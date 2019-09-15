PM Abiy Says Gov’t Committed to Build Strong Ethiopia Based on Mutual Respect

Addis Ababa ENA September 15/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that his government will continue its efforts to realize a strong Ethiopia that respects the rights of citizens.



The Prime Minister made the remark while addressing residents of the town of Bonga in Kaffa zone.

Prime Minister Abiy along with Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Defense Minister Lemma Megersa and other federal and regional government officials are visiting the town today.

Addressing the residents, Premier Abiy noted that there is no benefit other than poverty in meddling with mischief, holding grudges and dispute on the past.

Abiy is expected to discuss with representatives drawn from various parts of the town’s residents this afternoon.