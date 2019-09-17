Ethiopia Creates Safe Aviation Brand Trusted by Whole World, Says Minister

Addis Ababa September 17/2019 The Ethiopian Airlines, with safety at its center, has managed to create a brand trusted by the whole world, Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said.

She said “even during the recent tides after the unfortunate crash of ET 302, the whole world has come to the defense of Ethiopian’s record as a company and Ethiopia’s aviation as a country.”

The Minister made the remark while addressing a three-day meeting of the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) that kicked off today in Addis Ababa.

Dagmawit said “no one in aviation can be careless and our record of aviation safety must continue to shine in the years to come.”

Noting that aviation safety should be the primary interest of all stakeholders, she said “it still needs conscious effort by all involved to ensure a high degree of consistency.”

IFALPA Executive Vice-President for Africa and Middle East Region, Souhaiel Dallel emphasized the need to ensure safety.

“The aviation growth, while beneficial, poses a significant challenge for all. Our sky is getting more complex and busier because of the increase in traffic, and it isn’t getting any bigger,” he said.

According to him, conflict zones, global tracking, cyber safety and space transportation are emerging challenges that continue to increase in complexity and scope.

He said “we need to get closer to each other and work together to discuss alternatives to face current and future challenges,” emphasizing it is the best way to make the industry’s growth sustainable and safe.

IFALPA is an international not-for-profit organization that represents over 100,000 pilots in nearly 100 countries.