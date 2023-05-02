By Staff Writer For Christians across the globe, Easter is a colorful religious holiday. Every year, in memory of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Christians in different parts of the world, including followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, celebrate the holiday in different ways. The day of Easter celebrations vary across the world. For instance, some Orthodox churches in Bulgaria and Greece follow the Gregorian calendar. Hence; celebrate Easter on the same day as western Christians. However, Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia, Serbia and Russia follow the Julian calendar; hence they celebrate on a different day. Among the followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, Easter is celebrated after marking the Lent season of fasting for 55 days. A week before Easter, Palm Sunday is colorfully marked among the members of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church. Palm Sunday marks the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem riding on a foal. It is celebrated a week from Easter Sunday in commemoration of Jesus’ symbolic entry into Jerusalem, cheered by a huge crowd of people waving palm tree branches and which depicted a warm welcome accorded to Jesus by a crowd of people who chanted, "Hosanna to the Son of David", and cried “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord" to honor him as their long-awaited Messiah and King. In Ethiopia, the faithful wear headbands made of palm leaves to remind them of the palm leaves that were laid before Jesus' path. The day leading up to Easter Sunday is called Himamat (suffering, pain and grief) and is marked on Good Friday. The followers of Christianity, particularly the Orthodox Church, congregate in churches and attend prayers and benedictions which are usually conducted by kneeling for worship to remember the suffering sustained by Jesus Christ on the cross. The dedicated faithful continues their worship and lent until late Holy Saturday. Lent is observed for 55 days in which they refrain from eating meat, dairy products and also refrain from alcohol and even sexual practices. Moreover, starting on Palm Sunday, the followers refrain from hugging and kissing each other in memory of the betrayal of Jesus Christ by Judas. In some parts of the countryside and rarely in towns, some followers walk in bare feet until late Good Friday. Maundy Thursday or Tselote Hamus is a day when Jesus Christ had the last supper with his disciples and washed their feet. Maundy refers to the command given by Christ at the last supper. He said, “Love one another as I have loved you.” Maundy Thursday also reveals the practice of ceremonial foot-washing to imitate Jesus, who washed his disciples’ feet before the Last Supper as a sign and example of humility and love. Nowadays, this day is celebrated by the followers through different traditions to remind them of the commandment of Christ and his humility. In Ethiopia, Tselote Hamus is marked by attending mass prayers at churches to remember the last supper, partaking in a washing of the feet ceremony, and honoring Christ’s humility. Bishops wash the feet of the clergy to remind the benevolent and exemplary work that Jesus Christ had washed the feet of his disciples, revealing His love. Moreover, special food such as delicious bread is prepared to eat at night, reminding us of the last supper of Jesus. Followers of the Orthodox faith prepare a mixture of boiled grains called Gulban. Some follow strict fasting and avoid food and drinks until late Saturday, the day Jesus believed to be risen. On Good Friday, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is marked by the faithful, believing that he died for everyone. Some followers of Christianity pray in deep benediction and mourning in church, while others intercede in processions on the street. On this day, followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church go to church early in the morning and spend their time till early Friday night. During their vigil at church, people repeatedly bow and kneel down to feel the pain Jesus suffered, humble themselves in humility and request Jesus for forgiveness. The crowds prayed together throughout the day. Afterward, the people departed the church after being blessed by priests early Friday night. The following day is marked as Holy Saturday with earnest prayer at the churches under the Ethiopian Tewahedo Orthodox Churches and monasteries. Holy Saturday is a day when Jesus Christ rested in His grave. Right after his crucifixion, Jesus was laid in a tomb, and his body was there until he rose late Saturday night. On Saturday night, Ethiopians dressed in white traditional clothes, most of them in earnest fasting since Thursday, gather to attend church services until the bell is rung by priests heralding the rise of Jesus Christ around 3 AM on Saturday night. Afterward, the crowds go home to break their fast. Some people who do not attend the church service also break their fast after they hear the church bell. On Easter Sunday, the faithful of the Ethiopian Tewahedo Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus with various festivities, food and drinks. In the afternoon, families pay visits to their kin, carrying food to their relatives and also to poor people. Easter is therefore marked in Ethiopia with strong hope among the people of Ethiopia for lasting peace and sustained development in the country. This year’s Easter, or locally known as Fasika in Ethiopia, is celebrated on the occasion on which Ethiopia has attained major success in the restoration of peace after two years of war in the northern part of the country after the AU-mediated Agreement on Permanent Cessation of Hostilities was signed between the Federal Government of Ethiopia and the TPLF.