Ambassadors of 6 Countries Extend Best Wishes to Ethiopians, Gov’t

Addis Ababa ENA September 11/2019 Ambassadors of six countries residing in Ethiopia have expressed their best wishes and hopes for peace, optimism and success for the peoples and government in the New of Ethiopian Year.



Speaking to ENA, China’s Ambassador Tan Jian expressed his New Year wishes saying that “I would like to extend our best wish and warmest congratulations to all Ethiopians. I am quite optimistic that our bilateral relations will expand and widen based on the interest of the peoples of the two countries.”

Ambassador Jian added that “there are lots of investments from China to Ethiopia. We want to expand our investment, trade and other sectors in the future.”

India’s Ambassador Anurag Srivastava said the Ethiopian New Year comes at a time when the rains of the last few months abate and bright sunshine is seen on this blessed land.

“Like all celebrations, I understand that people come together and celebrate the New Year with renewed hope and optimist,” he added.

Ambassador Srivastava said, “I would like to convey greetings and good wishes of the people of India to the friendly peoples of Ethiopia, and promise to work together to further strengthen the fraternal ties between our two great nations.”

Turkey’s Ambassador Yaptak Alp said there have been many positive changes that are recognized among the international community which were taking place in Ethiopia over the previous years.

“Right now, of course, the whole world is watching Ethiopia with a very positive spirit. It’s not just Turkey that’s watching; the whole world is watching you with fascination,” the ambassador added.

The new reform the country is going through with peace and reconciliation is not important only for the country, but the visits made by the prime minister to various neighboring countries to mediate for peace and reconciliation is also useful for countries in the African region, Ambassador Alp pointed out.

“I think you have a brilliant future ahead of you and Turkey stands by your side,” she added.

Expressing her wishes to the peoples and government of Ethiopia on the occasion of the Ethiopian New Year, the ambassador stated, “I hope that the energy that I see on the streets of Addis Ababa and many of the major cities that I visited will continue this way, because you truly are on the path to a very good future and I wish you all the best in your New Year.”

UK Ambassador Alastair McPhail on his part congratulated the peoples and government of Ethiopia.

“I would like to express my wish to the peoples and government of Ethiopia. There will be a message by me or our social media channels on the day itself, which may come as a surprise to some people because it won’t be in English but in Amharic: ‘Melkem Addis Amet’.”

Mexico’s Ambassador Victor M. Trevino also conveyed New Year wishes to the peoples and government of Ethiopia.

He said, “We really love this beautiful country. I have been here for three years and I’m happy to be here. My best wishes for prosperous and peaceful New Year.”

Serbia’s Ambassador Aleksandar Ristic on his part expressed his best wishes for the peoples and government of Ethiopia on the occasion of the New Year.

“I wish all the best to all Ethiopian peoples and the government as they strive to successfully complete all the projects and ensure more benefits for all citizens in the country. I express my best regards to all of them.”