Meskel, Finding of True Cross, Celebrated in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa August 28/2019 Meskel, the finding of the True Cross in which Jesus Christ was crucified, is being celebrated among Ethiopian Christians.

Ethiopian Christians celebrated Meskel every year to commemorate the finding of the True Cross by Empress Helena of Rome in the fourth century.

The Empress instructed the people of Jerusalem to bring wood for a bonfire; add incense and burn it to know the place where the True Cross was buried.

Christians believe that the bonfire’s smoke rose high into the sky and return to the ground, showing the exact spot where the True Cross was located.

Empress Helena is considered as a saint among the Eastern and Oriental Orthodox Churches, Roman Catholic Church and Angelican Communion, for finding the True Cross.

Followers of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians and Catholics mark the day for two days starting from the eve.

The eve of Meskel, known as Demera, is celebrated among Orthodox Christians and Catholics by burning a huge bonfire, following Empress Helena’s examples.

It’s believed that part of the True Cross was brought to Ethiopia and kept it at the Amba Geshen, a mountain in the Northern part of Ethiopia and home to four monasteries.