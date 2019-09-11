President Wishes Ethiopians Happy New Year

Addis Ababa ENA September 11/2019 President Sahlework Zewdie wished a happy New Year to all Ethiopians and hoped that the year will be of health, peace, prosperity as well as unity.



With the advent the New Ethiopian Year we see a better future and strength, she noted.

According to the president, the just concluded year has opened opportunities to all citizens of the country to actively participate in the political, economic and social affairs, despite challenges.

She recalled that the journey in the year was difficult, adding that conflict and displacement in the country shadow the positive steps.

Sahlework pointed out that efforts have also been exerted to improve gender imbalance during the year. Yet this could be sustained with the cooperation of women and all concerned bodies.

The president further noted that the reform underway needs to do away with uncertainty. All who want to the development and prosperity of the country’s should continue working, she stressed.

Sahlework hopes that the new year will be a year for the realization of the objectives of making Ethiopia a stable and united country that shines among Ethiopians.