Indonesian MPs in Addis for Experience Sharing, Enhance Partnership

Addis Ababa ENA September 17/2019 A delegation of Indonesian parliament is in Ethiopia for experience sharing and enhancing partnership with its Ethiopian counterpart.



The delegation is headed by Vice Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, Surahman Hidayat.

The delegation held discussion with Speaker of the House of Peoples Representatives, Tagesse Chafo and members of the Foreign Affairs Standing Committee of the Ethiopian parliament.

During the discussion, Vice Chairman Surahman Hidayat said the delegation came for experience sharing and enhancing parliament-to-parliament relation with its Ethiopian counterpart.

Noting the longstanding diplomatic ties between Ethiopia and Indonesia, which dated back to 1960s, the Vice Chairperson said the relationship has not reached the desired level.

The Vice Chairperson emphasized the need to build strong parliament-to-parliament and people-to-people relationship, saying there are lots of opportunities to create cooperation.

Speaker of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, Tagesse Chafo appreciated the initiative taken by the government of Indonesia and the delegation for enhancing ties.

He expressed readiness of the Ethiopian parliament to share experience and work with its Indonesian counterpart.

The Speaker has briefed the delegation about the structure, functions and composition of the MPs.

The delegation was also briefed about the current sweeping reforms that aimed to promote economic, political and social transformation.

The Speaker has also pledged to establish a committee to strengthen the relationship with its Indonesian counterpart and to work to improve relationship between the two countries in various areas.

Ethiopia and Indonesia started diplomatic relation in 1961.