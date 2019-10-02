Preparations Finalized for Irrecha Celebrations

Addis Ababa October 2 /2019 Oromia Culture and Tourism Bureau announced that preparations have been finalized to colorfully celebrate the annual Irrecha festival which will be celebrated in Addis Ababa and Bishoftu on October 5th and 6th respectively.

During a press conference he held today, Oromia Culture and Tourism Bureau Head Girma Hailu said the bureau, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, has finalized preparations to make the celebrations peaceful and successful.

The celebration of Irrecha in Addis Ababa is historical as it is being celebrated after 150 years and representatives of nations, nationalities and peoples from all over the country will be participating in the event.

A committee is established to welcome the guests at all directions of the capital city, it was learned.

Diplomats, guests from Kenya and Uganda will also attend the festival in Addis Ababa, Girma revealed.

Similarly, the festival in Bishofu is expected to be celebrated colorfully and peacefully.

According to the bureau head, Irrecha, in addition to strengthening unity, peace and love among Ethiopians, will transform the country’s tourism industry.

He further noted that efforts are being exerted to get the festival inscribed in the UNESCO heritage list.

Irrecha is a Thanksgiving Day that is celebrated twice every year on river banks and on top of mountains by the Oromo.