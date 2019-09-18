Ethiopia Supports Kenya’s Non-permanent Membership to UNSC

September 18/2019 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that Ethiopia accords full support for Kenya’s application for the non-permanent membership at the United Nation’s Security Council (UNSC).

This was disclosed on the occasion on which Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew conferred with his Kenyan counterpart Monica Juma.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nebiyat Getachew said Kenya is soliciting for support from African countries for the non-permanent membership.

The UNSC has five permanent members – China, France, Russia, U.S.A, and UK, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

Kenya was elected as non-permanent member of the UNSC in 1973 and 1997.