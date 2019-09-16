Ethiopia Attending IAEA General Conference

Addis Ababa September 16/201 A delegation led by Innovation and Technology Minister, Getahun Mekuria, is attending the 63rd International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Regular Conference underway in Vienna, Austria.

During its stay in Vienna, the delegation is expected to clarify Ethiopia’s standing and performance in the sector.

According to Ministry of Innovation and Technology, the delegation will also meet with Cornel Feruta, Acting Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency. Additional protocols are expected to be signed to strengthen the agreement that Ethiopia has already signed to use nuclear for peaceful purposes.