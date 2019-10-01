EASF Developing Draft on HR Policy Document, Service Regulations

Addis Ababa ENA October 1/2019 Experts of East Africa Standby Force (EASF) began developing draft on human resources policy in ESAF mission document and amendments to the existing service regulations.



The four days long workshop gathered human resource, human rights and law experts from member states to develop the draft document.

Opening the workshop, Director of EASF, Abdullahi Omar said that the human resource policy will enable ESAF to have a legal framework when its troops called upon deployment.

The experts will deliberate on the issues of amending the service regulations of EASF, which was issued on 2014, he added.

The draft documents will be tabled for discussion on the organ meeting of EASF that will be held in Uganda on December, 2019.

Representing Ministry of National Defense of Ethiopia, Fiseha Woldesenbet said on his part the two documents under discussion are crucial in regards to deployment of EASF in peace support mission.

Saying that establishing strong inclusive policy is the pressing issue of the world at a time when policy is formulated, Fisha called upon the member states to conquer this challenge.

Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Seychelles, Rwanda, Uganda, Sudan, Somalia, Burundi, Comoros are member states of EASF, which are signatories to the Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (MOU).