Maternal Death Declines while Neonatal Mortality Increases in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa ENA October 3/2019 Maternal death has declined to about 14,000 annually during the past 28 years, according to health officials.



The decrease in the number of maternal death was disclosed at the 28th Ethiopian Midwives Association general assembly today.

Opening the two-day assembly, Health State Minister Dr. Munir Kassa said maternal death is improving while neonatal mortality is increasing due to lack of proven access to quality midwifery services.

He noted that maternal death has declined to about 14,000 annually in the country.

According to Dr. Munir, thousands of the maternal and neonatal deaths could however be protected through delivering improved midwifery services.

Ethiopian Midwives Association President, Zenebe Akale said on his part that maternal death has decreased to some extent when compared to the past 28 years, which was at 40,000 death per year.



However, the president added that neonatal death is increasing. “Neonatal death jumped to 30 percent last year against the planned 10 percent in 2020,” he pointed out.

On positive note, Zenebe stated that delivery by health professionals, which was 28 percent for the past 5 years, has now increased to 50 percent, adding that out of 3.3 million pregnancies each year, 2 million deliveries are conducted under the supervision of health professionals due to lack of skilled midwifery.

The association is preparing a document on the state of national midwifery for decision makers to show the current health status for evidence based decision-making, it was learned.



Ethiopian Midwives Association has 5, 500 members.