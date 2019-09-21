Addis Ababa to Host 14th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day

Addis Ababa ENA September 21/2019 The 14th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day will be organized by Oromia Regional State and celebrated in Addis Ababa on December 9,2019.



This was disclosed today at the Ambassador Hotel where pertinent stakeholders met to discuss plans on the preparation of the celebration.

During the discussion, House of Federation Speaker Kerea Ibrahim said “the 14th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day will be celebrated uniquely as it marks the 25th anniversary of the ratification of the Ethiopian Constitution.”

Stating that the Constitution has ensured the rights of Nations, Nationalities and Peoples to use their culture and language, she noted “recognizing others and working towards unity is equally important.”