Ethiopian Scientist Receives Danforth Plant Science Award for Advancing Int’l Agricultural Research

Addis Ababa ENA September 27/2012 The Ethiopian scientist Segenet Kelemu has become the first African to receive the Danforth Award for Plant Science for her distinguished career in advancing international agricultural research to deliver impact for African farmers.



She joins a list of previous acclaimed awardee, including the Nobel Peace Prize winner and founder of the World Food Prize, Norman Borlaug; the internationally renowned botanist and powerful conservation advocate, Peter Raven (USA); eminent plant biologist and geneticist, Joanne Chory (USA); a British plant scientist and geneticist, Sir David Baulcombe; and Vicki Chandler, one of the foremost geneticists in the world.

Each year, the center acknowledges an exceptional individual who has had extraordinary impact in agriculture, food nutrition, or human health.

The first African to receive the Danforth Center Science Honoree recognition, Dr. Segenet was honored for her distinguished career in advancing international agricultural research to deliver impact for African farmers, it was learned.

“It is a great privilege to receive an award that combines two of my passions: science and agriculture,” she said, adding that much of her scientific career has focused on using molecular tools to address agricultural constraints.

Segenet further pointed out that “… having grown up in rural Ethiopia, I have been continually inspired by the possibility of changing the lives of farmers, moving from a vicious cycle of struggle to a virtuous one of prosperity.”

Describing the institution as an outstanding one that strongly epitomizes her ideology of science and agriculture, she observed, “While icipe generates high quality, world class knowledge, the centre’s most authentic strength is the success in transforming livelihood of numerous end users, including farmers.”

The presentation of the 2019 Science Honoree to Segenet marked the start of Danforth Center’s 20th Annual Fall Symposium, the website of the center reported.