PM Abiy Launches China-Sponsored Sheger Beautifying Project

Addis Ababa October 1/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched today the construction of Chinese sponsored Addis Ababa Green Project section.

The 12 kilometers and 48 hectares of Central Square section is part of the ‘Beautifying Sheger’ project which runs down the waterways of the capital, cleaning-up and rehabilitating56 kilometers green areas from Entoto to Akaki.

During the launching ceremony, Premier Abiy said the project is part of the comprehensive works that the government is undertaking to foster tourism and beautify the capital.

The renovation of national palace signifies that we can execute projects in the given time, Abiy stated, and noted “the palace will be open to visitors starting from October 10, 2019.”

“Above all it demonstrates the capacity of the nation that it does not only plan but run projects with concerted efforts in place,” the Premier underscored.

Furthermore, he pointed out that 10 years from now Ethiopia will be country whom everyone will be enthusiastic about.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tan Jian said that Prime Minister Abiy emphasizes on green development for Ethiopia by taking many initiatives including planting a lot of trees.

Abiy has set up the goal of making Ethiopia Africa’s prosperity icon, Ambassador Jian said, adding that “we are behind you, Prime Minister, and will help build this Sheger project a landmark in Ethiopia as well as in Africa.”

The project will be completed in two phases of which the 32 hectares of Central Square and 12 km riverside development will be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, 16 hectares of Central Square and 10.8 km riverside development are expected to be completed in 2021.

Ambassador Jian stressed “now we can say: we deliver and deliver fast.”

According to him, the project is people-centered environment friendly, with enormous political, economic and social benefits.

Upon completion the Central Square will display the image of a country opening the outside world, showcase the core value of national unity of Ethiopia, and harmonious symbiosis, it was indicated.

The ambassador further pointed out that the project, which is being built by grant finance obtained from China, marks the 50 anniversary of the diplomatic relations of the two countries.