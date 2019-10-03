Academy Stresses Need for Establishment of Nat’l Science and Research Council

Addis Ababa ENA October 3/2019 The establishment of a National Science and Research Council is crucial to organize and coordinate science and research activities as well as to promote meaningful scientific and research outputs that benefit the community, according to Ethiopian Academy of Sciences.



In his presentation at the National Consultative Workshop on Science held today, Ethiopian Academy of Sciences President, Professor Tsige Gebremariam said there is low understanding about science, weak coordination and commitment as well as lack of sustainability in science and research.

The professor stressed the need for establishing a National Science and Research Council that organizes and coordinates science and research activities of the country in order to promote meaningful scientific and research outputs that benefit the community.

According to him, the establishment of the council would reduce the duplication of science and research works, thus saving time and finance and promoting cooperation among science and research institutions and organizations.

Opening the workshop, Science and Higher Education Minister Professor Hirut Weldemariam said the opportunity to promote and develop science and research in Ethiopia has remained low.

As the ministry has a mandate to oversee, support and coordinate science and research activities, the comments and recommendations from the discussions among the scholars in the workshop will be taken as inputs to promote problem solving science and research outputs, she added.

The consultative workshop is aimed at collecting inputs from scholars to revise and amend laws, policies and strategies related to science and researches in the country, it was learned.

Some 200 stakeholders drawn from different organizations attended the workshop held under the theme: The role of science in addressing national development agenda.