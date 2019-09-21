Rural Town Electrified with 4-Million USD Solar Power

Addis Ababa ENA September 21/2019 A solar energy project that cost about four million USD was inaugurated at Qoftu rural town, Oromia Regional state, yesterday.



The project launched last year with South Korean fund has the capacity to generate 250 KW.

Speaking on the occasion, Water, Irrigation and Electricity State Minister Frehiwot Woldehanna said this eco-friendly project directly benefits about 60 households with a total population about 800.

Noting that electricity is driver for development of societies, he said the inaugurated eco-friendly project in Qoftu town not only provides power for the inhabitants but also enables them to use chicken incubators and empower other public services like health centers and schools.

Furthermore he added that the government of Ethiopia recently launched ambitions national electrification plan to achieve universal electric access by 2025 through national grid, mini grid and off grid technology solutions.

Total of 4.5 billion USD is expected to mobilize from government, development partners and bilateral countries for the implementation of national electrification program, according to state minister.

“The support of the government of Korea in this program would play a vital role in knowledge and skill transfer that can be considered as a model site for our coming solar mini grid implementation,” he elaborated.

Industrial Technology ODA Team Director at Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology, Gitae Shim stated on his part that the project will enhance quality of livelihood in urban areas by supplying clean energy.

Noting that Ethiopia has abundant resources in eco-friendly energy like water power and sunlight, he said, “I firmly think these potentials would lead aggressive growth in the Ethiopian electricity.”

Shim pledged that South Korea “will share knowledge and experiences in system maintenance to make long-term development in the Ethiopian energy industry.”

Ethiopian Electricity Utility CEO, Shiferaw Telila said the project has crucial role in enhancing the socio-economic benefits of the surrounding community through proving access to electricity.

The government is working to expand this project to other sites in the country, he said, adding that agreement was signed recently with foreign companies to provide electricity to 12 rural kebeles.

Furthermore, Shiferaw revealed that the bidding process for other projects funded by the African Development Bank to benefit 25 towns will begin next week.