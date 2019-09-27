Tony Blair Institute Pledges Support for Implementation of Ethiopia’s Digital Transformation Strategy

Addis Ababa ENA September 27 /2019 Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has announced its willingness to support the implementation of Ethiopia’s digital Transformation Strategy.



Innovation and Technology Minister Getahun Mukuria conferred today with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair on ways of supporting the implementation of Ethiopia’s Digital Transformation Strategy.

The government has prepared a Digital Transformation Strategy which would be finalized after a month, the minister added.

The strategy focuses on interconnectivity of kebeles to woredas, ease of doing business, providing support for the tourism sector, and developing digital knowledge and e-commerce as well as enhancing the technology sector to create jobs, it was learned.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, on his part, assured the minister that his institution will support the implementation of the strategy through capacity building and funding.

Tony Blair Institute for Global Change is a non-profit organization that supports government agencies in various parts of the world.

The institution has been providing assistance for the Job Creation Commission, Investment Commission, and ICT Park in Hawassa. It also conducted research on export and offered consultations in the sub-sector for the Office of the Prime Minister.