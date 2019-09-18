Preparations Finalized to Celebrate Irrecha Festival in Addis Ababa, Bishoftu

Addis Ababa September 18/2019 Preparations have been finalized for the colorful celebration of Irrecha festival in the capital city and Bishoftu, according to Oromia Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Briefing journalist today, Oromia Culture and Tourism Bureau Head Girma Hailu said the celebration is unique as the Irrecha festival will be celebrated for the first time in more than 150 years in Addis Ababa, also known as Finfinne among Oromos.

Irrecha is a thanksgiving festival celebrated by Oromos, giving thanks to Waqa (God) for the year’s harvest and blessings, at the end of rainy season.

According to Girma, this year’s festival is aimed at strengthening the relationship between the Oromo and the other nations of the country.

He added that political agenda of any political party and flag will not be allowed at the festival in order to keep the asset and value of the festival and sustain it to the next generation.

Moreover, the bureau head revealed that efforts have been underway to promote the value of Irrecha to the rest of the world and make it independent entity to be inscribed in the UNESCO list.

Tourism Sector Affairs Head with the bureau, Kebede Desissa said on his part a ‘great peace run’ will take place on September 22, 2019 in Addis Ababa in which more than 50 thousand runners are expected to participate.

The bureau expects more than 6 million people from different corners of the country to participate in the celebration in Addis Ababa.