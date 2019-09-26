Ethio-Sudanese Economic Conference Holds Meeting in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa September 26/2019 The 5th Ethio-Sudanese Joint Economic Conference aimed at developing economic relations between the countries and playing a fundamental role in establishing and implementing new policies and agreements was held in Addis Ababa today.

Speaking at the conference, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said it will be instrumental to unleash the potential of the two sisterly countries and advance the two communities towards regional integration.

“This is a historic occasion when Ethiopia and Sudan work together for regional integration,” he added.

Sudanese National Chamber of Exporters President, Wajdi Mirghani pointed out that the two countries are bound by wide-ranging agreements.

According to him, the joint council established in 2009 has been playing key role in ensuring that the agreements are implemented in the best interest of all parties involved.

“Taking into consideration the recent developments, Ethiopia and Sudan are entering a new era of solid economic and social ties leading to economic integration, making the Sudan-Ethiopia relations a model of regional integration,” Mirghani underscored.

Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations Chairperson, Mesenbet Shenqute said trade relations among African countries have been weak and small in size and volume.

She noted, however, that the African Union is working hard and relations are encouraging as they get better.

Mesenbet stated that support for the private sector is vital to further strengthen trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The one-day forum was held under the theme “Towards Economic Integration between Sudan and Ethiopia.”