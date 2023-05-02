Home - ENA English
Zambian SME Minister Describes Ethiopia's Wheat, Avocado Production as Impressive
May 2, 2023 369
Addis Ababa May 2/2023 (ENA) Zambian Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Elias Mubanga said he was impressed by the wheat and avocado production in Ethiopia and urged African countries to come and visit the initiatives. A total of 14 delegations comprising ministers and officials from Zambia, Niger, Tanzania and Cote d'Ivoire paid a visit to Ethiopia since last Sunday to look at the experiences of the Ethiopian agricultural development activities. The visit is aimed at exchanging the best practices and experiences of Ethiopia in transforming agriculture, particularly wheat, avocado, and coffee developments in Ethiopia. Zambian Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development and member of the delegation visiting the wheat and avocado in the Oromia region of Ethiopia, Elias Mubanga told ENA that he was impressed by the wheat and avocado development activities being carried out in the country. He said he was impressed on how the unemployed youth who have just graduated from universities have come together to form up cooperatives and get into producing avocado. “These have really impressed me and how they started creating jobs through this agricultural sector, particularly avocado production. I want to see if I can take it with me and duplicate it with the youth, especially the youth that just finished university,” according to the minister. Most of the youth in Africa and globally when they finish university level, they want to be employed, he said, adding “this is a beautiful initiative by the Oromia region of Ethiopia.” He emphasized that the young people came together to form up cooperative, form up companies and get into producing things like avocado and wheat production. “We also looked at how farmers get into wheat production through irrigation and creating so much employment because that is my area of concentration of job creation through small and medium businesses,” Mubanga noted. He applauded this success story of Ethiopia. The Minister stressed that creating much job requires serious attention in all African countries, including my county Zambia. “I think these initiatives [wheat and avocado production] are beautiful. If all African countries would have these initiatives, there would have no shortage of food in Africa. Africa should be a basket for food and then we will be able to export to Europe and other countries,” he added. He urged African countries to come and visit the initiatives so that we can grow our food basket.
UN Supports Reconstruction, Rehabilitation Projects to Sustain Peace: Deputy Secretary General
May 2, 2023 153
Addis Ababa May 2/2023(ENA):-The United Nations Deputy Secretary General (UNDSG) Amina J. Mohammed, said, the United Nations is committed to support the full implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement. Amina, who paid courtesy call on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, earlier today said the UN supports the reconstruction and rehabilitation projects to sustain and consolidate the peace. UN is encouraged by the progress so far and commended all actors for their contributions which is beacon of peace in Africa, she noted. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, on his part, said the government is committed to peace and underscored the fact that Ethiopia has embarked on new peace trajectory. He also called upon the international community to scale up its support.
AU Chair Stresses Need for Respect, Extension of Recent Ceasefire in Sudan
May 2, 2023 180
Addis Ababa May 2/2023 (ENA) The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has called for respect and extension of the ceasefire agreed upon on April 30, 2023, by the conflicting parties in Sudan. The African Union, IGAD, and UN have discussed today about ways of developing a joint de-escalation plan to the conflict in Sudan. During the occasion, the chairperson said the objective of the meeting is to have a collective action in Sudan and to avoid incoherence that would bring dispersed action. “Our priority today is to have the ceasefire respected and extended; and then ensure humanitarian assistance,” Faki Mahamat stressed. According to him, the health system is completely broken and there is no water and electricity. The chairperson appealed to the international organizations and neighboring countries of Sudan to help the Sudanese people who are in distress. He emphasized the need to intensify efforts for the resumption of political process, saying that “our conviction is that there is no military solution to this type of crisis.” Faki Mahamat, therefore, urged the international community to work in unison in order to attain result in the peace process.
UNHCHR Expresses Appreciation for Pretoria Peace Agreement, Supports Efforts to Sustain Peace
May 2, 2023 177
Addis Ababa May 2/2023 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen received at his office today United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR), Volker Turk. The two officials conferred on how to collaborate and coordinate efforts on matters pertaining to transitional justice, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke explained the various measures undertaken by the Government of Ethiopia to consolidate peace and stability. He said that an interim administration has been established in Tigray region and that that rehabilitation efforts have already begun. Demeke added that Ethiopia's hosting of the recognition event last week by itself was a message that steps are being taken to advance peace and that efforts are being made to build trust between conflict-affected regions. He also reaffirmed the Government's efforts towards ensuring accountability and transitional justice and thus established an Inter-Ministerial Taskforce. The High Commissioner expressed his appreciation for the Pretoria peace agreement and underscored that his office is ready to work in collaboration with the Government of Ethiopia and will support efforts to sustain peace.
Nigerian Delegation Visiting Ethiopia to Share Wheat Production Successes
May 2, 2023 181
Addis Ababa May 2/2023 (ENA) A Nigerian delegation led by Vice President-Elect, Kahim Sheltima has discussed with officials from the Ministry of Agriculture on ways to sharing the successful achievements that Ethiopia has been registering in wheat production. It is to be recalled that Ethiopia has become wheat exporter shifting from being wheat importer. Officials of the Ministry briefed the Nigerian delegation about Ethiopia’s wheat and other agricultural development successes. The delegation was also briefed about Ethiopia’s endeavor to improve productivity based on its own varieties of wheat seedlings with a view to ensuring self-sufficient. It was indicated during the occasion that Ethiopia has now managed to fulfill its domestic demand and even started to export the bumper harvest of wheat. Speaking with ENA, Nigeria's Vice President-Elect, Kashim Sheltima, said he came to learn from Ethiopia's success in wheat production. The discussion with officials of Ethiopia’s Ministry of Agriculture, has enabled the Nigerian delegation to understand that what Ethiopia is doing in the field is admirable, he said adding Nigeria wants to emulate Ethiopia’s success in wheat production. He said that Ethiopia used to import wheat from abroad; however he added that due to the political commitment demonstrated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government to strengthen domestic wheat development, the country has currently become wheat self-sufficient. Nigeria, which has a population of over 220 million, spends over two billion USD per annum on importing wheat, according to the vice president elect. Therefore, he said, his delegation came to learn from Ethiopia on ways to increase Nigeria’s wheat production. "Ethiopia, a couple of years ago was importer of wheat, due to the high level of political commitment by PM Abiy Ahmed and his team Ethiopia has become independent of wheat importation. With over 220 million people the Nigerian Nation spending two billion USD every year to importing wheat and we are here to learn from African brothers from Ethiopian brothers on how to scale up the cultivation of wheat in Nigeria." According to him, Ethiopia's success in wheat production is a good experience not only for Africans but also for developing countries across the globe. "Ethiopia is a success story on wheat production not only in Africa but is the whole of the developing world. We learn from you. We will get back home and replicate your success story in the next two, three years we also get out of ourselves from dependency of wheat importation." Africans should work in cooperation and coordination to become self-sufficient in food production, he pointed out. The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Girma Amente, on his part, said the improvement that Ethiopia has achieved over the last five years in the agricultural sector can be a good example to the rest of Africa. For us, it is a great success that African brothers are coming to Ethiopia to share our experience rather than from other developed countries, he added. He further said that Ethiopia is ready to provide professional, training and other support to brotherly countries from its experience. "Previously, we Africans mostly visit Asia to share experiences. The idea of 'African Solution to African Problems could be applied to all areas including agriculture. Therefore, for those who believe to emulate our experience and success it will work for them too."
Sri Lanka keen to Expand Bilateral Relations with Ethiopia: Amb Theshantha Kumarasiri
May 1, 2023 482
Addis Ababa May 1/2023 (ENA): Sri Lanka is very much interested to expand bilateral relations with Ethiopia in various areas, Ambassador Theshantha Kumarasiri said. In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, Sri Lanka Ambassador to Ethiopia Theshantha Kumarasiri said Sri Lanka has very strong relations with Ethiopia and looks forward to expanding this ties. He noted that Ethiopia and Sri Lanka are ancient friends, having relations since ancient times. He pointed out that even before we established our embassy in 2016, we have had strong political, diplomatic and economic relations. “We are thinking of expanding our bilateral cooperation, people to people relations. And we are also thinking of expanding our relations in connectivity; we have signed agreement with the Ethiopian Airlines. We are proposing to have direct flight between Colombo and Addis Ababa,” he said. According to the ambassador, some Sri Lankan companies have established business in Ethiopia especially in Hawassa Industrial Park. Sri Lankan companies are engaged in the apparel industry and are in contact with the Ethiopian government and the business sector, he said, adding that they are looking forward to expanding the garment sector as well. “A lot of investors are coming, Sri Lankan businessmen are very interested in expanding the trade relation with Ethiopia, I believe when we expand our ties, there will be an opportunity for them to expand that area of trade with garment industry and also in other areas,” he added. Sri Lanka is desirous to strengthen ties in many fields and exploit investment opportunities for mutual benefits in garment, trade and other areas, the ambassador pointed out. “So many Sri Lankan companies want to invest particularly in the agriculture field and there are many inquiries that we received. This is the time even ( Sri Lankan) president, foreign minister and prime minister; they are looking forward to enhance our relation in Africa particularly in green energy and blue economy, among others. ” “So, it will be a new beginning and we are looking forward to expand to the entire Africa through our engagement with Ethiopia,” he said. He also said that they are thinking of having high ranking Sri Lankan government visits very soon, most probably the president or the foreign minister, to bolster bilateral relations with Ethiopia. They are very much interested in engaging directly with the African leaders including Ethiopian leaders, President Sahle-Work Zewde, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen for strong bilateral engagement. The ambassador who served in Paris, South Korea and Brazil, before designated to Ethiopia said, the embassy of Sri Lanka in Addis Ababa is also looking forward to facilitate bilateral cooperation and engagement with business partners.
Foreign Affairs Ministry Says DPM&PM Visits To African Countries Bolstering Diplomatic Ties
Apr 28, 2023 1151
Addis Ababa April 28/2023(ENA):- The visits by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen to African countries was great opportunity to explain Ethiopia's current peace situation, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Briefing journalists today, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Meles Alem said the recent visit of Demeke to four African countries was successful in consolidating diplomatic activities. Noting that Ethiopia is committed to strengthen its bilateral relations with African countries, Ambassador Meles said, adding the visit was able to increase friends and briefed about the current development in the country. Speaking on the recent development in Sudan, Meles said that the Ethiopian government believes that the Sudanese people have the wisdom, capacity and strength to resolve the current crisis on their own. He added that the government has set up a task force to respond to requests for emergency evacuation assistance from various countries.
Delegation from US State Department Confers with Ethiopia’s State Minister of Finance
Apr 28, 2023 1335
Addis Ababa April 28/2023(ENA):-A delegation led by Dafna Rand - Director, Office of Foreign Assistance from the US State Department visited Ethiopia's Ministry of Finance. Rand was accompanied by officials from the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL) and Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL). The State Minister of Finance, Semereta Sewasew warmly welcomed the team on Thursday. During the occasion, Rand has commended the progress that has been made in the country since her last visit and recalled the visit of Secretary of State Blinken as signal of cooperation based on mutual respect and spirit of collaboration. State Minister Semereta on her part thanked the US government for its uninterrupted support particularly in the provision of basic services. She has further explained about the progress that has been made since the signing of the peace deal in efforts to rebuild and restore livelihood. Semereta recounted the challenging times due to recurring drought and conflict which obliterated basic infrastructure and substantially increase the number of Internally Displaced Persons. Finally, brief discussions were made on the overall macroeconomic situation and the support required to cope with overwhelming challenges. Both sides agreed to further strengthen the overall development cooperation and enhance their communications in order to overcome some difficulties, according to Finance Ministry.
PM Abiy Discuses With General Al-Burhan, Dagalo on Need to Settle Differences Amicably in Sudan
Apr 28, 2023 1317
Addis Ababa April 28/2023 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has held phone discussions with both General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo on the need to settle differences amicably and bring stability to Sudan. The premier twitted today that the great people of Sudan deserve peace. “I have held phone discussions with both General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo on the need to settle differences amicably and bring stability to Sudan,” Abiy said. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had called on the Sudanese warring parties to come to the peace alternative by taking lessons from Ethiopia’s peace agreement in a message he delivered last Sunday at an event organized to honor those who have contributed to the Pretoria Peace agreement under the theme: “Enough with War, Let us Sustain Peace!” The premier said during the occasion that Ethiopia’s peace agreement signed in South Africa, Pretoria is a lesson to the neighboring countries and all other African countries. He called on Sudanese rivals to resolve their current conflicts through dialogue, drawing lessons from Ethiopia’s peace agreement. Ethiopia has also been preparing to deliver humanitarian aid to Sudan to express its solidarity to the people of Sudan.
PP Says Efforts Well Underway to Build Better, Harmonious Ethiopia by Rehabilitating War Affected Regions
Apr 27, 2023 1292
Addis Ababa April 27/2023 (ENA)The government of Ethiopia and Prosperity Part have been carrying out activities with great commitment to build a better and more harmonious Ethiopia by strengthening the rehabilitation efforts in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions, Vice President of the Party Adam Farah said. A delegation of Regional Chief Administrators led by the Deputy President of the Prosperity Party has visited Tigray today. Adam said that the government and the Prosperity Party are working with determination to build a better and more harmonious Ethiopia by strengthening the rehabilitation works in the Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions. He thanked the people of Tigray for the warm welcome extended to the delegation in Mekele. The interests and needs of the people of Tigray will be more fulfilled by working together with other Ethiopian brothers, Adem said during the visit. Both the government and the Prosperity Party are committed to the rapid rehabilitation of the people of Tigray, Amhara and Afar, he added. Along with other people in Ethiopia, the people of Tigray have been fighting for a long time to uphold the sovereignty of Ethiopia, he said, adding that this indicates the fate of Ethiopians is intertwined. Even though the damage caused by the war is huge, through cooperation it is possible to quickly recover, the vice president of PP underscored. The visit conducted by Regional Chief Administrators and Mayors of Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa Cities is a journey made to express solidarity for peace and togetherness, he said. The visit also demonstrate the readiness of the Ethiopian people to jointly rebuild the affected areas, Adem noted. The government will continue to work hard to help the people of the region with all its capacities, he elaborated. Hence, he called on Ethiopians and partners in the country and abroad to support the rehabilitation effort. The government is working with determination to get Ethiopia out of the vicious circle of conflict and ensure lasting peace, Adem stated. On his part, the Head of the Interim Administration of Tigray region, Getachew Reda, thanked the delegation for visiting Tigray region and confirming its solidarity. Today’s visit is a big step for the work of the interim administration in the region and that it is necessary to work together to speed up the reconstruction work and strengthen peace, he said. The delegation conducted the visit following Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s announcement last week at an event held under theme “Enough with War; Let Us Sustain Peace” to honor those who have contributed to making the Pretoria Peace Agreement a reality that all chief administrators of regional states will travel to Tigray to demonstrate their solidarity to the people of the region.
Book Exhibition Organized by Office of Prime Minister Opens
May 2, 2023 274
Addis Ababa May 2/2023(ENA):- Book Exhibition Organized by the Office of the Prime Minister has opened today at Abrehot Library, in Addis Ababa. The book exhibition is expected to stay for six-days, it was learned. In the exhibition, a permanent "Prime Ministerial Corner" was also unveiled at Abrihot Library, which avails books written by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed since the reform began to readers. In the "Prime Ministerial Corner", books written by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed following the reform have been displayed. The aim of the exhibition organized under a theme ‘Word, Action and Generation’ is to develop the culture of reading among the public. At the launch of the fair, the head of the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Alemtsehai Paulos, Adviser of social affairs to the Prime Minister, Deacon Daniel kebret, and the Head of the Press Secretariat of the Prime Minister's Office, Billene Seyum, were present, among other officials and participants.
UN Lauds Ethiopia for opening Up Routes for Evacuating Int’l Personnel, Foreign Citizens from Sudan
May 1, 2023 603
Addis Ababa May 1/2023 (ENA)The United Nations Special Envoy for Horn of Africa appreciated Ethiopia for opening up its routes to evacuate international staff and foreign citizens from Sudan and called for international support. Briefing the diplomatic community and representatives of international organizations recently, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mesganu Arga said that Ethiopia has been processing the massive evacuations of nationals of 50 countries from Sudan based on their request. According to him, the ongoing evacuation efforts require supports from the international community and relevant UN agencies. In an exclusive interview with ENA, The UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh noted that a lot of international organizations, embassies, and citizens from other countries are trying to leave Sudan because of the conflict. “Ethiopia being a neighboring country is one of the countries which is being used by some international actors to try to evacuate their staff from Sudan. And I am very appreciative of the fact that the honorable minister said that Ethiopia is ready to make available Bahir Dar Airport and Gondar Airport for the evacuation of civilians from the conflict in Sudan,” Tetteh noted. The special envoy also took note of the call the state minister has made for logistics support, for in the future the influx of refugees would increase. “Even though your country (Ethiopia) has been very generous in opening itself up to be a route for evacuation, if this conflict continues...you will not just see people who are internationals, you will see Sudanese who will be running away from the fighting and who will try to cross the border here in order to be able to seek refuge from being attacked.” Acknowledging that the evacuation activity puts a tremendous amount of pressure on the finance and logistics of the receiving state, the special envoy appreciated Ethiopia which has always been a welcoming state to refugees. The situation in Sudan and the massive evacuation process is going to put a lot of pressure on Ethiopia, whose resources are already strained and stretched. She noted that Ethiopia has resource limitations relating the rebuilding and reconstruction efforts in the northern part of the country. “Of course, we don't underestimate what that costs of your country in terms of resources. So we would very much like to encourage the international community to be as much supportive possible to Ethiopia's efforts to facilitate the evacuation of persons and to also facilitate the reception of refugees,” she stated. Despite all challenges, the special envoy commended the Ethiopian government for acting as a facilitator by making the airports available for use for evacuation and also the security and logistics arrangements put in place. She also pledged that the UN will redeploy some of its resources to support Ethiopia’s effort and it will be working with the Ethiopian government as requested to support this effort. The special envoy also called on the Sudanese forces to back the political process because fighting is not going to resolve anything but it is only going to compound the misery and suffering of the people.
Africa Cannot Afford to Miss Fourth Industrial Revolution: ECA Acting Executive Secretary
Apr 29, 2023 1060
Addis Ababa April 29/2023 (ENA)Africa risks being left behind if it fails to adapt the Fourth Industrial Revolution by allocating the necessary investment, UNECA Acting Executive Secretary Antonio Pedro said. Speaking with ENA on the sidelines of the National Girls in ICT Day Celebrations in Addis Ababa, Pedro noted that getting left behind is something that Africa cannot afford. Africa cannot escape this digital transition, he stressed. The continent has a possibility to provide access for 1.4 billion people and with the African Continental Free Trade Area we have to facilitate e-commerce to unlock the full potential of Africa, the acting executive secretary stated. ECA facilitated the National Girls in ICT Day Celebrations in Addis Ababa under the theme “Digital Skills for Life” with the view to inspiring and encouraging girls between the ages of 12 and 25 to pursue careers in science, engineering, technology, mathematics (STEM). According to Pedro, digital skills remains a key component for girls and young women to thrive in STEM careers and engage in the local digital ecosystem. The one-day event brought together different stakeholders, including mentors, young women and girls to exchange their experiences and share knowledge around digital skills for life and address different topics related to digital skills such as mentorship, education, youth engagement, among others. The knowledge sharing activities and exchange of experiences were meant to inspire the girls to engage and participate in ICT, pursue careers related to digital technologies, develop and strengthen their digital skills in order to leverage digital technologies and actively engage in the local digital ecosystem.
EU Allocates Additional Humanitarian Aid of 22 Mil Euros to Ethiopia
Apr 28, 2023 1218
The EU announced today new funding of 22 million Euros (more than 1.2 billion Birr) in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable people in Ethiopia. The aid will be used to those suffering from the impact of conflict and displacement including refugees, drought and other climate-related hazards, and epidemics, according to a press release issued by the EU today. This amount adds to the 60.5 million Euros announced earlier this year for Ethiopia, bringing the total of EU humanitarian funding support in Ethiopia to 82.5 million EUR thus far in 2023. Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “Against the backdrop of the widespread humanitarian needs in Ethiopia, the EU has mobilised this additional funding to continue supporting humanitarian organisations in the country scale up their emergency, life-saving assistance to the people in need. The Commissioner stated that our humanitarian experts on the ground are constantly monitoring the situation and “we remain steadfast in our commitment to stand in solidarity with those in need in the country.” The EU’s humanitarian funding in Ethiopia is helping address the high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition amongst the most vulnerable and provide access to protection support, primary health care, clean and safe water, sanitation and hygiene services, as well as education opportunities for children caught in humanitarian crises and who, as a result, have lost out on their schooling. EU support in Ethiopia is implemented in a way that reinforces the Humanitarian-Development-Peace synergies in the country. According to EU, the humanitarian needs in Ethiopia are massive, resulting from the two-year conflict in the north of country, a devastating and prolonged drought, large population displacements, as well as additional conflict hotspots and localized conflicts. Additionally, more than 90,000 refugees have recently crossed into Ethiopia from Somalia, with Ethiopia now hosting now over 890,000 refugees.
Investors Impressed by Vast Market, Untapped Potential in Ethiopia
May 2, 2023 248
Addis Ababa May 2/2023 (ENA): Foreign investors, who attended the recent Invest Ethiopia 2023 Forum in Addis Ababa, said the country's vast market and untapped investment potential has impressed them. PowerLink Company CEO, Nur Hussien told ENA that Ethiopia is a country with lots of resources in energy, manpower, land and water. “That is why it will be the best destination for investment.” According to the CEO, “all countries have their own positive and negative things. But in terms of investment, it is time now to invest in Ethiopia because there are 120 million people —consumers, and at the same time producers. This market is only enough for you, even if you are not exporting. Only the market of Ethiopia will make you to grow and double size your profit.” Hussien believes that millions of investors will flood this country in the next two years. “When you come to this country, you are not coming only for investment. The life is very nice, the enjoyment, the tourism, the culture and the people, everything. That is why I think it will be the best destination.” He, however, points out that a country always needs to have open policy. “If you see countries around Ethiopia, like Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, all have open policy in terms of foreign currency, land and everything. “So, if we go in that direction I think we will triple the economic growth of this country and easily make 20-30 billion USD in a short period of time from the current 4 billion USD Foreign Direct Investment.” Hussien stated that his company is willing to have an office here and come to invest in this country. This is decided by the Board also; and we are coming in the energy sector and agricultural technology, he added. Novafrica Developments General Manager, Marc Schneider said that he knows Ethiopia quite well and organized many conferences to explain about Ethiopia's investment, market, and potential to French companies. “We have already organized last year many conferences just to explain to our French companies that the potential is there and market is very large. I think Ethiopia is the second most populace country in Africa and growth is in double digit. I am sure that many things will happen here in the coming years,” he elaborated. Energy China Representative, Sun Jinlong said his company has been in Ethiopia for over 20 years since the construction of Tekezze Hydro Power Station. We have taken a lot of projects like hydropower and water supply in the country; and still want expand our projects in construction and other investment areas, Jinlong stated. “Ethiopia is a big country. We have industry in Ethiopia in areas of renewable energy and hydro power station, and some rural projects and cement as well as building materials.” The representative said that he hopes more Chinese companies will come to Ethiopia “as we recommended friends and partners to invest in Ethiopia.” According to him, the Invest Ethiopia 2023 Forum was very important as it helps to know Ethiopia more in terms of investment opportunity in the country. The forum, which concluded last week, was held with the aim of enabling the participants explore and unlock investment opportunities in Ethiopia. It brought together investors, business leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from around the world.
Delegations from African Countries Visit Avocado Cluster Farming
May 2, 2023 199
Addis Ababa May 2/2023(ENA):- Delegations from Zambia, Niger, Tanzania and Cote d'Ivoire today visited avocado cluster farming activities and avocado nurseries in Lome District, Oromia region. A total of 14 delegations comprising ministers and officials from Zambia, Niger, Tanzania and Cote d'Ivoire are paying a visit in Ethiopia since last Sunday to see the development activities in the country. The visit aimed to exchange the best practices and experiences of Ethiopia in transforming agriculture, particularly wheat, avocado, and coffee developments in Ethiopia. Yesterday the delegations have visited wheat cluster farming activities in East Shewa Zone in Oromia region. During their today's visit at Gudatu Avocado Nursery, the delegations briefed about the blended imported species of avocado with local ones producing short trees that could be harvested within three years. Oromia Regional state has been embarking on avocado production by providing necessary support to the farmers. The region has started exporting avocado production in recent years and so far it has been able to bring in foreign exchange by exporting more than 60 tons of avocado production. Some 100 avocado nursery stations were established in the region; it is being developed in 8 clusters covering 99 hectares. It is indicated that in addition to the success registered in wheat production, the new initiative being implemented on avocado farming is the other successful endeavor realized in the country.
CBE, Golden Coffee Roastery Launch Cash Go Money Transfer App
Apr 8, 2023 2923
Addis Ababa April 8/2023 (ENA) Commercial Bank of Ethiopia(CBE) and Golden Coffee Roastery have launched Cash Go money transfer app, enabling the Ethiopian diaspora to use easy and efficient money transfer. President of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, Abie Sano and CEO & Owner of Golden Coffee Roastery, Teodros Sheferaw signed the agreement on Friday. The agreement allows Ethiopian diaspora who live, among others, in Canada, Israel, the USA, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates to use Cash go application that enables direct bank account settlement to the bank accounts of their relatives and friends in Ethiopia without the need to pass through swift. Abie Sano briefed journalists that the app will significantly make money transfer by the Ethiopian diaspora easy and efficient. By using their Visa and Mastercard, the diaspora community can easily send money to Ethiopia directly to their friends and relatives bank accounts, he added. Abie further said that as the mobile app allows the diaspora to transfer from 5 to 1,000 USD in a single transfer. The Cash Go app is proven to be simple, secure and efficient, Abie said, adding customers in Ethiopia can receive the money sent through the app immediately at any of CBE's 1850 branches. CBE is providing convenient and efficient services to its customers using digital applications, he said, noting that the bank has transacted over 2.1 trillion Birr over the last nine months of the current fiscal year. Speaking on his part, Golden Coffee Roastery ,CEO & Owner, Teodros Sheferaw, said the mobile application is locally developed by Ethiopians. He further stated that the app is capable of serving customers in many local languages. Such digital foreign exchange transfer helps to alleviate the bank's foreign exchange shortages, he noted.
Russia Can Support Ethiopia to Elevate Industry, Grow Specialists Faster: Cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov
Mar 31, 2023 3514
Addis Ababa March 31/2023(ENA) The Russian Cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov shared today his experiences to Ethiopian students at the Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU), further pointing out that Russia can help Ethiopia to raise the industry faster. Briefing the media after his presentation to students, the cosmonaut said Russia can provide some special services like geo-observation data for Ethiopia as it has already entered cooperation agreement in nuclear sciences with the university and will probably have cooperation in space engineering program. Such kind of engineering is the basis for developing any country, he noted, adding that engineering specialists are those who can improve the whole industry. “It does not matter if it is rocket science or nuclear science. If you need to develop, you have to pay attention to these areas of education.” The astronaut advised that the Ethiopian government itself and the university could decide what the priorities for the country are, and we as partners can provide services for the country. “We should first of all look at the needs. If we need to improve our rocket science, we pay attention to it and we grow specialists in this area.” For Kud-Sverchkov, it is up to the government to decide what kind of specialists and scientists it needs. But obviously every country needs their own scientists to develop in their own way. “Our task is to be partners in development. Probably it is really hard and expensive to create industry from the very beginning. As Russia, we can help raise the industry faster and grow specialists faster to catch up with the world.” AASTU President, Dereje Engida said that sharing such experiences is pivotal to prepare Ethiopia for the future and prepare the young generation. The university has 8 centers of excellence which have been designated to work on special areas such as mining extraction and exploration, sustainable energy, biotechnology and bio-process, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, and robotics. Space Science and Geospatial Institute (SSGI) Director General, Abdisa Yilma said “following the footsteps of Yuri Gagarin, and with the spirit of a great people like you (Sergey Kud-Sverchkov), we (Ethiopians) hope that brilliant and courageous astronauts will emerge in the near future.” The cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov had spent 185 days in orbit in 2020-2021, working as a flight engineer alongside his Russian and American colleagues. Russia is a pioneer country in space exploration. It has contributed a lot to humanity by developing space technologies and skills that enable human beings to make the first steps in space.
Ethiopia, Sudan Sign MoU to Cooperate on Telecom & Digital Transformation
Mar 16, 2023 3014
Addis Ababa March 16/2023 (ENA) Ethiopia's Ministry of Innovation and Technology and Sudan’s Ministry of Telecommunication and Digital Transformation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to cooperate on telecommunication and digital transformation sectors. Innovation and Technology Minister Belete Mola and Sudanese Minister of Telecommunication and Digital Transformation, Adel Hassan Mohamed Hussein signed the MoU in Addis Ababa. The implementation of the agreement is expected to improve people to people relations, experience sharing and cooperation on security issues between the two countries. Innovation and Technology Minister Belete Mola said at the occasion that his ministry is committed to implement the MoU aimed at cooperating on telecommunication and digital transformation. “I was looking at the MoU,” Belete said, further pointing out, “There is strategy wise, policy wise, there is a lot that we are supposed to work together with our parallel Sudanese ministry and all other institutions around the ministry.” “We will be very much happy to make sure that the articles put in the MoU will be put into effect so to the benefit of our two sisterly countries and we will remain committed and again we are happy to have this relationship with our sister country Sudan.” The two big countries with huge potential have been playing star role in socio-political-economic affairs of the region and have to work and achieve more together not only for the benefit of the countries but also for the security and development of the region, he added. Sudanese Minister of Telecommunication and Digital Transformation, Adel Hassan Mohamed Hussein expressed readiness to start a new era of collaboration with Ethiopia. “We are so pleased to have this meeting today, to meet you and your team. Ethiopia is a sister country and we are looking forward to start a new era of collaboration. Yes, we are so close in the past, but we will be closer in the future.” The signing of the MoU by the Sudanese and Ethiopian ministries for cooperation in ICT and digital transformation is to tap into the unlimited opportunities in the field of telecom and digital transformation. “It gives me great pleasure and honor to meet you today your Excellency and witness a signing of the MoU between the government of Sudan and Ethiopia for cooperation in ICT and digital transformation.” Noting the unlimited opportunities in this field, the minister stressed the need for real cooperation and coordination. “We are looking forward to get the most benefit from this collaboration in exchanging knowledge, experience, technology, and even developing co-projects for the people of both countries.” The Sudanese minister has invited his counterpart to visit Sudan to reflect on the MoU together and incorporate it into a daily work and he accepted the invitation.
E-Government Strategy and Enterprise Architecture for Ethiopia Launched
Mar 16, 2023 3072
Addis Ababa March 16/2023 (ENA) Ministry of Innovation and Technology and the Delegation of the European Union to Ethiopia launched a five-year e-Government Strategy and Enterprise Architecture for Ethiopia today. Innovation and Technology Minister Belete Molla said implementing the project will improve government services delivery, facilitate digital economy, and foster socio-economic development. “ I am sufficiently informed that the ultimate goal of this project is to enable the Government of Ethiopia to be more efficient, result oriented, and to provide citizen-centered, secure and integrated e-governance services.” According to him, the implementation of this project will go a long way to strengthen Ethiopia in the global digital economy by facilitating digital transformation for rapid, inclusive socio-economic wellbeing of our citizens. A policy framework articulated under the Digital Ethiopia 2025 Strategy is enabling utilization of digital technologies across the sectors of the economy to improve the services, Belete noted. EU Delegation to Ethiopia Economy and Infrastructure Team Leader, Sanne Willems said the Union funded the project that will be implemented by the ministry. This is part of “a large project of 10-million-Euros to support the business environment and investment climate, including e-governance services,” she added. The team leader pointed out that effective implementation of the project will enable the government to improve services delivery in an inclusive and transparent way. The project also aligns with to the SDG-16 target and contributes to the strengthening of peace and justice institutions. Willems stated that the EU and Ethiopia have been cooperating on various areas for over four decades.
Ethiopia's Ayana Takes Paris Win on Marathon Debut
Apr 2, 2023 2925
Addis Ababa April 2/ 2023 (ENA) Ethiopia's Abeje Ayana won the men's race at the Paris Marathon on Sunday in his first competitive run over the distance. The 20-year-old Ayana won with a time of two hours, seven minutes and 15 seconds, 20 seconds ahead of compatriot and pre-race favourite Guye Adola with Kenya's Josphat Boit a further five seconds back in third. After clocking 59:39 in a half marathon in Poznan, Poland in 2021, Ayana was one of the men to watch on a grey, windy morning in the French capital, Reuters reported.
President Sahle-Work Holds Discussion with World Anti-Doping Agency President Bonka
Mar 29, 2023 3324
Addis Ababa March 29/2023/ENA/ President Sahle-Work Zewde has received a delegation led by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Bonka today, according to the Office of the President. The discussion centered on the conditions under which Ethiopia and the World Anti-Doping Agency can work closely in anti-doping control and investigation, and how the organization can provide technical support, it was learned. During the discussion, Sahle-Work said that Ethiopia has a long history in athletics and is known in the world since athlete Abebe Bikila won marathon in Rome. She finally thanked the World Anti-Doping Agency for its technical support in anti-doping control.
22nd Edition of Great Ethiopian Run Colorfully Held in Addis Ababa
Nov 20, 2022 3485
Addis Ababa November 20/2022/ENA/ The 22nd edition of Great Ethiopian Run was held today in Addis Ababa with participation of more than 40,000 people. President Sahle-Work Zewde, Addis Ababa Mayor, Adanech Abiebie, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Kejela Merdasa and other senior government officials as well guests including renowned Kenyan athletes and tourists attended the 10 killo Meter annual street race held at Meskel Square in the capital. The Great Ethiopian Run is the first biggest event in Africa and sixth in the world’s international street races. The Great Ethiopian Run is believed to be one of the most important events to promoting tourism in Ethiopia. It was indicated that the Great Ethiopian Run has successfully conducted more than 100 races in various cities in the country over the past years. Ethiopia's famous long-distance runner, Haile Gebrselassie founded the race in 2000.
PM Inaugurates Sport Center in Capital City
Oct 27, 2022 3831
Addis Ababa October 27,2022 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inaugurated a newly rebuilt sport center in Arada sub-city of Addis Ababa today. The previous "15 Meda" sport center was not conducive for physical activities. Therefore, Prime Minister Abiy took the initiative to build a new the sport center with the participation of stakeholders, it was learned. The renovated center was inaugurated today and will provide its previous services. The reconstruction of the sport center is part of the winter volunteer project, it was learned.
Nation Prepares to Plant 6.3 Billion Seedlings in Upcoming Rainy Season
Apr 12, 2023 3001
Addis Ababa April 12/2023/ENA/ Ethiopia has been preparing to plant 6.3 billion seedlings during the upcoming rainy season as part of the national green legacy initiatives, Agriculture State Minister, Professor Eyasu Elias disclose. The State Minister in charge of the Natural Resources Development Division, told the media today that the country has already prepared 5.4 billion seedlings. Out of the total 6.3 billion seedlings 45 are trees while the rest 55 percent are fruits, animal fodder, and other vital plans. Over the last four years, some 25 billion seedlings, including trees, fruit, and cattle feeds have been planted as part of the national Green Legacy Initiative, he said. The initiative launched in June of 2019 has been helping Ethiopia to building a green and climate resilient nation rehabilitating degraded land across the country. Tree planting has also been becoming a culture among Ethiopians as more than 30 million people participates every year in the tree planting activities, the state minister noted. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has received the Outstanding African Leadership Award for his Green Legacy initiative, designed to reforest the country and help the nation enhance its agricultural activities.
University Presidents Urge Downstream Countries to Support Ethiopia’s Green Dev’t Endeavors on Abbay River
Apr 8, 2023 3273
Addis Ababa, April 8/2023 (ENA) University presidents have called on the downstream countries of Abbay River to support Ethiopia’s green development efforts and sustain water flow of the river. Bahir Dar, Debre Markos and Gambella university presidents told the Ethiopian News Agency said that sticking to unreasonable issues would not help the downstream countries. Bahir Dar University President doctor Frew Tegegn said that his university has conducted extensive studies and research on natural resources conservation activities on Abbay River and Tana Basin for over ten years. Among the researches included the study on how to extend the lifespan of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) by three times by preventing sedimentation. The downstream countries should therefore assist Ethiopia in its Green Legacy initiative, a massive tree seedlings planting program, in order to prevent the impacts of climate change, the president underscored. Ethiopia’s green economy is also instrumental to ensuring a sustainable water flow in the lower riparian countries as the country is a major source of the Abbay, he added. “When I look at it rationally, they (the downstream countries) should (even) contribute to the construction of the Renaissance Dam and the environmental initiatives because the project has huge benefits to the basin countries, and there are professional, ethical and international experiences which say countries have to pay for the services they get in the future.” However, the president lamented that the countries are not helping the efforts of Ethiopia and its people. Instead, they create unnecessary disputes. Debre Markos University President, doctor Tafere Melaku stated on his part that adequate research activities have not been carried out considering the size of the watershed on Abbay River. According to him, although the downstream countries routinely undermine Ethiopia’s right to use and develop the river, their opposition has never been scientific. It is political, he noted. “The countries, which are criticizing Ethiopia for using the river to generate power from the very outset, should think of working together to ensure a sustainable flow of Abbay water,” the president underscored. As a result, natural resources conservation is not being carried out in Abbay basin and this will impact negatively on the flow of the river, Tafere elaborated. “To tell the truth, they have never thought that the water of Abbay River could disappear if sufficient environmental protection work is not done on it. This is the biggest and basic problem. If they (all the counties in the basin) work together and cultivate the natural resources in the basin, it will be possible to have water that is not only adequate for the riparian countries but also for others.” The president finally called on Ethiopian universities to jointly work researches on Abbay River basin with universities of the downstream and upstream countries. Gambella University President, Ojulu Okock said environmental and green development endeavors of Ethiopia have to be supported by the downstream countries since the country is the major contributor to Abbay River. “Ethiopia is a major water supplier for the Nile River. Therefore, supporting the country's endeavors will ensure mutual benefits of all countries from the river.”
Ethiopia Owns Huge Potential to Become Energy Hub: RES4Africa Program Manager
Apr 5, 2023 3112
Addis Ababa April 5/2023 (ENA) Ethiopia has all the potential of hydro, wind, solar, and geothermal to become an energy hub in the eastern Africa region, Renewable Energy Solutions for Africa (RES4Africa) Foundation Policy and Regulations Program Manager Andrea Renzulli said. In an exclusive interview with ENA, Renzulli said that RES4Africa is a Foundation that works in support of Africa’s energy transition in order to achieve the SDG7, ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all and the private sector investment. Millions of people in Ethiopia still lack access to electricity, he stated, and added “unfortunately, the level of investments is not yet appropriate for the needs of the country.” There is a need to expand not only the generation but also the infrastructure to provide universal electricity access to all but of course, Renzulli pointed out, and emphasized “with all the potential that Ethiopia has in terms of natural resources, the country has the ability to reach these targets and reach the time frame that the government has set.” “We can all agree about the huge potential. We all think about the hydro potential which is very important for the country but it is not only hydro, Ethiopia has already build few projects in the wind showing that there is also wind potential here. Solar Of course, geothermal, biomass, I mean, it is really a blessed country in terms of renewable energy potential,” the Policy and Regulations Program Manager elaborated. Renzulli stressed “Ethiopia has the potential to become an energy hub within the region.” The Government of Ethiopia has expressed clear intention to green growth and founding the strategy of the country on the principle of green growth and sustainability energies, he stated, and added “we have to support the institutions in achieving these targets.” Speaking of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) he said that the hydro potential presents a lot of opportunities for Ethiopia in terms of energy export. “So I think we all hope that the dam (GERD) can become vehicle of collaboration within the region. What we hope as citizen and I think Ethiopians who works here is that the dam can become a vehicle of better integration and better collaboration instead of a vehicle of confrontation,” he anticipated. He expressed hope that the dam could become a symbol of the socio-economic development of the country and the region more generally stating that countries in the region could also benefit from the potential of the dam. Renzulli has also commended Ethiopians for their unwavering support for GERD in terms of funding, public diplomacy, and technical aspects and also for sustaining important projects for socio-economic development of the country. “Ethiopia has the capacity and capabilities to become a great energy exporter within the region, which could benefit also the neighboring countries,” the manager underscored He has pointed out that Africa's hydropower resources in general hold considerable potential noting that these projects require a large initial investment. “I believe that today, Africa must continue to invest in hydroelectricity, but also diversify its supply and production networks,” he added.
Ethiopian Airlines to Start Direct Flight to Karachi as of May
Mar 10, 2023 3255
Addis Ababa (ENA) March 10/2023 Ethiopian Airlines, the largest network operating carrier in Africa, has finalized preparations to launch direct flights to Karachi, Pakistan as of 01 May 2023. According to a press release of the Airlines issued on Thursday, the upcoming flight will be operated four times a week. Commenting on the resumption of services to Karachi, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew said, “we are excited to return to Karachi nearly two decades after we last served the city. As the most populous city in Pakistan, Karachi will be a crucial gateway to Pakistan and the wider South Asia region. He added that as the only flight connecting Pakistan with Africa, the planned service to Karachi will have significant contribution in strengthening the diplomatic and economic relations between the two regions. It will also offer convenient air connectivity to the growing number of Pakistani investors in Africa as well as tourists, the CEO said. Karachi will be the 37th destination of Ethiopian Airlines in Asia. Currently, Ethiopian is serving more than 145 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations. Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy-six plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.
Invest Ethiopia 2023: A Flagship Event To Stimulate Nat’l Economy
Apr 25, 2023 1700
BY A STAFF WRITER In its Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda as a pathway to prosperity, notable investment promotion is one of the priorities in the structural transformation of the Ethiopian economy. More importantly, the government’s growth strategy calls for structural reforms designed to strengthen the private sector and increase investment as an approach to accelerate Ethiopian prosperity. The Homegrown Economic Reform Program which fundamentally intends to address macroeconomic imbalances and provides a foundation for growth led by the private sector, Ethiopia has recently been reinforcing the implementation of important reforms to flourish sector investment, in particular. As part of the endeavor to promote investment, the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) has introduced a flagship event entitled: “Invest in Ethiopia” which helped to hold numerous consultations with various stakeholders. The events are showcasing different investment opportunities available in different parts of the country with a platform where success stories will be shared by successful investors in various sectors. Couple of days back the EIC announced that a flagship forum of Invest Ethiopia 2023 is taking from April 26- 28, 2023 at Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa. The forum will attract about 600 new and existing investors from overseas and local ones along with high government officials, companies, chambers, policy makers and other stakeholders. Despite Ethiopia passing through horrendous conflicts and a two-year long war in the northern part of the country, FDI inflow into the country has remained a growth trajectory over the last five years. Ethiopia is highly anticipated to register an impressive growth trajectory. For instance, the IMF has recently predicted that Ethiopia will be the third largest economy in Africa surpassing Kenya by 2023. Ethiopa’s key investment areas clearly identified in the Ten Years Perspective Plan (2020-2030)—i.e. agriculture, manufacturing industries, mining and ICT,among others, are the opportunities which should be promoted at Invest Ethiopia 2023 Forum. The Strategy enumerated in Digital Ethiopia2025 incidentally focuses on similar digitalization of the national economy through the development of ICT systems across the country. The author of this article believes that these sectors are among the commanding heights of the Ethiopian economy. According to EIC’s 2021 report, Ethiopia has managed to lure FDI worth 4.9 billion USD, the biggest FDI in East Africa. It therefore stands to reason that the IMF has predicted a double digit growth of 13 percent, making Ethiopia one of the fastest growing economies in Africa. According to EIC, Invest Ethiopia targets 3 billion USD in FDI for 2023 including 500 million USD soft commitment successes in the short run. Ethiopia has now become a major investment destination in Africa primarily because of the comparative advantage the country is enjoying. According to global FDI Intelligence, in terms of agricultural development, Ethiopia ranked first in FDI’s latest assessment of the world’s 100 most competitive countries to set up a grain processing plant, followed by surprise contender Myanmar; Asian powerhouses China and India; and Ghana in west Africa. Despite the unprecedented media and information warfare against Ethiopia over the past years, the country has managed to register impressive results. Over the years, Ethiopia has intensified wheat cluster farming and has commenced exporting wheat in 2023. Moreover, the country is endowed with abundant natural resources of adequate farmland and favorable climatic conditions to produce and export avocado as a new food crop for investment. The manufacturing sector is another important economic sector that is already a focus area for investments. The country is striving to increase the share of the manufacturing sector from the current 5 percent of the GDP to 17 percent FDI. Public investments in the industrial parks are showing growth. This trend is truly imperative for enhancing investments in apparel, pharmaceuticals, ICT products and footwear and other commodities. Local investors tend to invest more in the service sector and are not ready to fully engage in the sector probably because it requires a huge amount of capital investments. ICT sector is another fast growing area of public and private investment in Ethiopia. Ethiopia launched its Digital Transformation Strategy 2025 in 2020. The strategy includes five priorities: implementation of a digital ID, digital payments, e-governance, e-commerce and cybersecurity. It is complemented by more specific strategies, such as the National Financial Inclusion Strategy and the National Bank of Ethiopia’s National Digital Payments Strategy, which aim to transform the payment ecosystem and support the building of a cash-lite and financially inclusive economy. All told, Ethiopia offers enormous potentials for investment. Parks development initiatives Prime Minister Abiy launched in Addis Ababa and across the country are also potential areas which will inspire investors to engage in tourism development. The author is optimistic that the Invest Ethiopia will definitely increase the flow of FDI in the country not only in the areas mentioned but also in other areas. The forum will also help Ethiopia to share its experiences and also learn from others.
Ethiopians Celebrate Easter with Full Optimism
Apr 14, 2023 2613
By Staff Writer For Christians across the globe, Easter is a colorful religious holiday. Every year, in memory of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Christians in different parts of the world, including followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, celebrate the holiday in different ways. The day of Easter celebrations vary across the world. For instance, some Orthodox churches in Bulgaria and Greece follow the Gregorian calendar. Hence; celebrate Easter on the same day as western Christians. However, Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia, Serbia and Russia follow the Julian calendar; hence they celebrate on a different day. Among the followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, Easter is celebrated after marking the Lent season of fasting for 55 days. A week before Easter, Palm Sunday is colorfully marked among the members of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church. Palm Sunday marks the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem riding on a foal. It is celebrated a week from Easter Sunday in commemoration of Jesus’ symbolic entry into Jerusalem, cheered by a huge crowd of people waving palm tree branches and which depicted a warm welcome accorded to Jesus by a crowd of people who chanted, "Hosanna to the Son of David", and cried “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord" to honor him as their long-awaited Messiah and King. In Ethiopia, the faithful wear headbands made of palm leaves to remind them of the palm leaves that were laid before Jesus' path. The day leading up to Easter Sunday is called Himamat (suffering, pain and grief) and is marked on Good Friday. The followers of Christianity, particularly the Orthodox Church, congregate in churches and attend prayers and benedictions which are usually conducted by kneeling for worship to remember the suffering sustained by Jesus Christ on the cross. The dedicated faithful continues their worship and lent until late Holy Saturday. Lent is observed for 55 days in which they refrain from eating meat, dairy products and also refrain from alcohol and even sexual practices. Moreover, starting on Palm Sunday, the followers refrain from hugging and kissing each other in memory of the betrayal of Jesus Christ by Judas. In some parts of the countryside and rarely in towns, some followers walk in bare feet until late Good Friday. Maundy Thursday or Tselote Hamus is a day when Jesus Christ had the last supper with his disciples and washed their feet. Maundy refers to the command given by Christ at the last supper. He said, “Love one another as I have loved you.” Maundy Thursday also reveals the practice of ceremonial foot-washing to imitate Jesus, who washed his disciples’ feet before the Last Supper as a sign and example of humility and love. Nowadays, this day is celebrated by the followers through different traditions to remind them of the commandment of Christ and his humility. In Ethiopia, Tselote Hamus is marked by attending mass prayers at churches to remember the last supper, partaking in a washing of the feet ceremony, and honoring Christ’s humility. Bishops wash the feet of the clergy to remind the benevolent and exemplary work that Jesus Christ had washed the feet of his disciples, revealing His love. Moreover, special food such as delicious bread is prepared to eat at night, reminding us of the last supper of Jesus. Followers of the Orthodox faith prepare a mixture of boiled grains called Gulban. Some follow strict fasting and avoid food and drinks until late Saturday, the day Jesus believed to be risen. On Good Friday, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is marked by the faithful, believing that he died for everyone. Some followers of Christianity pray in deep benediction and mourning in church, while others intercede in processions on the street. On this day, followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church go to church early in the morning and spend their time till early Friday night. During their vigil at church, people repeatedly bow and kneel down to feel the pain Jesus suffered, humble themselves in humility and request Jesus for forgiveness. The crowds prayed together throughout the day. Afterward, the people departed the church after being blessed by priests early Friday night. The following day is marked as Holy Saturday with earnest prayer at the churches under the Ethiopian Tewahedo Orthodox Churches and monasteries. Holy Saturday is a day when Jesus Christ rested in His grave. Right after his crucifixion, Jesus was laid in a tomb, and his body was there until he rose late Saturday night. On Saturday night, Ethiopians dressed in white traditional clothes, most of them in earnest fasting since Thursday, gather to attend church services until the bell is rung by priests heralding the rise of Jesus Christ around 3 AM on Saturday night. Afterward, the crowds go home to break their fast. Some people who do not attend the church service also break their fast after they hear the church bell. On Easter Sunday, the faithful of the Ethiopian Tewahedo Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus with various festivities, food and drinks. In the afternoon, families pay visits to their kin, carrying food to their relatives and also to poor people. Easter is therefore marked in Ethiopia with strong hope among the people of Ethiopia for lasting peace and sustained development in the country. This year’s Easter, or locally known as Fasika in Ethiopia, is celebrated on the occasion on which Ethiopia has attained major success in the restoration of peace after two years of war in the northern part of the country after the AU-mediated Agreement on Permanent Cessation of Hostilities was signed between the Federal Government of Ethiopia and the TPLF.
