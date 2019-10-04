Health Experts Urge African Leaders to Tackle HPV

Addis Ababa October 4/2019 Health experts urged African leaders to step up their compliance in the efforts to tackle Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) as the continent lacks sound vaccination on HPV, health experts said.

The Africa HPV summit held in Addis Ababa on Thursday to discuss progress and share best experiences on HPV vaccination across the continent.

According to the experts, as HPV is becoming a critical public health issue among women in sub-Saharan Africa, introducing best and effective vaccination program is imperative.

Briefing journalists, World Health Organization Regional Officer for Africa, Dr. Phionah Lynn Atuhebwe said HPV is a high risk cancer-causing virus, which kills more than 81,000 women in Africa annually.

She added Africa has an estimated population of 372.2 million women aged 15 years and older who are at risk of developing cervical cancer.

HPV is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in sub-Saharan Africa, where the burden from non-communicable diseases is due lack political commitment to initiate appropriate vaccination program.

Noting that there are currently 3 vaccines protecting against both HPV 16 and 18, which are known to cause at least 70 percent of cervical cancers, the officer urged African states and private sectors to support vaccination program.

Assistance Director of Cancer at the Zambia’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Sharon Kapawbwe, said HPV vaccination is an effective approach for primary prevention of cervical cancer in sub-Sahara Africa.

However, implementing HPV vaccination program in Sub-Saharan Africa has so far proven to be challenging due to financial, logistical, and socio-cultural factors.

As a result, engaging active stakeholders including government and the private sector is important in the success of vaccination programs across the continent, she sated.

Dr. Nelly Mugo, Head of Sexual Reproduction at Kenya’s Medical Research Institute noted that HPV vaccination program has to be effectively implemented in the continent to tackle maternal mortality.

She also urged co-finance for vaccination program from various stakeholders.

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a viral infection that’s passed between people through skin-to-skin contact.

There are over 100 varieties of HPV, more than 40 of which are passed through sexual contact and can cause cervical cancer.