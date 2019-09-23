Peace Ministry, Pact Ethiopia Launch Pilot Conflict Early Warning, Rapid Response System

Addis Ababa ENA September 23/2019 Ministry of Peace announced today that it has officially launched the reformed Ethiopian Conflict Early Warning and Rapid Response (CEWRR) system pilot project, in partnership with Pact Ethiopia.



The project will be implemented in selected zones of Oromia, SNNPR, and Gambella regional states, it was learned.

The framework is built to initiate response at Woreda level and escalated to engage the zone level whenever necessary, it was indicated. If the issue cannot be resolved at the zone level, it will be escalated to engage the regional level; and federal level intervention will be engaged in the most extreme of cases, according to a press release of the ministry.

The ministry stated that they are excited to monitor the pilot project and expand the execution into the rest of the nation.

The partner of Ministry of Peace, Pact is a nonprofit international development organization founded in 1971. It works on the ground in nearly 40 countries to improve the lives of those who are challenged by poverty and marginalization.