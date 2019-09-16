Ethiopia Taking Part in Paris Int’l Trade Show, Fair for Fashion

Addis Ababa September 16/2019 Ethiopian companies are participating in an International Trade Show and Fair for Fashion which is taking place in France, Paris, for the coming three days, according to Ethiopia’s Embassy in France.

Ethiopian garment manufacturing companies such as Desta PLC, Bahir Dar Textile Share Company, Samira-Made in Ethiopia, Sadulla Business PLC, Almeda, Meron, Yefikir, etc are taking part in the exhibition and show.



Ethiopia is among the few selected countries to participate in a fashion show to be conducted in the course of the exhibition.

In addition to the exhibition, there will be catwalks to promote selected countries, it was stated.

The international trade show and fair exhibition comprises two major events, namely ‘The Apparel Sourcing Paris’ – the International Trade Show for Fashion, and ‘Texworld Paris’ – the International Fair for Fashion. Both were organized by Messe Frankfurt France (MFF).