UN Secretary General, President Confer

Addis Ababa September 24/2019 United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President Sahlework Zewdie have held a bilateral meeting on the margins of the 74th session of the General Assembly.

During the meeting, Antonio Guterres reaffirmed his appreciation for the reforms currently underway in Ethiopia and Prime Minister Abiy’s successful mediation in the Sudanese peace process.

He also emphasized on the need to exert same effort with regard to the situation in South Sudan,the President’s Office reported.

President Sahlework on her part highlighted the success of the political, legal and economic reforms in Ethiopia over the last one and half year.

She reiterated her government’s commitment to support the peace process in South Sudan and the peaceful settlement of the conflict between Eritrea and Djibouti.

A former member of the senior UN leadership, President Sahlework, also expressed her delight for re-engaging with the UN as the head of state.

The president promised to positively consider the Secretary General’s invitation for her to join his Circle of Leadership on Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.