Tripartite Ministerial Meeting of Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan Underway in Cairo

Addis Ababa September 16/2019 The Tripartite meeting of Water Ministers of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, which discusses the filling of and release of water from Ethiopia’s dam on the Blue Nile, is underway in Cairo.

The meeting is a continuation of the Tripartite Water Ministers’ Meeting held in September 2018 and February 2019 in Addis Ababa regarding the filling of and release of water from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Water, Irrigation, and Energy Minister, Sileshi Bekele underscored Ethiopia’s sincere interest for cooperation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He emphasized the need to reinforce the existing platforms of cooperation to reach an understanding that serves the equal rights of the three countries.

Sileshi further stated that the purpose of the meeting is to consider the report from the scientists’ group of the three countries in order to set a direction for the way forward.

Stressing the need to follow the existing mechanisms of trilateral cooperation, the Minister called for all propositions on outstanding matters to be presented within the framework of those mechanisms.

Mentioning that the Nile is the main water resource of Ethiopia, the Minister said developing this resource is a matter of survival for the Horn African country.

In this regard, the Minister said Ethiopia will continue to follow a cooperative approach that ensures its right and protects the interest of riparian countries.

The trilateral dialogue between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on GERD will enhance the right of all Nile riparian states to utilize the water resource, he indicated.

Sileshi noted that the trilateral engagements are successful and created an opportunity to bridge differences between the three countries.

Egyptian Water and Irrigation Minister, Mohammed Abdel Aty expressed his hope for the engagement concerning the GERD to be an example for other similar cooperation.

The Egyptian Minister noted that the discussions on filling and release of water from the GERD shall be based on a win-win approach that equally benefits the three countries.

Sudanese Water and Irrigation Minister, Professor Yasir Mohammed Abbas said the trilateral cooperation has scored a remarkable achievement in just a short period of time compared to other international cooperation on matters of trans-boundary waters.

The Sudanese Minister expressed his country’s commitment to do its part for the continuation of the effective trilateral dialogue that is based on scientific considerations and serves the interest of the three countries.