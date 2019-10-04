PM Abiy Receives Message from South African President

Addis Ababa ENA, October 4/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has received message from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, according to Office of the Prime Minister.



The Premier met and discussed with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoys, Jeff Radebe and Dr. Khulu Mbatha.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his message, acknowledged the historic relations between the two countries and invited Prime Minister Abiy to visit South Africa with the purpose of scaling the relationship to a strategic level.

The Special Envoys conveyed the efforts the South African government is undertaking in effectively responding to recent attacks and looting on foreign nationals, while appreciating the positive role many Ethiopians played in South Africa.

President Ramaphosa lauded Prime Minister Abiy for the strong leadership demonstrated in releasing of prisoners and commended the strengthening of relations with Eritrea.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recounted the various manifestations of relations between the two countries and hailed South Africa as exemplary for Africa in its economic growth and promotion of democracy.

Premier Abiy emphasized the positive role Ethiopians living in South Africa played in contributing to their host country as well as Ethiopia, and encouraged strengthened support from the South African government for their endeavors in the country.