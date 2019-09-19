PM, French Culture Minister Discuss Restoration of Ethiopian Heritages

Addis Ababa ENA September 19/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with French Minister of Culture, Franck Riester, this morning to discuss the progress of the restoration work of the Rock Hewn Churches of Lalibela and the Jubilee Palace, currently being supported by France, Office of the Prime Minister disclosed.



During the occasion, the premier recounted the immense support of President Emmanuel Macron and encouraged expediting the restoration work.

Culture Minister Franck Riester expressed his visit as a commitment of President Macron to the preservation of heritage, which is important to both countries and to sharing technical expertise and skills.

As studies to determine restoration needs for the Jubilee Palace are nearing completion, the technical work is expected to begin in a few months towards readying the Palace for tourism, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

It further pointed out that developing the tourism sector is one of the pillars of job creation and attracting investments for Ethiopia. Preservation of heritage sites is, therefore, a key priority in the sector.