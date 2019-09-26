Tourism Ethiopia Prepares Draft Strategies to Promote Stopover, MICE Tourism

Addis Ababa September 26/2019 Tourism Ethiopia announced today it has drafted a four-year stopover tourism and a 10-year MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism strategies to advance competitiveness in the tourism sector.

Speaking at the validation workshop held today, Tourism Ethiopia CEO Sileshi Girma said the draft strategy documents were prepared with technical support of International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group).

The strategies are prepared with the view to making Ethiopia one of the top stopover and MICE tourism center in Africa, the CEO added.

The strategies have put the opportunities and challenges of stopover and MICE tourism in the country.

International Finance Corporation Country Manager, Cheick-Oumer Sylla said on his part Ethiopia has a unique and competitive advantage for tourism as the country is a seat of different international organizations with the best African airline, hospitality and variety of ecosystem.

It is a great country with great people, culture, history and diversity, he added.

The World Bank is keen to continue supporting the country as it is part of its strategy to invest heavily in the country, Sylla stated.

The strategic plans are expected to enhance competitiveness in the tourism sector through more strategic management of Stopover and MICE tourism, it was learned.