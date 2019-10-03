Ethiopian Youth, Political Actors Need to Delve into Deeper Dialogue to Retrieve Culture of Tolerance: Scholars

Addis Ababa ENA October 3/2019 Ethiopian youth and political actors have to engage in inclusive and constructive dialogue to reclaim the traditional cultural asset of peaceful coexistence in diversity, according to Scholars.



Despite the recent ebb and flows, the country has centuries old culture, norms and practices of living in tolerance, mutual respect and in peace among peoples of diverse cultures, religions and ethnicity.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Dr. Fasil Nigussie, Lecturer at Addis Ababa University said the recent setback of intolerance which Ethiopia faced has precipitated from lack of real dialogue among concerned actors.

“Regardless of the differences in religion, ethnicity, among others we have to work on issues that could help to retain our unity at the national level,” he noted.

Apart from laying blames on each other through social and other media outlets, there have been no concrete dialogues so far conducted in a disciplined and civilized manner, the scholar underscored.

“There is a need for the youth and political actors to sit back and discuss deeply on the language, history and our political problems among others,” he insisted.

The political leaderships, be it from the government or the opposition parties need to come up with ideas to share and listen the views of others, he underscored.

One of the founding members of the newly formed Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party, Teshale Sebero, said fostering national consensus with due regard to tolerance is critical to build credible democracy in the country.

Hatred contravenes national consensus and would result in intolerance and disrespecting each other. So, there is definitely a need for national consensus on some particular issues of national significance, according to Teshale.

“We have to be bold enough to put our maximum efforts on the current outstanding issues of the country before it becomes out of control like some of our neighboring countries,” he stated.

It is time for more actions than mere talks, Teshale said, adding that “We don’t have to waste time irrationally. Now, let us face the reality on the ground by taking bold steps to regain our unity.”

Assistant Professor at Institute of Ethiopian Studies, Ahmed Zekaria, said that now is the time for Ethiopian youth and political actors to decide what kind of legitimacy would suit the country. The past experiences will not take the country nowhere.

Over the past one year has witnessed heightened sprit of nationalism and differing identity-based rhetoric in the country.

Ahmed described his concern about why peaceful resolution in Ethiopia remains elusive.

All political actors including the youth should engage in a constructive dialogue to resolve political dilema and ensure peaceful coexistence across the country.

Subsequent to violent conflicts in some parts of the country, there must be efforts made to explore new opportunities to build peace.