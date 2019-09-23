Over 270 Mn USD Water Supply Dev’t Project Launched in Tigray Capital

Addis Ababa ENA September 23/2019 The construction of Mekelle Water Supply Development Project, which is expected to increase drinking water supply of Mekelle city, was officially launched today.



The project that is expected to be finalized within three years will consume over 270 million USD. Of this, 250 million USD is obtained from Export-Import Bank of China.

While launching the project, Debrestion Gebremichael, Deputy Chief Administrator of Tigray Regional State said the project is expected to solve the shortage of potable water in the city.

Furthermore, it would also contribute to enhance the development activities in the region, he added.

China’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tan Jian said on his part the project will have paramount importance for the development of the city, beyond providing drinking water.

Noting that Ethiopia and China have strategic partnership, the ambassador stated that his country is committed to continue supporting the development endeavors of Ethiopia.

The China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) will undertake the construction of project, it was learned.