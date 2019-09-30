Meeting of Tripartite Nat’l Independent Scientific Research Group Kicks Off

Addis Ababa September 30/2019 The 5th Meeting of the National Independent Scientific Research Group (NISRG) of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt kicked off today in Khartoum, Sudan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on agenda items agreed during the meeting of the Water Affairs ministers of the three countries in Cairo, Egypt, on September 15-16, 2019, it was learned.

The group is expected to report the outcomes of its deliberations to the Water Affairs ministers of the three countries to be held in Khartoum from October 4-5, 2019.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia had rejected the proposal of Egypt, which disrespects the sovereignty and the right of Ethiopia to develop its resources, during the last meeting.