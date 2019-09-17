Ministry Says Striving to Create Business Environment through Promoting Investment Interests of Chambers

Addis Ababa ENA September 17/2019 Ministry of Trade said it is creating an environment for business to prosper through promoting the interest of members of chambers, working towards tackling business bottlenecks, and identifying business and investment opportunities.



Speaking at the opening of a two-day symposium hosted by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in Partnership with the UAE Embassy in Ethiopia today, Trade State Minister Misganu Arega said the symposium is of paramount importance in promoting business opportunities and strengthening bilateral economic ties between the countries.

“We believe that Dubai as a global business hub and Ethiopia the gateway to Africa, we can build bridges to prosperity and scale up the economic relationship to the continental level,” he stated.

The theme of the symposium underway is: “Building a Bridge to Prosperity.”

According to him, the Government of Ethiopia attaches high priority to improving the business doing environment in Ethiopia and believes in capitalizing the reform agenda.

Through the reforms underway in the country, he noted that Ethiopia will be a key industrial hub in intra-African trade and in expanding trade to the Middle East.

“We (therefore) welcome traders and investors from UAE to explore new potential opportunities as they emerge,” he pointed out.

Ethiopian Investment Deputy Commissioner Hana Arayaselassie briefed the participants about doing business here in Ethiopia and key sectors.

She stated that the strategic priority areas have been attracting FDI and export promotion, including agro-processing, tourism, ICT, horticulture, and other sectors.

Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Omar Abdulaziz Khan said on his part the symposium would create opportunity to look at ways of working together and keeping the positive momentum to foster the relationship between the two countries.

He added that such an event is important to exchange experiences between business persons and explore investment opportunity.

Omar said there is a conducive investment opportunity in Ethiopia, and added that UAE wants to engage in key areas, including tourism, real estate and other sectors in Ethiopia.