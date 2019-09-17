Ethiopia, Tunisia Desirous to Strengthen Economic Ties

Addis Ababa ENA September 17/2019 Ethiopia and Tunisia, which enjoy strong diplomatic relations, have pledged to strengthen their economic ties.



Ethiopia’s Foreign State Minister, Hirut Zemene and her Tunisian counterpart Hatem Ferjani today discussed on ways of furthering the economic relationship in Addis Ababa.

During the discussion, the Tunisian State Minister said there is a big potential for the two countries to boost their economic cooperation.

“As we know, our political and diplomatic relation is excellent. Now we have to concentrate about the economy. Economy is the motor of job creation and growth. That is why we are here today”, Ferjani noted.

Ferjani said organizing a business forum is a very good platform to boost economic cooperation.

He said the two countries can boost their cooperation to properly utilize the European market. “I think Ethiopia and Tunisia can also work together in African market and European market because Tunisia has signed agreement with European Union.”

The State Minister said “I am sure that together we will be a very good partner especially in economy and investment.”

Water treatment, healthcare, energy, and tourism are among the proposed cooperation areas.

Ethiopia’s State Minister, Hirut Zemene said the two countries have been enjoying excellent diplomatic ties and working together at the African Union and other global arenas.

The two countries will continue to work together on international arenas, as Tunisia will represent Africa at the UNSC soon.

Hirut said Ethiopia has to learn a lot from Tunisia’s experience in tourism in terms of capacity building and creating market ties.

Tunisia’s tourism industry attracts around eight million arrivals per year, which makes it one of the most visited countries in Africa. This year, the North African country expects more than nine million tourists.

A business form, which is said to be part of strengthening the economic ties between the two countries and exploiting potential business areas, will be held in Addis Ababa tomorrow.