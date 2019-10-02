India to Heighten its Support for Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Addis

Addis Ababa October 2 /2019 India will continue to extend its support to Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Addis Abeba to make the hospital center of excellence in maternal and child care, Ambassador, Anurag Srivastava said.

Indian Embassy to Ethiopia in collaboration with Indian community in Addis Abeba marked today the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in the capital at Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

On the occasion, Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anurag Srivastava said “we decided to make this year’s celebration at the very special and historic venue of Gandhi memorial Hospital, where Indian communities and Ethiopians contributed to build the hospital.”

He said that Gandhi played crucial role in paying attention to the observance of truth and understanding of non-violence.

Speaking on providing support to hospital ambassador stated that “we had discussions with hospital management on various possibilities of strengthening the support of Indian government and community to this hospital.”

Moreover, the Ambassador stated the fruitful discussion he had with Addis Ababa City Administration Health Bureau officials on how to develop the hospital as the center of excellence for maternal and child care.

“I can see on behalf of the embassy of India and the government of India as well as the Indian community is that we will extend whatever support we can,” he said.

Ambassador Srivastava affirmed his readiness to encourage Indian community to scale up their support for Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

Deputy Head at Addis Ababa City Administration Health Bureau Samuel Zemenfeskudus said “we have privileged and honored that the hospital is associated with name of one of the greatest man who lived in our times.”

He pointed out that the city administration is planned to expand the hospital and transforming into center of excellence.

The Ambassador and Indian community paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located in the hospital premises.