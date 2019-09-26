Ministry Invites Advisory Firms for Partial Privatization of Ethio Telecom.

Briefing journalists, Finance State Minister Eyob Tekalegn said,“We have issued an expression of interest to hire a transaction advisory firm to lead the partial privatization of ethio telecom.”

The request for expressions of interest for a transaction advisor firm for the process of patrial privatization of ethio telecom posted today on the website of the ministry will be closed after two weeks.

Public Enterprises Holding and Administration Agency will select and probably engage the consulting firm on November 1, 2019, Eyob added.

Ethio telecom has hired the international firm KPMG recently to support the valuation and sales process.

The state minister further revealed that the process of privatizing sugar factories is underway and energy reform roadmap is being finalized.