Hora Irrecha Festival Celebrated in Bishoftu

Addis Ababa October 6 /2019 The Oromo peoples thanks giving festival, Irrecha, has celebrated colorfully today in Bishoftu, 40 kilometers South East of Addis Ababa.

The Irrecha festival, which is celebrated twice annually, was also similarly celebrated in the capital on Saturday.

The festival is celebrated at the transition where they welcome the harvest season by praising their Waaqa meaning God.

Participants of the festival offer different gifts as means of thanksgiving particularly in the shores of Lake Hora Arsedi, Bishoftu.

The annual celebration of Irrecha, as it all about Thanksgiving Day, is one of the Irrecha outdoor celebrations by the Oromo people.

Customarily, Irrecha Festival as thanksgiving celebrated twice a year in Autumn which is commonly known as Irrecha Melka and the other in Spring which is Irrecha Tullu.