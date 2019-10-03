Ethiopia, Korea to Elevate Relations to a Strategic Partnership

Addis Ababa ENA October 3/2019 Ethiopia and Republic of Korea reaffirmed their commitment to promote relations into comprehensive strategic partnership.



Koreans in Ethiopia have marked the 4351st National Foundation Day of Korea Republic here in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

On the occasion South Korea Ambassador to Ethiopia, Lim-Hoonmin, said the existing relationship between Korea and Ethiopia is not confined only to the past.

The two countries are forging ever stronger, more practical, forward looking and mutually respectful cooperation and partnership, he added.

The ambassador noted that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s visit to Korea last August laid a new milestone in developing a renewed and reinvigorated bilateral relations of two countries.

During the visit, Ethiopia shared its great vision and aspiration to lead a development effort of Africa and Korea, reaffirmed its commitment to maintain supporting Ethiopia’s development drive as reliable partner.

“We will accelerate our efforts to build a stronger institutional foundation for our bilateral relationship to develop into a comprehensive strategic partnership,” the Ambassador noted.

There is still much to be done to bring the existing partnership and cooperation into a new level by doubling efforts to strengthen substantive economic and development collaboration, he said.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aklilu Hailemichael on his part said during the recent visit, the two countries have agreed to transform their traditional and historical relations to substantial cooperation.

Ethiopia has taken South Korea as important model for its economic development and also sharing experience of its development path to bring real economic transformation, he pointed out.

He added that Ethiopia is enacting policies and regulations that focus on science, technology and innovation to further strengthen the country’s growth trajectory and is ready to learn Korea’s experience in the sector.