Us Plant Hope,” Ethiopia planted more than 805.3 million tree seedlings, setting a new environmental record. The operation covered some 291,400 hectares and brought together an extraordinary 26.2 million citizens across the country. The scale was impressive. But the deeper significance lay in what stood behind the numbers. Millions of Ethiopians turned out despite torrential seasonal rains, transforming what could have been an ordinary environmental campaign into a nationwide demonstration of civic participation and collective responsibility. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed captured the spirit of the day, saying: “Despite the formidable challenge of planting seedlings throughout the day in torrential rains, over 26.2 million Ethiopians stepped forward to plant hope for tomorrow. This extraordinary spirit proves that when we unite around a shared vision, no hurdle is insurmountable.” The achievement also placed the week within the broader trajectory of the Green Legacy Initiative. More than 6.5 billion seedlings have already been planted during the current Ethiopian year, leaving another 1.5 billion to reach the seasonal target of 8 billion seedlings. Yet the initiative is increasingly becoming about more than planting trees. Across regions, government officials and local communities have linked the campaign to soil conservation, watershed rehabilitation, food security and the protection of critical water infrastructure. Cabinet members and regional leaders also used the mobilization to strengthen anti-siltation efforts around dams. What began as a tree-planting campaign is increasingly taking the shape of a national climate-resilience strategy—one that seeks to connect environmental restoration with the country's long-term economic and ecological security. Strengthening Ethiopia’s Digital Frontiers As Ethiopia accelerates its digital transformation, the government is moving to secure the infrastructure underpinning it. This week, the Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Proclamation No. 1426/2026 was highlighted as a major step toward protecting strategic digital systems from growing cyber threats. INSA Director General Tigist Hamid said the law establishes a comprehensive framework for monitoring cyber risks and coordinating responses across 12 critical sectors, including finance, telecommunications, health, energy, water, transport and government services. The proclamation requires critical infrastructure operators to strengthen risk assessments, cyber audits and security governance, while establishing a dedicated cybersecurity fund to support resilience, innovation and skills development. As digital identity, electronic payments and online public services expand, the new framework seeks to ensure that Ethiopia’s digital transformation is matched by stronger protection of its national data, critical systems and digital sovereignty. The Search for Consensus Beyond technology and environmental restoration, Ethiopia's most consequential project remains political: finding a durable framework for national consensus. That effort moved another step forward this week as consultations under the National Dialogue framework brought more than 4,000 delegates representing different sections of society to the Addis International Convention Center. The significance of the gathering lies not merely in the number of participants, but in the difficult questions being placed on the table. Ethiopia's political history has been shaped by competing interpretations of power, identity, representation and economic opportunity. The National Dialogue seeks to move those disagreements from confrontation toward structured discussion—and ultimately toward a political culture capable of managing differences without repeatedly turning them into crises. In an extended broadcast interview, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reflected on the historical roots of popular struggles and the failures that helped produce them. He argued that understanding the past is essential not for perpetuating old divisions, but for addressing the structural problems that produced them. “The historic popular struggles of our past were fundamentally directed at rectifying system-level governance failures and economic marginalization—not at dismantling national unity. True state-building requires us to acknowledge these historical realities while constructively channeling our efforts into building a shared, equitable democratic future.” That distinction is central to the country's search for consensus: recognizing grievances without allowing them to become permanent political fault lines. The challenge now is to translate dialogue into institutions, agreements and a political culture capable of sustaining the country's unity while accommodating its diversity. Protecting the Economic Front Ethiopia’s economic transformation is also facing a battle against the networks seeking to exploit weaknesses in the system. This week, the government launched decisive measures against individuals, businesses and officials accused of corruption and illegal economic activities undermining the ongoing macroeconomic reform. Government Communication Service Minister Enatalem Melese said such networks had contributed to foreign-currency shortages, inflationary pressures, contraband trade and artificial shortages of essential goods. The crackdown has already seen more than 7,000 businesses and warehouses sealed, while 169 people accused of illegal money transfers, hawala activities and black-market currency transactions were brought before the law. Authorities also targeted illicit gold trading, fuel and fertilizer-related corruption, tax fraud, illegal financial flows and unauthorized electricity sales, with hundreds of suspects facing investigation or legal action. The breadth of the operation underscores a central message of the reform agenda: economic transformation requires not only new policies and investment, but also institutions capable of protecting the system from corruption, illicit markets and the misuse of national resources. Energy, Water and the Regional Horizon Ethiopia's infrastructure ambitions continued to intersect with its wider regional role, particularly in energy and water. Following the latest milestones associated with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, water-resource engineers and energy analysts emphasized the importance of sustaining momentum through further hydropower development along the Abay River basin. The argument extends beyond domestic electricity generation. Additional generation capacity, combined with stronger transmission infrastructure, could reinforce Ethiopia's position as a major electricity supplier to neighboring countries and contribute to the gradual integration of East Africa's power markets. The strategic equation is increasingly clear: Ethiopia's water and energy resources are not only national development assets; they can also become instruments of regional economic integration. At the same time, progress in localized clean-water systems and disease-surveillance networks added another dimension to the country's resilience agenda. From public health to environmental protection, the common objective is increasingly one of preparedness—building systems capable of absorbing shocks before they become national crises. A Week That Revealed a Direction Taken separately, the week's developments might appear to belong to entirely different worlds. Tree planting belongs to the environment. Digital identity belongs to technology. National Dialogue belongs to politics. Economic enforcement belongs to security. Hydropower belongs to infrastructure. But viewed together, they tell a more coherent story. They point toward a country seeking to strengthen the foundations of its sovereignty—from the restoration of its land and protection of its water resources to the security of its digital systems, the integrity of its economy and the institutions through which political differences are managed. The most important achievement of such a week, therefore, may not be any single record, platform or consultation. It is the emerging recognition that national transformation requires capacity on every front at once. A greener landscape. A more connected citizenry. Stronger institutions. A more secure economy. Greater energy capacity. And, above all, a political culture capable of turning Ethiopia's diversity from a source of recurring confrontation into a foundation for common purpose. That is what made the week significant. It was not simply a week of milestones. It was a week that offered another glimpse of the Ethiopia being built for tomorrow.
Diaspora Members Visit GERD, Hail It as “Ethiopia’s Liquid Gold” on the Abay River
Aug 9, 2026 1113
Addis Ababa, August 9, 2026 (ENA) —Members of the Ethiopian Diaspora visited GERD today, expressing pride as they witnessed firsthand the scale of the country’s landmark hydropower project. Speaking to Pulse of Africa, the diaspora members hailed the dam as “Ethiopia’s liquid gold.” The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa’s largest hydropower project, has entered operation, marking a major milestone in Ethiopia’s drive to expand electricity generation and meet rising power demand at home and beyond. Members of the Diaspora who traveled from cities including Denver, London, Toronto and Washington described the visit as an emotional moment after years of supporting the project from abroad. More than 50 diaspora members visited the dam, which has served as a powerful rallying point for Ethiopians worldwide since construction began in 2011. Their support has included fundraising, advocacy and international engagement aimed at defending the project and promoting Ethiopia’s development aspirations. For Mamy Worku, who traveled from Denver, Colorado, seeing the GERD in person was difficult to put into words. “It is beautiful, gigantic, ginormous. I don’t think I have words to explain how excited I am,” she said. Worku called the dam “Ethiopia’s liquid gold,” recalling the sacrifices made by Ethiopians abroad to help finance its construction. She said some diaspora families reduced personal expenses and even sacrificed money intended for gifts to their children to contribute to the project. For Dr. Leulseged Abebe of London, the visit represented the fulfillment of a dream built over years of advocacy. “It is a dream come true,” he said. Abebe recalled the role played by Ethiopians in the United Kingdom in supporting the GERD, including the creation of the “It Is My Dam” app, a global fundraising initiative that helped channel contributions from Ethiopians around the world. “We have struggled a lot for the completion of the dam,” he said, reflecting on years of campaigning and mobilization. From Toronto, Alfia Ibrahim Abdulahi expressed similar excitement. “It is unbelievable. I can’t believe I am here, and I invite everyone to come and see,” she said. She highlighted the Canadian diaspora’s financial mobilization and stressed the importance of unity in supporting the project. “Unity is everything,” she said, noting that Ethiopians from diverse ethnic, religious and political backgrounds came together around the GERD. On his part, Director General of Ethiopian Diaspora Service, Ambassador Fitsum Arega, said the diaspora’s contribution went far beyond financial support. Ethiopians abroad wrote letters, lobbied U.S. congressmen and senators, mobilized funds and engaged in international advocacy to support the project and communicate Ethiopia’s position to the global community, he said. The ambassador further revealed that diaspora communities mobilized 3.2 million USD after the completion of the project, demonstrating that their commitment to Ethiopia’s development has continued beyond the construction phase. He said the diaspora’s engagement has also expanded into international promotion and advocacy, helping communicate Ethiopia’s development story abroad and respond to what he described as misinformation surrounding the country and its projects. For many of those visiting the GERD, the towering structure on the Abay River represents much more than electricity generation. It is a physical manifestation of years of sacrifice, fundraising, advocacy and collective determination.
Conflicts, Geopolitical Rivalries and Economic Risks Shape a Turbulent World
Aug 9, 2026 2284
By Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) The world experienced another turbulent week as armed conflicts, geopolitical rivalries, diplomatic maneuvering, economic pressures, climate stress and humanitarian emergencies continued to reinforce one another. From persistent wars and renewed security tensions to fragile ceasefire efforts and intensified diplomatic initiatives, governments and international organizations faced growing pressure to contain crises before they spread beyond their immediate theatres. At the same time, disruptions to energy supplies and maritime routes continued to expose the vulnerability of the global economy to geopolitical shocks, with uncertainty affecting oil prices, shipping costs, trade flows and inflationary pressures. The week also highlighted the increasingly interconnected nature of global crises. Conflict and insecurity continued to drive displacement and humanitarian needs, while extreme weather events, wildfires, floods and prolonged climate pressures placed additional strain on communities already facing economic hardship. Food security remained a concern in several vulnerable regions as conflict, disrupted supply chains and climate related shocks threatened agricultural production and access to essential commodities. Meanwhile, migration pressures continued to rise as people sought safety and economic opportunities across borders, creating additional challenges for governments and humanitarian agencies. Beyond immediate crises, major powers continued to compete for strategic influence, particularly over energy resources, critical trade corridors, emerging technologies and military capabilities. Diplomatic engagement remained active as states sought to prevent escalation, negotiate settlements and protect their economic and security interests. Yet the persistence of competing geopolitical agendas demonstrated the limits of diplomacy when trust between major actors remains weak. Taken together, the week's developments underscored a world facing multiple, interconnected risks rather than isolated crises. Conflict, economic uncertainty, climate emergencies and humanitarian pressures increasingly overlap, creating a fragile international environment in which a political or security shock in one region can rapidly produce consequences far beyond its borders. Peace and Security The confrontation involving Iran and the United States remained the week's most consequential international development. Sustained uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continued to threaten global energy and maritime shipping markets. By the end of the week, the dispute had increasingly shifted from the battlefield toward the question of who would control and regulate shipping through the strategic waterway. Media reports indicated that Tehran said an agreement with Oman had been reached on parameters for a proposed shipping route through Hormuz, but Iranian officials subsequently stressed that the arrangement alone would not be sufficient to fully reopen the waterway. Diplomatic efforts to forge a path toward negotiations proceeded alongside intensifying military and political pressure. Tehran maintained demands for specific guarantees before fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington faced growing urgency to decide whether military action or diplomacy offers a sustainable solution. The prolonged disruption of Hormuz has already affected businesses, employment and migrant workers across the Gulf, demonstrating that the crisis is no longer simply an energy security problem. Some media outlets noted that disruption to shipping and economic activity has affected sectors ranging from events and tourism to employment and foreign currency earnings. The ramifications of this standoff extend far beyond the region. As one of the world's premier energy corridors, prolonged disruption in the Strait could spike crude oil prices, drive up global freight tariffs, and reignite domestic inflationary pressures worldwide. The Times of India reported that Brent crude rose above 83 USD per barrel on August 7 as uncertainty persisted over the reopening of Hormuz. Reuters similarly reported that Brent gained more than 1 USD on Friday amid uncertainty over the terms of a possible reopening agreement. The conflicting demands over shipping access, transit fees, sanctions and insurance restrictions mean that even a diplomatic agreement may not immediately restore normal commercial traffic. Simultaneously, the conflict in Gaza remained unresolved. Talks over a long-term framework continued, but major sticking points, including Hamas's disarmament, Israeli military withdrawals, and post war security arrangements, obstructed a durable settlement. Meanwhile, severe humanitarian distress across the territory remained a critical concern for the international community. Geopolitics and Shifting Alliances Beyond active conflicts, the week demonstrated a continuing transformation of the international security order as countries reassessed traditional alliances and sought new strategic partnerships. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan moved forward with a trilateral defence arrangement linking major powers from the Middle East and South Asia. Ankara subsequently stressed that the agreement was not directed against Iran, reflecting the delicate balance being pursued by countries seeking stronger security cooperation without necessarily becoming parties to another regional confrontation. The Indo Pacific remained another major arena of strategic competition. Pacific island governments faced growing pressure to balance relations with China, the United States, Australia and New Zealand while protecting their own sovereignty and development interests. The dispute surrounding China's recent ballistic missile test exposed divisions within the Pacific Islands Forum. Some governments expressed concern about the strategic implications of the test, while Beijing maintained that the launch was part of routine military activity and sought to reassure Pacific partners. China simultaneously intensified diplomatic engagement with Pacific Island states. Beijing presented its cooperation as supportive of national sovereignty and development choices and sought to distinguish its approach from what it describes as conditional or bloc-based diplomacy. The episode illustrates that strategic competition in the Pacific is increasingly being pursued through diplomacy, development assistance and political influence as well as military capabilities. The broader contest between major powers is therefore no longer confined to traditional military alliances. Energy access, infrastructure, maritime routes, trade, technology, development financing and diplomatic influence have all become instruments of geopolitical competition. Economic Risks and Global Trade Economic vulnerability emerged as one of the clearest themes of the week. The disruption around Hormuz demonstrated how quickly a security crisis can become a global economic problem. Higher oil prices can increase transportation and production costs, while prolonged shipping disruption can raise freight rates and insurance premiums. For countries heavily dependent on imported energy, the consequences can include higher inflation, pressure on currencies and greater strain on household incomes. India has particular exposure because of its energy imports, extensive commercial links with the Gulf and large overseas workforce in the region. The Hormuz crisis therefore represents not only a foreign policy challenge for New Delhi but also a direct economic and human security concern. China, meanwhile, has continued to emphasize the broader consequences of geopolitical fragmentation for global production, maritime commerce and employment. Prolonged confrontation threatens the economic interdependence on which international trade has been built. The same vulnerabilities are visible in Europe, where disruptions to the Black Sea have affected agricultural and energy exports, and in the Red Sea, where insecurity has forced vessels to reconsider traditional routes. Canada offered a contrasting economic signal during the week, reporting stronger than expected labour conditions in July, with unemployment falling to a two year low despite continuing trade tensions and the effects of US tariffs. Taken together, these developments suggest that geopolitical fragmentation is becoming a structural economic risk rather than simply a temporary source of market volatility. Humanitarian and Public Health Emergencies Humanitarian concerns remained closely linked to armed conflict and economic instability during the week. The Democratic Republic of Congo continued confronting a serious Ebola outbreak, with the epidemic concentrated particularly in Ituri and North Kivu. The outbreak has placed additional pressure on health authorities operating in areas already affected by insecurity, displacement and limited infrastructure. Available epidemiological figures demonstrate the scale of the crisis. By late July, thousands of cases and more than a thousand deaths had been recorded, underscoring the continuing strain on health authorities and humanitarian agencies. The outbreak illustrates the difficulty of managing major health emergencies in areas already affected by insecurity and displacement. Public health responses must operate alongside humanitarian operations and conflict management, making containment considerably more difficult. The World Health Organization (WHO) also marked World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7, drawing attention to the need to strengthen support for mothers and infants. The observance provided a reminder that global health priorities continue even as governments concentrate on wars, security crises and economic shocks. Climate and Environmental Pressures Climate related disruption added another layer of vulnerability to the international picture. Europe experienced severe heat and drought conditions, with unusually low water levels along the Danube exposing historical wartime shipwrecks. Beyond the striking historical discovery, the falling water levels highlighted the vulnerability of inland waterways that support trade, transport and industrial activity. Extreme weather increasingly threatens infrastructure and supply chains at a time when geopolitical tensions are already putting pressure on global commodity flows. Drought can affect agricultural production and river transport, while extreme heat can strain electricity systems and damage infrastructure. The combination of climate stress and geopolitical instability is particularly significant because both can produce food price increases, migration pressures and competition over resources. Conclusion Taken together, the week's developments reveal a world in which conflicts, economic shocks, geopolitical rivalry, climate pressures and humanitarian emergencies are increasingly interconnected. The Strait of Hormuz is not simply an Iranian American security dispute. Its disruption can affect oil prices, shipping costs, inflation and employment thousands of kilometres away. The war in Ukraine is not confined to Eastern Europe, as attacks on Black Sea infrastructure affect agricultural and energy exports. The week's developments offered another warning that military confrontation can rapidly become an economic crisis, while economic insecurity can deepen humanitarian pressures and political instability. The world remains deeply divided over security, sovereignty and the future international order. Yet the interconnected nature of today's crises also makes cooperation more necessary. Preventing escalation, protecting global trade routes, maintaining humanitarian access and strengthening multilateral diplomacy will remain essential to containing the risks of an increasingly volatile international system. NB: This weekly review draws on reporting and analysis from major international and regional media outlets, including Reuters, AP, AFP, CNN, ABC, The Times of India, China Daily, Global Times, and South China Morning Post.
Ethiopia Expands Skills Training to Meet Domestic and Global Job Market Demands: Minister Muferihat
Aug 9, 2026 1764
Addis Ababa, August 9, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia is strengthening its technical and vocational education system to produce a competitive workforce capable of meeting the demands of both domestic and international labor markets, Labor and Skills Minister Muferihat Kamil said. The minister made the remarks today during a graduation ceremony at the FDRE Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI). The minister said the technical and vocational education sector plays an indispensable role in advancing Ethiopia’s comprehensive development. She further noted reforms implemented in recent years have strengthened the sector, particularly in research, education, technology transfer and the development of skill parks. The sector’s capacity to develop problem solving technologies and equip trainees with skills aligned with labor market demands would enable it to make a greater contribution to the country’s development. She added that additional skill parks and training infrastructure are being developed to help produce graduates who can compete in international labor markets. Addressing the graduates, Muferihat urged them to move beyond seeking employment and focus on creating jobs, emphasizing perseverance, discipline, hard work and patriotism as essential qualities for success. TVTI Director General Biruk Kedir on his part said the institute graduated 1,898 students in various professional programs. He said the institute has introduced new regular and short-term training programs as part of efforts to improve the quality and relevance of technical and vocational education. Biruk also noted the institute is working to establish joint programs with international institutions, with a focus on practical training, skills development, knowledge transfer, technology incubation and vocational education from an early stage. The institute is also providing training in collaboration with the private sector, including in the fashion industry and other fields, he added. Among the graduates, Asnakech Wondimu said she is determined to create her own employment opportunities rather than rely solely on government jobs. Bizuye Zinabu, a top honors graduate, also said her studies provided extensive practical knowledge in addition to theoretical training and that she plans to serve the country through her profession. Rebika Engel, a graduate from South Sudan, expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian government for providing her with a scholarship. She said her experience in Ethiopia offered opportunities beyond academic studies, allowing her to learn about the country’s diverse cultures and traditions.
Prosperity Party to Put Citizens’ Wellbeing at Heart of Ethiopia’s Next Five-Year Agenda: PM Abiy
Aug 9, 2026 2113
Addis Ababa, August 9, 2026 (ENA) —Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the Prosperity Party (PP) will place citizens’ wellbeing and tangible improvements in their daily lives at the center of its priorities over the next five years. In an interview with the Oromia Broadcasting Network (OBN), Prime Minister Abiy outlined an ambitious agenda spanning food sovereignty, public services, technology, energy, agriculture and urban development. The Premier revealed that the government will pursue a range of initiatives designed to ensure that the benefits of development reach citizens more directly and improve their quality of life. He identified the ongoing national dialogue as a key instrument for addressing Ethiopia’s longstanding political and social challenges, saying it could help resolve problems that have accumulated over generations and contribute to lasting solutions. The Prime Minister also underscored food sovereignty as a strategic priority for Ethiopia’s economic transformation, both at the regional and national levels. He said the government will intensify efforts to improve public service delivery while taking stronger measures against corruption, theft and inefficiency. Elected officials, he added, have a responsibility to honor the commitments they made to citizens during the election and deliver meaningful results. Technology, according to Abiy, will be central to this effort. The government plans to expand the use of digital technologies across sectors to make public services more accessible, efficient and responsive to citizens’ needs. Speaking on the nation’s energy ambitions, the Prime Minister highlighted major energy initiatives expected to shape Ethiopia’s development trajectory over the coming years, including the country’s ambition to generate nuclear power for the first time. He described the nuclear energy program as a historic undertaking for Ethiopia and Africa, saying it could lay an important foundation for future generations. Abiy also pointed to Ethiopia’s emerging natural gas sector, noting that the country had pursued the development of its gas resources for decades but had previously struggled to fully utilize them. He said Ethiopia is now extracting natural gas and developing industries that can use it as an industrial input. Some vehicles previously powered by diesel are also being converted to natural gas, with wider deployment of natural-gas-powered vehicles expected in the coming months. Acknowledging agriculture as central to Ethiopia’s food sovereignty, the Prime Minister said the sector remains a cornerstone of the country’s economy, livelihoods and national production. He emphasized expanding farmers’ access to fertilizer, irrigation, agricultural machinery and modern technologies to raise productivity and strengthen food sovereignty. Machinery is being imported to support the construction of fertilizer production facilities, while irrigation schemes are being expanded in different parts of the country, he said. The Premier noted that increased land cultivation and cluster farming have already contributed to higher agricultural output, adding that the government will continue to expand these efforts. Expanding irrigation, he stressed, is particularly important to enable farmers to produce throughout the year rather than relying predominantly on seasonal rainfall. Domestic fertilizer production, the PM added, will help reduce dependence on external supplies while strengthening Ethiopia’s capacity to meet its agricultural input needs. The Prime Minister also highlighted Bishoftu International Airport under construction in Bishoftu as a landmark project with significance extending beyond Ethiopia, describing it as a major investment in the country’s future air transport and economic development. On urban development, PM Abiy said the government’s urban modernization and corridor development programs are ultimately aimed at transforming cities and improving the quality of services available to residents. The initiatives are designed to expand access to housing, clean water, electricity, street lighting and other essential services, while bringing education and healthcare facilities closer to communities. Beyond infrastructure, the projects are expected to generate employment, stimulate innovation and create more livable urban environments, he said. Pm Abiy said the experience gained from Addis Ababa’s urban modernization efforts will provide a foundation for transforming cities across Ethiopia’s regions during the next five years.
Featured
Ethiopia’s Historic Week of Green Revolution, Digital Sovereignty and National Consensus
Aug 9, 2026 2497
Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) Some weeks are measured by the events they produce. Others are remembered for the direction they reveal. For Ethiopia, the past week was marked by a series of developments that reached far beyond individual announcements. From millions of citizens gathering under heavy rains to plant the seeds of an ecological future, to the country crossing the 50-million mark in its national digital identity system, and from renewed efforts to forge political consensus to a broader campaign against economic crimes, the week offered a picture of a country steadily building the foundations of its next chapter. Across environment, technology, governance, security and infrastructure, a common thread emerged: the pursuit of greater national capacity, resilience and self-reliance. Planting Hope, One Seedling at a Time Perhaps nowhere was the scale of that national mobilization more visible than in Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative. In a remarkable 12-hour campaign conducted under the theme “Let Us Plant Hope,” Ethiopia planted more than 805.3 million tree seedlings, setting a new environmental record. The operation covered some 291,400 hectares and brought together an extraordinary 26.2 million citizens across the country. The scale was impressive. But the deeper significance lay in what stood behind the numbers. Millions of Ethiopians turned out despite torrential seasonal rains, transforming what could have been an ordinary environmental campaign into a nationwide demonstration of civic participation and collective responsibility. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed captured the spirit of the day, saying: “Despite the formidable challenge of planting seedlings throughout the day in torrential rains, over 26.2 million Ethiopians stepped forward to plant hope for tomorrow. This extraordinary spirit proves that when we unite around a shared vision, no hurdle is insurmountable.” The achievement also placed the week within the broader trajectory of the Green Legacy Initiative. More than 6.5 billion seedlings have already been planted during the current Ethiopian year, leaving another 1.5 billion to reach the seasonal target of 8 billion seedlings. Yet the initiative is increasingly becoming about more than planting trees. Across regions, government officials and local communities have linked the campaign to soil conservation, watershed rehabilitation, food security and the protection of critical water infrastructure. Cabinet members and regional leaders also used the mobilization to strengthen anti-siltation efforts around dams. What began as a tree-planting campaign is increasingly taking the shape of a national climate-resilience strategy—one that seeks to connect environmental restoration with the country's long-term economic and ecological security. Strengthening Ethiopia’s Digital Frontiers As Ethiopia accelerates its digital transformation, the government is moving to secure the infrastructure underpinning it. This week, the Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Proclamation No. 1426/2026 was highlighted as a major step toward protecting strategic digital systems from growing cyber threats. INSA Director General Tigist Hamid said the law establishes a comprehensive framework for monitoring cyber risks and coordinating responses across 12 critical sectors, including finance, telecommunications, health, energy, water, transport and government services. The proclamation requires critical infrastructure operators to strengthen risk assessments, cyber audits and security governance, while establishing a dedicated cybersecurity fund to support resilience, innovation and skills development. As digital identity, electronic payments and online public services expand, the new framework seeks to ensure that Ethiopia’s digital transformation is matched by stronger protection of its national data, critical systems and digital sovereignty. The Search for Consensus Beyond technology and environmental restoration, Ethiopia's most consequential project remains political: finding a durable framework for national consensus. That effort moved another step forward this week as consultations under the National Dialogue framework brought more than 4,000 delegates representing different sections of society to the Addis International Convention Center. The significance of the gathering lies not merely in the number of participants, but in the difficult questions being placed on the table. Ethiopia's political history has been shaped by competing interpretations of power, identity, representation and economic opportunity. The National Dialogue seeks to move those disagreements from confrontation toward structured discussion—and ultimately toward a political culture capable of managing differences without repeatedly turning them into crises. In an extended broadcast interview, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reflected on the historical roots of popular struggles and the failures that helped produce them. He argued that understanding the past is essential not for perpetuating old divisions, but for addressing the structural problems that produced them. “The historic popular struggles of our past were fundamentally directed at rectifying system-level governance failures and economic marginalization—not at dismantling national unity. True state-building requires us to acknowledge these historical realities while constructively channeling our efforts into building a shared, equitable democratic future.” That distinction is central to the country's search for consensus: recognizing grievances without allowing them to become permanent political fault lines. The challenge now is to translate dialogue into institutions, agreements and a political culture capable of sustaining the country's unity while accommodating its diversity. Protecting the Economic Front Ethiopia’s economic transformation is also facing a battle against the networks seeking to exploit weaknesses in the system. This week, the government launched decisive measures against individuals, businesses and officials accused of corruption and illegal economic activities undermining the ongoing macroeconomic reform. Government Communication Service Minister Enatalem Melese said such networks had contributed to foreign-currency shortages, inflationary pressures, contraband trade and artificial shortages of essential goods. The crackdown has already seen more than 7,000 businesses and warehouses sealed, while 169 people accused of illegal money transfers, hawala activities and black-market currency transactions were brought before the law. Authorities also targeted illicit gold trading, fuel and fertilizer-related corruption, tax fraud, illegal financial flows and unauthorized electricity sales, with hundreds of suspects facing investigation or legal action. The breadth of the operation underscores a central message of the reform agenda: economic transformation requires not only new policies and investment, but also institutions capable of protecting the system from corruption, illicit markets and the misuse of national resources. Energy, Water and the Regional Horizon Ethiopia's infrastructure ambitions continued to intersect with its wider regional role, particularly in energy and water. Following the latest milestones associated with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, water-resource engineers and energy analysts emphasized the importance of sustaining momentum through further hydropower development along the Abay River basin. The argument extends beyond domestic electricity generation. Additional generation capacity, combined with stronger transmission infrastructure, could reinforce Ethiopia's position as a major electricity supplier to neighboring countries and contribute to the gradual integration of East Africa's power markets. The strategic equation is increasingly clear: Ethiopia's water and energy resources are not only national development assets; they can also become instruments of regional economic integration. At the same time, progress in localized clean-water systems and disease-surveillance networks added another dimension to the country's resilience agenda. From public health to environmental protection, the common objective is increasingly one of preparedness—building systems capable of absorbing shocks before they become national crises. A Week That Revealed a Direction Taken separately, the week's developments might appear to belong to entirely different worlds. Tree planting belongs to the environment. Digital identity belongs to technology. National Dialogue belongs to politics. Economic enforcement belongs to security. Hydropower belongs to infrastructure. But viewed together, they tell a more coherent story. They point toward a country seeking to strengthen the foundations of its sovereignty—from the restoration of its land and protection of its water resources to the security of its digital systems, the integrity of its economy and the institutions through which political differences are managed. The most important achievement of such a week, therefore, may not be any single record, platform or consultation. It is the emerging recognition that national transformation requires capacity on every front at once. A greener landscape. A more connected citizenry. Stronger institutions. A more secure economy. Greater energy capacity. And, above all, a political culture capable of turning Ethiopia's diversity from a source of recurring confrontation into a foundation for common purpose. That is what made the week significant. It was not simply a week of milestones. It was a week that offered another glimpse of the Ethiopia being built for tomorrow.
Diaspora Members Visit GERD, Hail It as “Ethiopia’s Liquid Gold” on the Abay River
Aug 9, 2026 1113
Addis Ababa, August 9, 2026 (ENA) —Members of the Ethiopian Diaspora visited GERD today, expressing pride as they witnessed firsthand the scale of the country’s landmark hydropower project. Speaking to Pulse of Africa, the diaspora members hailed the dam as “Ethiopia’s liquid gold.” The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa’s largest hydropower project, has entered operation, marking a major milestone in Ethiopia’s drive to expand electricity generation and meet rising power demand at home and beyond. Members of the Diaspora who traveled from cities including Denver, London, Toronto and Washington described the visit as an emotional moment after years of supporting the project from abroad. More than 50 diaspora members visited the dam, which has served as a powerful rallying point for Ethiopians worldwide since construction began in 2011. Their support has included fundraising, advocacy and international engagement aimed at defending the project and promoting Ethiopia’s development aspirations. For Mamy Worku, who traveled from Denver, Colorado, seeing the GERD in person was difficult to put into words. “It is beautiful, gigantic, ginormous. I don’t think I have words to explain how excited I am,” she said. Worku called the dam “Ethiopia’s liquid gold,” recalling the sacrifices made by Ethiopians abroad to help finance its construction. She said some diaspora families reduced personal expenses and even sacrificed money intended for gifts to their children to contribute to the project. For Dr. Leulseged Abebe of London, the visit represented the fulfillment of a dream built over years of advocacy. “It is a dream come true,” he said. Abebe recalled the role played by Ethiopians in the United Kingdom in supporting the GERD, including the creation of the “It Is My Dam” app, a global fundraising initiative that helped channel contributions from Ethiopians around the world. “We have struggled a lot for the completion of the dam,” he said, reflecting on years of campaigning and mobilization. From Toronto, Alfia Ibrahim Abdulahi expressed similar excitement. “It is unbelievable. I can’t believe I am here, and I invite everyone to come and see,” she said. She highlighted the Canadian diaspora’s financial mobilization and stressed the importance of unity in supporting the project. “Unity is everything,” she said, noting that Ethiopians from diverse ethnic, religious and political backgrounds came together around the GERD. On his part, Director General of Ethiopian Diaspora Service, Ambassador Fitsum Arega, said the diaspora’s contribution went far beyond financial support. Ethiopians abroad wrote letters, lobbied U.S. congressmen and senators, mobilized funds and engaged in international advocacy to support the project and communicate Ethiopia’s position to the global community, he said. The ambassador further revealed that diaspora communities mobilized 3.2 million USD after the completion of the project, demonstrating that their commitment to Ethiopia’s development has continued beyond the construction phase. He said the diaspora’s engagement has also expanded into international promotion and advocacy, helping communicate Ethiopia’s development story abroad and respond to what he described as misinformation surrounding the country and its projects. For many of those visiting the GERD, the towering structure on the Abay River represents much more than electricity generation. It is a physical manifestation of years of sacrifice, fundraising, advocacy and collective determination.
Conflicts, Geopolitical Rivalries and Economic Risks Shape a Turbulent World
Aug 9, 2026 2284
By Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) The world experienced another turbulent week as armed conflicts, geopolitical rivalries, diplomatic maneuvering, economic pressures, climate stress and humanitarian emergencies continued to reinforce one another. From persistent wars and renewed security tensions to fragile ceasefire efforts and intensified diplomatic initiatives, governments and international organizations faced growing pressure to contain crises before they spread beyond their immediate theatres. At the same time, disruptions to energy supplies and maritime routes continued to expose the vulnerability of the global economy to geopolitical shocks, with uncertainty affecting oil prices, shipping costs, trade flows and inflationary pressures. The week also highlighted the increasingly interconnected nature of global crises. Conflict and insecurity continued to drive displacement and humanitarian needs, while extreme weather events, wildfires, floods and prolonged climate pressures placed additional strain on communities already facing economic hardship. Food security remained a concern in several vulnerable regions as conflict, disrupted supply chains and climate related shocks threatened agricultural production and access to essential commodities. Meanwhile, migration pressures continued to rise as people sought safety and economic opportunities across borders, creating additional challenges for governments and humanitarian agencies. Beyond immediate crises, major powers continued to compete for strategic influence, particularly over energy resources, critical trade corridors, emerging technologies and military capabilities. Diplomatic engagement remained active as states sought to prevent escalation, negotiate settlements and protect their economic and security interests. Yet the persistence of competing geopolitical agendas demonstrated the limits of diplomacy when trust between major actors remains weak. Taken together, the week's developments underscored a world facing multiple, interconnected risks rather than isolated crises. Conflict, economic uncertainty, climate emergencies and humanitarian pressures increasingly overlap, creating a fragile international environment in which a political or security shock in one region can rapidly produce consequences far beyond its borders. Peace and Security The confrontation involving Iran and the United States remained the week's most consequential international development. Sustained uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continued to threaten global energy and maritime shipping markets. By the end of the week, the dispute had increasingly shifted from the battlefield toward the question of who would control and regulate shipping through the strategic waterway. Media reports indicated that Tehran said an agreement with Oman had been reached on parameters for a proposed shipping route through Hormuz, but Iranian officials subsequently stressed that the arrangement alone would not be sufficient to fully reopen the waterway. Diplomatic efforts to forge a path toward negotiations proceeded alongside intensifying military and political pressure. Tehran maintained demands for specific guarantees before fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington faced growing urgency to decide whether military action or diplomacy offers a sustainable solution. The prolonged disruption of Hormuz has already affected businesses, employment and migrant workers across the Gulf, demonstrating that the crisis is no longer simply an energy security problem. Some media outlets noted that disruption to shipping and economic activity has affected sectors ranging from events and tourism to employment and foreign currency earnings. The ramifications of this standoff extend far beyond the region. As one of the world's premier energy corridors, prolonged disruption in the Strait could spike crude oil prices, drive up global freight tariffs, and reignite domestic inflationary pressures worldwide. The Times of India reported that Brent crude rose above 83 USD per barrel on August 7 as uncertainty persisted over the reopening of Hormuz. Reuters similarly reported that Brent gained more than 1 USD on Friday amid uncertainty over the terms of a possible reopening agreement. The conflicting demands over shipping access, transit fees, sanctions and insurance restrictions mean that even a diplomatic agreement may not immediately restore normal commercial traffic. Simultaneously, the conflict in Gaza remained unresolved. Talks over a long-term framework continued, but major sticking points, including Hamas's disarmament, Israeli military withdrawals, and post war security arrangements, obstructed a durable settlement. Meanwhile, severe humanitarian distress across the territory remained a critical concern for the international community. Geopolitics and Shifting Alliances Beyond active conflicts, the week demonstrated a continuing transformation of the international security order as countries reassessed traditional alliances and sought new strategic partnerships. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan moved forward with a trilateral defence arrangement linking major powers from the Middle East and South Asia. Ankara subsequently stressed that the agreement was not directed against Iran, reflecting the delicate balance being pursued by countries seeking stronger security cooperation without necessarily becoming parties to another regional confrontation. The Indo Pacific remained another major arena of strategic competition. Pacific island governments faced growing pressure to balance relations with China, the United States, Australia and New Zealand while protecting their own sovereignty and development interests. The dispute surrounding China's recent ballistic missile test exposed divisions within the Pacific Islands Forum. Some governments expressed concern about the strategic implications of the test, while Beijing maintained that the launch was part of routine military activity and sought to reassure Pacific partners. China simultaneously intensified diplomatic engagement with Pacific Island states. Beijing presented its cooperation as supportive of national sovereignty and development choices and sought to distinguish its approach from what it describes as conditional or bloc-based diplomacy. The episode illustrates that strategic competition in the Pacific is increasingly being pursued through diplomacy, development assistance and political influence as well as military capabilities. The broader contest between major powers is therefore no longer confined to traditional military alliances. Energy access, infrastructure, maritime routes, trade, technology, development financing and diplomatic influence have all become instruments of geopolitical competition. Economic Risks and Global Trade Economic vulnerability emerged as one of the clearest themes of the week. The disruption around Hormuz demonstrated how quickly a security crisis can become a global economic problem. Higher oil prices can increase transportation and production costs, while prolonged shipping disruption can raise freight rates and insurance premiums. For countries heavily dependent on imported energy, the consequences can include higher inflation, pressure on currencies and greater strain on household incomes. India has particular exposure because of its energy imports, extensive commercial links with the Gulf and large overseas workforce in the region. The Hormuz crisis therefore represents not only a foreign policy challenge for New Delhi but also a direct economic and human security concern. China, meanwhile, has continued to emphasize the broader consequences of geopolitical fragmentation for global production, maritime commerce and employment. Prolonged confrontation threatens the economic interdependence on which international trade has been built. The same vulnerabilities are visible in Europe, where disruptions to the Black Sea have affected agricultural and energy exports, and in the Red Sea, where insecurity has forced vessels to reconsider traditional routes. Canada offered a contrasting economic signal during the week, reporting stronger than expected labour conditions in July, with unemployment falling to a two year low despite continuing trade tensions and the effects of US tariffs. Taken together, these developments suggest that geopolitical fragmentation is becoming a structural economic risk rather than simply a temporary source of market volatility. Humanitarian and Public Health Emergencies Humanitarian concerns remained closely linked to armed conflict and economic instability during the week. The Democratic Republic of Congo continued confronting a serious Ebola outbreak, with the epidemic concentrated particularly in Ituri and North Kivu. The outbreak has placed additional pressure on health authorities operating in areas already affected by insecurity, displacement and limited infrastructure. Available epidemiological figures demonstrate the scale of the crisis. By late July, thousands of cases and more than a thousand deaths had been recorded, underscoring the continuing strain on health authorities and humanitarian agencies. The outbreak illustrates the difficulty of managing major health emergencies in areas already affected by insecurity and displacement. Public health responses must operate alongside humanitarian operations and conflict management, making containment considerably more difficult. The World Health Organization (WHO) also marked World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7, drawing attention to the need to strengthen support for mothers and infants. The observance provided a reminder that global health priorities continue even as governments concentrate on wars, security crises and economic shocks. Climate and Environmental Pressures Climate related disruption added another layer of vulnerability to the international picture. Europe experienced severe heat and drought conditions, with unusually low water levels along the Danube exposing historical wartime shipwrecks. Beyond the striking historical discovery, the falling water levels highlighted the vulnerability of inland waterways that support trade, transport and industrial activity. Extreme weather increasingly threatens infrastructure and supply chains at a time when geopolitical tensions are already putting pressure on global commodity flows. Drought can affect agricultural production and river transport, while extreme heat can strain electricity systems and damage infrastructure. The combination of climate stress and geopolitical instability is particularly significant because both can produce food price increases, migration pressures and competition over resources. Conclusion Taken together, the week's developments reveal a world in which conflicts, economic shocks, geopolitical rivalry, climate pressures and humanitarian emergencies are increasingly interconnected. The Strait of Hormuz is not simply an Iranian American security dispute. Its disruption can affect oil prices, shipping costs, inflation and employment thousands of kilometres away. The war in Ukraine is not confined to Eastern Europe, as attacks on Black Sea infrastructure affect agricultural and energy exports. The week's developments offered another warning that military confrontation can rapidly become an economic crisis, while economic insecurity can deepen humanitarian pressures and political instability. The world remains deeply divided over security, sovereignty and the future international order. Yet the interconnected nature of today's crises also makes cooperation more necessary. Preventing escalation, protecting global trade routes, maintaining humanitarian access and strengthening multilateral diplomacy will remain essential to containing the risks of an increasingly volatile international system. NB: This weekly review draws on reporting and analysis from major international and regional media outlets, including Reuters, AP, AFP, CNN, ABC, The Times of India, China Daily, Global Times, and South China Morning Post.
Ethiopia Expands Skills Training to Meet Domestic and Global Job Market Demands: Minister Muferihat
Aug 9, 2026 1764
Addis Ababa, August 9, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia is strengthening its technical and vocational education system to produce a competitive workforce capable of meeting the demands of both domestic and international labor markets, Labor and Skills Minister Muferihat Kamil said. The minister made the remarks today during a graduation ceremony at the FDRE Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI). The minister said the technical and vocational education sector plays an indispensable role in advancing Ethiopia’s comprehensive development. She further noted reforms implemented in recent years have strengthened the sector, particularly in research, education, technology transfer and the development of skill parks. The sector’s capacity to develop problem solving technologies and equip trainees with skills aligned with labor market demands would enable it to make a greater contribution to the country’s development. She added that additional skill parks and training infrastructure are being developed to help produce graduates who can compete in international labor markets. Addressing the graduates, Muferihat urged them to move beyond seeking employment and focus on creating jobs, emphasizing perseverance, discipline, hard work and patriotism as essential qualities for success. TVTI Director General Biruk Kedir on his part said the institute graduated 1,898 students in various professional programs. He said the institute has introduced new regular and short-term training programs as part of efforts to improve the quality and relevance of technical and vocational education. Biruk also noted the institute is working to establish joint programs with international institutions, with a focus on practical training, skills development, knowledge transfer, technology incubation and vocational education from an early stage. The institute is also providing training in collaboration with the private sector, including in the fashion industry and other fields, he added. Among the graduates, Asnakech Wondimu said she is determined to create her own employment opportunities rather than rely solely on government jobs. Bizuye Zinabu, a top honors graduate, also said her studies provided extensive practical knowledge in addition to theoretical training and that she plans to serve the country through her profession. Rebika Engel, a graduate from South Sudan, expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian government for providing her with a scholarship. She said her experience in Ethiopia offered opportunities beyond academic studies, allowing her to learn about the country’s diverse cultures and traditions.
Prosperity Party to Put Citizens’ Wellbeing at Heart of Ethiopia’s Next Five-Year Agenda: PM Abiy
Aug 9, 2026 2113
Addis Ababa, August 9, 2026 (ENA) —Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the Prosperity Party (PP) will place citizens’ wellbeing and tangible improvements in their daily lives at the center of its priorities over the next five years. In an interview with the Oromia Broadcasting Network (OBN), Prime Minister Abiy outlined an ambitious agenda spanning food sovereignty, public services, technology, energy, agriculture and urban development. The Premier revealed that the government will pursue a range of initiatives designed to ensure that the benefits of development reach citizens more directly and improve their quality of life. He identified the ongoing national dialogue as a key instrument for addressing Ethiopia’s longstanding political and social challenges, saying it could help resolve problems that have accumulated over generations and contribute to lasting solutions. The Prime Minister also underscored food sovereignty as a strategic priority for Ethiopia’s economic transformation, both at the regional and national levels. He said the government will intensify efforts to improve public service delivery while taking stronger measures against corruption, theft and inefficiency. Elected officials, he added, have a responsibility to honor the commitments they made to citizens during the election and deliver meaningful results. Technology, according to Abiy, will be central to this effort. The government plans to expand the use of digital technologies across sectors to make public services more accessible, efficient and responsive to citizens’ needs. Speaking on the nation’s energy ambitions, the Prime Minister highlighted major energy initiatives expected to shape Ethiopia’s development trajectory over the coming years, including the country’s ambition to generate nuclear power for the first time. He described the nuclear energy program as a historic undertaking for Ethiopia and Africa, saying it could lay an important foundation for future generations. Abiy also pointed to Ethiopia’s emerging natural gas sector, noting that the country had pursued the development of its gas resources for decades but had previously struggled to fully utilize them. He said Ethiopia is now extracting natural gas and developing industries that can use it as an industrial input. Some vehicles previously powered by diesel are also being converted to natural gas, with wider deployment of natural-gas-powered vehicles expected in the coming months. Acknowledging agriculture as central to Ethiopia’s food sovereignty, the Prime Minister said the sector remains a cornerstone of the country’s economy, livelihoods and national production. He emphasized expanding farmers’ access to fertilizer, irrigation, agricultural machinery and modern technologies to raise productivity and strengthen food sovereignty. Machinery is being imported to support the construction of fertilizer production facilities, while irrigation schemes are being expanded in different parts of the country, he said. The Premier noted that increased land cultivation and cluster farming have already contributed to higher agricultural output, adding that the government will continue to expand these efforts. Expanding irrigation, he stressed, is particularly important to enable farmers to produce throughout the year rather than relying predominantly on seasonal rainfall. Domestic fertilizer production, the PM added, will help reduce dependence on external supplies while strengthening Ethiopia’s capacity to meet its agricultural input needs. The Prime Minister also highlighted Bishoftu International Airport under construction in Bishoftu as a landmark project with significance extending beyond Ethiopia, describing it as a major investment in the country’s future air transport and economic development. On urban development, PM Abiy said the government’s urban modernization and corridor development programs are ultimately aimed at transforming cities and improving the quality of services available to residents. The initiatives are designed to expand access to housing, clean water, electricity, street lighting and other essential services, while bringing education and healthcare facilities closer to communities. Beyond infrastructure, the projects are expected to generate employment, stimulate innovation and create more livable urban environments, he said. Pm Abiy said the experience gained from Addis Ababa’s urban modernization efforts will provide a foundation for transforming cities across Ethiopia’s regions during the next five years.
Politics
Ethiopia’s Historic Week of Green Revolution, Digital Sovereignty and National Consensus
Aug 9, 2026 2497
Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) Some weeks are measured by the events they produce. Others are remembered for the direction they reveal. For Ethiopia, the past week was marked by a series of developments that reached far beyond individual announcements. From millions of citizens gathering under heavy rains to plant the seeds of an ecological future, to the country crossing the 50-million mark in its national digital identity system, and from renewed efforts to forge political consensus to a broader campaign against economic crimes, the week offered a picture of a country steadily building the foundations of its next chapter. Across environment, technology, governance, security and infrastructure, a common thread emerged: the pursuit of greater national capacity, resilience and self-reliance. Planting Hope, One Seedling at a Time Perhaps nowhere was the scale of that national mobilization more visible than in Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative. In a remarkable 12-hour campaign conducted under the theme “Let Us Plant Hope,” Ethiopia planted more than 805.3 million tree seedlings, setting a new environmental record. The operation covered some 291,400 hectares and brought together an extraordinary 26.2 million citizens across the country. The scale was impressive. But the deeper significance lay in what stood behind the numbers. Millions of Ethiopians turned out despite torrential seasonal rains, transforming what could have been an ordinary environmental campaign into a nationwide demonstration of civic participation and collective responsibility. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed captured the spirit of the day, saying: “Despite the formidable challenge of planting seedlings throughout the day in torrential rains, over 26.2 million Ethiopians stepped forward to plant hope for tomorrow. This extraordinary spirit proves that when we unite around a shared vision, no hurdle is insurmountable.” The achievement also placed the week within the broader trajectory of the Green Legacy Initiative. More than 6.5 billion seedlings have already been planted during the current Ethiopian year, leaving another 1.5 billion to reach the seasonal target of 8 billion seedlings. Yet the initiative is increasingly becoming about more than planting trees. Across regions, government officials and local communities have linked the campaign to soil conservation, watershed rehabilitation, food security and the protection of critical water infrastructure. Cabinet members and regional leaders also used the mobilization to strengthen anti-siltation efforts around dams. What began as a tree-planting campaign is increasingly taking the shape of a national climate-resilience strategy—one that seeks to connect environmental restoration with the country's long-term economic and ecological security. Strengthening Ethiopia’s Digital Frontiers As Ethiopia accelerates its digital transformation, the government is moving to secure the infrastructure underpinning it. This week, the Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Proclamation No. 1426/2026 was highlighted as a major step toward protecting strategic digital systems from growing cyber threats. INSA Director General Tigist Hamid said the law establishes a comprehensive framework for monitoring cyber risks and coordinating responses across 12 critical sectors, including finance, telecommunications, health, energy, water, transport and government services. The proclamation requires critical infrastructure operators to strengthen risk assessments, cyber audits and security governance, while establishing a dedicated cybersecurity fund to support resilience, innovation and skills development. As digital identity, electronic payments and online public services expand, the new framework seeks to ensure that Ethiopia’s digital transformation is matched by stronger protection of its national data, critical systems and digital sovereignty. The Search for Consensus Beyond technology and environmental restoration, Ethiopia's most consequential project remains political: finding a durable framework for national consensus. That effort moved another step forward this week as consultations under the National Dialogue framework brought more than 4,000 delegates representing different sections of society to the Addis International Convention Center. The significance of the gathering lies not merely in the number of participants, but in the difficult questions being placed on the table. Ethiopia's political history has been shaped by competing interpretations of power, identity, representation and economic opportunity. The National Dialogue seeks to move those disagreements from confrontation toward structured discussion—and ultimately toward a political culture capable of managing differences without repeatedly turning them into crises. In an extended broadcast interview, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reflected on the historical roots of popular struggles and the failures that helped produce them. He argued that understanding the past is essential not for perpetuating old divisions, but for addressing the structural problems that produced them. “The historic popular struggles of our past were fundamentally directed at rectifying system-level governance failures and economic marginalization—not at dismantling national unity. True state-building requires us to acknowledge these historical realities while constructively channeling our efforts into building a shared, equitable democratic future.” That distinction is central to the country's search for consensus: recognizing grievances without allowing them to become permanent political fault lines. The challenge now is to translate dialogue into institutions, agreements and a political culture capable of sustaining the country's unity while accommodating its diversity. Protecting the Economic Front Ethiopia’s economic transformation is also facing a battle against the networks seeking to exploit weaknesses in the system. This week, the government launched decisive measures against individuals, businesses and officials accused of corruption and illegal economic activities undermining the ongoing macroeconomic reform. Government Communication Service Minister Enatalem Melese said such networks had contributed to foreign-currency shortages, inflationary pressures, contraband trade and artificial shortages of essential goods. The crackdown has already seen more than 7,000 businesses and warehouses sealed, while 169 people accused of illegal money transfers, hawala activities and black-market currency transactions were brought before the law. Authorities also targeted illicit gold trading, fuel and fertilizer-related corruption, tax fraud, illegal financial flows and unauthorized electricity sales, with hundreds of suspects facing investigation or legal action. The breadth of the operation underscores a central message of the reform agenda: economic transformation requires not only new policies and investment, but also institutions capable of protecting the system from corruption, illicit markets and the misuse of national resources. Energy, Water and the Regional Horizon Ethiopia's infrastructure ambitions continued to intersect with its wider regional role, particularly in energy and water. Following the latest milestones associated with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, water-resource engineers and energy analysts emphasized the importance of sustaining momentum through further hydropower development along the Abay River basin. The argument extends beyond domestic electricity generation. Additional generation capacity, combined with stronger transmission infrastructure, could reinforce Ethiopia's position as a major electricity supplier to neighboring countries and contribute to the gradual integration of East Africa's power markets. The strategic equation is increasingly clear: Ethiopia's water and energy resources are not only national development assets; they can also become instruments of regional economic integration. At the same time, progress in localized clean-water systems and disease-surveillance networks added another dimension to the country's resilience agenda. From public health to environmental protection, the common objective is increasingly one of preparedness—building systems capable of absorbing shocks before they become national crises. A Week That Revealed a Direction Taken separately, the week's developments might appear to belong to entirely different worlds. Tree planting belongs to the environment. Digital identity belongs to technology. National Dialogue belongs to politics. Economic enforcement belongs to security. Hydropower belongs to infrastructure. But viewed together, they tell a more coherent story. They point toward a country seeking to strengthen the foundations of its sovereignty—from the restoration of its land and protection of its water resources to the security of its digital systems, the integrity of its economy and the institutions through which political differences are managed. The most important achievement of such a week, therefore, may not be any single record, platform or consultation. It is the emerging recognition that national transformation requires capacity on every front at once. A greener landscape. A more connected citizenry. Stronger institutions. A more secure economy. Greater energy capacity. And, above all, a political culture capable of turning Ethiopia's diversity from a source of recurring confrontation into a foundation for common purpose. That is what made the week significant. It was not simply a week of milestones. It was a week that offered another glimpse of the Ethiopia being built for tomorrow.
Conflicts, Geopolitical Rivalries and Economic Risks Shape a Turbulent World
Aug 9, 2026 2284
By Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) The world experienced another turbulent week as armed conflicts, geopolitical rivalries, diplomatic maneuvering, economic pressures, climate stress and humanitarian emergencies continued to reinforce one another. From persistent wars and renewed security tensions to fragile ceasefire efforts and intensified diplomatic initiatives, governments and international organizations faced growing pressure to contain crises before they spread beyond their immediate theatres. At the same time, disruptions to energy supplies and maritime routes continued to expose the vulnerability of the global economy to geopolitical shocks, with uncertainty affecting oil prices, shipping costs, trade flows and inflationary pressures. The week also highlighted the increasingly interconnected nature of global crises. Conflict and insecurity continued to drive displacement and humanitarian needs, while extreme weather events, wildfires, floods and prolonged climate pressures placed additional strain on communities already facing economic hardship. Food security remained a concern in several vulnerable regions as conflict, disrupted supply chains and climate related shocks threatened agricultural production and access to essential commodities. Meanwhile, migration pressures continued to rise as people sought safety and economic opportunities across borders, creating additional challenges for governments and humanitarian agencies. Beyond immediate crises, major powers continued to compete for strategic influence, particularly over energy resources, critical trade corridors, emerging technologies and military capabilities. Diplomatic engagement remained active as states sought to prevent escalation, negotiate settlements and protect their economic and security interests. Yet the persistence of competing geopolitical agendas demonstrated the limits of diplomacy when trust between major actors remains weak. Taken together, the week's developments underscored a world facing multiple, interconnected risks rather than isolated crises. Conflict, economic uncertainty, climate emergencies and humanitarian pressures increasingly overlap, creating a fragile international environment in which a political or security shock in one region can rapidly produce consequences far beyond its borders. Peace and Security The confrontation involving Iran and the United States remained the week's most consequential international development. Sustained uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continued to threaten global energy and maritime shipping markets. By the end of the week, the dispute had increasingly shifted from the battlefield toward the question of who would control and regulate shipping through the strategic waterway. Media reports indicated that Tehran said an agreement with Oman had been reached on parameters for a proposed shipping route through Hormuz, but Iranian officials subsequently stressed that the arrangement alone would not be sufficient to fully reopen the waterway. Diplomatic efforts to forge a path toward negotiations proceeded alongside intensifying military and political pressure. Tehran maintained demands for specific guarantees before fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington faced growing urgency to decide whether military action or diplomacy offers a sustainable solution. The prolonged disruption of Hormuz has already affected businesses, employment and migrant workers across the Gulf, demonstrating that the crisis is no longer simply an energy security problem. Some media outlets noted that disruption to shipping and economic activity has affected sectors ranging from events and tourism to employment and foreign currency earnings. The ramifications of this standoff extend far beyond the region. As one of the world's premier energy corridors, prolonged disruption in the Strait could spike crude oil prices, drive up global freight tariffs, and reignite domestic inflationary pressures worldwide. The Times of India reported that Brent crude rose above 83 USD per barrel on August 7 as uncertainty persisted over the reopening of Hormuz. Reuters similarly reported that Brent gained more than 1 USD on Friday amid uncertainty over the terms of a possible reopening agreement. The conflicting demands over shipping access, transit fees, sanctions and insurance restrictions mean that even a diplomatic agreement may not immediately restore normal commercial traffic. Simultaneously, the conflict in Gaza remained unresolved. Talks over a long-term framework continued, but major sticking points, including Hamas's disarmament, Israeli military withdrawals, and post war security arrangements, obstructed a durable settlement. Meanwhile, severe humanitarian distress across the territory remained a critical concern for the international community. Geopolitics and Shifting Alliances Beyond active conflicts, the week demonstrated a continuing transformation of the international security order as countries reassessed traditional alliances and sought new strategic partnerships. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan moved forward with a trilateral defence arrangement linking major powers from the Middle East and South Asia. Ankara subsequently stressed that the agreement was not directed against Iran, reflecting the delicate balance being pursued by countries seeking stronger security cooperation without necessarily becoming parties to another regional confrontation. The Indo Pacific remained another major arena of strategic competition. Pacific island governments faced growing pressure to balance relations with China, the United States, Australia and New Zealand while protecting their own sovereignty and development interests. The dispute surrounding China's recent ballistic missile test exposed divisions within the Pacific Islands Forum. Some governments expressed concern about the strategic implications of the test, while Beijing maintained that the launch was part of routine military activity and sought to reassure Pacific partners. China simultaneously intensified diplomatic engagement with Pacific Island states. Beijing presented its cooperation as supportive of national sovereignty and development choices and sought to distinguish its approach from what it describes as conditional or bloc-based diplomacy. The episode illustrates that strategic competition in the Pacific is increasingly being pursued through diplomacy, development assistance and political influence as well as military capabilities. The broader contest between major powers is therefore no longer confined to traditional military alliances. Energy access, infrastructure, maritime routes, trade, technology, development financing and diplomatic influence have all become instruments of geopolitical competition. Economic Risks and Global Trade Economic vulnerability emerged as one of the clearest themes of the week. The disruption around Hormuz demonstrated how quickly a security crisis can become a global economic problem. Higher oil prices can increase transportation and production costs, while prolonged shipping disruption can raise freight rates and insurance premiums. For countries heavily dependent on imported energy, the consequences can include higher inflation, pressure on currencies and greater strain on household incomes. India has particular exposure because of its energy imports, extensive commercial links with the Gulf and large overseas workforce in the region. The Hormuz crisis therefore represents not only a foreign policy challenge for New Delhi but also a direct economic and human security concern. China, meanwhile, has continued to emphasize the broader consequences of geopolitical fragmentation for global production, maritime commerce and employment. Prolonged confrontation threatens the economic interdependence on which international trade has been built. The same vulnerabilities are visible in Europe, where disruptions to the Black Sea have affected agricultural and energy exports, and in the Red Sea, where insecurity has forced vessels to reconsider traditional routes. Canada offered a contrasting economic signal during the week, reporting stronger than expected labour conditions in July, with unemployment falling to a two year low despite continuing trade tensions and the effects of US tariffs. Taken together, these developments suggest that geopolitical fragmentation is becoming a structural economic risk rather than simply a temporary source of market volatility. Humanitarian and Public Health Emergencies Humanitarian concerns remained closely linked to armed conflict and economic instability during the week. The Democratic Republic of Congo continued confronting a serious Ebola outbreak, with the epidemic concentrated particularly in Ituri and North Kivu. The outbreak has placed additional pressure on health authorities operating in areas already affected by insecurity, displacement and limited infrastructure. Available epidemiological figures demonstrate the scale of the crisis. By late July, thousands of cases and more than a thousand deaths had been recorded, underscoring the continuing strain on health authorities and humanitarian agencies. The outbreak illustrates the difficulty of managing major health emergencies in areas already affected by insecurity and displacement. Public health responses must operate alongside humanitarian operations and conflict management, making containment considerably more difficult. The World Health Organization (WHO) also marked World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7, drawing attention to the need to strengthen support for mothers and infants. The observance provided a reminder that global health priorities continue even as governments concentrate on wars, security crises and economic shocks. Climate and Environmental Pressures Climate related disruption added another layer of vulnerability to the international picture. Europe experienced severe heat and drought conditions, with unusually low water levels along the Danube exposing historical wartime shipwrecks. Beyond the striking historical discovery, the falling water levels highlighted the vulnerability of inland waterways that support trade, transport and industrial activity. Extreme weather increasingly threatens infrastructure and supply chains at a time when geopolitical tensions are already putting pressure on global commodity flows. Drought can affect agricultural production and river transport, while extreme heat can strain electricity systems and damage infrastructure. The combination of climate stress and geopolitical instability is particularly significant because both can produce food price increases, migration pressures and competition over resources. Conclusion Taken together, the week's developments reveal a world in which conflicts, economic shocks, geopolitical rivalry, climate pressures and humanitarian emergencies are increasingly interconnected. The Strait of Hormuz is not simply an Iranian American security dispute. Its disruption can affect oil prices, shipping costs, inflation and employment thousands of kilometres away. The war in Ukraine is not confined to Eastern Europe, as attacks on Black Sea infrastructure affect agricultural and energy exports. The week's developments offered another warning that military confrontation can rapidly become an economic crisis, while economic insecurity can deepen humanitarian pressures and political instability. The world remains deeply divided over security, sovereignty and the future international order. Yet the interconnected nature of today's crises also makes cooperation more necessary. Preventing escalation, protecting global trade routes, maintaining humanitarian access and strengthening multilateral diplomacy will remain essential to containing the risks of an increasingly volatile international system. NB: This weekly review draws on reporting and analysis from major international and regional media outlets, including Reuters, AP, AFP, CNN, ABC, The Times of India, China Daily, Global Times, and South China Morning Post.
Prosperity Party to Put Citizens’ Wellbeing at Heart of Ethiopia’s Next Five-Year Agenda: PM Abiy
Aug 9, 2026 2113
Addis Ababa, August 9, 2026 (ENA) —Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the Prosperity Party (PP) will place citizens’ wellbeing and tangible improvements in their daily lives at the center of its priorities over the next five years. In an interview with the Oromia Broadcasting Network (OBN), Prime Minister Abiy outlined an ambitious agenda spanning food sovereignty, public services, technology, energy, agriculture and urban development. The Premier revealed that the government will pursue a range of initiatives designed to ensure that the benefits of development reach citizens more directly and improve their quality of life. He identified the ongoing national dialogue as a key instrument for addressing Ethiopia’s longstanding political and social challenges, saying it could help resolve problems that have accumulated over generations and contribute to lasting solutions. The Prime Minister also underscored food sovereignty as a strategic priority for Ethiopia’s economic transformation, both at the regional and national levels. He said the government will intensify efforts to improve public service delivery while taking stronger measures against corruption, theft and inefficiency. Elected officials, he added, have a responsibility to honor the commitments they made to citizens during the election and deliver meaningful results. Technology, according to Abiy, will be central to this effort. The government plans to expand the use of digital technologies across sectors to make public services more accessible, efficient and responsive to citizens’ needs. Speaking on the nation’s energy ambitions, the Prime Minister highlighted major energy initiatives expected to shape Ethiopia’s development trajectory over the coming years, including the country’s ambition to generate nuclear power for the first time. He described the nuclear energy program as a historic undertaking for Ethiopia and Africa, saying it could lay an important foundation for future generations. Abiy also pointed to Ethiopia’s emerging natural gas sector, noting that the country had pursued the development of its gas resources for decades but had previously struggled to fully utilize them. He said Ethiopia is now extracting natural gas and developing industries that can use it as an industrial input. Some vehicles previously powered by diesel are also being converted to natural gas, with wider deployment of natural-gas-powered vehicles expected in the coming months. Acknowledging agriculture as central to Ethiopia’s food sovereignty, the Prime Minister said the sector remains a cornerstone of the country’s economy, livelihoods and national production. He emphasized expanding farmers’ access to fertilizer, irrigation, agricultural machinery and modern technologies to raise productivity and strengthen food sovereignty. Machinery is being imported to support the construction of fertilizer production facilities, while irrigation schemes are being expanded in different parts of the country, he said. The Premier noted that increased land cultivation and cluster farming have already contributed to higher agricultural output, adding that the government will continue to expand these efforts. Expanding irrigation, he stressed, is particularly important to enable farmers to produce throughout the year rather than relying predominantly on seasonal rainfall. Domestic fertilizer production, the PM added, will help reduce dependence on external supplies while strengthening Ethiopia’s capacity to meet its agricultural input needs. The Prime Minister also highlighted Bishoftu International Airport under construction in Bishoftu as a landmark project with significance extending beyond Ethiopia, describing it as a major investment in the country’s future air transport and economic development. On urban development, PM Abiy said the government’s urban modernization and corridor development programs are ultimately aimed at transforming cities and improving the quality of services available to residents. The initiatives are designed to expand access to housing, clean water, electricity, street lighting and other essential services, while bringing education and healthcare facilities closer to communities. Beyond infrastructure, the projects are expected to generate employment, stimulate innovation and create more livable urban environments, he said. Pm Abiy said the experience gained from Addis Ababa’s urban modernization efforts will provide a foundation for transforming cities across Ethiopia’s regions during the next five years.
Eritrea’s Regime Military Adventurism Risks Dragging Horn of Africa Back into Conflict
Aug 9, 2026 3666
By Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) The Horn of Africa is once again facing the danger of military and political escalation as renewed manoeuvring involving Eritrea, illegal TPLF-led political and military actors, and other regional and external forces threatens to undermine the fragile peace achieved after years of devastating conflict. At the centre of these concerns is Tigray, a region still struggling to recover from the destruction, displacement and human suffering caused by the 2020 to 2022 war. The conflict ended with the signing of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA), creating an opportunity for the region to pursue reconstruction, reconciliation and political dialogue. That opportunity remains fragile. Reports of renewed military contacts involving Eritrean officials and former TPLF military figures inside Tigray have raised concerns that political disagreements could once again be transformed into military calculations. Against the backdrop of tensions involving Ethiopia, Eritrea, Egypt and armed groups in the region, such developments risk turning Ethiopia’s internal political challenges into a wider regional confrontation. The central concern is not merely which political actors may gain from renewed alliances, but who will bear the consequences if those alliances lead to another conflict. For the people of Tigray, particularly its youth, the answer is painfully familiar. Foreign Military Involvement One of the most troubling issues is the reported engagement of Eritrean military officials with banned TPLF military figures inside Tigray. Reports of meetings involving Eritrean and TPLF faction leaders on Ethiopian territory have raised questions about the purpose, authorization and implications of such contacts. If confirmed, the presence of foreign military officials inside Ethiopian territory without the authorization of the federal government would raise serious questions concerning national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Tigray is an integral regional state of Ethiopia and should not become a platform for external military calculations or geopolitical competition. The timing is also significant. Northern Ethiopia needs reconstruction, economic recovery, reconciliation and political stability. Renewed military engagement risks diverting attention and resources away from these priorities while creating an atmosphere in which mistrust and mobilisation can once again flourish. Ethiopia’s federal government and people have repeatedly expressed a desire to avoid another war, including renewed confrontation with Eritrea. Preserving that restraint requires all actors to avoid steps that could create facts on the ground and gradually transform political tensions into military confrontation. Eritrea's Regime History of Regional Confrontation The current concerns are also being viewed against Eritrea’s broader regional history. Since its independence from Ethiopia in 1993, Asmara has been involved in a series of military disputes and diplomatic tensions with neighbouring countries. The Ethiopia Eritrea border war of 1998 to 2000 remains the clearest illustration of how political and territorial disputes can escalate into devastating conflict. Tens of thousands of people were killed before the Algiers Agreement brought the major hostilities to an end. The 2018 rapprochement between Addis Ababa and Asmara marked a dramatic improvement in relations and raised hopes for a lasting transformation in the relationship between the two countries. Yet unresolved security concerns and competing strategic interests have continued to shape the politics of the region. Eritrea has also experienced serious disputes and security tensions involving Yemen, Djibouti and Sudan. Critics of Asmara have consequently accused the Eritrean government of relying heavily on military pressure, strategic alliances and security calculations to advance its regional interests. Whatever the interpretation of these episodes, the history demonstrates the danger of allowing regional disputes to become militarised. The Horn of Africa has repeatedly paid a heavy price when political disagreements are settled through force rather than sustained diplomacy. Danger of Proxy Politics The wider geopolitical environment makes the current situation even more complicated. Egypt’s strategic rivalry with Ethiopia, particularly over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and competing interests in the Nile Basin and Red Sea, has added another dimension to regional calculations. Any alignment between external actors and domestic political forces around Ethiopia’s internal divisions could deepen instability. The possibility of competing regional interests converging around armed groups or political factions creates the risk of turning domestic disputes into a proxy confrontation. The reported network involving the TPLF, Eritrea, Fano aligned forces and external actors such as Egypt is therefore particularly concerning. The alliance sometimes referred to as “Tsimdo” could, if it develops into a coordinated political or military arrangement, turn Tigray region of Ethiopia and neighbouring areas into an arena for competing strategic interests. Such arrangements may provide short term tactical advantages to individual actors. But alliances formed around a common opponent can be inherently unstable. Once immediate interests change, former partners can become rivals, leaving civilians to bear the consequences of conflicts they did not create. For Eritrea, deeper involvement in Ethiopia’s internal affairs could expose its own population to another costly regional confrontation. For Fano aligned forces, cooperation with former adversaries could transform political grievances into a broader conflict with national and ethnic dimensions. For external actors, using Ethiopia’s internal divisions to advance strategic interests could further destabilise an already fragile region. The People of Tigray Must Not Pay The greatest danger is that young Tigrayans could once again become the human cost of decisions made by political and military elites. At the heart of this threat is Eritrea’s regime, whose long-established reliance on proxy actors and military adventurism has repeatedly undermined peace efforts and fueled instability across the Horn of Africa. The region’s youth have already endured violence, displacement, economic hardship and interrupted education. Thousands of families continue to face the consequences of a conflict that disrupted livelihoods. Reports of renewed recruitment and alleged coercive mobilisation in Tigray region have therefore intensified public concern. Such allegations require serious scrutiny, transparency and accountability. Any effort to rebuild armed structures or mobilise young people for another confrontation would threaten not only immediate security but also the future of an entire generation. Tigray does not need another mobilisation campaign. It needs functioning schools, hospitals, roads, businesses and institutions. Its young people need opportunities to study, work and build families rather than being placed once again in the path of war. The political future of Tigray region must consequently be pursued through dialogue and legitimate political processes. Attempts to regain influence through armed confrontation would risk repeating the very tragedy from which the region is still recovering. A renewed Ethiopia Eritrea confrontation would not remain confined to the border between the two countries. The Horn of Africa is interconnected through security, trade, migration, political alliances and strategic interests. Another war could draw in armed groups, neighbouring states and external powers, producing a crisis whose humanitarian and economic consequence would be difficult to contain. It could disrupt trade routes, increase displacement, deepen food insecurity and divert resources from development and reconstruction. For Ethiopia, renewed conflict would threaten economic progress and divert national attention from domestic development priorities. For Eritrea, another confrontation could impose further human and economic costs on a population that has already experienced prolonged militarisation. For Tigray, the consequences could be catastrophic, given the region’s unfinished recovery from the previous war. The wider lesson is clear: military confrontation rarely remains under the control of those who initiate it. Once violence begins, political calculations can quickly give way to humanitarian catastrophe. All the people of Tigray Should struggle to enhance peace and stability in their region through preserving the Pretoria peace agreement and denying the defunct TPLF leaders who made unholy marriage with internal and external enemies to engage the people in a devastating war. The Pretoria cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) demonstrated that even one of the Horn of Africa’s most destructive conflicts could be brought to an end through negotiation. Its significance extends beyond the cessation of hostilities. It created an opportunity for political dialogue and recovery after years of devastating violence. That opportunity should not be undermined by renewed military preparations. If Eritrean authorities are engaging with political or military actors inside Tigray, transparency is essential. Such engagement should respect Ethiopia’s sovereignty and contribute to peace rather than destabilisation. The TPLF belligerent political and military actors, for their part, must recognise that armed confrontation cannot provide a sustainable solution to political disagreements. The Ethiopian government also has a responsibility to maintain restraint while addressing security concerns through lawful and diplomatic channels. In this regard, the federal government has gone to considerable lengths to demonstrate maximum restraint despite mounting security concerns and repeated provocations. Preventing another war requires more than military preparedness; it requires sustained political engagement, confidence-building, and a genuine willingness by all sides to resolve disputes through dialogue rather than force. The same principle applies to external actors. Regional and international powers should support peace, reconstruction and dialogue rather than encourage political divisions that could produce another cycle of violence. The Horn of Africa has suffered enough from conflicts fueled by mistrust, rivalry and military adventurism. The region now faces a choice between protecting the fragile gains of peace and allowing political calculations to reopen one of its most destructive fault lines. Tigray must not become a battlefield for regional rivalries. Ethiopian territory must not become a stage for unauthorized foreign military manoeuvring. And the youth of Tigray must not once again be sacrificed for the ambitions of competing political and military elites. The responsibility rests with all actors. Eritrea must avoid actions that threaten Ethiopia’s sovereignty or regional stability. Political forces in Tigray region must pursue their objectives through peaceful political means. Ethiopia must continue to use restraint and diplomacy. Regional and external powers must resist the temptation to exploit internal divisions for strategic advantage. The consequences of failure would extend far beyond the immediate political actors. Families would once again lose loved ones, communities would face displacement, development would be disrupted, and another generation would inherit the burdens of war. Conclusion The Horn of Africa stands at a critical moment. The region has an opportunity to consolidate the peace achieved through negotiation or to repeat the destructive patterns of the past. For Tigray, the priority should be recovery, reconciliation and rebuilding. For Ethiopia and Eritrea, it should be preventing another confrontation that could inflict enormous costs on both populations. For regional and external actors, the responsibility should be to support stability rather than deepen existing divisions. The Pretoria agreement showed that dialogue can succeed where war cannot. Its promise must therefore be protected from renewed militarisation and political adventurism. The people of Tigray have already paid too high a price for war. Their future should not be determined by military alliances forged behind closed doors or by geopolitical calculations made far from the communities that would suffer their consequences. The choice before the region is ultimately simple: preserve peace and give a generation the opportunity to rebuild or allow military adventurism to reopen a conflict whose wounds have not yet healed. The Horn of Africa can ill afford to make the wrong choice.
Who is Really Water -rich?
Aug 9, 2026 2501
By Yimer Ayele (from POA) August 9, 2026 (ENA) Contrary to popular belief and the UN's designation of Egypt as water-scarce, the nation possesses immense water potentials that remain largely underreported and misunderstood. Egypt’s water security is often portrayed as precarious, primarily due to its heavy reliance on the Nile River and the challenges posed by climate change and population growth. However, a closer examination reveals a wealth of hidden resources and strategic infrastructure that position Egypt as a water rich nation with significant untapped potential. These resources include the vast reservoirs behind the Aswan High Dam, the immense Nubian Sandstone Aquifer System, advancements in desalination technology, and regional cooperation through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Recognizing and harnessing these resources is essential not only for Egypt’s future but also for redefining regional water narratives across Africa and beyond. At the core of Egypt’s water resilience is Lake Nasser, stored behind the Aswan High Dam. This massive reservoir holds approximately 169 billion cubic meters of water, acting as a strategic buffer against both seasonal flooding and periods of drought. The dam’s ability to regulate flow has historically safeguarded Egypt’s agriculture, industry, and domestic water needs. Yet, the story does not end there. Beyond Lake Nasser lies the Nubian Sandstone Aquifer System (NSAS), the world’s largest known fossil water underground reservoir. Spanning over two million square kilometers across Egypt, Libya, Sudan, and Chad, the NSAS contains an estimated 150,000 cubic kilometers of water. This underground aquifer is a silent, yet potent, resource that far exceeds the Nile’s discharge over five centuries, representing a strategic reserve that Egypt and neighboring countries can tap into for decades to come. The sheer scale of this resource underscores Egypt’s hidden water wealth and potential for long-term resilience. The aquifer’s existence challenges the narrative of water scarcity and opens avenues for sophisticated, sustainable extraction strategies that can complement surface water sources. In addition to these underground and surface reserves, Egypt has made significant strides in desalination—producing roughly 1.5 to 2 million cubic meters of desalinated water daily. The country has launched a strategic master plan through 2050 that aims to multiply desalination capacity utilizing public-private partnerships, green grants, and coastal expansion projects. The integration of renewable energy, especially solar power, into desalination facilities can be a cornerstone of Egypt’s sustainable water future, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon footprints and harness green energy sources. Egypt’s water strategy should also encompass regional cooperation, exemplified by Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). This mega hydropower project, while primarily aimed at electricity generation, exemplifies regional collaboration that benefits downstream countries. The dam helps regulate the Blue Nile’s flow, trapping sediments, and reducing downstream siltation that historically degraded reservoirs like Lake Nasser. It also ensures a more consistent water release, reducing extreme floods and droughts and extending reservoir lifespan through sediment trapping. Ethiopia’s focus on hydropower for electricity rather than mass diversion for irrigation exemplifies a sustainable approach that aligns with Egypt’s needs and regional stability. Egypt’s water story must shift to one of resilience, strategic resource management, and regional cooperation. It must shift to a narrative that highlights the immense hidden potential—vast underground aquifers, advanced desalination capacity, and collaborative water governance—that must be communicated globally. The misconception of Egypt as a water-scarce country overlooks these critical resources and innovations. Recognizing and harnessing Egypt’s true water potential is essential for ensuring sustainable development, regional stability, and a resilient future for all. The world must be told the truth: Egypt is not just a water-scarce country but a water-rich nation with enormous, largely untapped resources that can secure its future for generations to come. However, Egypt is actively pursuing massive desert development projects—such as the New Delta agricultural scheme and the new city of Jirian—by shifting the natural course of the Nile and reallocating billions of cubic meters of Nile water to supply new farming and urban areas. The Egyptian desert where Nile waters have been diverted (such as through the Toshka Project or spillways from Lake Nasser) is the Western Desert. This vast arid region experiences extreme heat, leading to high evaporation rates in artificial lakes and open irrigation canals. Egypt must be more transparent not only in the wasteful practice observable in the ways that the northern Africa country is diverting the natural course of the Nile, but also in declaring truth concerning the immense water buried underground across vast area of land.It is spectacular how Egypt managed to bamboozle the whole world, portraying itself as a water-scarce country. It is not!
National Dialogue Conference Laying Foundation for Generation Grounded in Supremacy of Ideas: Participant
Aug 9, 2026 2444
ddis Ababa, August 9, 2026 (ENA) —The Ethiopian National Dialogue Conference is laying the foundation for building a generation and a nation grounded in the supremacy of ideas, according to participants. In an exclusive interview with ENA, participants emphasized that the discussions are centered on building broad consensus around eight major national agendas drawn from diverse segments of society, including nations and nationalities from across Ethiopia. The conference, which has been underway at the Addis International Convention Center since July 15, 2026, has brought together 4,000 representatives of Ethiopians from across the country and abroad for an inclusive dialogue on issues of national importance. Dereje Bogale, one of the participants, emphasized that the dialogue provides an opportunity for participants to freely exchange ideas and engage in constructive discussions. He further noted that the deliberations are intended to benefit future generations. The conference aims to identify the root causes of the country's longstanding challenges, propose practical solutions and create a historic foundation for a more peaceful and united Ethiopia, Dereje clarified. He also pointed out that the dialogue will help strengthen unity and enable Ethiopia to move to a higher chapter. Another participant, Gebeyaw Deboye, described the national dialogue as essential to Ethiopia's peace and development, saying the conference offers a significant opportunity to strengthen national unity and help the country advance toward a better future. Similarly, participant Abera Monamo said the conference has created a platform for broad and inclusive participation, emphasizing that national unity remains a top priority. He expressed confidence that the dialogue would make a significant contribution to Ethiopia's development and the consolidation of sustainable peace. The participants further noted that the success of the national dialogue depends on open discussion, mutual understanding and willingness to address the root causes of national challenges through ideas and consensus rather than confrontation.
PM Abiy Says TPLF Trapped in Outdated Political Ideas, Serving External Strategic Interests
Aug 8, 2026 5143
Addis Ababa, August 8, 2026 (ENA) —Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said TPLF is pursuing an outdated political ideology and leadership approach that is incompatible with Ethiopia’s current political realities. Recently, the defunct TPLF has openly violated the Pretoria Peace Agreement and has been preparing for a renewed conflict. In a wide-ranging interview with the Oromia Broadcasting Network (OBN), Prime Minister Abiy described the TPLF as a political force attempting to destabilize Ethiopia through obsolete strategies and alliances that, he said, serve external actors with longstanding strategic interests in weakening the country. The Prime Minister said the TPLF remains trapped in the political thinking and methods that shaped its rise to power in the early 1990s, despite having governed Ethiopia for 27 years before leaving office. He reveled that the group continues to portray itself as a liberation movement while pursuing narrow organizational interests rather than the broader interests of the people of Tigray. PM Abiy further explained that the TPLF seeks to use armed groups operating in other parts of Ethiopia as instruments to advance its objectives, rather than engaging them as equal political partners. He said this reflects a broader strategy aimed at weakening the Ethiopian state and creating conditions for instability. The Prime Minister also notes that the TPLF is acting as a proxy for external interests, arguing that its current political and military posture aligns with efforts to undermine Ethiopia’s sovereignty and strategic position. However, he underlined that the political formula through which the TPLF assumed power decades ago excluded broad sections of Ethiopia’s population. Meanwhile, this has already become outdated and cannot be replicated under today’s political conditions, the Prime Minister said. Ethiopia’s political awareness, public participation, and democratic engagement have changed fundamentally, he stated, making the strategies of previous decades obsolete. The Premier said Ethiopia has undergone significant political reforms that have expanded democratic space and opened opportunities for peaceful political competition. He noted that following the reform process, many political prisoners were released, although he indicated that some later engaged in violent activities. He also highlighted that political parties representing diverse ideological positions are participating in government institutions and that a National Dialogue process is underway to ensure broader public participation and seek long-term political solutions. The Prime Minister said many armed fighters are returning to civilian life after accepting the government’s peace initiative, and he reaffirmed that the government remains committed to dialogue. "The door to peace remains open," PM Abiy said, reiterating that any group willing to pursue peaceful political engagement and dialogue would be welcomed.
Eritrean Leadership Obstructing Regional Stability, Development: Uppsala University Professor
Aug 8, 2026 4760
Addis Ababa, August 8, 2026 (ENA) — Eritrea’s long-entrenched leadership has continued hindering regional stability and development, Uppsala University Professor Ashok Swain said. The Peace and Conflict Research professor at the Swedish university noted that the Eritrean leadership is once again playing a disruptive role in the Horn of Africa instead of delivering meaningful national development. In an exclusive interview with ENA, he stated that the regime in Asmara has maintained a belligerent posture in the aftermath of the Pretoria Peace Agreement, which brought an end to the devastating conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Recent reports indicate that the Eritrean military forces, in total disrespect of international law, have entered Tigray, Ethiopia’s northernmost territory, re-igniting concerns over Asmara’s activities in regional destabilization. The Eritrean regime, recognized as the primary party opposed to the Pretoria Peace Agreement, is actively supporting the "Tsimdo" anti-Ethiopia alliance. Under the guise of this alliance, the regime is openly using a faction of the banned Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) as a proxy to re-ignite war against Ethiopia, militarize Tigray, and plunge the region into a devastating war. Rather than contributing to regional stability, Eritrea has been acting in a manner consistent with violating Ethiopia’s territorial integrity, Professor Swain noted. “What we have seen in recent months, especially after the peace deal in Tigray, is Eritrea not acting the way it should when it comes to respecting Ethiopia’s sovereignty,” he said. Concerns about Eritrea’s conduct are rooted in a long history of conflict between the two neighboring countries. The 1998–2000 Ethio-Eritrean war claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and left lasting scars across the region. Those tensions appeared to ease in 2018 when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed initiated a historic peace agreement with Eritrea, ending two decades of hostility and raising hopes for a new era of regional cooperation. The agreement earned Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the Nobel Peace Prize and was widely welcomed across the Horn of Africa. Professor Swain said those expectations have largely collapsed due to the acts of the Eritrean leadership. Addressing Ethiopia’s parliament earlier this year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed explained his government’s policy of restraint despite growing tensions with Eritrea. “For five years, we appealed and exercised patience,” the premier told the lawmakers. “After we came to office, we tried to move away from past grievances, believing it was unnecessary to dwell on them.” PM Abiy rejected suggestions that current tensions were driven by Ethiopia’s interest in accessing the Red Sea, arguing that relations deteriorated during the Tigray war. He revealed that Eritrean forces entered areas behind Ethiopian positions, committed serious abuses and destroyed civilian properties. Those abuses intensified tensions. “When our the defense forces moved out of Axum, Eritrean forces entered the town and carried out mass killings of young people. And when our forces reached Adigrat town, they saw the pharmaceutical factory looted. These acts escalated tensions”, the PM elaborated. Professor Swain linked Eritrea’s regional behavior to its domestic political system, describing the country as being governed by an authoritarian leadership with a long record of repression and human rights abuses. “We all know that Eritrea has been ruled by a force which is not democratic, with all sorts of human rights violations and authoritarianism,” he noted. Reflecting on Eritrea’s post-independence trajectory, the professor said the country had squandered a historic opportunity. “I was in Eritrea in the early 1990s. Those were hopeful days. Eritrea was expected to develop, but that opportunity has been completely lost. “The development in Eritrea has not really taken place. Instead of contributing to development, infrastructure, and nation-building, Eritrea has increasingly become associated with creating instability in the region.” In contrast, he described Ethiopia as a larger and more economically dynamic state with significant development ambitions and a broader responsibility for regional stability. “Ethiopia is a larger country, a bigger country, and economically much stronger than Eritrea,” he said. “It has a role as a responsible regional power.” However, Professor Swain stressed the need for a diplomatic response rather than military escalation.
Politics
Ethiopia’s Historic Week of Green Revolution, Digital Sovereignty and National Consensus
Aug 9, 2026 2497
Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) Some weeks are measured by the events they produce. Others are remembered for the direction they reveal. For Ethiopia, the past week was marked by a series of developments that reached far beyond individual announcements. From millions of citizens gathering under heavy rains to plant the seeds of an ecological future, to the country crossing the 50-million mark in its national digital identity system, and from renewed efforts to forge political consensus to a broader campaign against economic crimes, the week offered a picture of a country steadily building the foundations of its next chapter. Across environment, technology, governance, security and infrastructure, a common thread emerged: the pursuit of greater national capacity, resilience and self-reliance. Planting Hope, One Seedling at a Time Perhaps nowhere was the scale of that national mobilization more visible than in Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative. In a remarkable 12-hour campaign conducted under the theme “Let Us Plant Hope,” Ethiopia planted more than 805.3 million tree seedlings, setting a new environmental record. The operation covered some 291,400 hectares and brought together an extraordinary 26.2 million citizens across the country. The scale was impressive. But the deeper significance lay in what stood behind the numbers. Millions of Ethiopians turned out despite torrential seasonal rains, transforming what could have been an ordinary environmental campaign into a nationwide demonstration of civic participation and collective responsibility. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed captured the spirit of the day, saying: “Despite the formidable challenge of planting seedlings throughout the day in torrential rains, over 26.2 million Ethiopians stepped forward to plant hope for tomorrow. This extraordinary spirit proves that when we unite around a shared vision, no hurdle is insurmountable.” The achievement also placed the week within the broader trajectory of the Green Legacy Initiative. More than 6.5 billion seedlings have already been planted during the current Ethiopian year, leaving another 1.5 billion to reach the seasonal target of 8 billion seedlings. Yet the initiative is increasingly becoming about more than planting trees. Across regions, government officials and local communities have linked the campaign to soil conservation, watershed rehabilitation, food security and the protection of critical water infrastructure. Cabinet members and regional leaders also used the mobilization to strengthen anti-siltation efforts around dams. What began as a tree-planting campaign is increasingly taking the shape of a national climate-resilience strategy—one that seeks to connect environmental restoration with the country's long-term economic and ecological security. Strengthening Ethiopia’s Digital Frontiers As Ethiopia accelerates its digital transformation, the government is moving to secure the infrastructure underpinning it. This week, the Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Proclamation No. 1426/2026 was highlighted as a major step toward protecting strategic digital systems from growing cyber threats. INSA Director General Tigist Hamid said the law establishes a comprehensive framework for monitoring cyber risks and coordinating responses across 12 critical sectors, including finance, telecommunications, health, energy, water, transport and government services. The proclamation requires critical infrastructure operators to strengthen risk assessments, cyber audits and security governance, while establishing a dedicated cybersecurity fund to support resilience, innovation and skills development. As digital identity, electronic payments and online public services expand, the new framework seeks to ensure that Ethiopia’s digital transformation is matched by stronger protection of its national data, critical systems and digital sovereignty. The Search for Consensus Beyond technology and environmental restoration, Ethiopia's most consequential project remains political: finding a durable framework for national consensus. That effort moved another step forward this week as consultations under the National Dialogue framework brought more than 4,000 delegates representing different sections of society to the Addis International Convention Center. The significance of the gathering lies not merely in the number of participants, but in the difficult questions being placed on the table. Ethiopia's political history has been shaped by competing interpretations of power, identity, representation and economic opportunity. The National Dialogue seeks to move those disagreements from confrontation toward structured discussion—and ultimately toward a political culture capable of managing differences without repeatedly turning them into crises. In an extended broadcast interview, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reflected on the historical roots of popular struggles and the failures that helped produce them. He argued that understanding the past is essential not for perpetuating old divisions, but for addressing the structural problems that produced them. “The historic popular struggles of our past were fundamentally directed at rectifying system-level governance failures and economic marginalization—not at dismantling national unity. True state-building requires us to acknowledge these historical realities while constructively channeling our efforts into building a shared, equitable democratic future.” That distinction is central to the country's search for consensus: recognizing grievances without allowing them to become permanent political fault lines. The challenge now is to translate dialogue into institutions, agreements and a political culture capable of sustaining the country's unity while accommodating its diversity. Protecting the Economic Front Ethiopia’s economic transformation is also facing a battle against the networks seeking to exploit weaknesses in the system. This week, the government launched decisive measures against individuals, businesses and officials accused of corruption and illegal economic activities undermining the ongoing macroeconomic reform. Government Communication Service Minister Enatalem Melese said such networks had contributed to foreign-currency shortages, inflationary pressures, contraband trade and artificial shortages of essential goods. The crackdown has already seen more than 7,000 businesses and warehouses sealed, while 169 people accused of illegal money transfers, hawala activities and black-market currency transactions were brought before the law. Authorities also targeted illicit gold trading, fuel and fertilizer-related corruption, tax fraud, illegal financial flows and unauthorized electricity sales, with hundreds of suspects facing investigation or legal action. The breadth of the operation underscores a central message of the reform agenda: economic transformation requires not only new policies and investment, but also institutions capable of protecting the system from corruption, illicit markets and the misuse of national resources. Energy, Water and the Regional Horizon Ethiopia's infrastructure ambitions continued to intersect with its wider regional role, particularly in energy and water. Following the latest milestones associated with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, water-resource engineers and energy analysts emphasized the importance of sustaining momentum through further hydropower development along the Abay River basin. The argument extends beyond domestic electricity generation. Additional generation capacity, combined with stronger transmission infrastructure, could reinforce Ethiopia's position as a major electricity supplier to neighboring countries and contribute to the gradual integration of East Africa's power markets. The strategic equation is increasingly clear: Ethiopia's water and energy resources are not only national development assets; they can also become instruments of regional economic integration. At the same time, progress in localized clean-water systems and disease-surveillance networks added another dimension to the country's resilience agenda. From public health to environmental protection, the common objective is increasingly one of preparedness—building systems capable of absorbing shocks before they become national crises. A Week That Revealed a Direction Taken separately, the week's developments might appear to belong to entirely different worlds. Tree planting belongs to the environment. Digital identity belongs to technology. National Dialogue belongs to politics. Economic enforcement belongs to security. Hydropower belongs to infrastructure. But viewed together, they tell a more coherent story. They point toward a country seeking to strengthen the foundations of its sovereignty—from the restoration of its land and protection of its water resources to the security of its digital systems, the integrity of its economy and the institutions through which political differences are managed. The most important achievement of such a week, therefore, may not be any single record, platform or consultation. It is the emerging recognition that national transformation requires capacity on every front at once. A greener landscape. A more connected citizenry. Stronger institutions. A more secure economy. Greater energy capacity. And, above all, a political culture capable of turning Ethiopia's diversity from a source of recurring confrontation into a foundation for common purpose. That is what made the week significant. It was not simply a week of milestones. It was a week that offered another glimpse of the Ethiopia being built for tomorrow.
Conflicts, Geopolitical Rivalries and Economic Risks Shape a Turbulent World
Aug 9, 2026 2284
By Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) The world experienced another turbulent week as armed conflicts, geopolitical rivalries, diplomatic maneuvering, economic pressures, climate stress and humanitarian emergencies continued to reinforce one another. From persistent wars and renewed security tensions to fragile ceasefire efforts and intensified diplomatic initiatives, governments and international organizations faced growing pressure to contain crises before they spread beyond their immediate theatres. At the same time, disruptions to energy supplies and maritime routes continued to expose the vulnerability of the global economy to geopolitical shocks, with uncertainty affecting oil prices, shipping costs, trade flows and inflationary pressures. The week also highlighted the increasingly interconnected nature of global crises. Conflict and insecurity continued to drive displacement and humanitarian needs, while extreme weather events, wildfires, floods and prolonged climate pressures placed additional strain on communities already facing economic hardship. Food security remained a concern in several vulnerable regions as conflict, disrupted supply chains and climate related shocks threatened agricultural production and access to essential commodities. Meanwhile, migration pressures continued to rise as people sought safety and economic opportunities across borders, creating additional challenges for governments and humanitarian agencies. Beyond immediate crises, major powers continued to compete for strategic influence, particularly over energy resources, critical trade corridors, emerging technologies and military capabilities. Diplomatic engagement remained active as states sought to prevent escalation, negotiate settlements and protect their economic and security interests. Yet the persistence of competing geopolitical agendas demonstrated the limits of diplomacy when trust between major actors remains weak. Taken together, the week's developments underscored a world facing multiple, interconnected risks rather than isolated crises. Conflict, economic uncertainty, climate emergencies and humanitarian pressures increasingly overlap, creating a fragile international environment in which a political or security shock in one region can rapidly produce consequences far beyond its borders. Peace and Security The confrontation involving Iran and the United States remained the week's most consequential international development. Sustained uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continued to threaten global energy and maritime shipping markets. By the end of the week, the dispute had increasingly shifted from the battlefield toward the question of who would control and regulate shipping through the strategic waterway. Media reports indicated that Tehran said an agreement with Oman had been reached on parameters for a proposed shipping route through Hormuz, but Iranian officials subsequently stressed that the arrangement alone would not be sufficient to fully reopen the waterway. Diplomatic efforts to forge a path toward negotiations proceeded alongside intensifying military and political pressure. Tehran maintained demands for specific guarantees before fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington faced growing urgency to decide whether military action or diplomacy offers a sustainable solution. The prolonged disruption of Hormuz has already affected businesses, employment and migrant workers across the Gulf, demonstrating that the crisis is no longer simply an energy security problem. Some media outlets noted that disruption to shipping and economic activity has affected sectors ranging from events and tourism to employment and foreign currency earnings. The ramifications of this standoff extend far beyond the region. As one of the world's premier energy corridors, prolonged disruption in the Strait could spike crude oil prices, drive up global freight tariffs, and reignite domestic inflationary pressures worldwide. The Times of India reported that Brent crude rose above 83 USD per barrel on August 7 as uncertainty persisted over the reopening of Hormuz. Reuters similarly reported that Brent gained more than 1 USD on Friday amid uncertainty over the terms of a possible reopening agreement. The conflicting demands over shipping access, transit fees, sanctions and insurance restrictions mean that even a diplomatic agreement may not immediately restore normal commercial traffic. Simultaneously, the conflict in Gaza remained unresolved. Talks over a long-term framework continued, but major sticking points, including Hamas's disarmament, Israeli military withdrawals, and post war security arrangements, obstructed a durable settlement. Meanwhile, severe humanitarian distress across the territory remained a critical concern for the international community. Geopolitics and Shifting Alliances Beyond active conflicts, the week demonstrated a continuing transformation of the international security order as countries reassessed traditional alliances and sought new strategic partnerships. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan moved forward with a trilateral defence arrangement linking major powers from the Middle East and South Asia. Ankara subsequently stressed that the agreement was not directed against Iran, reflecting the delicate balance being pursued by countries seeking stronger security cooperation without necessarily becoming parties to another regional confrontation. The Indo Pacific remained another major arena of strategic competition. Pacific island governments faced growing pressure to balance relations with China, the United States, Australia and New Zealand while protecting their own sovereignty and development interests. The dispute surrounding China's recent ballistic missile test exposed divisions within the Pacific Islands Forum. Some governments expressed concern about the strategic implications of the test, while Beijing maintained that the launch was part of routine military activity and sought to reassure Pacific partners. China simultaneously intensified diplomatic engagement with Pacific Island states. Beijing presented its cooperation as supportive of national sovereignty and development choices and sought to distinguish its approach from what it describes as conditional or bloc-based diplomacy. The episode illustrates that strategic competition in the Pacific is increasingly being pursued through diplomacy, development assistance and political influence as well as military capabilities. The broader contest between major powers is therefore no longer confined to traditional military alliances. Energy access, infrastructure, maritime routes, trade, technology, development financing and diplomatic influence have all become instruments of geopolitical competition. Economic Risks and Global Trade Economic vulnerability emerged as one of the clearest themes of the week. The disruption around Hormuz demonstrated how quickly a security crisis can become a global economic problem. Higher oil prices can increase transportation and production costs, while prolonged shipping disruption can raise freight rates and insurance premiums. For countries heavily dependent on imported energy, the consequences can include higher inflation, pressure on currencies and greater strain on household incomes. India has particular exposure because of its energy imports, extensive commercial links with the Gulf and large overseas workforce in the region. The Hormuz crisis therefore represents not only a foreign policy challenge for New Delhi but also a direct economic and human security concern. China, meanwhile, has continued to emphasize the broader consequences of geopolitical fragmentation for global production, maritime commerce and employment. Prolonged confrontation threatens the economic interdependence on which international trade has been built. The same vulnerabilities are visible in Europe, where disruptions to the Black Sea have affected agricultural and energy exports, and in the Red Sea, where insecurity has forced vessels to reconsider traditional routes. Canada offered a contrasting economic signal during the week, reporting stronger than expected labour conditions in July, with unemployment falling to a two year low despite continuing trade tensions and the effects of US tariffs. Taken together, these developments suggest that geopolitical fragmentation is becoming a structural economic risk rather than simply a temporary source of market volatility. Humanitarian and Public Health Emergencies Humanitarian concerns remained closely linked to armed conflict and economic instability during the week. The Democratic Republic of Congo continued confronting a serious Ebola outbreak, with the epidemic concentrated particularly in Ituri and North Kivu. The outbreak has placed additional pressure on health authorities operating in areas already affected by insecurity, displacement and limited infrastructure. Available epidemiological figures demonstrate the scale of the crisis. By late July, thousands of cases and more than a thousand deaths had been recorded, underscoring the continuing strain on health authorities and humanitarian agencies. The outbreak illustrates the difficulty of managing major health emergencies in areas already affected by insecurity and displacement. Public health responses must operate alongside humanitarian operations and conflict management, making containment considerably more difficult. The World Health Organization (WHO) also marked World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7, drawing attention to the need to strengthen support for mothers and infants. The observance provided a reminder that global health priorities continue even as governments concentrate on wars, security crises and economic shocks. Climate and Environmental Pressures Climate related disruption added another layer of vulnerability to the international picture. Europe experienced severe heat and drought conditions, with unusually low water levels along the Danube exposing historical wartime shipwrecks. Beyond the striking historical discovery, the falling water levels highlighted the vulnerability of inland waterways that support trade, transport and industrial activity. Extreme weather increasingly threatens infrastructure and supply chains at a time when geopolitical tensions are already putting pressure on global commodity flows. Drought can affect agricultural production and river transport, while extreme heat can strain electricity systems and damage infrastructure. The combination of climate stress and geopolitical instability is particularly significant because both can produce food price increases, migration pressures and competition over resources. Conclusion Taken together, the week's developments reveal a world in which conflicts, economic shocks, geopolitical rivalry, climate pressures and humanitarian emergencies are increasingly interconnected. The Strait of Hormuz is not simply an Iranian American security dispute. Its disruption can affect oil prices, shipping costs, inflation and employment thousands of kilometres away. The war in Ukraine is not confined to Eastern Europe, as attacks on Black Sea infrastructure affect agricultural and energy exports. The week's developments offered another warning that military confrontation can rapidly become an economic crisis, while economic insecurity can deepen humanitarian pressures and political instability. The world remains deeply divided over security, sovereignty and the future international order. Yet the interconnected nature of today's crises also makes cooperation more necessary. Preventing escalation, protecting global trade routes, maintaining humanitarian access and strengthening multilateral diplomacy will remain essential to containing the risks of an increasingly volatile international system. NB: This weekly review draws on reporting and analysis from major international and regional media outlets, including Reuters, AP, AFP, CNN, ABC, The Times of India, China Daily, Global Times, and South China Morning Post.
Prosperity Party to Put Citizens’ Wellbeing at Heart of Ethiopia’s Next Five-Year Agenda: PM Abiy
Aug 9, 2026 2113
Addis Ababa, August 9, 2026 (ENA) —Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the Prosperity Party (PP) will place citizens’ wellbeing and tangible improvements in their daily lives at the center of its priorities over the next five years. In an interview with the Oromia Broadcasting Network (OBN), Prime Minister Abiy outlined an ambitious agenda spanning food sovereignty, public services, technology, energy, agriculture and urban development. The Premier revealed that the government will pursue a range of initiatives designed to ensure that the benefits of development reach citizens more directly and improve their quality of life. He identified the ongoing national dialogue as a key instrument for addressing Ethiopia’s longstanding political and social challenges, saying it could help resolve problems that have accumulated over generations and contribute to lasting solutions. The Prime Minister also underscored food sovereignty as a strategic priority for Ethiopia’s economic transformation, both at the regional and national levels. He said the government will intensify efforts to improve public service delivery while taking stronger measures against corruption, theft and inefficiency. Elected officials, he added, have a responsibility to honor the commitments they made to citizens during the election and deliver meaningful results. Technology, according to Abiy, will be central to this effort. The government plans to expand the use of digital technologies across sectors to make public services more accessible, efficient and responsive to citizens’ needs. Speaking on the nation’s energy ambitions, the Prime Minister highlighted major energy initiatives expected to shape Ethiopia’s development trajectory over the coming years, including the country’s ambition to generate nuclear power for the first time. He described the nuclear energy program as a historic undertaking for Ethiopia and Africa, saying it could lay an important foundation for future generations. Abiy also pointed to Ethiopia’s emerging natural gas sector, noting that the country had pursued the development of its gas resources for decades but had previously struggled to fully utilize them. He said Ethiopia is now extracting natural gas and developing industries that can use it as an industrial input. Some vehicles previously powered by diesel are also being converted to natural gas, with wider deployment of natural-gas-powered vehicles expected in the coming months. Acknowledging agriculture as central to Ethiopia’s food sovereignty, the Prime Minister said the sector remains a cornerstone of the country’s economy, livelihoods and national production. He emphasized expanding farmers’ access to fertilizer, irrigation, agricultural machinery and modern technologies to raise productivity and strengthen food sovereignty. Machinery is being imported to support the construction of fertilizer production facilities, while irrigation schemes are being expanded in different parts of the country, he said. The Premier noted that increased land cultivation and cluster farming have already contributed to higher agricultural output, adding that the government will continue to expand these efforts. Expanding irrigation, he stressed, is particularly important to enable farmers to produce throughout the year rather than relying predominantly on seasonal rainfall. Domestic fertilizer production, the PM added, will help reduce dependence on external supplies while strengthening Ethiopia’s capacity to meet its agricultural input needs. The Prime Minister also highlighted Bishoftu International Airport under construction in Bishoftu as a landmark project with significance extending beyond Ethiopia, describing it as a major investment in the country’s future air transport and economic development. On urban development, PM Abiy said the government’s urban modernization and corridor development programs are ultimately aimed at transforming cities and improving the quality of services available to residents. The initiatives are designed to expand access to housing, clean water, electricity, street lighting and other essential services, while bringing education and healthcare facilities closer to communities. Beyond infrastructure, the projects are expected to generate employment, stimulate innovation and create more livable urban environments, he said. Pm Abiy said the experience gained from Addis Ababa’s urban modernization efforts will provide a foundation for transforming cities across Ethiopia’s regions during the next five years.
Eritrea’s Regime Military Adventurism Risks Dragging Horn of Africa Back into Conflict
Aug 9, 2026 3666
By Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) The Horn of Africa is once again facing the danger of military and political escalation as renewed manoeuvring involving Eritrea, illegal TPLF-led political and military actors, and other regional and external forces threatens to undermine the fragile peace achieved after years of devastating conflict. At the centre of these concerns is Tigray, a region still struggling to recover from the destruction, displacement and human suffering caused by the 2020 to 2022 war. The conflict ended with the signing of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA), creating an opportunity for the region to pursue reconstruction, reconciliation and political dialogue. That opportunity remains fragile. Reports of renewed military contacts involving Eritrean officials and former TPLF military figures inside Tigray have raised concerns that political disagreements could once again be transformed into military calculations. Against the backdrop of tensions involving Ethiopia, Eritrea, Egypt and armed groups in the region, such developments risk turning Ethiopia’s internal political challenges into a wider regional confrontation. The central concern is not merely which political actors may gain from renewed alliances, but who will bear the consequences if those alliances lead to another conflict. For the people of Tigray, particularly its youth, the answer is painfully familiar. Foreign Military Involvement One of the most troubling issues is the reported engagement of Eritrean military officials with banned TPLF military figures inside Tigray. Reports of meetings involving Eritrean and TPLF faction leaders on Ethiopian territory have raised questions about the purpose, authorization and implications of such contacts. If confirmed, the presence of foreign military officials inside Ethiopian territory without the authorization of the federal government would raise serious questions concerning national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Tigray is an integral regional state of Ethiopia and should not become a platform for external military calculations or geopolitical competition. The timing is also significant. Northern Ethiopia needs reconstruction, economic recovery, reconciliation and political stability. Renewed military engagement risks diverting attention and resources away from these priorities while creating an atmosphere in which mistrust and mobilisation can once again flourish. Ethiopia’s federal government and people have repeatedly expressed a desire to avoid another war, including renewed confrontation with Eritrea. Preserving that restraint requires all actors to avoid steps that could create facts on the ground and gradually transform political tensions into military confrontation. Eritrea's Regime History of Regional Confrontation The current concerns are also being viewed against Eritrea’s broader regional history. Since its independence from Ethiopia in 1993, Asmara has been involved in a series of military disputes and diplomatic tensions with neighbouring countries. The Ethiopia Eritrea border war of 1998 to 2000 remains the clearest illustration of how political and territorial disputes can escalate into devastating conflict. Tens of thousands of people were killed before the Algiers Agreement brought the major hostilities to an end. The 2018 rapprochement between Addis Ababa and Asmara marked a dramatic improvement in relations and raised hopes for a lasting transformation in the relationship between the two countries. Yet unresolved security concerns and competing strategic interests have continued to shape the politics of the region. Eritrea has also experienced serious disputes and security tensions involving Yemen, Djibouti and Sudan. Critics of Asmara have consequently accused the Eritrean government of relying heavily on military pressure, strategic alliances and security calculations to advance its regional interests. Whatever the interpretation of these episodes, the history demonstrates the danger of allowing regional disputes to become militarised. The Horn of Africa has repeatedly paid a heavy price when political disagreements are settled through force rather than sustained diplomacy. Danger of Proxy Politics The wider geopolitical environment makes the current situation even more complicated. Egypt’s strategic rivalry with Ethiopia, particularly over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and competing interests in the Nile Basin and Red Sea, has added another dimension to regional calculations. Any alignment between external actors and domestic political forces around Ethiopia’s internal divisions could deepen instability. The possibility of competing regional interests converging around armed groups or political factions creates the risk of turning domestic disputes into a proxy confrontation. The reported network involving the TPLF, Eritrea, Fano aligned forces and external actors such as Egypt is therefore particularly concerning. The alliance sometimes referred to as “Tsimdo” could, if it develops into a coordinated political or military arrangement, turn Tigray region of Ethiopia and neighbouring areas into an arena for competing strategic interests. Such arrangements may provide short term tactical advantages to individual actors. But alliances formed around a common opponent can be inherently unstable. Once immediate interests change, former partners can become rivals, leaving civilians to bear the consequences of conflicts they did not create. For Eritrea, deeper involvement in Ethiopia’s internal affairs could expose its own population to another costly regional confrontation. For Fano aligned forces, cooperation with former adversaries could transform political grievances into a broader conflict with national and ethnic dimensions. For external actors, using Ethiopia’s internal divisions to advance strategic interests could further destabilise an already fragile region. The People of Tigray Must Not Pay The greatest danger is that young Tigrayans could once again become the human cost of decisions made by political and military elites. At the heart of this threat is Eritrea’s regime, whose long-established reliance on proxy actors and military adventurism has repeatedly undermined peace efforts and fueled instability across the Horn of Africa. The region’s youth have already endured violence, displacement, economic hardship and interrupted education. Thousands of families continue to face the consequences of a conflict that disrupted livelihoods. Reports of renewed recruitment and alleged coercive mobilisation in Tigray region have therefore intensified public concern. Such allegations require serious scrutiny, transparency and accountability. Any effort to rebuild armed structures or mobilise young people for another confrontation would threaten not only immediate security but also the future of an entire generation. Tigray does not need another mobilisation campaign. It needs functioning schools, hospitals, roads, businesses and institutions. Its young people need opportunities to study, work and build families rather than being placed once again in the path of war. The political future of Tigray region must consequently be pursued through dialogue and legitimate political processes. Attempts to regain influence through armed confrontation would risk repeating the very tragedy from which the region is still recovering. A renewed Ethiopia Eritrea confrontation would not remain confined to the border between the two countries. The Horn of Africa is interconnected through security, trade, migration, political alliances and strategic interests. Another war could draw in armed groups, neighbouring states and external powers, producing a crisis whose humanitarian and economic consequence would be difficult to contain. It could disrupt trade routes, increase displacement, deepen food insecurity and divert resources from development and reconstruction. For Ethiopia, renewed conflict would threaten economic progress and divert national attention from domestic development priorities. For Eritrea, another confrontation could impose further human and economic costs on a population that has already experienced prolonged militarisation. For Tigray, the consequences could be catastrophic, given the region’s unfinished recovery from the previous war. The wider lesson is clear: military confrontation rarely remains under the control of those who initiate it. Once violence begins, political calculations can quickly give way to humanitarian catastrophe. All the people of Tigray Should struggle to enhance peace and stability in their region through preserving the Pretoria peace agreement and denying the defunct TPLF leaders who made unholy marriage with internal and external enemies to engage the people in a devastating war. The Pretoria cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) demonstrated that even one of the Horn of Africa’s most destructive conflicts could be brought to an end through negotiation. Its significance extends beyond the cessation of hostilities. It created an opportunity for political dialogue and recovery after years of devastating violence. That opportunity should not be undermined by renewed military preparations. If Eritrean authorities are engaging with political or military actors inside Tigray, transparency is essential. Such engagement should respect Ethiopia’s sovereignty and contribute to peace rather than destabilisation. The TPLF belligerent political and military actors, for their part, must recognise that armed confrontation cannot provide a sustainable solution to political disagreements. The Ethiopian government also has a responsibility to maintain restraint while addressing security concerns through lawful and diplomatic channels. In this regard, the federal government has gone to considerable lengths to demonstrate maximum restraint despite mounting security concerns and repeated provocations. Preventing another war requires more than military preparedness; it requires sustained political engagement, confidence-building, and a genuine willingness by all sides to resolve disputes through dialogue rather than force. The same principle applies to external actors. Regional and international powers should support peace, reconstruction and dialogue rather than encourage political divisions that could produce another cycle of violence. The Horn of Africa has suffered enough from conflicts fueled by mistrust, rivalry and military adventurism. The region now faces a choice between protecting the fragile gains of peace and allowing political calculations to reopen one of its most destructive fault lines. Tigray must not become a battlefield for regional rivalries. Ethiopian territory must not become a stage for unauthorized foreign military manoeuvring. And the youth of Tigray must not once again be sacrificed for the ambitions of competing political and military elites. The responsibility rests with all actors. Eritrea must avoid actions that threaten Ethiopia’s sovereignty or regional stability. Political forces in Tigray region must pursue their objectives through peaceful political means. Ethiopia must continue to use restraint and diplomacy. Regional and external powers must resist the temptation to exploit internal divisions for strategic advantage. The consequences of failure would extend far beyond the immediate political actors. Families would once again lose loved ones, communities would face displacement, development would be disrupted, and another generation would inherit the burdens of war. Conclusion The Horn of Africa stands at a critical moment. The region has an opportunity to consolidate the peace achieved through negotiation or to repeat the destructive patterns of the past. For Tigray, the priority should be recovery, reconciliation and rebuilding. For Ethiopia and Eritrea, it should be preventing another confrontation that could inflict enormous costs on both populations. For regional and external actors, the responsibility should be to support stability rather than deepen existing divisions. The Pretoria agreement showed that dialogue can succeed where war cannot. Its promise must therefore be protected from renewed militarisation and political adventurism. The people of Tigray have already paid too high a price for war. Their future should not be determined by military alliances forged behind closed doors or by geopolitical calculations made far from the communities that would suffer their consequences. The choice before the region is ultimately simple: preserve peace and give a generation the opportunity to rebuild or allow military adventurism to reopen a conflict whose wounds have not yet healed. The Horn of Africa can ill afford to make the wrong choice.
Who is Really Water -rich?
Aug 9, 2026 2501
By Yimer Ayele (from POA) August 9, 2026 (ENA) Contrary to popular belief and the UN's designation of Egypt as water-scarce, the nation possesses immense water potentials that remain largely underreported and misunderstood. Egypt’s water security is often portrayed as precarious, primarily due to its heavy reliance on the Nile River and the challenges posed by climate change and population growth. However, a closer examination reveals a wealth of hidden resources and strategic infrastructure that position Egypt as a water rich nation with significant untapped potential. These resources include the vast reservoirs behind the Aswan High Dam, the immense Nubian Sandstone Aquifer System, advancements in desalination technology, and regional cooperation through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Recognizing and harnessing these resources is essential not only for Egypt’s future but also for redefining regional water narratives across Africa and beyond. At the core of Egypt’s water resilience is Lake Nasser, stored behind the Aswan High Dam. This massive reservoir holds approximately 169 billion cubic meters of water, acting as a strategic buffer against both seasonal flooding and periods of drought. The dam’s ability to regulate flow has historically safeguarded Egypt’s agriculture, industry, and domestic water needs. Yet, the story does not end there. Beyond Lake Nasser lies the Nubian Sandstone Aquifer System (NSAS), the world’s largest known fossil water underground reservoir. Spanning over two million square kilometers across Egypt, Libya, Sudan, and Chad, the NSAS contains an estimated 150,000 cubic kilometers of water. This underground aquifer is a silent, yet potent, resource that far exceeds the Nile’s discharge over five centuries, representing a strategic reserve that Egypt and neighboring countries can tap into for decades to come. The sheer scale of this resource underscores Egypt’s hidden water wealth and potential for long-term resilience. The aquifer’s existence challenges the narrative of water scarcity and opens avenues for sophisticated, sustainable extraction strategies that can complement surface water sources. In addition to these underground and surface reserves, Egypt has made significant strides in desalination—producing roughly 1.5 to 2 million cubic meters of desalinated water daily. The country has launched a strategic master plan through 2050 that aims to multiply desalination capacity utilizing public-private partnerships, green grants, and coastal expansion projects. The integration of renewable energy, especially solar power, into desalination facilities can be a cornerstone of Egypt’s sustainable water future, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon footprints and harness green energy sources. Egypt’s water strategy should also encompass regional cooperation, exemplified by Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). This mega hydropower project, while primarily aimed at electricity generation, exemplifies regional collaboration that benefits downstream countries. The dam helps regulate the Blue Nile’s flow, trapping sediments, and reducing downstream siltation that historically degraded reservoirs like Lake Nasser. It also ensures a more consistent water release, reducing extreme floods and droughts and extending reservoir lifespan through sediment trapping. Ethiopia’s focus on hydropower for electricity rather than mass diversion for irrigation exemplifies a sustainable approach that aligns with Egypt’s needs and regional stability. Egypt’s water story must shift to one of resilience, strategic resource management, and regional cooperation. It must shift to a narrative that highlights the immense hidden potential—vast underground aquifers, advanced desalination capacity, and collaborative water governance—that must be communicated globally. The misconception of Egypt as a water-scarce country overlooks these critical resources and innovations. Recognizing and harnessing Egypt’s true water potential is essential for ensuring sustainable development, regional stability, and a resilient future for all. The world must be told the truth: Egypt is not just a water-scarce country but a water-rich nation with enormous, largely untapped resources that can secure its future for generations to come. However, Egypt is actively pursuing massive desert development projects—such as the New Delta agricultural scheme and the new city of Jirian—by shifting the natural course of the Nile and reallocating billions of cubic meters of Nile water to supply new farming and urban areas. The Egyptian desert where Nile waters have been diverted (such as through the Toshka Project or spillways from Lake Nasser) is the Western Desert. This vast arid region experiences extreme heat, leading to high evaporation rates in artificial lakes and open irrigation canals. Egypt must be more transparent not only in the wasteful practice observable in the ways that the northern Africa country is diverting the natural course of the Nile, but also in declaring truth concerning the immense water buried underground across vast area of land.It is spectacular how Egypt managed to bamboozle the whole world, portraying itself as a water-scarce country. It is not!
National Dialogue Conference Laying Foundation for Generation Grounded in Supremacy of Ideas: Participant
Aug 9, 2026 2444
ddis Ababa, August 9, 2026 (ENA) —The Ethiopian National Dialogue Conference is laying the foundation for building a generation and a nation grounded in the supremacy of ideas, according to participants. In an exclusive interview with ENA, participants emphasized that the discussions are centered on building broad consensus around eight major national agendas drawn from diverse segments of society, including nations and nationalities from across Ethiopia. The conference, which has been underway at the Addis International Convention Center since July 15, 2026, has brought together 4,000 representatives of Ethiopians from across the country and abroad for an inclusive dialogue on issues of national importance. Dereje Bogale, one of the participants, emphasized that the dialogue provides an opportunity for participants to freely exchange ideas and engage in constructive discussions. He further noted that the deliberations are intended to benefit future generations. The conference aims to identify the root causes of the country's longstanding challenges, propose practical solutions and create a historic foundation for a more peaceful and united Ethiopia, Dereje clarified. He also pointed out that the dialogue will help strengthen unity and enable Ethiopia to move to a higher chapter. Another participant, Gebeyaw Deboye, described the national dialogue as essential to Ethiopia's peace and development, saying the conference offers a significant opportunity to strengthen national unity and help the country advance toward a better future. Similarly, participant Abera Monamo said the conference has created a platform for broad and inclusive participation, emphasizing that national unity remains a top priority. He expressed confidence that the dialogue would make a significant contribution to Ethiopia's development and the consolidation of sustainable peace. The participants further noted that the success of the national dialogue depends on open discussion, mutual understanding and willingness to address the root causes of national challenges through ideas and consensus rather than confrontation.
PM Abiy Says TPLF Trapped in Outdated Political Ideas, Serving External Strategic Interests
Aug 8, 2026 5143
Addis Ababa, August 8, 2026 (ENA) —Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said TPLF is pursuing an outdated political ideology and leadership approach that is incompatible with Ethiopia’s current political realities. Recently, the defunct TPLF has openly violated the Pretoria Peace Agreement and has been preparing for a renewed conflict. In a wide-ranging interview with the Oromia Broadcasting Network (OBN), Prime Minister Abiy described the TPLF as a political force attempting to destabilize Ethiopia through obsolete strategies and alliances that, he said, serve external actors with longstanding strategic interests in weakening the country. The Prime Minister said the TPLF remains trapped in the political thinking and methods that shaped its rise to power in the early 1990s, despite having governed Ethiopia for 27 years before leaving office. He reveled that the group continues to portray itself as a liberation movement while pursuing narrow organizational interests rather than the broader interests of the people of Tigray. PM Abiy further explained that the TPLF seeks to use armed groups operating in other parts of Ethiopia as instruments to advance its objectives, rather than engaging them as equal political partners. He said this reflects a broader strategy aimed at weakening the Ethiopian state and creating conditions for instability. The Prime Minister also notes that the TPLF is acting as a proxy for external interests, arguing that its current political and military posture aligns with efforts to undermine Ethiopia’s sovereignty and strategic position. However, he underlined that the political formula through which the TPLF assumed power decades ago excluded broad sections of Ethiopia’s population. Meanwhile, this has already become outdated and cannot be replicated under today’s political conditions, the Prime Minister said. Ethiopia’s political awareness, public participation, and democratic engagement have changed fundamentally, he stated, making the strategies of previous decades obsolete. The Premier said Ethiopia has undergone significant political reforms that have expanded democratic space and opened opportunities for peaceful political competition. He noted that following the reform process, many political prisoners were released, although he indicated that some later engaged in violent activities. He also highlighted that political parties representing diverse ideological positions are participating in government institutions and that a National Dialogue process is underway to ensure broader public participation and seek long-term political solutions. The Prime Minister said many armed fighters are returning to civilian life after accepting the government’s peace initiative, and he reaffirmed that the government remains committed to dialogue. "The door to peace remains open," PM Abiy said, reiterating that any group willing to pursue peaceful political engagement and dialogue would be welcomed.
Eritrean Leadership Obstructing Regional Stability, Development: Uppsala University Professor
Aug 8, 2026 4760
Addis Ababa, August 8, 2026 (ENA) — Eritrea’s long-entrenched leadership has continued hindering regional stability and development, Uppsala University Professor Ashok Swain said. The Peace and Conflict Research professor at the Swedish university noted that the Eritrean leadership is once again playing a disruptive role in the Horn of Africa instead of delivering meaningful national development. In an exclusive interview with ENA, he stated that the regime in Asmara has maintained a belligerent posture in the aftermath of the Pretoria Peace Agreement, which brought an end to the devastating conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Recent reports indicate that the Eritrean military forces, in total disrespect of international law, have entered Tigray, Ethiopia’s northernmost territory, re-igniting concerns over Asmara’s activities in regional destabilization. The Eritrean regime, recognized as the primary party opposed to the Pretoria Peace Agreement, is actively supporting the "Tsimdo" anti-Ethiopia alliance. Under the guise of this alliance, the regime is openly using a faction of the banned Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) as a proxy to re-ignite war against Ethiopia, militarize Tigray, and plunge the region into a devastating war. Rather than contributing to regional stability, Eritrea has been acting in a manner consistent with violating Ethiopia’s territorial integrity, Professor Swain noted. “What we have seen in recent months, especially after the peace deal in Tigray, is Eritrea not acting the way it should when it comes to respecting Ethiopia’s sovereignty,” he said. Concerns about Eritrea’s conduct are rooted in a long history of conflict between the two neighboring countries. The 1998–2000 Ethio-Eritrean war claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and left lasting scars across the region. Those tensions appeared to ease in 2018 when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed initiated a historic peace agreement with Eritrea, ending two decades of hostility and raising hopes for a new era of regional cooperation. The agreement earned Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the Nobel Peace Prize and was widely welcomed across the Horn of Africa. Professor Swain said those expectations have largely collapsed due to the acts of the Eritrean leadership. Addressing Ethiopia’s parliament earlier this year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed explained his government’s policy of restraint despite growing tensions with Eritrea. “For five years, we appealed and exercised patience,” the premier told the lawmakers. “After we came to office, we tried to move away from past grievances, believing it was unnecessary to dwell on them.” PM Abiy rejected suggestions that current tensions were driven by Ethiopia’s interest in accessing the Red Sea, arguing that relations deteriorated during the Tigray war. He revealed that Eritrean forces entered areas behind Ethiopian positions, committed serious abuses and destroyed civilian properties. Those abuses intensified tensions. “When our the defense forces moved out of Axum, Eritrean forces entered the town and carried out mass killings of young people. And when our forces reached Adigrat town, they saw the pharmaceutical factory looted. These acts escalated tensions”, the PM elaborated. Professor Swain linked Eritrea’s regional behavior to its domestic political system, describing the country as being governed by an authoritarian leadership with a long record of repression and human rights abuses. “We all know that Eritrea has been ruled by a force which is not democratic, with all sorts of human rights violations and authoritarianism,” he noted. Reflecting on Eritrea’s post-independence trajectory, the professor said the country had squandered a historic opportunity. “I was in Eritrea in the early 1990s. Those were hopeful days. Eritrea was expected to develop, but that opportunity has been completely lost. “The development in Eritrea has not really taken place. Instead of contributing to development, infrastructure, and nation-building, Eritrea has increasingly become associated with creating instability in the region.” In contrast, he described Ethiopia as a larger and more economically dynamic state with significant development ambitions and a broader responsibility for regional stability. “Ethiopia is a larger country, a bigger country, and economically much stronger than Eritrea,” he said. “It has a role as a responsible regional power.” However, Professor Swain stressed the need for a diplomatic response rather than military escalation.
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Ethiopia Expands Skills Training to Meet Domestic and Global Job Market Demands: Minister Muferihat
Aug 9, 2026 1764
Addis Ababa, August 9, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia is strengthening its technical and vocational education system to produce a competitive workforce capable of meeting the demands of both domestic and international labor markets, Labor and Skills Minister Muferihat Kamil said. The minister made the remarks today during a graduation ceremony at the FDRE Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI). The minister said the technical and vocational education sector plays an indispensable role in advancing Ethiopia’s comprehensive development. She further noted reforms implemented in recent years have strengthened the sector, particularly in research, education, technology transfer and the development of skill parks. The sector’s capacity to develop problem solving technologies and equip trainees with skills aligned with labor market demands would enable it to make a greater contribution to the country’s development. She added that additional skill parks and training infrastructure are being developed to help produce graduates who can compete in international labor markets. Addressing the graduates, Muferihat urged them to move beyond seeking employment and focus on creating jobs, emphasizing perseverance, discipline, hard work and patriotism as essential qualities for success. TVTI Director General Biruk Kedir on his part said the institute graduated 1,898 students in various professional programs. He said the institute has introduced new regular and short-term training programs as part of efforts to improve the quality and relevance of technical and vocational education. Biruk also noted the institute is working to establish joint programs with international institutions, with a focus on practical training, skills development, knowledge transfer, technology incubation and vocational education from an early stage. The institute is also providing training in collaboration with the private sector, including in the fashion industry and other fields, he added. Among the graduates, Asnakech Wondimu said she is determined to create her own employment opportunities rather than rely solely on government jobs. Bizuye Zinabu, a top honors graduate, also said her studies provided extensive practical knowledge in addition to theoretical training and that she plans to serve the country through her profession. Rebika Engel, a graduate from South Sudan, expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian government for providing her with a scholarship. She said her experience in Ethiopia offered opportunities beyond academic studies, allowing her to learn about the country’s diverse cultures and traditions.
Global Health Expert Praises Ethiopia’s Outbreak Readiness and WASH Expansion
Aug 8, 2026 4163
Addis Ababa, August 8, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia’s progress in strengthening outbreak preparedness, expanding water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure, and coordinating national health efforts has positioned the country to help drive innovative disease control strategies across Africa and Asia, a global health expert said. In an exclusive interview with ENA, Dr. Catherine Makwe, a technical expert with the Global Task Force on Cholera Control Country Support Platform, highlighted the Ethiopian government's significant strides in enhancing its outbreak response capacity, particularly through the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI). “The Ethiopian government has done a lot, with EPHI leading from the front,” Dr. Makwe said. She also commended the growing capacity of subnational health bureaus to lead outbreak responses and monitor disease trends in their respective areas. According to Dr. Makwe, one of Ethiopia’s key priorities should be the development of health and water infrastructure through a corridor-based approach. She said such an approach could strengthen the WASH sector, which remains central to long-term public health protection. “This is not just a health problem; it is also a problem of sustainable WASH,” she said, stressing that the corridor initiative could reinforce government efforts not only to control current disease outbreaks but also to prepare for future epidemics and pandemics. Dr. Makwe described Ethiopia as a pioneer in national outbreak preparedness, noting that the country was among the first to develop a national outbreak plan. She said the plan had created momentum for broader discussions on current priorities and future interventions. “Ethiopia can take the leap forward in innovative approaches to disease control by thinking differently,” she said. She added that changing environmental conditions were reshaping the nature of disease outbreaks, making climate change an increasingly important factor in public health preparedness. She said the government’s focus on climate resilience should be integrated into national health planning. “What we thought in the past decade has changed,” she said. “Now we are seeing climate change becoming a driver of outbreaks.” The expert further encouraged Ethiopia to share its experience with other countries through South-South cooperation and cross-regional capacity building. She said lessons from Ethiopia could benefit countries across Africa, Asia and other regions where the Country Support Platform operates. She explained that the platform’s central mandate is to help countries strengthen coordinated national responses to disease outbreaks. Multisectoral cooperation, she said, is the foundation of effective disease prevention. She also called for government agencies, donors and development partners to work in collaboration. She said the platform brings together EPHI, the Federal Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Water and Energy and other stakeholders to coordinate action, mobilize resources and prevent duplication. “Our aim is to support partners to think alike, implement the plan and build the capacity of Ethiopia’s workforce for long-term prevention,” the expert noted.
Central Bank Expands Social Investment Drive with Housing, Environmental Initiatives
Aug 6, 2026 5082
Addis Ababa, August 6, 2026 (ENA) —The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) has reaffirmed its commitment to community development through a series of social initiatives aimed at supporting vulnerable communities, expanding educational access, and promoting environmental sustainability. The Bank laid the foundation stone for residential homes for internally displaced families in the Awi Zone of Amhara region, distributed educational materials to students, and joined a large-scale tree planting campaign. In its social media post, NBE underscored its broader commitment to inclusive national development beyond its core financial and monetary responsibilities. Speaking during the visit, NBE Governor, Eyob Tekalgn expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended by the Awi community and emphasized the importance of national unity as a foundation for Ethiopia’s development. “Ethiopians, wherever they may live, take pride in their unity. That unity is one of our greatest strengths and a defining part of our national identity,” he said. The Governor added that: “The people of Awi have preserved that spirit of unity and resilience, and they stand as a symbol of national strength.” The initiatives form part of the Bank’s wider corporate social responsibility efforts, which focus on strengthening local communities, supporting education, and contributing to environmental restoration across the country, he elaborated. Bazezew Chane, Advisor to the Regional President, told the bank's Corporate Communications and International Relations Directorate that the presence of Eyob Tekalign and the delegation brought immense joy to the local population. “The National Bank of Ethiopia traveled nearly 800 kilometers from Addis Ababa, and then another 30 kilometers beyond the main road, to reach this community. That level of commitment has become a source of great pride for our people,” he said. Bazezew noted that the area is making steady progress toward peace and development, adding that initiatives supporting displaced families and students help deepen public trust and reinforce social stability. Observers say the NBE’s engagement reflects a growing recognition that national institutions can play a meaningful role in advancing social cohesion, environmental resilience, and equitable development alongside their institutional mandates. The Bank said its community-focused initiatives are intended to contribute to Ethiopia’s long-term development agenda by supporting vulnerable populations, strengthening local partnerships, and fostering sustainable growth across the country.
Ethiopia Red Cross Society Calls for Stronger Local African Resource Mobilization
Aug 6, 2026 3762
Addis Ababa, August 6, 2026 (ENA) — The Ethiopian Red Cross Society has called for stronger local resource mobilization in order to reduce dependence on foreign funding. Speaking at the African National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Consultative Meeting of Presidents and Secretaries-General in Nairobi, Ethiopian Red Cross Society President Abera Tola said the societies must gradually reduce their dependence on foreign funding and strengthen local resource mobilization mechanisms. The President added that the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) aims to generate about 80 percent of its resources from domestic sources by the time it marks its centenary in nine years. According to him, ERCS has increased locally mobilized resources from about 4 million US dollars in 2022 to 10 million US dollars through digital fundraising initiatives, membership contributions, public-private partnerships and commercial ventures. The society has also introduced digital resource mapping systems, strengthened asset management processes and expanded technology-based fundraising platforms, improving transparency while enhancing the organization’s ability to attract support from local communities and businesses. As part of its efforts to build sustainable financing, the ERCS has established a pharmacy network that provides affordable medicines while generating revenue for the organization. It is also pursuing partnerships in food production, manufacturing, and other social enterprises to diversify its revenue sources, the President elaborated. Abera further said the organization has shifted from a traditional management system to a transformative leadership approach centered on long-term vision, innovation, and accountability. Moreover, "the organization increased the number of active projects from 15 to 40, while simultaneously expanding its program budget from about 10 million Swiss francs to 30 million Swiss francs." As a result, the number of beneficiaries has grown to nearly three million people. The discussions at the African National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Consultative Meeting of Presidents and Secretaries-General focused on domestic resource mobilization, volunteer management and financial sustainability as African humanitarian organizations respond to declining foreign aid, according to Dawan Africa. The participants emphasized that sustainable humanitarian action will increasingly depend on stronger domestic resource mobilization, partnerships and locally driven solutions, with Ethiopia's experience offering practical lessons for Red Cross and Red Crescent societies across Africa.
Economy
Ethiopia’s Historic Week of Green Revolution, Digital Sovereignty and National Consensus
Aug 9, 2026 2497
Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) Some weeks are measured by the events they produce. Others are remembered for the direction they reveal. For Ethiopia, the past week was marked by a series of developments that reached far beyond individual announcements. From millions of citizens gathering under heavy rains to plant the seeds of an ecological future, to the country crossing the 50-million mark in its national digital identity system, and from renewed efforts to forge political consensus to a broader campaign against economic crimes, the week offered a picture of a country steadily building the foundations of its next chapter. Across environment, technology, governance, security and infrastructure, a common thread emerged: the pursuit of greater national capacity, resilience and self-reliance. Planting Hope, One Seedling at a Time Perhaps nowhere was the scale of that national mobilization more visible than in Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative. In a remarkable 12-hour campaign conducted under the theme “Let Us Plant Hope,” Ethiopia planted more than 805.3 million tree seedlings, setting a new environmental record. The operation covered some 291,400 hectares and brought together an extraordinary 26.2 million citizens across the country. The scale was impressive. But the deeper significance lay in what stood behind the numbers. Millions of Ethiopians turned out despite torrential seasonal rains, transforming what could have been an ordinary environmental campaign into a nationwide demonstration of civic participation and collective responsibility. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed captured the spirit of the day, saying: “Despite the formidable challenge of planting seedlings throughout the day in torrential rains, over 26.2 million Ethiopians stepped forward to plant hope for tomorrow. This extraordinary spirit proves that when we unite around a shared vision, no hurdle is insurmountable.” The achievement also placed the week within the broader trajectory of the Green Legacy Initiative. More than 6.5 billion seedlings have already been planted during the current Ethiopian year, leaving another 1.5 billion to reach the seasonal target of 8 billion seedlings. Yet the initiative is increasingly becoming about more than planting trees. Across regions, government officials and local communities have linked the campaign to soil conservation, watershed rehabilitation, food security and the protection of critical water infrastructure. Cabinet members and regional leaders also used the mobilization to strengthen anti-siltation efforts around dams. What began as a tree-planting campaign is increasingly taking the shape of a national climate-resilience strategy—one that seeks to connect environmental restoration with the country's long-term economic and ecological security. Strengthening Ethiopia’s Digital Frontiers As Ethiopia accelerates its digital transformation, the government is moving to secure the infrastructure underpinning it. This week, the Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Proclamation No. 1426/2026 was highlighted as a major step toward protecting strategic digital systems from growing cyber threats. INSA Director General Tigist Hamid said the law establishes a comprehensive framework for monitoring cyber risks and coordinating responses across 12 critical sectors, including finance, telecommunications, health, energy, water, transport and government services. The proclamation requires critical infrastructure operators to strengthen risk assessments, cyber audits and security governance, while establishing a dedicated cybersecurity fund to support resilience, innovation and skills development. As digital identity, electronic payments and online public services expand, the new framework seeks to ensure that Ethiopia’s digital transformation is matched by stronger protection of its national data, critical systems and digital sovereignty. The Search for Consensus Beyond technology and environmental restoration, Ethiopia's most consequential project remains political: finding a durable framework for national consensus. That effort moved another step forward this week as consultations under the National Dialogue framework brought more than 4,000 delegates representing different sections of society to the Addis International Convention Center. The significance of the gathering lies not merely in the number of participants, but in the difficult questions being placed on the table. Ethiopia's political history has been shaped by competing interpretations of power, identity, representation and economic opportunity. The National Dialogue seeks to move those disagreements from confrontation toward structured discussion—and ultimately toward a political culture capable of managing differences without repeatedly turning them into crises. In an extended broadcast interview, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reflected on the historical roots of popular struggles and the failures that helped produce them. He argued that understanding the past is essential not for perpetuating old divisions, but for addressing the structural problems that produced them. “The historic popular struggles of our past were fundamentally directed at rectifying system-level governance failures and economic marginalization—not at dismantling national unity. True state-building requires us to acknowledge these historical realities while constructively channeling our efforts into building a shared, equitable democratic future.” That distinction is central to the country's search for consensus: recognizing grievances without allowing them to become permanent political fault lines. The challenge now is to translate dialogue into institutions, agreements and a political culture capable of sustaining the country's unity while accommodating its diversity. Protecting the Economic Front Ethiopia’s economic transformation is also facing a battle against the networks seeking to exploit weaknesses in the system. This week, the government launched decisive measures against individuals, businesses and officials accused of corruption and illegal economic activities undermining the ongoing macroeconomic reform. Government Communication Service Minister Enatalem Melese said such networks had contributed to foreign-currency shortages, inflationary pressures, contraband trade and artificial shortages of essential goods. The crackdown has already seen more than 7,000 businesses and warehouses sealed, while 169 people accused of illegal money transfers, hawala activities and black-market currency transactions were brought before the law. Authorities also targeted illicit gold trading, fuel and fertilizer-related corruption, tax fraud, illegal financial flows and unauthorized electricity sales, with hundreds of suspects facing investigation or legal action. The breadth of the operation underscores a central message of the reform agenda: economic transformation requires not only new policies and investment, but also institutions capable of protecting the system from corruption, illicit markets and the misuse of national resources. Energy, Water and the Regional Horizon Ethiopia's infrastructure ambitions continued to intersect with its wider regional role, particularly in energy and water. Following the latest milestones associated with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, water-resource engineers and energy analysts emphasized the importance of sustaining momentum through further hydropower development along the Abay River basin. The argument extends beyond domestic electricity generation. Additional generation capacity, combined with stronger transmission infrastructure, could reinforce Ethiopia's position as a major electricity supplier to neighboring countries and contribute to the gradual integration of East Africa's power markets. The strategic equation is increasingly clear: Ethiopia's water and energy resources are not only national development assets; they can also become instruments of regional economic integration. At the same time, progress in localized clean-water systems and disease-surveillance networks added another dimension to the country's resilience agenda. From public health to environmental protection, the common objective is increasingly one of preparedness—building systems capable of absorbing shocks before they become national crises. A Week That Revealed a Direction Taken separately, the week's developments might appear to belong to entirely different worlds. Tree planting belongs to the environment. Digital identity belongs to technology. National Dialogue belongs to politics. Economic enforcement belongs to security. Hydropower belongs to infrastructure. But viewed together, they tell a more coherent story. They point toward a country seeking to strengthen the foundations of its sovereignty—from the restoration of its land and protection of its water resources to the security of its digital systems, the integrity of its economy and the institutions through which political differences are managed. The most important achievement of such a week, therefore, may not be any single record, platform or consultation. It is the emerging recognition that national transformation requires capacity on every front at once. A greener landscape. A more connected citizenry. Stronger institutions. A more secure economy. Greater energy capacity. And, above all, a political culture capable of turning Ethiopia's diversity from a source of recurring confrontation into a foundation for common purpose. That is what made the week significant. It was not simply a week of milestones. It was a week that offered another glimpse of the Ethiopia being built for tomorrow.
Diaspora Members Visit GERD, Hail It as “Ethiopia’s Liquid Gold” on the Abay River
Aug 9, 2026 1113
Addis Ababa, August 9, 2026 (ENA) —Members of the Ethiopian Diaspora visited GERD today, expressing pride as they witnessed firsthand the scale of the country’s landmark hydropower project. Speaking to Pulse of Africa, the diaspora members hailed the dam as “Ethiopia’s liquid gold.” The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa’s largest hydropower project, has entered operation, marking a major milestone in Ethiopia’s drive to expand electricity generation and meet rising power demand at home and beyond. Members of the Diaspora who traveled from cities including Denver, London, Toronto and Washington described the visit as an emotional moment after years of supporting the project from abroad. More than 50 diaspora members visited the dam, which has served as a powerful rallying point for Ethiopians worldwide since construction began in 2011. Their support has included fundraising, advocacy and international engagement aimed at defending the project and promoting Ethiopia’s development aspirations. For Mamy Worku, who traveled from Denver, Colorado, seeing the GERD in person was difficult to put into words. “It is beautiful, gigantic, ginormous. I don’t think I have words to explain how excited I am,” she said. Worku called the dam “Ethiopia’s liquid gold,” recalling the sacrifices made by Ethiopians abroad to help finance its construction. She said some diaspora families reduced personal expenses and even sacrificed money intended for gifts to their children to contribute to the project. For Dr. Leulseged Abebe of London, the visit represented the fulfillment of a dream built over years of advocacy. “It is a dream come true,” he said. Abebe recalled the role played by Ethiopians in the United Kingdom in supporting the GERD, including the creation of the “It Is My Dam” app, a global fundraising initiative that helped channel contributions from Ethiopians around the world. “We have struggled a lot for the completion of the dam,” he said, reflecting on years of campaigning and mobilization. From Toronto, Alfia Ibrahim Abdulahi expressed similar excitement. “It is unbelievable. I can’t believe I am here, and I invite everyone to come and see,” she said. She highlighted the Canadian diaspora’s financial mobilization and stressed the importance of unity in supporting the project. “Unity is everything,” she said, noting that Ethiopians from diverse ethnic, religious and political backgrounds came together around the GERD. On his part, Director General of Ethiopian Diaspora Service, Ambassador Fitsum Arega, said the diaspora’s contribution went far beyond financial support. Ethiopians abroad wrote letters, lobbied U.S. congressmen and senators, mobilized funds and engaged in international advocacy to support the project and communicate Ethiopia’s position to the global community, he said. The ambassador further revealed that diaspora communities mobilized 3.2 million USD after the completion of the project, demonstrating that their commitment to Ethiopia’s development has continued beyond the construction phase. He said the diaspora’s engagement has also expanded into international promotion and advocacy, helping communicate Ethiopia’s development story abroad and respond to what he described as misinformation surrounding the country and its projects. For many of those visiting the GERD, the towering structure on the Abay River represents much more than electricity generation. It is a physical manifestation of years of sacrifice, fundraising, advocacy and collective determination.
Ethiopia Expands Skills Training to Meet Domestic and Global Job Market Demands: Minister Muferihat
Aug 9, 2026 1764
Addis Ababa, August 9, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia is strengthening its technical and vocational education system to produce a competitive workforce capable of meeting the demands of both domestic and international labor markets, Labor and Skills Minister Muferihat Kamil said. The minister made the remarks today during a graduation ceremony at the FDRE Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI). The minister said the technical and vocational education sector plays an indispensable role in advancing Ethiopia’s comprehensive development. She further noted reforms implemented in recent years have strengthened the sector, particularly in research, education, technology transfer and the development of skill parks. The sector’s capacity to develop problem solving technologies and equip trainees with skills aligned with labor market demands would enable it to make a greater contribution to the country’s development. She added that additional skill parks and training infrastructure are being developed to help produce graduates who can compete in international labor markets. Addressing the graduates, Muferihat urged them to move beyond seeking employment and focus on creating jobs, emphasizing perseverance, discipline, hard work and patriotism as essential qualities for success. TVTI Director General Biruk Kedir on his part said the institute graduated 1,898 students in various professional programs. He said the institute has introduced new regular and short-term training programs as part of efforts to improve the quality and relevance of technical and vocational education. Biruk also noted the institute is working to establish joint programs with international institutions, with a focus on practical training, skills development, knowledge transfer, technology incubation and vocational education from an early stage. The institute is also providing training in collaboration with the private sector, including in the fashion industry and other fields, he added. Among the graduates, Asnakech Wondimu said she is determined to create her own employment opportunities rather than rely solely on government jobs. Bizuye Zinabu, a top honors graduate, also said her studies provided extensive practical knowledge in addition to theoretical training and that she plans to serve the country through her profession. Rebika Engel, a graduate from South Sudan, expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian government for providing her with a scholarship. She said her experience in Ethiopia offered opportunities beyond academic studies, allowing her to learn about the country’s diverse cultures and traditions.
Prosperity Party to Put Citizens’ Wellbeing at Heart of Ethiopia’s Next Five-Year Agenda: PM Abiy
Aug 9, 2026 2113
Addis Ababa, August 9, 2026 (ENA) —Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the Prosperity Party (PP) will place citizens’ wellbeing and tangible improvements in their daily lives at the center of its priorities over the next five years. In an interview with the Oromia Broadcasting Network (OBN), Prime Minister Abiy outlined an ambitious agenda spanning food sovereignty, public services, technology, energy, agriculture and urban development. The Premier revealed that the government will pursue a range of initiatives designed to ensure that the benefits of development reach citizens more directly and improve their quality of life. He identified the ongoing national dialogue as a key instrument for addressing Ethiopia’s longstanding political and social challenges, saying it could help resolve problems that have accumulated over generations and contribute to lasting solutions. The Prime Minister also underscored food sovereignty as a strategic priority for Ethiopia’s economic transformation, both at the regional and national levels. He said the government will intensify efforts to improve public service delivery while taking stronger measures against corruption, theft and inefficiency. Elected officials, he added, have a responsibility to honor the commitments they made to citizens during the election and deliver meaningful results. Technology, according to Abiy, will be central to this effort. The government plans to expand the use of digital technologies across sectors to make public services more accessible, efficient and responsive to citizens’ needs. Speaking on the nation’s energy ambitions, the Prime Minister highlighted major energy initiatives expected to shape Ethiopia’s development trajectory over the coming years, including the country’s ambition to generate nuclear power for the first time. He described the nuclear energy program as a historic undertaking for Ethiopia and Africa, saying it could lay an important foundation for future generations. Abiy also pointed to Ethiopia’s emerging natural gas sector, noting that the country had pursued the development of its gas resources for decades but had previously struggled to fully utilize them. He said Ethiopia is now extracting natural gas and developing industries that can use it as an industrial input. Some vehicles previously powered by diesel are also being converted to natural gas, with wider deployment of natural-gas-powered vehicles expected in the coming months. Acknowledging agriculture as central to Ethiopia’s food sovereignty, the Prime Minister said the sector remains a cornerstone of the country’s economy, livelihoods and national production. He emphasized expanding farmers’ access to fertilizer, irrigation, agricultural machinery and modern technologies to raise productivity and strengthen food sovereignty. Machinery is being imported to support the construction of fertilizer production facilities, while irrigation schemes are being expanded in different parts of the country, he said. The Premier noted that increased land cultivation and cluster farming have already contributed to higher agricultural output, adding that the government will continue to expand these efforts. Expanding irrigation, he stressed, is particularly important to enable farmers to produce throughout the year rather than relying predominantly on seasonal rainfall. Domestic fertilizer production, the PM added, will help reduce dependence on external supplies while strengthening Ethiopia’s capacity to meet its agricultural input needs. The Prime Minister also highlighted Bishoftu International Airport under construction in Bishoftu as a landmark project with significance extending beyond Ethiopia, describing it as a major investment in the country’s future air transport and economic development. On urban development, PM Abiy said the government’s urban modernization and corridor development programs are ultimately aimed at transforming cities and improving the quality of services available to residents. The initiatives are designed to expand access to housing, clean water, electricity, street lighting and other essential services, while bringing education and healthcare facilities closer to communities. Beyond infrastructure, the projects are expected to generate employment, stimulate innovation and create more livable urban environments, he said. Pm Abiy said the experience gained from Addis Ababa’s urban modernization efforts will provide a foundation for transforming cities across Ethiopia’s regions during the next five years.
Technology
New Cybersecurity Proclamation Strengthens Protection of Ethiopia’s Strategic Digital Infrastructure: INSA
Aug 7, 2026 5327
Addis Ababa, August 7, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia’s new Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Proclamation introduces a comprehensive legal framework to protect strategic national infrastructure from rising cyber threats, Information Network Security Administration (INSA) Director General Tigist Hamid said. Briefing the media today, the director general said the Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Proclamation No. 1426/2026 marks a strategic milestone in strengthening the security of Ethiopia’s digital landscape, protecting national interests, and providing a solid cybersecurity foundation for the country’s ongoing digital transformation. The proclamation comes at a time when Ethiopia is expanding digital public services, including digital identity, electronic payment systems, and electronic procurement platforms, all of which manage vast volumes of strategic data, she noted. Protecting these systems through a robust cybersecurity framework is therefore essential to safeguarding citizen information, ensuring service continuity, and advancing the country’s digital transformation agenda, she added. The director general further said the proclamation was necessitated by the growing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, as well as the absence of a comprehensive legal framework to guide institutions in preventing, responding to, and recovering from cyber incidents. She explained that the new law establishes the regulatory foundation for cybersecurity monitoring and coordinated incident response, while identifying 12 critical infrastructure sectors that require enhanced protection based on national strategic priorities. The 12 major critical infrastructure sectors are information and communication technology (ICT), financial services, security and public safety, transportation, education, health, water and energy, government services, emergency and disaster response services, agriculture, trade and commerce, and industry. Under the proclamation, owners and operators of critical infrastructure are required to fulfill 18 core cybersecurity obligations, including conducting regular risk assessments, implementing cyber audit systems, and strengthening institutional security governance. The law also establishes a Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Fund to support sustainable cybersecurity protection, research, innovation, and human capacity development, which the director general said will significantly enhance the country’s cyber resilience. To facilitate implementation, INSA will develop sector-specific standards and operational guidelines, provide technical support to institutions, establish modern regulatory and compliance mechanisms, strengthen the professional cybersecurity workforce, and conduct nationwide public awareness campaigns. Institutions responsible for critical infrastructure are expected to use the transition period to prepare their technology, operational procedures, and organizational systems for full compliance. The preparations include deploying qualified cybersecurity professionals with the required security clearance, acquiring modern security technologies, strengthening database protection, and addressing system vulnerabilities in a timely manner. During the transition period, INSA will finalize implementation guidelines, provide technical assistance, and work closely with institutions to ensure effective enforcement of the proclamation, the director general stated. She also underscored the role of the media in promoting cybersecurity awareness, describing cybersecurity as an issue of national survival. Recently, the House of People’s Representatives unanimously ratified the Draft Proclamation on the Cybersecurity of Critical Infrastructure, aimed at strengthening the protection of critical infrastructures.
Ethiopia Keen to Share Digital Transformation Expertise Across Africa
Aug 7, 2026 2689
Addis Ababa, August 7, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia has expressed its readiness to share its digital transformation experience and expertise with sister African countries, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology said. Minister of Innovation and Technology Belete Molla made the remarks while hosting a high-level delegation from Benin led by Minister of Digital Transformation and Innovation Mahuna Akplogan. The discussions focused on Ethiopia’s major achievements and lessons learned in developing its digital ecosystem and advancing technology-driven development. Belete briefed the visiting delegation on key breakthroughs achieved under the “Digital Ethiopia 2025” strategy and outlined progress toward the development and implementation of the “Digital Ethiopia 2030” vision. Highlighting Ethiopia’s growing institutional capacity in the digital sector, the minister reaffirmed the country’s readiness to partner with African nations to promote technology-driven growth and digital transformation across the continent. For his part, Akplogan expressed Benin’s keen interest in learning from Ethiopia’s digital transformation experience and strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The two sides agreed to identify priority areas for cooperation and work toward signing a formal agreement aimed at promoting joint technological development and knowledge sharing. The engagement is expected to contribute to stronger intra-African cooperation in the digital sector and support efforts to build a more integrated African digital economy through peer learning, technology cooperation and enhanced cross-border connectivity.
Conference Connecting African Youth Innovators with Investors Underway in Addis Ababa
Aug 7, 2026 2750
Addis Ababa, August 6, 2026 (ENA) — A conference, which aims at connecting African youth innovators driving climate action with investors, is underway in Addis Ababa. Speaking at the African Youth Innovation, Enterprise and Leadership in Climate Action conference today, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) Country Director for Ethiopia, Yihenew Zewdie, said the conference is a declaration of confidence in Africa’s young people towards innovation for climate action. According to him, African youths are developing climate-smart technologies that help farmers adapt to changing weather patterns, building digital platforms that connect producers to markets, finance, and knowledge. The youths are establishing businesses that create jobs, improve productivity, and strengthen rural economies, he added. Chair of African Group of Negotiators (AGN) for Climate change, Nana Amoah, said Africa's greatest asset is not in its natural resource, but its young people, whose innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership are already transforming the food systems and strengthening resilience across the continent. The challenge before us is no longer to prove that youth-led solutions work, but to create the enabling environment that allows these solutions to scale across our countries and communities within the continent, he noted. "Our responsibility is to remove the barriers that prevent these innovations from reaching millions of farmers through stronger, better policies and increased access to finance, technology and capacity." As climate impacts continue to affect agriculture, livelihoods, and food security, climate adaptation is no longer an option. It is an investment factor in Africa's future, Amoah underscored. The founder and CEO of Lersha, Abrhame Endrias, said even if there are several innovative youths across Africa with innovations that boost production and solve challenges, their innovations have been outdated due to a lack of connection between them and pertinent bodies, including investors. He added that such a continent-wide conference would create an enabling platform to create connections between innovators, financial institutions, and governmental institutions. The two-day conference under the theme: "Scaling Youth-Led Solutions for Resilient Food Systems, Climate Action, and Green Prosperity in Africa" drew participants, including innovators, researchers, and negotiators, from twenty African countries.
Ethiopia’s Digital Transformation Serves as Model for African Countries, Says Benin Minister
Aug 5, 2026 7396
Addis Ababa, August 5, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia’s digital transformation is an exemplary model that other African countries can learn from, Benin’s Minister of Digital Transformation and Innovation, Mahuna Akplogan revealed. Akplogan, who led a Beninese delegation, made the remarks after visiting the Modern Ethiopian Service for Organized Benefits (MESOB) and National ID service centers. According to the minister, the visit is part of the growing cooperation between Ethiopia and Benin in technology and digital innovation. It focused on sharing experiences and strengthening institutional partnerships on the development, expansion and accessibility of digital public services for citizens and businesses, he added. Speaking to journalists, the minister described Ethiopia’s digital transformation efforts as a “textbook case” for Africa. He further elaborated that Benin is interested in learning from Ethiopia’s experience and adopting best practices in digital service delivery. “Ethiopia has recently demonstrated that the country has been able to be very effective in digital transformation and in innovating the services offered to citizens,” he said. The minister also said Ethiopia’s Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy provided a strong foundation for the country’s digital advancement, paving the way for Digital Ethiopia 2030, which sets more ambitious objectives. He also added that Benin aims to understand Ethiopia’s approach to digital transformation while exploring areas of cooperation between the two countries. “The two countries are entering a phase of learning from one another and exploring broader areas of cooperation,” Akplogan noted. MESOB Service CEO Yonas Alemayehu on his part said that the visit provided an opportunity to share Ethiopia’s experience in building an integrated digital government service platform. MESOB has evolved within a year from a one-stop service center into a unified digital platform and is preparing to launch a self-service smart MESOB system, he emphasized. Yonas said the Beninese delegation showed particular interest in MESOB’s institutional integration model, which they identified as a possible approach to addressing similar challenges in their own digital service systems. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s National ID Executive Director Yodahe Zemichael also noted that the delegation learned about Ethiopia’s experience in building domestic technological capacity for digital identity services. According to him, the initiative aligns with the African Union’s vision of facilitating the movement of people across the continent and supporting trade and economic integration. Yodahe added that discussions were held on possible future cooperation between Ethiopia and Benin in digital identity and other technology-driven projects. The visit underscored the growing partnership between the two countries and highlighted opportunities for collaboration in digital transformation, innovation, technology development and knowledge exchange.
Sport
National Dialogue Conference to Address Root Causes of Differences through Consultation, Says ENDC Chief
Jul 12, 2026 33486
Addis Ababa, July 12, 2026 (ENA) —The upcoming National Dialogue Conference will serve as a platform to resolve the issues underlying Ethiopia's longstanding differences through peaceful consultation, Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) Professor Mesfin Araya, said. Speaking at a five-kilometer public race organized by the Commission at Meskel Square under the theme "Ethiopia is consulting" today, Professor Mesfin said the country has finalized all preparations for the landmark conference, which is scheduled to begin on July 15, 2026 in Addis Ababa. "The main national consultation conference will be a place where issues that are the source of our differences will be resolved through consultation," he said. According to the Chief Commissioner, delegates representing communities from every region, all woredas, Addis Ababa, Dire Dawa, and Ethiopians living abroad have already arrived in the capital to participate in the conference. He said participants are expected to engage in inclusive and constructive discussions and work toward consensus on recommendations that offer lasting solutions to issues that have fueled differences among Ethiopians. Professor Mesfin described the conference as a historic opportunity to address national challenges through dialogue rather than confrontation. He also expressed appreciation to security institutions, federal and regional government bodies, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders for their contributions in preparing for what he described as a significant stage in Ethiopia's national dialogue process. Participants in a five-kilometer race also expressed optimism that the conference would help strengthen national unity and foster lasting peace. "There is no problem that cannot be solved through consultation," participant Sherefa Ali said. "I believe the challenges that have persisted in Ethiopia for generations can be addressed through the main consultation conference." He added that such dialogue platforms help build trust between citizens and the government while creating opportunities to work together toward common national goals. Another participant, Gemechisa Waqgari, said the conference represents an important step toward reinforcing peace, unity, solidarity, and democratic values. Participant Tnisae Abebe also voiced hope that the conference would generate practical ideas to address the country's social and economic challenges. The National Dialogue Conference will deliberate on eight broad thematic areas identified during nationwide consultations. The agenda includes nation building, systems of government and governance, the political and electoral system, the status of the federal cities of Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa, religion and state relations, institution building, the rule of law and human rights, socio economic issues including the concerns of farmers and pastoralists, corruption and good governance, as well as peace building. The five kilometer race was attended by Deputy Chairperson of the House of Peoples' Representatives Standing Committee on Democratic Affairs Azmeraw Andemo, Professor Mesfin Araya, senior government officials, representatives of civil society organizations, and members of the public.
Diplomatic Football Participants Praise Ethiopia’s Heritage and Hospitality
Jun 14, 2026 35809
Addis Ababa, June 14, 2026 (ENA) —Participants in a diplomatic football event held in Addis Ababa have praised Ethiopia’s cultural heritage, historical legacy and warm hospitality. The tournament, organized in anticipation of the 2026 World Cup, brought together diplomatic football teams and invited guests who later toured key historical and cultural sites in the city. The delegation visited the Ethiopian National Museum, the Adwa Victory Memorial and Addis Sport Park, gaining what many described as a deeper appreciation of Ethiopia’s past and present development. Several participants said the experience reshaped their understanding of the country. Gordon Johnson, one of the participants, expressed admiration for what he witnessed during the visit. “The people are so welcoming and friendly. I love the culture,” he said. He further stated that: “We had a tour of the museum, and the guide showed us hominid fossils recovered in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’90s that date back millions of years.” Johnson said the experience reflected Ethiopia’s deeper historical significance beyond modern perceptions. Cameroonian guest Loic Kovamo also said the visit challenged her previous perceptions of the country. “I am speechless because I didn’t picture Ethiopia like this. It’s a very developed country, and the people are so proud of who they are,” she said, noting, “I’m going back with a lot of pride as an African because I discovered the incredible courage and bravery of the Ethiopian people.” Mark Hayes, one of the visitors, said his expectations were changed after arriving in Addis Ababa. “You have a perception before you come, but it’s the complete opposite. It’s an amazing country,” he said, adding, “What we do now is go home and tell stories about how good Ethiopia is. I feel like a proud advocate.” He further noted that he intends to share his experience in the United Kingdom, saying he would “educate others in England about what he had seen in Addis Ababa.” Joseph Kirule, who works with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Addis Ababa, highlighted the importance of the historical sites visited. “Today we saw different milestones in human civilization that originated here,” he said, adding, “Most importantly, we learned about the Adwa victory. That is a massive milestone that raises our prestige as Africans.”
Ethiopian Airlines Rises as Africa’s Leading Carrier After Decades of Expansion, Success, Says CEO
May 17, 2026 42846
Addis Ababa, May 17, 2026 —Ethiopian Airlines has solidified its position as Africa’s largest and leading airline after years of sustained growth and operational success, the airline’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tasew, said on Sunday. The remarks were made during an 8-kilometer street race organized as part of celebrations marking the airline’s 80th anniversary. Speaking at the event, CEO Mesfin reflected on the airline’s humble beginnings in 1946, when it launched operations with only a small fleet of aircraft. Since then, he said, the carrier has expanded significantly and now operates one of the continent’s most modern fleets, including advanced aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. According to Tasew, the airline currently serves more than 145 international destinations worldwide and has achieved strong growth across multiple sectors, including cargo transportation, aviation training through the Ethiopian Aviation Academy, and other aviation-related services. He further said the airline’s operational strength and long-term strategic investments have helped make it one of the most preferred carriers in Africa and a major player in the global aviation industry. As part of commemorating its eight decades of operations, Ethiopian Airlines is holding a series of celebratory events, including the street race, panel discussions, exhibitions, and community outreach programs. The anniversary run attracted senior officials, including Sileshi Sihine, President of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation, alongside airline executives and invited guests. The race began at Pushkin Square, commonly known as Sar Bet, and is set to conclude at Bole International Airport. Athletes, airline employees, members of the sporting community, and participants from various institutions are taking part in the event.
Ethiopia’s Tigst Defends London Marathon Crown in Record-Breaking Run
Apr 26, 2026 47441
Addis Ababa, April 26, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa delivered a dominant performance to win the women’s race at the 46th London Marathon, successfully defending her title in one of the world’s most prestigious road races. The Paris Olympic silver medalist crossed the finish line in 2:15:41, securing back-to-back victories in London. The result also marked a new women’s-only world record, further strengthening her position among the elite of long-distance running. Kenya’s Hellen Obiri finished second after mounting a strong challenge in the later stages of the race, while her compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei took third place, completing an all–East African podium. The result underlined the continued dominance of Ethiopian and Kenyan athletes in global marathon competitions, with Assefa’s performance standing out as one of the defining highlights of the international athletics season.
Environment
Ethiopia’s Historic Week of Green Revolution, Digital Sovereignty and National Consensus
Aug 9, 2026 2497
Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) Some weeks are measured by the events they produce. Others are remembered for the direction they reveal. For Ethiopia, the past week was marked by a series of developments that reached far beyond individual announcements. From millions of citizens gathering under heavy rains to plant the seeds of an ecological future, to the country crossing the 50-million mark in its national digital identity system, and from renewed efforts to forge political consensus to a broader campaign against economic crimes, the week offered a picture of a country steadily building the foundations of its next chapter. Across environment, technology, governance, security and infrastructure, a common thread emerged: the pursuit of greater national capacity, resilience and self-reliance. Planting Hope, One Seedling at a Time Perhaps nowhere was the scale of that national mobilization more visible than in Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative. In a remarkable 12-hour campaign conducted under the theme “Let Us Plant Hope,” Ethiopia planted more than 805.3 million tree seedlings, setting a new environmental record. The operation covered some 291,400 hectares and brought together an extraordinary 26.2 million citizens across the country. The scale was impressive. But the deeper significance lay in what stood behind the numbers. Millions of Ethiopians turned out despite torrential seasonal rains, transforming what could have been an ordinary environmental campaign into a nationwide demonstration of civic participation and collective responsibility. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed captured the spirit of the day, saying: “Despite the formidable challenge of planting seedlings throughout the day in torrential rains, over 26.2 million Ethiopians stepped forward to plant hope for tomorrow. This extraordinary spirit proves that when we unite around a shared vision, no hurdle is insurmountable.” The achievement also placed the week within the broader trajectory of the Green Legacy Initiative. More than 6.5 billion seedlings have already been planted during the current Ethiopian year, leaving another 1.5 billion to reach the seasonal target of 8 billion seedlings. Yet the initiative is increasingly becoming about more than planting trees. Across regions, government officials and local communities have linked the campaign to soil conservation, watershed rehabilitation, food security and the protection of critical water infrastructure. Cabinet members and regional leaders also used the mobilization to strengthen anti-siltation efforts around dams. What began as a tree-planting campaign is increasingly taking the shape of a national climate-resilience strategy—one that seeks to connect environmental restoration with the country's long-term economic and ecological security. Strengthening Ethiopia’s Digital Frontiers As Ethiopia accelerates its digital transformation, the government is moving to secure the infrastructure underpinning it. This week, the Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Proclamation No. 1426/2026 was highlighted as a major step toward protecting strategic digital systems from growing cyber threats. INSA Director General Tigist Hamid said the law establishes a comprehensive framework for monitoring cyber risks and coordinating responses across 12 critical sectors, including finance, telecommunications, health, energy, water, transport and government services. The proclamation requires critical infrastructure operators to strengthen risk assessments, cyber audits and security governance, while establishing a dedicated cybersecurity fund to support resilience, innovation and skills development. As digital identity, electronic payments and online public services expand, the new framework seeks to ensure that Ethiopia’s digital transformation is matched by stronger protection of its national data, critical systems and digital sovereignty. The Search for Consensus Beyond technology and environmental restoration, Ethiopia's most consequential project remains political: finding a durable framework for national consensus. That effort moved another step forward this week as consultations under the National Dialogue framework brought more than 4,000 delegates representing different sections of society to the Addis International Convention Center. The significance of the gathering lies not merely in the number of participants, but in the difficult questions being placed on the table. Ethiopia's political history has been shaped by competing interpretations of power, identity, representation and economic opportunity. The National Dialogue seeks to move those disagreements from confrontation toward structured discussion—and ultimately toward a political culture capable of managing differences without repeatedly turning them into crises. In an extended broadcast interview, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reflected on the historical roots of popular struggles and the failures that helped produce them. He argued that understanding the past is essential not for perpetuating old divisions, but for addressing the structural problems that produced them. “The historic popular struggles of our past were fundamentally directed at rectifying system-level governance failures and economic marginalization—not at dismantling national unity. True state-building requires us to acknowledge these historical realities while constructively channeling our efforts into building a shared, equitable democratic future.” That distinction is central to the country's search for consensus: recognizing grievances without allowing them to become permanent political fault lines. The challenge now is to translate dialogue into institutions, agreements and a political culture capable of sustaining the country's unity while accommodating its diversity. Protecting the Economic Front Ethiopia’s economic transformation is also facing a battle against the networks seeking to exploit weaknesses in the system. This week, the government launched decisive measures against individuals, businesses and officials accused of corruption and illegal economic activities undermining the ongoing macroeconomic reform. Government Communication Service Minister Enatalem Melese said such networks had contributed to foreign-currency shortages, inflationary pressures, contraband trade and artificial shortages of essential goods. The crackdown has already seen more than 7,000 businesses and warehouses sealed, while 169 people accused of illegal money transfers, hawala activities and black-market currency transactions were brought before the law. Authorities also targeted illicit gold trading, fuel and fertilizer-related corruption, tax fraud, illegal financial flows and unauthorized electricity sales, with hundreds of suspects facing investigation or legal action. The breadth of the operation underscores a central message of the reform agenda: economic transformation requires not only new policies and investment, but also institutions capable of protecting the system from corruption, illicit markets and the misuse of national resources. Energy, Water and the Regional Horizon Ethiopia's infrastructure ambitions continued to intersect with its wider regional role, particularly in energy and water. Following the latest milestones associated with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, water-resource engineers and energy analysts emphasized the importance of sustaining momentum through further hydropower development along the Abay River basin. The argument extends beyond domestic electricity generation. Additional generation capacity, combined with stronger transmission infrastructure, could reinforce Ethiopia's position as a major electricity supplier to neighboring countries and contribute to the gradual integration of East Africa's power markets. The strategic equation is increasingly clear: Ethiopia's water and energy resources are not only national development assets; they can also become instruments of regional economic integration. At the same time, progress in localized clean-water systems and disease-surveillance networks added another dimension to the country's resilience agenda. From public health to environmental protection, the common objective is increasingly one of preparedness—building systems capable of absorbing shocks before they become national crises. A Week That Revealed a Direction Taken separately, the week's developments might appear to belong to entirely different worlds. Tree planting belongs to the environment. Digital identity belongs to technology. National Dialogue belongs to politics. Economic enforcement belongs to security. Hydropower belongs to infrastructure. But viewed together, they tell a more coherent story. They point toward a country seeking to strengthen the foundations of its sovereignty—from the restoration of its land and protection of its water resources to the security of its digital systems, the integrity of its economy and the institutions through which political differences are managed. The most important achievement of such a week, therefore, may not be any single record, platform or consultation. It is the emerging recognition that national transformation requires capacity on every front at once. A greener landscape. A more connected citizenry. Stronger institutions. A more secure economy. Greater energy capacity. And, above all, a political culture capable of turning Ethiopia's diversity from a source of recurring confrontation into a foundation for common purpose. That is what made the week significant. It was not simply a week of milestones. It was a week that offered another glimpse of the Ethiopia being built for tomorrow.
Global Media Hail Ethiopia's Historic Drive to Plant 800 million Seedlings in a Single Day
Aug 4, 2026 9825
Addis Ababa, August 4, 2026 (ENA) —International media outlets across Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Horn of Africa have widely praised Ethiopia's ambitious campaign to plant 800 million tree seedlings in a single day under the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), describing it as a landmark achievement in environmental restoration, climate action, and public participation. News organizations from different regions portrayed the nationwide campaign as a powerful demonstration of Ethiopia's commitment to combating climate change through large-scale reforestation, while highlighting the country's growing role in global environmental leadership. The Korean Post described the initiative as a nationwide movement advancing environmental restoration and sustainable economic growth. "Ethiopia will make history again on August 3. Across the country, from the steep highlands to the fertile lowlands, from busy cities to distant rural areas, millions of Ethiopians will come together with one aim: to plant 800 million tree seedlings in one day, under the inspiring national theme, 'Let's Plant Hope.' If reached, as similar ambitious aims have been over the past several years, it will signal another remarkable milestone in one of the world's largest and most inspiring environmental restoration campaigns," the publication wrote. Regional media in the Horn of Africa also highlighted the scale of the campaign and the strong public participation behind it. Horn Diplomat described the initiative as the culmination of this year's Green Legacy season. "The August 3 campaign represents the culmination of this year's Green Legacy season and is expected to mobilize millions of participants nationwide as Ethiopia seeks to reinforce its position as one of Africa's largest reforestation programmes," the outlet reported. The Middle Eastern Broadcaster Al Jazeera emphasized the campaign's international significance, linking it to Ethiopia's expanding climate diplomacy and preparations to host COP32 in 2027. "Planting 800 million seedlings in one day links to its preparations to host COP32 in 2027," the network noted. Highlighting the environmental and economic impact of the initiative, TV BRICS described the Green Legacy Initiative as an important investment in Ethiopia's long-term sustainability. "The Green Legacy initiative is designed to lay the foundation for long term food security, improve agricultural productivity and strengthen resilience to the impacts of climate change. Over time, each sapling has the potential to become part of extensive forest landscapes and contribute to the country's economic development," the outlet stated. Latin American news agency Prensa Latina, in its Spanish language coverage, also underscored the historic significance of Ethiopia's nationwide tree planting campaign, highlighting its unprecedented scale and environmental importance. International coverage further reflected growing diplomatic support for the initiative. Reporting on activities held overseas, Associated Press of Pakistan noted that Ethiopia's diplomatic missions were actively participating in the campaign. "The Ethiopian Embassy in Pakistan led a solidarity tree planting campaign supporting Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative and its goal of planting 800 million seedlings in one day," the agency reported. Likewise, Charmar News commended Ethiopia's sustained commitment to environmental restoration through the annual Green Legacy campaign. "Ethiopians across the country are preparing for a historic environmental campaign under the Green Legacy Initiative, with plans to plant 800 million seedlings in a single day," the outlet wrote. The extensive international coverage presents the Green Legacy Initiative as a successful model for climate action, environmental restoration, and citizen mobilization, while recognizing Ethiopia's efforts to promote sustainable development and strengthen global cooperation in addressing climate change.
Ethiopia’s Green Legacy in Restoring Nature and Transforming Agriculture
Aug 3, 2026 12702
By Yordanos D. Addis Ababa, August 3, 2026 (ENA) — Independent, peer reviewed scientific research published in leading international journals, including Nature Scientific Reports, Elsevier, and Springer, has validated the effectiveness of Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) in restoring degraded ecosystems, mitigating climate change, strengthening agricultural productivity, and improving rural livelihoods. The studies conclude that the initiative has achieved an estimated seedling survival rate of about 80 percent through scientific forestry practices and strong community stewardship. Research also shows that forest cover in some areas increased from 27.64 percent to 38.24 percent within six years, while local land surface temperatures declined by as much as 1.16 degrees Celsius, creating more favorable conditions for agriculture and enhancing climate resilience. Further studies employing artificial intelligence and geospatial analysis project continued forest expansion through 2035. Researchers also identify Ethiopia's exceptional level of voluntary public participation, described as climate patriotism, as one of the principal drivers behind the initiative's success. Collectively, these findings recognize the GLI as a scientifically validated model for large scale ecosystem restoration and sustainable development. Since its launch in May 2019, the GLI has evolved from an ambitious nationwide tree planting campaign into one of Africa's most comprehensive environmental restoration and green development programs. Introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the initiative was designed to reverse decades of deforestation, land degradation, biodiversity loss, declining agricultural productivity, and growing vulnerability to climate change. Launching the 2026 Green Legacy one day tree planting campaign, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called upon Ethiopians to plant 800 million tree seedlings across the country. Participating in the campaign at the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence University in Addis Ababa, the Prime Minister described the initiative as far more than an environmental exercise, characterizing it as an investment in the country's future. Reflecting on Ethiopia's longstanding tradition of rainy season tree planting, he said trees symbolize hope, renewal, and collective responsibility. He stressed that the Green Legacy Initiative demonstrates what a united nation can accomplish through shared commitment and collective action. "We are planting Ethiopia. We are planting hope to give our children a better tomorrow," the Prime Minister said, emphasizing that the trees planted today will continue to benefit future generations by supporting environmental sustainability, economic prosperity, and climate resilience. Over seven consecutive rainy seasons, the initiative has expanded well beyond increasing forest cover. It has developed into a comprehensive national strategy that integrates ecosystem restoration with agricultural transformation, food security, climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, watershed rehabilitation, livelihood improvement, and green economic development. The initiative was introduced at a time when Ethiopia faced severe environmental degradation. Decades of deforestation had accelerated soil erosion, reduced soil fertility, depleted water resources, and weakened agricultural productivity. Given that agriculture remains the backbone of Ethiopia's economy and the primary source of livelihood for the majority of the population, restoring degraded landscapes became essential not only for environmental sustainability but also for strengthening rural incomes and ensuring long term food security. The first Green Legacy campaign, conducted during the 2019 rainy season, targeted the planting of four billion seedlings. Ethiopia exceeded that goal by planting approximately 4.7 billion seedlings. The campaign attracted worldwide attention after more than 350 million seedlings were planted in a single day, demonstrating an unprecedented level of nationwide mobilization. Government institutions, schools, universities, farmers, youth groups, religious organizations, private businesses, civil society organizations, and members of the Ethiopian diaspora all participated, making environmental restoration a shared national responsibility. Building on that momentum, Ethiopia expanded the campaign in 2020 despite the challenges created by the COVID 19 pandemic. The annual target increased to five billion seedlings, while approximately 5.9 billion were planted. Greater emphasis was placed on multipurpose tree species, including fruit trees, coffee seedlings, fodder crops, indigenous species, and fuelwood trees that simultaneously restore ecosystems and generate sustainable economic returns for rural households. The upward trajectory continued in 2021 when Ethiopia planted approximately 6.8 billion seedlings against a target of six billion. During this period, the initiative became increasingly integrated with watershed rehabilitation, soil and water conservation, agroforestry, and climate smart agriculture. Indigenous tree species were promoted for their capacity to restore soil fertility, reduce erosion, improve groundwater recharge, and create favorable microclimates that support crop production, particularly in degraded highland and semi arid areas. In 2022, Ethiopia again exceeded its annual target by planting approximately 7.2 billion seedlings. Restoration efforts increasingly focused on degraded watersheds, river basins, hillsides, and communal grazing lands. Scientific evidence indicates that restoring vegetation cover improves rainwater infiltration, reduces soil erosion, enhances soil moisture retention, and strengthens watershed functions. These improvements directly contribute to higher crop yields, more reliable water supplies, and greater resilience to recurring droughts. Agroforestry systems established under the initiative also provide shade for coffee production, enrich soil organic matter, reduce wind erosion, and diversify farm outputs through fruits, timber, fodder, and fuelwood. The 2023 Green Legacy campaign further reinforced the initiative's developmental impact. Ethiopia planted more than 7.5 billion seedlings, surpassing its target of 6.5 billion. Greater emphasis was placed on integrating environmental restoration with livelihood diversification. Farmers expanded the cultivation of fruit trees, coffee seedlings, forage species, and indigenous multipurpose trees that generate both ecological and economic value. These interventions increased household incomes, improved livestock feed availability, expanded fruit production, and reduced dependence on natural forests for fuelwood and construction materials, making the initiative an important catalyst for rural economic transformation. The 2024 rainy season marked another significant milestone as Ethiopia planted approximately 7.5 billion seedlings, pushing the cumulative total beyond 40 billion since the initiative's inception. Restoration activities expanded to degraded agricultural landscapes, wetlands, river catchments, and urban green spaces. These efforts have helped stabilize soils, reduce flooding, improve water quality, conserve biodiversity, and strengthen ecosystem services that directly support agricultural production. During the 2025 campaign, Ethiopia entered a new phase by preparing more than 8.4 billion seedlings and planting approximately eight billion across the country. Greater emphasis was placed on coffee seedlings, fruit trees, fodder species, indigenous trees, and agroforestry systems that simultaneously enhance environmental sustainability and improve rural livelihoods. Ethiopia also strengthened international cooperation by sharing its experience with neighboring countries, reinforcing its position as a continental leader in landscape restoration. One of the initiative's most significant achievements has been its contribution to agricultural transformation. Scientific studies increasingly demonstrate that landscape restoration strengthens the ecological foundation of agriculture. Reforestation reduces soil erosion, restores soil fertility, increases organic matter, conserves soil moisture, moderates local temperatures, and improves habitats for pollinators. Agroforestry systems promoted under the initiative increase crop productivity while supplying fruits, coffee, fodder, timber, fuelwood, medicinal plants, and honey. These integrated farming systems diversify household incomes, reduce farmers' vulnerability to climate related shocks, and enhance the resilience of rural communities. Researchers have also identified Green Legacy agroforestry landscapes as having exceptionally high carbon storage while remaining productive agricultural systems. The initiative has likewise generated substantial socioeconomic benefits. Millions of Ethiopians participate annually in seedling production, nursery management, transportation, planting, maintenance, and watershed rehabilitation. Community nurseries, youth cooperatives, and women led enterprises have created employment opportunities while improving access to quality seedlings. Multipurpose tree species provide marketable products, including fruits, coffee, timber, fuelwood, livestock feed, and other non-timber forest products that strengthen household incomes and improve food security. Development partners increasingly recognize the initiative as an effective ecosystem based adaptation strategy that strengthens the resilience of smallholder farmers, restores degraded watersheds, and enables vulnerable communities to better withstand climate related shocks. Scientific research has also identified lessons that can strengthen future implementation. Recent field studies report seedling survival rates of approximately 80 percent where suitable species are matched with local ecological conditions, planting is synchronized with seasonal rainfall, and communities receive adequate technical support. Researchers therefore recommend strengthening post planting management, monitoring systems, community ownership, and species selection to maximize long term environmental, economic, and social benefits. Today, the Green Legacy Initiative represents far more than an annual tree planting campaign. It has evolved into a long term national development strategy that integrates environmental restoration with agricultural transformation, climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, watershed rehabilitation, food security, employment creation, and sustainable livelihoods. The steady increase in annual planting, from 4.7 billion seedlings in 2019 to approximately eight billion seedlings in recent campaigns, reflects Ethiopia's growing capacity for large scale landscape restoration and its long-term commitment to building a greener, more productive, and climate resilient economy. While continued attention to seedling survival, ecological suitability, and post planting management remains essential, the expanding body of scientific evidence demonstrates that the Green Legacy Initiative is delivering measurable environmental, agricultural, and socioeconomic benefits that extend well beyond each planting season.
Ethiopia Plants over 805 Million Seedlings in Single Day
Aug 3, 2026 7931
Addis Ababa, August 3, 2026 (ENA) — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that Ethiopia has planted 805.3 million tree seedlings today. In his message at the conclusion of the campaign aimed at planting 800 million seedlings in a day, the PM said over 26.2 million Ethiopians turned out to participate in the nationwide tree planting campaign. He noted that most of the activity took place withstanding the difficult challenge of planting tree seedlings the whole day in the rains. The premier added that over 6.5 billion seedlings have been planted this Ethiopian year alone, and the remaining 1.5 billion will be planted in the coming months. This year’s campaign is being carried out under the theme “Let Us Plant Hope”, reflecting the country’s vision of transforming environmental restoration into a shared national responsibility. Over the past seven years, Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative has achieved a historic milestone, with more than 48 billion seedlings planted nationwide. Launched in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy, the Green Legacy Initiative has become a flagship environmental movement focused on restoring degraded landscapes, expanding forest coverage, and strengthening the country's response to climate change. The initiative also reflects Ethiopia's firm commitment to meeting its national, continental, and global climate objectives. The impact of Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative extends beyond national boundaries, positioning the country as an active contributor to regional and global efforts aimed at addressing climate change. The approach highlights the value of combining government leadership with citizen engagement to implement climate actions that create long-term environmental and social benefits.
Feature Article
Ethiopia’s Historic Week of Green Revolution, Digital Sovereignty and National Consensus
Aug 9, 2026 2497
Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) Some weeks are measured by the events they produce. Others are remembered for the direction they reveal. For Ethiopia, the past week was marked by a series of developments that reached far beyond individual announcements. From millions of citizens gathering under heavy rains to plant the seeds of an ecological future, to the country crossing the 50-million mark in its national digital identity system, and from renewed efforts to forge political consensus to a broader campaign against economic crimes, the week offered a picture of a country steadily building the foundations of its next chapter. Across environment, technology, governance, security and infrastructure, a common thread emerged: the pursuit of greater national capacity, resilience and self-reliance. Planting Hope, One Seedling at a Time Perhaps nowhere was the scale of that national mobilization more visible than in Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative. In a remarkable 12-hour campaign conducted under the theme “Let Us Plant Hope,” Ethiopia planted more than 805.3 million tree seedlings, setting a new environmental record. The operation covered some 291,400 hectares and brought together an extraordinary 26.2 million citizens across the country. The scale was impressive. But the deeper significance lay in what stood behind the numbers. Millions of Ethiopians turned out despite torrential seasonal rains, transforming what could have been an ordinary environmental campaign into a nationwide demonstration of civic participation and collective responsibility. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed captured the spirit of the day, saying: “Despite the formidable challenge of planting seedlings throughout the day in torrential rains, over 26.2 million Ethiopians stepped forward to plant hope for tomorrow. This extraordinary spirit proves that when we unite around a shared vision, no hurdle is insurmountable.” The achievement also placed the week within the broader trajectory of the Green Legacy Initiative. More than 6.5 billion seedlings have already been planted during the current Ethiopian year, leaving another 1.5 billion to reach the seasonal target of 8 billion seedlings. Yet the initiative is increasingly becoming about more than planting trees. Across regions, government officials and local communities have linked the campaign to soil conservation, watershed rehabilitation, food security and the protection of critical water infrastructure. Cabinet members and regional leaders also used the mobilization to strengthen anti-siltation efforts around dams. What began as a tree-planting campaign is increasingly taking the shape of a national climate-resilience strategy—one that seeks to connect environmental restoration with the country's long-term economic and ecological security. Strengthening Ethiopia’s Digital Frontiers As Ethiopia accelerates its digital transformation, the government is moving to secure the infrastructure underpinning it. This week, the Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Proclamation No. 1426/2026 was highlighted as a major step toward protecting strategic digital systems from growing cyber threats. INSA Director General Tigist Hamid said the law establishes a comprehensive framework for monitoring cyber risks and coordinating responses across 12 critical sectors, including finance, telecommunications, health, energy, water, transport and government services. The proclamation requires critical infrastructure operators to strengthen risk assessments, cyber audits and security governance, while establishing a dedicated cybersecurity fund to support resilience, innovation and skills development. As digital identity, electronic payments and online public services expand, the new framework seeks to ensure that Ethiopia’s digital transformation is matched by stronger protection of its national data, critical systems and digital sovereignty. The Search for Consensus Beyond technology and environmental restoration, Ethiopia's most consequential project remains political: finding a durable framework for national consensus. That effort moved another step forward this week as consultations under the National Dialogue framework brought more than 4,000 delegates representing different sections of society to the Addis International Convention Center. The significance of the gathering lies not merely in the number of participants, but in the difficult questions being placed on the table. Ethiopia's political history has been shaped by competing interpretations of power, identity, representation and economic opportunity. The National Dialogue seeks to move those disagreements from confrontation toward structured discussion—and ultimately toward a political culture capable of managing differences without repeatedly turning them into crises. In an extended broadcast interview, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reflected on the historical roots of popular struggles and the failures that helped produce them. He argued that understanding the past is essential not for perpetuating old divisions, but for addressing the structural problems that produced them. “The historic popular struggles of our past were fundamentally directed at rectifying system-level governance failures and economic marginalization—not at dismantling national unity. True state-building requires us to acknowledge these historical realities while constructively channeling our efforts into building a shared, equitable democratic future.” That distinction is central to the country's search for consensus: recognizing grievances without allowing them to become permanent political fault lines. The challenge now is to translate dialogue into institutions, agreements and a political culture capable of sustaining the country's unity while accommodating its diversity. Protecting the Economic Front Ethiopia’s economic transformation is also facing a battle against the networks seeking to exploit weaknesses in the system. This week, the government launched decisive measures against individuals, businesses and officials accused of corruption and illegal economic activities undermining the ongoing macroeconomic reform. Government Communication Service Minister Enatalem Melese said such networks had contributed to foreign-currency shortages, inflationary pressures, contraband trade and artificial shortages of essential goods. The crackdown has already seen more than 7,000 businesses and warehouses sealed, while 169 people accused of illegal money transfers, hawala activities and black-market currency transactions were brought before the law. Authorities also targeted illicit gold trading, fuel and fertilizer-related corruption, tax fraud, illegal financial flows and unauthorized electricity sales, with hundreds of suspects facing investigation or legal action. The breadth of the operation underscores a central message of the reform agenda: economic transformation requires not only new policies and investment, but also institutions capable of protecting the system from corruption, illicit markets and the misuse of national resources. Energy, Water and the Regional Horizon Ethiopia's infrastructure ambitions continued to intersect with its wider regional role, particularly in energy and water. Following the latest milestones associated with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, water-resource engineers and energy analysts emphasized the importance of sustaining momentum through further hydropower development along the Abay River basin. The argument extends beyond domestic electricity generation. Additional generation capacity, combined with stronger transmission infrastructure, could reinforce Ethiopia's position as a major electricity supplier to neighboring countries and contribute to the gradual integration of East Africa's power markets. The strategic equation is increasingly clear: Ethiopia's water and energy resources are not only national development assets; they can also become instruments of regional economic integration. At the same time, progress in localized clean-water systems and disease-surveillance networks added another dimension to the country's resilience agenda. From public health to environmental protection, the common objective is increasingly one of preparedness—building systems capable of absorbing shocks before they become national crises. A Week That Revealed a Direction Taken separately, the week's developments might appear to belong to entirely different worlds. Tree planting belongs to the environment. Digital identity belongs to technology. National Dialogue belongs to politics. Economic enforcement belongs to security. Hydropower belongs to infrastructure. But viewed together, they tell a more coherent story. They point toward a country seeking to strengthen the foundations of its sovereignty—from the restoration of its land and protection of its water resources to the security of its digital systems, the integrity of its economy and the institutions through which political differences are managed. The most important achievement of such a week, therefore, may not be any single record, platform or consultation. It is the emerging recognition that national transformation requires capacity on every front at once. A greener landscape. A more connected citizenry. Stronger institutions. A more secure economy. Greater energy capacity. And, above all, a political culture capable of turning Ethiopia's diversity from a source of recurring confrontation into a foundation for common purpose. That is what made the week significant. It was not simply a week of milestones. It was a week that offered another glimpse of the Ethiopia being built for tomorrow.
Conflicts, Geopolitical Rivalries and Economic Risks Shape a Turbulent World
Aug 9, 2026 2284
By Staff Writer August 9, 2026 (ENA) The world experienced another turbulent week as armed conflicts, geopolitical rivalries, diplomatic maneuvering, economic pressures, climate stress and humanitarian emergencies continued to reinforce one another. From persistent wars and renewed security tensions to fragile ceasefire efforts and intensified diplomatic initiatives, governments and international organizations faced growing pressure to contain crises before they spread beyond their immediate theatres. At the same time, disruptions to energy supplies and maritime routes continued to expose the vulnerability of the global economy to geopolitical shocks, with uncertainty affecting oil prices, shipping costs, trade flows and inflationary pressures. The week also highlighted the increasingly interconnected nature of global crises. Conflict and insecurity continued to drive displacement and humanitarian needs, while extreme weather events, wildfires, floods and prolonged climate pressures placed additional strain on communities already facing economic hardship. Food security remained a concern in several vulnerable regions as conflict, disrupted supply chains and climate related shocks threatened agricultural production and access to essential commodities. Meanwhile, migration pressures continued to rise as people sought safety and economic opportunities across borders, creating additional challenges for governments and humanitarian agencies. Beyond immediate crises, major powers continued to compete for strategic influence, particularly over energy resources, critical trade corridors, emerging technologies and military capabilities. Diplomatic engagement remained active as states sought to prevent escalation, negotiate settlements and protect their economic and security interests. Yet the persistence of competing geopolitical agendas demonstrated the limits of diplomacy when trust between major actors remains weak. Taken together, the week's developments underscored a world facing multiple, interconnected risks rather than isolated crises. Conflict, economic uncertainty, climate emergencies and humanitarian pressures increasingly overlap, creating a fragile international environment in which a political or security shock in one region can rapidly produce consequences far beyond its borders. Peace and Security The confrontation involving Iran and the United States remained the week's most consequential international development. Sustained uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continued to threaten global energy and maritime shipping markets. By the end of the week, the dispute had increasingly shifted from the battlefield toward the question of who would control and regulate shipping through the strategic waterway. Media reports indicated that Tehran said an agreement with Oman had been reached on parameters for a proposed shipping route through Hormuz, but Iranian officials subsequently stressed that the arrangement alone would not be sufficient to fully reopen the waterway. Diplomatic efforts to forge a path toward negotiations proceeded alongside intensifying military and political pressure. Tehran maintained demands for specific guarantees before fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington faced growing urgency to decide whether military action or diplomacy offers a sustainable solution. The prolonged disruption of Hormuz has already affected businesses, employment and migrant workers across the Gulf, demonstrating that the crisis is no longer simply an energy security problem. Some media outlets noted that disruption to shipping and economic activity has affected sectors ranging from events and tourism to employment and foreign currency earnings. The ramifications of this standoff extend far beyond the region. As one of the world's premier energy corridors, prolonged disruption in the Strait could spike crude oil prices, drive up global freight tariffs, and reignite domestic inflationary pressures worldwide. The Times of India reported that Brent crude rose above 83 USD per barrel on August 7 as uncertainty persisted over the reopening of Hormuz. Reuters similarly reported that Brent gained more than 1 USD on Friday amid uncertainty over the terms of a possible reopening agreement. The conflicting demands over shipping access, transit fees, sanctions and insurance restrictions mean that even a diplomatic agreement may not immediately restore normal commercial traffic. Simultaneously, the conflict in Gaza remained unresolved. Talks over a long-term framework continued, but major sticking points, including Hamas's disarmament, Israeli military withdrawals, and post war security arrangements, obstructed a durable settlement. Meanwhile, severe humanitarian distress across the territory remained a critical concern for the international community. Geopolitics and Shifting Alliances Beyond active conflicts, the week demonstrated a continuing transformation of the international security order as countries reassessed traditional alliances and sought new strategic partnerships. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan moved forward with a trilateral defence arrangement linking major powers from the Middle East and South Asia. Ankara subsequently stressed that the agreement was not directed against Iran, reflecting the delicate balance being pursued by countries seeking stronger security cooperation without necessarily becoming parties to another regional confrontation. The Indo Pacific remained another major arena of strategic competition. Pacific island governments faced growing pressure to balance relations with China, the United States, Australia and New Zealand while protecting their own sovereignty and development interests. The dispute surrounding China's recent ballistic missile test exposed divisions within the Pacific Islands Forum. Some governments expressed concern about the strategic implications of the test, while Beijing maintained that the launch was part of routine military activity and sought to reassure Pacific partners. China simultaneously intensified diplomatic engagement with Pacific Island states. Beijing presented its cooperation as supportive of national sovereignty and development choices and sought to distinguish its approach from what it describes as conditional or bloc-based diplomacy. The episode illustrates that strategic competition in the Pacific is increasingly being pursued through diplomacy, development assistance and political influence as well as military capabilities. The broader contest between major powers is therefore no longer confined to traditional military alliances. Energy access, infrastructure, maritime routes, trade, technology, development financing and diplomatic influence have all become instruments of geopolitical competition. Economic Risks and Global Trade Economic vulnerability emerged as one of the clearest themes of the week. The disruption around Hormuz demonstrated how quickly a security crisis can become a global economic problem. Higher oil prices can increase transportation and production costs, while prolonged shipping disruption can raise freight rates and insurance premiums. For countries heavily dependent on imported energy, the consequences can include higher inflation, pressure on currencies and greater strain on household incomes. India has particular exposure because of its energy imports, extensive commercial links with the Gulf and large overseas workforce in the region. The Hormuz crisis therefore represents not only a foreign policy challenge for New Delhi but also a direct economic and human security concern. China, meanwhile, has continued to emphasize the broader consequences of geopolitical fragmentation for global production, maritime commerce and employment. Prolonged confrontation threatens the economic interdependence on which international trade has been built. The same vulnerabilities are visible in Europe, where disruptions to the Black Sea have affected agricultural and energy exports, and in the Red Sea, where insecurity has forced vessels to reconsider traditional routes. Canada offered a contrasting economic signal during the week, reporting stronger than expected labour conditions in July, with unemployment falling to a two year low despite continuing trade tensions and the effects of US tariffs. Taken together, these developments suggest that geopolitical fragmentation is becoming a structural economic risk rather than simply a temporary source of market volatility. Humanitarian and Public Health Emergencies Humanitarian concerns remained closely linked to armed conflict and economic instability during the week. The Democratic Republic of Congo continued confronting a serious Ebola outbreak, with the epidemic concentrated particularly in Ituri and North Kivu. The outbreak has placed additional pressure on health authorities operating in areas already affected by insecurity, displacement and limited infrastructure. Available epidemiological figures demonstrate the scale of the crisis. By late July, thousands of cases and more than a thousand deaths had been recorded, underscoring the continuing strain on health authorities and humanitarian agencies. The outbreak illustrates the difficulty of managing major health emergencies in areas already affected by insecurity and displacement. Public health responses must operate alongside humanitarian operations and conflict management, making containment considerably more difficult. The World Health Organization (WHO) also marked World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7, drawing attention to the need to strengthen support for mothers and infants. The observance provided a reminder that global health priorities continue even as governments concentrate on wars, security crises and economic shocks. Climate and Environmental Pressures Climate related disruption added another layer of vulnerability to the international picture. Europe experienced severe heat and drought conditions, with unusually low water levels along the Danube exposing historical wartime shipwrecks. Beyond the striking historical discovery, the falling water levels highlighted the vulnerability of inland waterways that support trade, transport and industrial activity. Extreme weather increasingly threatens infrastructure and supply chains at a time when geopolitical tensions are already putting pressure on global commodity flows. Drought can affect agricultural production and river transport, while extreme heat can strain electricity systems and damage infrastructure. The combination of climate stress and geopolitical instability is particularly significant because both can produce food price increases, migration pressures and competition over resources. Conclusion Taken together, the week's developments reveal a world in which conflicts, economic shocks, geopolitical rivalry, climate pressures and humanitarian emergencies are increasingly interconnected. The Strait of Hormuz is not simply an Iranian American security dispute. Its disruption can affect oil prices, shipping costs, inflation and employment thousands of kilometres away. The war in Ukraine is not confined to Eastern Europe, as attacks on Black Sea infrastructure affect agricultural and energy exports. The week's developments offered another warning that military confrontation can rapidly become an economic crisis, while economic insecurity can deepen humanitarian pressures and political instability. The world remains deeply divided over security, sovereignty and the future international order. Yet the interconnected nature of today's crises also makes cooperation more necessary. Preventing escalation, protecting global trade routes, maintaining humanitarian access and strengthening multilateral diplomacy will remain essential to containing the risks of an increasingly volatile international system. NB: This weekly review draws on reporting and analysis from major international and regional media outlets, including Reuters, AP, AFP, CNN, ABC, The Times of India, China Daily, Global Times, and South China Morning Post.
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Ethiopian News Agency
2023