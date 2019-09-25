Ethiopia Undertaking Digital Transformation with Supportive Regulatory Framework

Addis Ababa ENA September 25/2019 Ethiopia is undertaking digital transformation that covers connectivity, enabling system and e-government along with supportive regulatory framework that allows collaborative platforms, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology.



In his remark on Forum on Internet Freedom in Africa 2019 (FIFAFrica19), State Minister Jemal Beker said Ethiopia understands the importance of digital technology advancement in ensuring comprehensive and sustainable development.

“Digital transformation presents significant opportunity for Ethiopia to transform and communicate with other digital economies,” he said.

To make this happen, the government is striving to realize digital transformation and introduce legal frameworks that ensure responsible use of the platform, the State Minister said.

Without adequate regulation in place, digital technology can lead to disruption, Jemal said, adding “we are establishing a secure legal environment for citizens, business and public bodies to share and get reliable and secure information.”

He said “we further recognize that security and trust are the main concern of citizens, thus efforts around building capacity against cyber crime is underway to safeguard privacy and right of individuals.”

New laws were issued and different offices took initiatives and administrative reforms to deepen the digital transformation from their perspectives, he added.

Jemal called on African governments, activists and other players to take a proactive role in the digital growth to transform and ensure “democratic, human and economic rights across the continent.”

Over 400 participants from across the internet governance and online rights arenas in Africa and beyond are taking part in the four-day forum being held in Addis Ababa.

The stakeholders are deliberating on gaps, concerns and opportunities for advancing privacy, free expression, non-discrimination and the free flow of information online in the continent.