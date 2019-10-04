Int’l Astronomical Union Symposium to Kick Off in Addis Next Week

Addis Ababa October 4/2019

Addis Ababa October 4/2019 The International Astronomical Union (IAU), which celebrates its hundredth anniversary under the theme “100 years: under one sky,” will hold a four-day symposium in Addis Ababa starting Monday, October 7, 2019.

The symposium is aimed at conducting scientific discussions about physics behind active galaxies that are luminous galaxies in the universe.

Briefing journalists today, Mirjana Povic, Head of Astronomy and Astrophysics at Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute said the symposium, which will be attended by more than 160 persons in the field of astronomy and other stakeholders, give also more visibility to the Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute that is a new research center.

Besides, the experiences of the experts will motivate high school and university students, she added.

In a related development, African Astronomical Society (AFAS) will hold meeting for two days beginning on October 11, 2019 in the capital city.

The Africa Science Business meeting is aimed at collecting inputs to develop strategy for Astronomy in African to further improve astronomical science in the continent, it was learned.