Kaizen Institute to Set-up Center of Excellence with 27.5M USD

Addis Ababa September 30/2019 The Ethiopian Kaizen Institute is going to construct center of excellence with an out lay of 27.5 million USD, which will render service to East African region.

Director of the Institute, Mekonnen Yayona and Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Daisuke Matsunaga, presided over the launching of the construction of the center of excellence in Addis Ababa today.

Ambassador Matsunaga said since the introduction of Kaizen working philosophy to boost Ethiopia’s productivity in 2011, the relationship between the two countries has been strengthening.

Kaizen will reduce production loss in the industries, technical and vocational institutes and many others, he said, adding that “Ethiopia has reduced loss and increased productivity through Kaizen.”

Ethiopian Kaizen Institute Director, Mekonnen Yayona noted that through modernizing work system, the center of excellence will have a paramount importance in fostering production and productivity.

It will also have significant change in the quality and types of productions of the country, Mekonnen added.

Furthermore, he stated that Kaizen is crucial for local initiatives including the recent homegrown economic reform.

The four story complex will be completed in 2021 and is expected to serve as a center of excellence on Kaizen Philosophy for the East African region.