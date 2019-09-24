Minister Says Hotel Investment Forum of Paramount Importance in Africa’s Hospitality Industry

Addis Ababa September 24/2019 The Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) will have paramount importance for investment opportunities and the hospitality industry in African countries, according to Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, Culture and Tourism Minister Hirut Kassaw said the forum that opened here today will contribute to reinforcing international perception of the African continent.

“There is no doubt that tourism fosters international understanding and fraternity among the nations of the world by connecting business and widening investment opportunities,” she added.

The minister noted that the role of “hotel investment has been very instrumental” in inspiring the growth of tourism in general and hotel investment in particular. There have been remarkable results over the past decade.

Hirut reiterated that a lot remains to be done to promote and diversify tourism resources and enhance global competitiveness of the African continent.

According to her, the Government of Ethiopia has made tourism a priority with the view to maximizing the economic, social and cultural benefits that can be derived from the sector.

She further pledged that the government is committed to promote tourism development and provide support for investors who want to invest in the country.

Bench Events Managing Director, Mattew Weihs said on his part the prime objective of the forum is to bring hotel owners, investors, and financiers together with the operators and the advisory firms to discuss hotel investment industry.

Furthermore, he stated that it would create opportunity for networking, exploring new business opportunity among stakeholders.

The three-day forum underway has brought together the who is who of the hotel investment community that drive investment into tourism projects, infrastructure, and hotel development across Africa.

Bench Events Managing Director, Mattew Weihs stated that Africa Hotel Investment Forum facilitated around 2.8 billion USD of investment in the hospitality sector across African in 2018.