Marriott International Expects to Add 40 New Properties across Africa by 2023

Addis Ababa /ENA/ Sptember 23/2019 Marriott International expects to add 40 properties and over 8,000 rooms across the African continent by the end of 2023.



The company announced deals to open its first property in Cape Verde and further expand its presence in Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria, a press release sent by Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) said.

In Ethiopia, Marriott signed an agreement for its first Four Points by Sheraton in Mekelle slated to open by 2022. It will offer 241 rooms.

Marriott’s development pipeline through 2023 is estimated to drive investment of over two billion USD from property owners and is expected to generate over 12,000 new jobs in Africa, the release said.

Its current portfolio in Africa encompasses close to 140 properties with more than 24,000 rooms across 14 brands and 20 countries and territories.

Marriott’s expected growth through 2023 is driven by a strong demand and steady growth for its brands– led by Marriott Hotels with eight anticipated openings and six slated openings under Protea Hotels by Marriott.