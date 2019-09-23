Ethiopia, Denmark Discuss Bilateral Relations

Addis Ababa /ENA/ Sptember 23/2019 President Sahlework Zewdie and Danish Prime Minister Metee Frederiksen discussed on strengthening overall bilateral relations.

The discussion was held at the margins of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, after the two countries co-chaired the one-day meeting on sustainable energy transition.

According to the presidency of Ethiopia, the discussion was mainly focused on fostering bilateral cooperation in energy production and preventing climate change.

Denmark gives huge technical and financial support to Ethiopia’s energy sector particularly to wind power generation.