MoFA Staff Donates over 235,000 Birr Goods to Philanthropic Organizations

Addis Ababa August September 18/2019 The staff of Ministry of Foreign Affairs has donated exercise books, ball points and lead pencils, dining tables as well as sanitary accessories worth 235,000 Birr to different philanthropic organizations.

The donations are reportedly collected from staff members in Ethiopian embassies and employees at the head office of the ministry.

The goods were given to Ketchene Women’s Support and Orphanage, Zewditu Meshesha Children and Family Support Center, Gergesinon Center for Persons with Mental Disability, Muday Child Support, and Eniredada Support Center for the Elderly

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Affairs State Minister Hirut Zemene recalled that the employees of the ministry had provided similar support for needy orphanages and institutions supporting the elderly on their own initiatives, and expressed her gratitude to staff members who contributed to the donations.

The State Minister called on various governmental and nongovernmental institutions to follow suit and provide support for needy institutions.