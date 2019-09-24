President Stresses Need for Commitment of Africans to Realize SDGs

Addis Ababa September 24/2019 President Sahlework Zewdie has stressed the need for Africans to commit themselves for the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a conference organized by the United Nations and the African Development Bank at the margins of the 74th General Assembly of the United Nations, the president said Africans should commit themselves to step up their efforts to align and integrate the delivery of the

SDGs.

She also urged Africans to take the driver seat in the implementation of the goals.

According to the President’s Office statement, the discussion focused on the strategic alliance between the United Nations and African Development Bank.

The participants suggested that even if there are problems in implementation it is possible to ensure success by reducing duplications and enhancing integration.

It was pointed out that the African Development Bank is expected to play big role, especially in expanding power supply, food security, industrial expansion, infrastructure development and job creation.

Presidents of Chad, Guinea, Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo and foreign ministers of different African countries attended the conference.