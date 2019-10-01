MoSHE Calls on Diplomatic Mission, Dev’t Partners to Support Science, Education

Addis Ababa ENA October 1/2019 Ministry of Science and Higher Education (MoSHE) urged diplomatic missions residing in Addis Ababa and development partners to support and enhance partnership and cooperation in science and higher education.



Speaking at the meeting , Science and Higher Education Minister Hirut Woldemariam said the ministry needs the support, partnership and cooperation of the missions and development partners to enhance quality, equitable and relevant higher education in the country.

There are improvements in higher education in the last three decades, but still they need to go a long way to achieve the quality, access and relevance of higher education and to strengthen the technical, vocational and educational training (TVET) system, the minister added.

She particularly referred to areas such as science, research, information technology, TVET, development of the curriculum, and capacity building.

Opening the consultative meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said cooperation is essential to accelerate the economic development of the country.

Educational cooperation also helps the young generation to engage in meaningful work which promotes peace and security of the country and the region, he added.

European Union Ambassador to Ethiopia, Johan Borgstamsaid said the union is committed to support and strengthen Ethiopian research and institutions of higher learning.

He noted also that Ethiopia is one of the top 5 countries benefiting from Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Program.