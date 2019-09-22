Ireecha Run Took Place in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa September 22/2019 A street run dedicated to Ireecha, an outdoor thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, held today in Addis Ababa.

An estimated of over 50,000 Ethiopians took part in the running organized to promote peace.

Addressing the crowd, Deputy Chief Administrator of Oromia Region, Shimels Abdisa said that the Ireecha run was organized to signify peace and unity among people.

Some 500 athletes and public figures including Ali Birra, a renowned singer and Deraritu Tulu, a long-distance runner, who competed in track, cross country and marathon, were among the people run for peace.This is the first time that a running dedicated to Ireecha festival, held twice a year to thank God for his blessing and forgiveness, is organized.