Ethiopia’s FM Meets Norwegian MPs

Addis Ababa September 16/2019 Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister, Gedu Andargachew held talks with members of the Standing Committee on Foreign and Defense Affairs of the Norwegian parliament, headed by the Chairperson, Anniken Huitfeldt.

During the discussion, the two sides have exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Gedu said Ethiopia is working to cement the longstanding relationship between the two countries to a higher level.

He appreciated the Norwegian government for its support for developmental activities of Ethiopia through Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation.

Gedu, who briefed the delegation about the sweeping reforms, called on Norway to continue extending its support for its successful implementation.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Anniken Huitfeldt appreciated the comprehensive reforms underway in Ethiopia.

She mentioned the appointment of many women to the cabinet and the rapprochement with Eritrea as some of the benefits of the sweeping reforms.

The Chairperson also praised the efforts of Ethiopia in coping the impact of climate change through planting of billions tree seedlings.